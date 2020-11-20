Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NT WorkSafe – a new approach Strategic Plan 2021 – 2022
About us Responsible for: • Workplace health and safety • Workers’ rehabilitation and compensation • Electricity safety • ...
Northern Territory context Area: 1,420,970 km2 Population: 244,761 Workforce: 126,875 Top 5 industries by workforce %: • P...
Why change our approach? • 6 work-related fatalities in 2019-20 • 1914 accepted claims in 2019-20 o 580 (30.3%) were serio...
Priority industries • Construction • Health and community services • Government administration and defence • Agriculture, ...
Priority risks
Strategic objectives • Reduce harm • Build capability • Secure compliance • Evidence-based practice • Effective regulatory...
Where to from here? • NT WorkSafe Strategic Plan 2021-22 • Annual reporting • Australian Work Health and Safety Strategy 2...
Questions? • Thank you for your time!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Introducing the Northern Territory Work Health and Safety Regulator

0 views

Published on

Bill esteves NT Safety Symposium

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Introducing the Northern Territory Work Health and Safety Regulator

  1. 1. NT WorkSafe – a new approach Strategic Plan 2021 – 2022
  2. 2. About us Responsible for: • Workplace health and safety • Workers’ rehabilitation and compensation • Electricity safety • Dangerous goods • Radioactive ores and concentrates Our vision Healthy, safe and productive working lives for Territory workers.
  3. 3. Northern Territory context Area: 1,420,970 km2 Population: 244,761 Workforce: 126,875 Top 5 industries by workforce %: • Public administration and safety 16.7% • Health care and social assistance 15.8% • Education 9.7% • Retail 8.8% • Construction 8.2%
  4. 4. Why change our approach? • 6 work-related fatalities in 2019-20 • 1914 accepted claims in 2019-20 o 580 (30.3%) were serious injury claims • 5 year fatality rates • Impacts of workplace injuries and fatalities in 2019-20 o 11,940 working days were lost o $40,710,100 paid in entitlements
  5. 5. Priority industries • Construction • Health and community services • Government administration and defence • Agriculture, forestry and fishing • Accommodation, cafes and restaurants
  6. 6. Priority risks
  7. 7. Strategic objectives • Reduce harm • Build capability • Secure compliance • Evidence-based practice • Effective regulatory frameworks • Continuous improvement
  8. 8. Where to from here? • NT WorkSafe Strategic Plan 2021-22 • Annual reporting • Australian Work Health and Safety Strategy 2012-22 • National Return to Work Strategy 2020-30
  9. 9. Questions? • Thank you for your time!

×