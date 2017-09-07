Summary of english tenses to review and practice

English Tenses Simple Present vs Present Continuous
English Tenses tense Affirmative/Negative/ Question Use Signal Words Simple Present A: He speaks. N: He does not speak. Q:...
Affirmative sentences – Subject in third person singular
SUBJECT MAIN VERB REST OF SENTENCE SUBJECT AUXILIARY VERB (DO-DOES) / NOT MAIN VERB REST OF SENTENCE QUESTION WORD AUXILIA...
SUBJECT VERB BE / NOT MAIN VERB REST OF SENTENCE QUESTION WORD VERB BE SUBJECT MAIN VERB REST OF SENTENCE Interrogative se...
English Tenses Simple past vs Past Continuous
SUBJECT MAIN VERB/Simple past form REST OF SENTENCE SUBJECT AUXILIARY VERB DID/ NOT (didn’t) MAIN VERB/ Simple present for...
SUBJECT VERB BE / NOT MAIN VERB REST OF SENTENCE QUESTION WORD VERB BE SUBJECT MAIN VERB REST OF SENTENCE Interrogative se...
  1. 1. English Tenses Simple Present vs Present Continuous
  2. 2. English Tenses tense Affirmative/Negative/ Question Use Signal Words Simple Present A: He speaks. N: He does not speak. Q: Does he speak? •action in the present taking place once, never or several times. Repeatedly actions •Facts, habits, routine, General or permanent situations •action set by a timetable or schedule always, every day, never, often, sometimes, usually, in the morning, in the afternoon, at noon, at midnight. Normally with state verbs: love, like, hate, have, need. Present Progressive/ Continuous A: He is speaking. N: He is not speaking. Q: Is he speaking? •action taking place in the moment of speaking •action taking place only for a limited period of time. A temporary situation •Plan or action arranged for the future. at the moment, right now, Listen!, Look!, now, These days, this week, this month, this morning, tomorrow, next week
  3. 3. Affirmative sentences – Subject in third person singular
  4. 4. SUBJECT MAIN VERB REST OF SENTENCE SUBJECT AUXILIARY VERB (DO-DOES) / NOT MAIN VERB REST OF SENTENCE QUESTION WORD AUXILIARY VERB (DO-DOES) SUBJECT MAIN VERB REST OF SENTENCE Interrogative sentences Simple Present - Sentence structure For facts, Habitual activities, habits, hobbies Affirmative sentences Negative sentences The captain stays the bridge in bad weather. I do not (don’t) leave the bridge in bad weather. Do you leave the bridge in bad weather. Does the captain leave the bridge in bad weather.
  5. 5. SUBJECT VERB BE / NOT MAIN VERB REST OF SENTENCE QUESTION WORD VERB BE SUBJECT MAIN VERB REST OF SENTENCE Interrogative sentences Present Continuous - Sentence structure For actions happening now / Future planes when there are arrangements for events at a specific time or place Affirmative sentences Negative sentences The crane is lifting a container right now. The crane is not lifting a container. Is the crane lifting a container?
  6. 6. English Tenses Simple past vs Past Continuous
  7. 7. SUBJECT MAIN VERB/Simple past form REST OF SENTENCE SUBJECT AUXILIARY VERB DID/ NOT (didn’t) MAIN VERB/ Simple present form REST OF SENTENCE QUESTION WORD AUXILIARY VERB (DID) SUBJECT MAIN VERB /Simple present form REST OF SENTENCE Interrogative sentences Simple Past - Sentence structure Affirmative sentences Negative sentences Completed actions in the past The ship crashed against the rocks. The ship did not (didn’t) crash against the rocks. Did the ship crash against the rocks?
  8. 8. SUBJECT VERB BE / NOT MAIN VERB REST OF SENTENCE QUESTION WORD VERB BE SUBJECT MAIN VERB REST OF SENTENCE Interrogative sentences Past Continuous - Sentence structure Affirmative sentences Negative sentences I was watching TV (when I herd the noise) . I was not paying attention to teacher Rosalba. What were you doing during your last English class with teacher Rosalba?

