RISK & RETURN MEASUREMENT RUBY SHARMA
What is a risk ?
RISK IS….. Risk is defined in financial terms as the chance that an outcome or investment's actual gains will differ from ...
RISK…. Risk is defined as the volatility of returns. Quantifiably, risk is usually assessed by considering historical beha...
RISK…. Each investor has a unique risk profile that determines their willingness and ability to withstand risk. In general...
CAUSES OF RISK  Wrong method of investment  Wrong timing of investment  Wrong quality of investment  interest rate ris...
TYPES OF RISKS
Systematic and unsystematic risk Systematic risk is uncontrollable by an organization and macro in nature. Unsystematic ri...
SYSTEMATIC RISK Systematic risk is due to the influence of external factors on an organization. Such factors are normally ...
The types of systematic risk are depicted and listed below.
Interest rate risk Interest-rate risk arises due to variability in the interest rates from time to time. It particularly a...
Price risk arises due to the possibility that the price of the shares, commodity, investment, etc. may decline or fall in ...
Market risk Market risk is associated with consistent fluctuations seen in the trading price of any particular shares or s...
Purchasing power or inflationary risk Purchasing power risk is also known as inflation risk. It is so, since it originates...
Demand inflation risk and Cost inflation risk. Demand inflation risk arises due to increase in price, which result from an...
Unsystematic Risk Unsystematic risk is due to the influence of internal factors prevailing within an organization. Such fa...
Business risk : Business risk can be internal as all as external. Internal risk is caused due to improper product mix ,non...
Financial risk : This risk is associated with the capital structure of a company. A company with no debt financing has no ...
Credit or default risk The credit risk deals with the probability of meeting with a default. It is primarily the probabili...
TOOLS FOR MEASURING RISK  Standard deviation  Beta
Standard deviation Standard deviation. The investment industry’s primary measure of risk is standard deviation. Standard d...
EXAMPLE OUTCOME RETURN FROM STOCK (A ) X PROB. (X) RETURN FROM STOCK (B) Y PROB.(Y) 1 13 .25 7 .25 2 15 .50 15 .50 3 17 .2...
SOLUTION STOCK X STOCK Y EXPECTED RETURN 15 RUPEES 15 RUPEES S.D. 1.41 RUPEES 5.66 RUPEES Comparing the two stocks, we see...
Limitations of Using Standard Deviation as a Risk Measurement Metric Standard deviation as a risk measurement metric only ...
Limitations of Using Standard Deviation as a Risk Measurement Metric Another weakness of deviation risk measurement is tha...
Coefficient of variation Coefficient of variation is a measure used to assess the total risk per unit of return of an inve...
Coefficient of variation RUBY SHARMA  CV is a measure of relative risk.  It tells us the risk associated with each unit ...
Coefficient of variation RUBY SHARMA
Coefficient of variation RUBY SHARMA
Beta A coefficient, that describes how the expected return of a stock or portfolio is correlated to the return of the fina...
BETA  Beta =+1.0, one percent change in the market index return causes exactly one percent change in stock return. It ind...
Suppose the risk free rate of return for security is 6%. Market rate is 12% and beta is 1.25. Then the required rate of re...
