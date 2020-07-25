Meaning of Investment

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Investment RUBY SHARMARUBY SHARMA
What is Investment • An instrument that promises some certain or uncertain return in the future. • Process of using money ...
WHAT IS INVESTMENT ? “Investment may be defined as the purchase by an individual or institutional investor of a financial ...
ONE NEEDS TO INVEST TO. EARN RETURN ON YOUR IDLE RESOURCES GENERATE A SPECIFIED SUM OF MONEY FOR A SPECIFIC GOAL IN LIFE ...
INVESTMENT, SPECULATION AND GAMBLING Basis Investment Speculation Gambling 1.Plannin g Horizon Longer Very short Very very...
Features of an Investment Programme 1.Safety of Principal 2.Liquidity 3.Income Stability 4. Appreciation and Purchasing Po...
Individual and institutional investors Investor Retail (Individual) Institutional Insurance Company Depository Institution...
Investment Cycle RUBY SHARMA
A person, company, etc., That seeks the advice of a professional man or woman a person depending on another's patronage ho...
Objective should vary from person to person. Like daughter marriage. Building dream home. Children education. Objective of...
Differences Basis Conservative Moderate Aggressive 1.Extent of Risk Little Risk Fair amount of risk of capital loss. High ...
Basis Conservative Moderate Aggressive 6.Investme nt period Long-term No immediate need for funds. Long-term and short ter...
Analysis of market and economic condition is very important . various economic and market factor Inflation . Different rat...
A systematic approach to investing among different categories of investments. It determine the best way to divide investab...
After doing all now select the investment which fulfill your objective , goals, need, time and risk and than implement it....
Investment Avenues 1) Bank deposits 2) P.O. Deposits 3) Co. Deposits 4) P.F. Deposits INVESTMENT AVENUES 1) Govt. Securiti...
EVALUATION OF VARIOUS INVESTMENT AVENUES Return Capital Appreciati on Risk Liquidity Marketability Tax Shel ter Conven- ie...
Approaches to Investment Decision-Making Fundamental approach: There is an intrinsic value of a security, which depends up...
Academic approach: Fairly sophisticated methods of investigation are used by academic community to study various aspects o...
Eclectic approach The eclectic approach draws on all the three different approaches discussed previously. Operational impl...
THANK YOU Sources: material available on internet RUBY SHARMA
  Investment RUBY SHARMARUBY SHARMA
  What is Investment • An instrument that promises some certain or uncertain return in the future. • Process of using money (called capital) to buy an asset that will generate a safe and acceptable return over time. • Investment means willing to take some risk and putting your money in instruments with potential of higher returns.
  WHAT IS INVESTMENT ? "Investment may be defined as the purchase by an individual or institutional investor of a financial real asset that produces a return proportional to the risk assumed over some future investment period. "An investment is a commitment of funds made in the expectation of some positive rate of return." If the investment is properly undertaken, the return will be commensurate with the risk the investor assumes"
  ONE NEEDS TO INVEST TO. EARN RETURN ON YOUR IDLE RESOURCES GENERATE A SPECIFIED SUM OF MONEY FOR A SPECIFIC GOAL IN LIFE MAKE A PROVISION FOR AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE ONE OF THE IMPORTANT REASONS WHY ONE NEEDS TO INVEST WISELY IS TO MEET THE COST OF INFLATION. INFLATION IS THE RATE AT WHICH THE COST OF LIVING INCREASES. Why should one invest?
  INVESTMENT, SPECULATION AND GAMBLING Basis Investment Speculation Gambling 1.Plannin g Horizon Longer Very short Very very short 2.Risk Dispositio n Investor normally not willing to assume more than moderate risk Assumes higher risk Just for fun, risk created artificially. 3.Return Expectati on Moderate return with limited risk High returns with high risk Risk without any commensurate economic return 4.Basis for Decision Greater significance to fundamental analysis Technical charts & market psychology Nothing 5.Leverag e Investor uses his own funds and eschews borrowed funds Normally resorts to borrowings which can be substantial to supplement his personal resources XXXXXXXXXX
  Features of an Investment Programme 1.Safety of Principal 2.Liquidity 3.Income Stability 4. Appreciation and Purchasing Power Stability 5. Legality and Freedom from Care 6. Tangibility 7. Tax Benefits
  Individual and institutional investors Investor Retail (Individual) Institutional Insurance Company Depository Institutions Banks Pension Funds Investment Companies & Mutual Funds
  Investment Cycle
  A person, company, etc., That seeks the advice of a professional man or woman a person depending on another's patronage how to know the investor? Gain the personnel information of client. Find the need of the investor. Financial status of investor. Time period investor is having to achieve that goal. Understand the risk appetite of the investor. Client Profile
  Objective should vary from person to person. Like daughter marriage. Building dream home. Children education. Objective of investment should be ethical. Both for long term and short term. AS WE KNOW THERE ARE THREE TYPES OF INVESTOR conservative, moderate, aggressive Objective and Risk analysis.
  Differences Basis Conservative Moderate Aggressive 1.Extent of Risk Little Risk Fair amount of risk of capital loss. High Risk. 2.Level of Return Low level Slow and steady growth in value High Return 3.Current Income Moderate current income Seek slow capital gains and some current income - 4.Goal Capital preservation Asset accumulation Capital Appreciatio n 5.Risk Tolerance Risk Averter Moderate risk taker. Risk seeker Contd.
  Basis Conservative Moderate Aggressive 6.Investme nt period Long-term No immediate need for funds. Long-term and short term 7.Tactics Selling investments when price rise 15% Selling investments when price rise in 25% Purchasing investments when price rise is 25% Long term and short term tactics. 8.Diversific ation Spreads funds among large number of investment alternatives. Spreads funds among large number of investment alternatives. Does not diversity much. 9.Avenues of investment Government bonds high quality corporate bonds, balanced mutual funds, certificate deposits. Dividend paying equity shares growth income mutual fund, high quality corporate bonds, government bonds, real estate Equity shares of new fast growing companies, highly yielding junk bonds.
  Analysis of market and economic condition is very important . various economic and market factor Inflation . Different rates. Historical market trend. Performance of particular scheme where you are going to invest. Etc………. Economic and Market analysis
  A systematic approach to investing among different categories of investments. It determine the best way to divide investable assets into the various types of asset classes: diversification : investing in a number of different investments, to reduce the overall risk of investments. Asset Allocation
  After doing all now select the investment which fulfill your objective , goals, need, time and risk and than implement it. Investment selection and Implementation
  Investment Avenues 1) Bank deposits 2) P.O. Deposits 3) Co. Deposits 4) P.F. Deposits INVESTMENT AVENUES 1) Govt. Securities 2) PSU Bonds 3) Debentures 1) Equity schemes 2) Debt schemes 3) Balanced schemes 1) Agricultural land 2) Semi Urban land 3) Holiday Resorts FINANCIAL DERIVATIVES 1) Gold and silver 2) Precious Stones 3) Art objects 1) Endowment Plan 2) Money Back Policy 3) Whole life policy 4) Premium back 5) Term assurance 1) Treasury Bills 2) Commercial papers 3) CDs 1) Blue Chip Cos. 2) Growth shares 3) Income shares 4) Cyclical Shares 5) Speculative shares NON-MKTABLE FINANCIAL ASSETS BONDS MUTUAL FUND SCHEMES REAL ESTATE EQUITY SHARES MONEY MARKET INSTRUMENTS LIC POLICIES PRECIOUS OBJECTS Futures Options
  EVALUATION OF VARIOUS INVESTMENT AVENUES Return Capital Appreciati on Risk Liquidity Marketability Tax Shel ter Conven- ience Equity Shares Low High High Fairly High Yes High Non-convertible Debentures High Negligible Low Average Nil High Equity Schemes Low High High High Yes Very high Debt Schemes High Low Low High Yes Very high Bank Deposits Moderate Nil Negligible High Yes Very high PPF Nil High Nil Average Yes Very High Life Insurance Nil Moderate Nil Average Yes Very High Residential House Moderate Moderate Negligible Low Yes Fair Gold and Silver Nil Moderate Average Average Nil Average
  Approaches to Investment Decision-Making Fundamental approach: There is an intrinsic value of a security, which depends upon underlying economic (fundamental) factors. The intrinsic value can be established by a penetrating analysis of the fundamental factors relating to the company, industry, and economy. Psychological approach: Stock prices are guided by emotion rather than reason. Stock prices are believed to be influenced by the psychological mood of investors.
  Academic approach: Fairly sophisticated methods of investigation are used by academic community to study various aspects of capital market. Past price behaviour cannot be used to predict future price behaviour. In the capital market, there is a positive relationship between risk and return. More specifically, the expected return from a security is linearly related to its systematic risk.
  Eclectic approach The eclectic approach draws on all the three different approaches discussed previously. Operational implications of the eclectic approach Conduct fundamental analysis to establish certain value "anchors" Do technical analysis to assess the state of the market psychology. Combine fundamental and technical analysis to determine which securities are worth buying, worth holding, and worth disposing of Respect market prices and do not show excessive zeal in "beating the market".
  THANK YOU Sources: material available on internet

