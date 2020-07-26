Case study of operational risk

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CLASSIC EXAMPLE OF OPERATIONAL RISK- CASE STUDY OF PNB RUBY SHARMA
BRIEF OF THE CASE India's second largest state-owned lender Punjab National Bank disclosed on Feb. 14, 2018 that it was th...
WHO IS NIRAV MODI? RUBY SHARMA
Nirav Modi is a diamond merchant and India's 85th richest person. According to Forbes, his rank was 57th among the billion...
MODUS OPERANDI: PNB employees issued the fake Letter of Undertakings (LOU) which could lead to fraud. The two employees of...
MODUS OPERANDI: An Indian bank (A) issues an LOU (Letter of undertaking) at the request of a corporate to a bank in a diff...
MODUS OPERANDI: Modi needed money to import pearls & diamonds. He wanted to have foreign currency loan and his earning thr...
UNDERSTANDING THE FLOW OF TRANSACTIONS SWIFT – the banking message service. It’s like a message written in stone, effectiv...
MODUS OPERANDI: But he utilized the money for other purposes without paying it to the bank. These activities were happenin...
THE FLAW: There was no linkage of SWIFT to CORE system. According to the FIR, SWIFT messages were issued to Allahabad bank...
Q. WHAT WENT WRONG AT PNB? ANS. THERE WERE MANY FAILURES IN INTERNAL CONTROLS.1. All the years there was the same officer ...
CONTD…. 4. LOU reconciliation not done: Banks are subject to audit by central bank, internal audit and audit by external f...
REFERENCES: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/335517910_Analyzing_Pu njab_National_Bank_Scam https://www.bloombergq...
