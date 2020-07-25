Linecodes,tdm,fdm,vocoders

Successfully reported this slideshow.
One gains ¼ of the knowledge from the Acharya (the teacher), ¼ from his own self-study and intellect, ¼ from his classmate...
COMMUNICATION ENGINEERING Mr.R.VIJAY ANANDH
Learn how to think from your Gurus, not what to think Just as your teachers cannot eat for you, dont let others think for ...
Instructions to all Participants ➢ Kindly mute Audio & turnoff Video while entering and till the session end. Don’t try to...
5 • MULTIPLEXING • TDM & FDM • LINE CODES • CHANNEL VOCODERS • Summary 4 3 2 1 SESSION TOPICS
MULTIPLEXING ➢Multiplexing is the process of simultaneously transmitting two or more individual signals over a single comm...
What will happen when you do Mixing of signals ??? (Any Guesses) ➢ Chances of mixing or overlapping of different signals w...
TYPES ➢To avoid interference of signals, we are going to employ different types of Multiplexing
DEMONSTRATIONSFDM
DISCUSSIONS In FDM, many signal are transmitted simultaneously where each signal occupies a different frequency slot withi...
Block diagram of FDM transmitter • Each signal modulates a separate carrier which contains the sidebands of the signal. Th...
➢ The information of composite FDM signal is shown below:
Block diagram of FDM Receiver • The composite signal is applied to a group of BPF. • Each BPF has a center frequency corre...
The Figure shows FDM technique applied to the commercial AM broadcast station for transmission on a common medium.
DEMONSTRATIONSTDM
Synchronous TDM
Pre Alias filter Rotating Switch Reconstruction Filter BLOCK DIAGRAM
➢The commutator circuit, acts as SWITCH in each one of its rotation and extracts or samples, one sample from each message ...
Decommutator distributes the pulses to different receiver. It is used to separate various received samples and to distribu...
LINE CODING
Observe the Picture: understand it…. • Blue Color represents— • Red Color represents— • Shaping Pulses • Analog waveforms
Line coding schemes ➢ The conversion of the digital data (‘1’ & ‘0’) into the digital signal is known as Line Coding. ➢ It...
WHY LINE CODING? • Spectrum Shaping and Relocation without modulation or filtering. • DC component can be eliminated; • Er...
TWO MAJOR CATEGORIES OF LINE CODING • There are 2 major categories: • Return–to–Zero (RZ) and Non-Return–to–Zero (NRZ). • ...
NRZ (NON-RETURN TO ZERO)
Unipolar Line Coding • In Unipolar, we are simply representing a signal in a graphical form where positive voltage represe...
Unipolar NRZ signalling Polar NRZ signalling • Binary 1’s and 0’s are represented by equal positive and negative levels. •...
Unipolar NRZ signalling Draw Polar NRZ signalling V -V 0 Are you able to identify shortcut ???
Polar Non-Return to Zero (Polar NRZ) NRZ scheme has two variants: NRZ-L and NRZ-I. ➢NRZ-L changes voltage level at when a ...
1.Example --- Understand this example NRZ-L :- Low voltage level for ‘0’ and High voltage level for ‘1’. NRZ-I :- Changes ...
Case 1 Case 2 In general, NRZ-L is denoted as NRZ and used commonly.
RZ (RETURN TO ZERO)
(c) Unipolar RZ signalling (d) Bi-polar RZ signalling ‘0’ - No pulse (amplitude) and ‘1’ - High voltage level for the firs...
(d) Split-Phase or Manchester •Transition from low to high in middle of interval for ‘0’ and •Transition from high to low ...
(a) Unipolar NRZ signalling (b) Polar NRZ signalling (c) Unipolar RZ signalling (d) Bi-polar RZ signalling (d) Split-Phase...
Unipolar NRZ signalling Polar NRZ signalling Unipolar RZ signalling Bipolar RZ signalling Split-Phase or Manchester
TEST-2 : - In the given diagram,Match the following: (2) Unipolar NRZ signalling (3) Polar NRZ signalling (4) Unipolar RZ ...
TEST ANSWER-2
Channel Vocoder
Demo 1 Demo 2
Channel Vocoder Interesting Facts: ➢ A vocoder is a category of voice encoder-decoder (CODEC) that analyzes and synthesize...
Channel Vocoder Applications: ➢ Vocoders were never used for civilian telecommunication because it sounds inhuman and robo...
BLOCK DIAGRAM
ANALYSER & SYNTHESIZER Channel vocoder models the vocal tract as bank of band-pass filters.
ANALYSER NOTE: Filter bank work: To separate out the different frequency components ( waveform). Rectifier Work:The wavefo...
SYNTHESIZERHOW IT WORKS
Pulse modulation related topics

  6. 6. MULTIPLEXING ➢Multiplexing is the process of simultaneously transmitting two or more individual signals over a single communication channel. ➢Due to multiplexing it is possible to increase the number of communication channels so that more information can be transmitted. ➢The typical application of multiplexing are telemetry or telephone, satellite comm etc.
  7. 7. What will happen when you do Mixing of signals ??? (Any Guesses) ➢ Chances of mixing or overlapping of different signals will happen (i.e.) Interference
  8. 8. TYPES ➢To avoid interference of signals, we are going to employ different types of Multiplexing
  9. 9. DEMONSTRATIONSFDM
  10. 10. DISCUSSIONS In FDM, many signal are transmitted simultaneously where each signal occupies a different frequency slot within a common BW.. ➢ The operation of FDM is based on sharing the available BW of a communication channel among the signals to be transmitted. ➢ Each signal to be transmitted modulates a different carrier, the modulation can be AM, SSB, FM or PM. ➢ The modulated signals are then added to form a composite signal which is transmitted over a single channel. ➢ Generally, FDM systems are used for multiplexing the analog signals.
  11. 11. Block diagram of FDM transmitter • Each signal modulates a separate carrier which contains the sidebands of the signal. The modulator o/p are then added in linear mixer or adder. • The composite signal at the o/p of the mixer is transmitted over the single communication channel.
  12. 12. ➢ The information of composite FDM signal is shown below:
  13. 13. Block diagram of FDM Receiver • The composite signal is applied to a group of BPF. • Each BPF has a center frequency corresponding to one of the carriers. • The BPF have an adequate BW to pass all the channel information without any distortion. • Each filter will pass only its channel and reject all the other channels. • The channel/demodulator then removes the carrier and recovers the original signal back.
  14. 14. The Figure shows FDM technique applied to the commercial AM broadcast station for transmission on a common medium.
  15. 15. DEMONSTRATIONSTDM
  16. 16. Synchronous TDM
  17. 17. Pre Alias filter Rotating Switch Reconstruction Filter BLOCK DIAGRAM
  18. 18. ➢The commutator circuit, acts as SWITCH in each one of its rotation and extracts or samples, one sample from each message input . ➢Thus, at the output of commutator, we get PAM waveform which contain the samples of messages input which are periodically inter placed in time. ➢These multiplexed message samples are transmitted over the communication channel. Transmission side:
  19. 19. Decommutator distributes the pulses to different receiver. It is used to separate various received samples and to distribute them to an assembly of LPFs. The LPF then re construct the individual messages, at the output. Here it is necessary that rate of switching of commutator and decommutator must be same and they must be synchronized to each other, this synchronization is achieved by sending a synchronization pulse. Receiver side:
  20. 20. LINE CODING
  21. 21. Observe the Picture: understand it…. • Blue Color represents— • Red Color represents— • Shaping Pulses • Analog waveforms
  22. 22. Line coding schemes ➢ The conversion of the digital data (‘1’ & ‘0’) into the digital signal is known as Line Coding. ➢ It represents the digital signal that needs to be transmitted. ➢ Line Coding is to represent each binary codeword by a sequence of pulses; ➢ For example, symbol 1 is represented by the presence of a pulse and symbol 0 is represented by absence of the pulse. ➢ The common types of line encoding are unipolar, polar, bipolar, and Manchester encoding.
  23. 23. WHY LINE CODING? • Spectrum Shaping and Relocation without modulation or filtering. • DC component can be eliminated; • Error detection capabilities. • Bandwidth usage • Bit clock recovery can be simplified.
  24. 24. TWO MAJOR CATEGORIES OF LINE CODING • There are 2 major categories: • Return–to–Zero (RZ) and Non-Return–to–Zero (NRZ). • With NRZ coding, the waveform will occupy full duration of the bit . • With RZ coding, the waveform returns to a zero–volt level for a portion (usually one–half) of the bit interval.
  25. 25. NRZ (NON-RETURN TO ZERO)
  26. 26. Unipolar Line Coding • In Unipolar, we are simply representing a signal in a graphical form where positive voltage represents logical or binary 1 and zero voltage represents logical zero.
  27. 27. Unipolar NRZ signalling Polar NRZ signalling • Binary 1’s and 0’s are represented by equal positive and negative levels. • In positive–logic unipolar signaling, the binary 1 is represented by a high level (+A volts) and a binary 0 by a zero level. This type of signaling is also called on–off keying (OOK).
  28. 28. Unipolar NRZ signalling Draw Polar NRZ signalling V -V 0 Are you able to identify shortcut ???
  29. 29. Polar Non-Return to Zero (Polar NRZ) NRZ scheme has two variants: NRZ-L and NRZ-I. ➢NRZ-L changes voltage level at when a different bit is encountered . ➢NRZ-I changes voltage when a is ‘1’ and remain same when a ‘0’ is encountered .
  30. 30. 1.Example --- Understand this example NRZ-L :- Low voltage level for ‘0’ and High voltage level for ‘1’. NRZ-I :- Changes voltage when a is ‘1’ and remain same when a ‘0’ is encountered .
  31. 31. Case 1 Case 2 In general, NRZ-L is denoted as NRZ and used commonly.
  32. 32. RZ (RETURN TO ZERO)
  33. 33. (c) Unipolar RZ signalling (d) Bi-polar RZ signalling ‘0’ - No pulse (amplitude) and ‘1’ - High voltage level for the first duration of Half-Symbol width ‘0’ - No pulse (amplitude) and ‘1’ - Positive and Negative pulses of equal amplitude (+A and –A) are used alternatively with each pulse having a Half-Symbol width.
  34. 34. (d) Split-Phase or Manchester •Transition from low to high in middle of interval for ‘0’ and •Transition from high to low in middle of interval for ‘1’ =SHORT CUT: for ‘0’ =SHORT CUT: for ‘1’ For Easy understanding
  35. 35. (a) Unipolar NRZ signalling (b) Polar NRZ signalling (c) Unipolar RZ signalling (d) Bi-polar RZ signalling (d) Split-Phase or Manchester
  36. 36. Unipolar NRZ signalling Polar NRZ signalling Unipolar RZ signalling Bipolar RZ signalling Split-Phase or Manchester
  37. 37. TEST-2 : - In the given diagram,Match the following: (2) Unipolar NRZ signalling (3) Polar NRZ signalling (4) Unipolar RZ signalling (5) Bipolar RZ signalling (1) Split-Phase or ManchesterA B C D E
  38. 38. TEST ANSWER-2
  39. 39. Channel Vocoder
  40. 40. Demo 1 Demo 2
  41. 41. Channel Vocoder Interesting Facts: ➢ A vocoder is a category of voice encoder-decoder (CODEC) that analyzes and synthesizes the voice signal for audio data compression, multiplexing, voice encryption or voice transformation. ➢ The vocoder was developed in 1928 by Bell Labs, and first demonstrated in 1939. ➢ Its intended use was to reduce the bandwidth of voice information, allowing it to be transferred across further distances. ➢ However, the voice reproduction of these early systems were not great and they were never used for this purpose. ➢ However, they were used to send encoded messages during the second world war.
  42. 42. Channel Vocoder Applications: ➢ Vocoders were never used for civilian telecommunication because it sounds inhuman and robotic. ➢ However, this can be a desired effect for creative usage. ➢ For musical use, a synthesizer that allows it to be pitched to specific notes.
  43. 43. BLOCK DIAGRAM
  44. 44. ANALYSER & SYNTHESIZER Channel vocoder models the vocal tract as bank of band-pass filters.
  45. 45. ANALYSER NOTE: Filter bank work: To separate out the different frequency components ( waveform). Rectifier Work:The waveform is “rectified" to its absolute value.The filter bank derives power levels for each frequency range. HOW IT WORKS
  46. 46. SYNTHESIZERHOW IT WORKS

