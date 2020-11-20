Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Using drones to conduct safe inspections of solar PV installations Reg Dwyer, Senior WorkSafe Inspector
NT WorkSafe What does NT WorkSafe do? • Legislation • Inspections • Licensing • Small business • Workers Compensation
Electrical Safety THE TEAM Six Electrical inspectors 1. Five in Darwin 2. One in Alice Springs
Functions • Regulate electrical safety and compliance in the NT • Inspections • Incidents • Investigations • Regulations •...
Solar PV inspections • Solar PV presents specific challenges and risks • Approximately 1 Megawatt each month installed in ...
Accessing installations safely Solar PV on a Freestanding roof 17 Metres to lower edge rising to 21 metres at centre SpanL...
Accessing the installation Solar PV on roof of Elevated tropical style house
What are we looking for in installations? • Safety – free from defects • Injury from the installation - electrical • Damag...
Safety and compliance Solar Fire Cause: Suspected moisture in solar isolators.
Safety and compliance Effect of fire can be significant. Cause: Suspected to be due to rain leaking into electrical compon...
Accessing the installation • Accessing the roof • Ladders – manual handling • Roof safety • Edge protection • Harness – we...
Inspection Example Access ? 17 Metres to lower edge 21 metres at apex No ready means of: • Access • Edge protection • Fall...
Logistics of using a Drone What do we need? • A suitable drone • Training • Licences • Clearances • Permission • Insurance...
Selecting a suitable drone DJI Phantom 4 Pro
Selecting a suitable drone DJI Phantom 4 Pro • Stable • Good quality • Easy to fly • Flight time • Collision alarms • High...
Training – need to be licensed: • Air space zone classifications • Within 3 Nautical Miles of a controlled airfield • Rest...
Training Remote Pilot Licence (RePl) for commercial work includes air radio operator • 5 days training theory and practice...
CASA requires compliance: • Drone registration • Remote Operators Certificate (ReOC) • Development of procedures and manua...
Flight authorisations are required to fly within 3 Nautical Miles (5.5. Km) of a controlled airfield. Unrestricted zones a...
Unrestricted Zones Fly your drone (25 Kg or less): • No closer than 3nm (5.5. Km) of a controlled airport. • Within visual...
Permissions Gain the permission of the owner or occupier before inspection. Explain the safety requirements Be aware of pr...
Procedures • Pre – planning • Viability • Location • Authorisation • Weather and conditions • Physical restrictions • Mora...
Is the solution efficient? • Removes: • Risk of roof access • Manual Handling of ladders • Slips, trips and falls • Rescue...
Achievements • Access areas that would be dangerous by roof access. • High definition images • Overhead images to clearly ...
Limitations Cost of Remote Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) – drone Training Learning competencies Developing requirements f...
Support CASA provides both online and telephone services to assist. CASA approved software apps • Location • Safety and • ...
Success or failure ? Benefits: • Safety improvement • Accessibility of unreachable areas • Versatility of being able to de...
Success (glass half full view) Success Success Success Success
BMX Club solar clamps
BMX overhead Solar DC Isolator close up
Questions? www.worksafe.nt.gov.au 1800 019 115
Conduit not sealed No sharp edge protection
Suspicious wiring -
Thank you www.worksafe.nt.gov.au 1800 019 115
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Using drones to conduct safe inspections of commercial solar PV installations

0 views

Published on

Reg Dwyer NT Safety Symposium

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Using drones to conduct safe inspections of commercial solar PV installations

  1. 1. Using drones to conduct safe inspections of solar PV installations Reg Dwyer, Senior WorkSafe Inspector
  2. 2. NT WorkSafe What does NT WorkSafe do? • Legislation • Inspections • Licensing • Small business • Workers Compensation
  3. 3. Electrical Safety THE TEAM Six Electrical inspectors 1. Five in Darwin 2. One in Alice Springs
  4. 4. Functions • Regulate electrical safety and compliance in the NT • Inspections • Incidents • Investigations • Regulations • Standards development with; • Other entities in the NT • Other regulators – Australia and New Zealand.
  5. 5. Solar PV inspections • Solar PV presents specific challenges and risks • Approximately 1 Megawatt each month installed in the NT • Domestic and • Commercial The majority of solar PV installed on the roof
  6. 6. Accessing installations safely Solar PV on a Freestanding roof 17 Metres to lower edge rising to 21 metres at centre SpanLift – Palmerston BMX
  7. 7. Accessing the installation Solar PV on roof of Elevated tropical style house
  8. 8. What are we looking for in installations? • Safety – free from defects • Injury from the installation - electrical • Damage caused by the installation – fire – loose equipment • Compliance with standards and regulations • To ensure the safety over the life of the installation • Long term operation where possible • Safety of the community
  9. 9. Safety and compliance Solar Fire Cause: Suspected moisture in solar isolators.
  10. 10. Safety and compliance Effect of fire can be significant. Cause: Suspected to be due to rain leaking into electrical components.
  11. 11. Accessing the installation • Accessing the roof • Ladders – manual handling • Roof safety • Edge protection • Harness – wearing - securing - using • Securing the harness point • Heat, carrying equipment • Slips, trips and falls
  12. 12. Inspection Example Access ? 17 Metres to lower edge 21 metres at apex No ready means of: • Access • Edge protection • Fall prevention SpanLift – Palmerston BMX
  13. 13. Logistics of using a Drone What do we need? • A suitable drone • Training • Licences • Clearances • Permission • Insurance • Procedure
  14. 14. Selecting a suitable drone DJI Phantom 4 Pro
  15. 15. Selecting a suitable drone DJI Phantom 4 Pro • Stable • Good quality • Easy to fly • Flight time • Collision alarms • High definition images • Cost effective • Spare parts available
  16. 16. Training – need to be licensed: • Air space zone classifications • Within 3 Nautical Miles of a controlled airfield • Restricted zones • Danger Zones • Uncontrolled airfields • RAAF controlled areas • NO FLY Zones • National Parks • Sacred land • Unrestricted zones – basic controls.
  17. 17. Training Remote Pilot Licence (RePl) for commercial work includes air radio operator • 5 days training theory and practice • Flight training • Emergency procedures • Techniques and Practice.
  18. 18. CASA requires compliance: • Drone registration • Remote Operators Certificate (ReOC) • Development of procedures and manuals • Chief Pilot • Chief Maintenance Officer Licence to operate commercially Practices
  19. 19. Flight authorisations are required to fly within 3 Nautical Miles (5.5. Km) of a controlled airfield. Unrestricted zones allow flights following Rules for drones. Flight Authorisation
  20. 20. Unrestricted Zones Fly your drone (25 Kg or less): • No closer than 3nm (5.5. Km) of a controlled airport. • Within visual line of sight • Below 120 metres (400 ft) • In daylight only • No closer than 30 Metres to any person not associated with the drone. • Not above any person • Not near an emergency situation • Not near any aircraft.
  21. 21. Permissions Gain the permission of the owner or occupier before inspection. Explain the safety requirements Be aware of privacy concerns.
  22. 22. Procedures • Pre – planning • Viability • Location • Authorisation • Weather and conditions • Physical restrictions • Moral considerations
  23. 23. Is the solution efficient? • Removes: • Risk of roof access • Manual Handling of ladders • Slips, trips and falls • Rescue requirement • Damage to installation – with care.
  24. 24. Achievements • Access areas that would be dangerous by roof access. • High definition images • Overhead images to clearly identify the location • Underneath panels • Faster • Copy of overhead image to the owner. • Reduce if not eliminate injury risks.
  25. 25. Limitations Cost of Remote Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) – drone Training Learning competencies Developing requirements for CASA compliance Internal processes Procedures Operational limitations. Maintenance – Lithium Ion battery life.
  26. 26. Support CASA provides both online and telephone services to assist. CASA approved software apps • Location • Safety and • Compliance with rules. Local companies that provide support and assistance.
  27. 27. Success or failure ? Benefits: • Safety improvement • Accessibility of unreachable areas • Versatility of being able to deploy in your own timeframe • Due to the number of flights performed – cost and time effective
  28. 28. Success (glass half full view) Success Success Success Success
  29. 29. BMX Club solar clamps
  30. 30. BMX overhead Solar DC Isolator close up
  31. 31. Questions? www.worksafe.nt.gov.au 1800 019 115
  32. 32. Conduit not sealed No sharp edge protection
  33. 33. Suspicious wiring -
  34. 34. Thank you www.worksafe.nt.gov.au 1800 019 115

×