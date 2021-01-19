Successfully reported this slideshow.
ÖĞRENME VE ÖĞRETİM KURAMLARI HAZIRLAYAN: İREM SENA AYDOĞAN DANIŞMAN: DOÇ. DR. AĞAH TUĞRUL KORUCU
ROGER DEĞİŞİM KURAMI Teknolojik yenilikler çağdaş üniversitelerde önemli bir rol oynar. Teknolojik yeniliklerin artan önem...
YENİLİĞİN YAYILMASI Bilgi: Birey yenilikten bir ölçüye kadar haberdardır, yeniliğin nasıl çalıştığını bilmez. İkna Etme: B...
PAVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI Allan Paivio (1971) tarafından geliştirilen İkili Kodlama Kuramı, bir bilginin birbirini destek...
BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI Bilgiyi işleme kuramı, sözel öğrenmede içsel, bilişsel süreçleri anlamaya ve tanımlamaya odaklanmışt...
GAGNE 9 ADIM KURAMI Gagne’ye göre öğrenme, dolaylı olarak gözlenebilen davranışlardan anlaşılır ve beyinde gerçekleşir. 1....
4. Materyali Sunma: Öğrenmenin anlamlı olabilmesi için materyallerin doğru bir şekilde sunulması gereklidir. Materyallerin...
YAPILANDIRMACI YAKLAŞIM Yapılandırmacı yaklaşım, öğrencilerin temel bilgilerini kullanarak yeni bilgi edinmeleri olarak ta...
ÖĞRENME VE ÖĞRETİM KURAMLARI

NECMETTİN ERBAKAN ÜNİVERSİTESİ AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETİM DERSİ

Published in: Education
ÖĞRENME VE ÖĞRETİM KURAMLARI

  1. 1. ÖĞRENME VE ÖĞRETİM KURAMLARI HAZIRLAYAN: İREM SENA AYDOĞAN DANIŞMAN: DOÇ. DR. AĞAH TUĞRUL KORUCU
  2. 2. ROGER DEĞİŞİM KURAMI Teknolojik yenilikler çağdaş üniversitelerde önemli bir rol oynar. Teknolojik yeniliklerin artan önemi karşısında yeniliğe uyumu etkileyen etkenleri ortaya koymayı amaçlayan çeşitli teoriler ve modeller geliştirilmektedir. Bunlar arasında “Rogers’ın Yeniliğin Yayılması Teorisi” bilgi sistemleri uygulaması araştırmalarında yaygın olarak kabul gören bir teoridir.
  3. 3. YENİLİĞİN YAYILMASI Bilgi: Birey yenilikten bir ölçüye kadar haberdardır, yeniliğin nasıl çalıştığını bilmez. İkna Etme: Birey yeniliğe karşı olumlu veya olumsuz bir tutum oluşturur. Karar: Birey yeniliği kabul etme veya reddetmeye başlar. Onaylama: Birey verdiği yenilik kararına destek aramaya başlar. Zıt bir fikirle kendi fikri değişebilir
  4. 4. PAVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI Allan Paivio (1971) tarafından geliştirilen İkili Kodlama Kuramı, bir bilginin birbirini destekleyen farklı biçimlerde kodlanmasının verimliliği artıracağı varsayımına dayanır. Sözlü ve görsel içerikler bir arada sunulduğunda öğrenme daha verimli ve etkili olacaktır. Bu konu ile ilgili yapılan araştırmalara göre, İkili Kodlama Kuramının akademik başarıda olumlu yönde etkisi vardır.
  5. 5. BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI Bilgiyi işleme kuramı, sözel öğrenmede içsel, bilişsel süreçleri anlamaya ve tanımlamaya odaklanmıştır. Bilgiyi işleme kuramı zihinsel süreçleri ve bu süreçte nasıl bir yol izlendiğinin üzerinde durmaktadır. Bilgiyi işleme sürecinde öğrenme, bireyin yetenekleri, tecrübeleri ve inançları doğrultusunda karar verme sürecidir. Bilgiyi işleme kuramında temel olarak dört soruya cevap aramışlardır. 1. Dışarıdan bilgi nasıl alınmaktadır? 2. Alınan bilgiler zihinde nasıl bir yoldan geçmektedir? 3. İşlenen bilgiler zihinde uzun süre nasıl depo edilir? 4. Zihinde depo edilen bilgiler nasıl geri kullanılmaktadır?
  6. 6. GAGNE 9 ADIM KURAMI Gagne’ye göre öğrenme, dolaylı olarak gözlenebilen davranışlardan anlaşılır ve beyinde gerçekleşir. 1. Dikkati çekme: Öğrenmenin hedef doğrultusunda ve en iyi şekilde gerçekleşmesi için öncelikle konu ile ilgili materyaller tasarlanmalıdır ve öğrencinin dikkatinin bu materyale çekilmesi gereklidir. 2. Hedeften Haberdar Etme: Öğrenilecek konunun öncesinde genel olarak öğrenciye sunulmasıyla öğrenci konu hakkında güdülenmiş olur ve konu dışına çıkmaktan kurtulur. 3. Ön Bilgileri Hatırlatma: Öğretilecek bilgi, daha önceki bilgilere bağlıdır. Öğrenciye ders içeriği hakkında ön bilgi verilmelidir. Eksiklikler, öğrenmeyi olumsuz yönde etkiler.
  7. 7. 4. Materyali Sunma: Öğrenmenin anlamlı olabilmesi için materyallerin doğru bir şekilde sunulması gereklidir. Materyallerin verilmesinde çeşitlilik büyük önem taşır. 5. Öğrenmeye Rehberlik Etme: Öğrenme sürecinde öğretmen rehberliği büyük önem taşır. Öğretmen öğrencilerine, anımsama yöntemlerini, örneklemeleri, çalışma durumlarını, grafik ve harita örgütleyicilerini kullanarak yol göstermelidir. 6. Davranışı Ortaya Çıkarma: Ders sonunda öğretmen öğrencilere yazılı veya sözlü sorular sorarak davranışı ortaya çıkarmalıdır. 7. Dönüt Verme: Öğrenci göstermiş olduğu davranışın doğru olduğunu öğrendiğinde davranışı pekişir ve öğrenmeye karşı güdülenmiş olur. 8. Değerlendirme: Öğrenmenin sonunda öğrencilerin istendik davranışları ne derece kazandıkları belirlenmesi gerekir. 9. Kalıcılığı ve Transferi Sağlama: Öğrenilen bilgilerin arada farklı durumlar içerisinde tekrar edilmesi öğrenilen bilginin kalıcılığını artırır. Farklı problem durumları sunulması da öğrencilerin öğrendikleri bilgileri başka alanlara transfer etmelerini sağlar.
  8. 8. YAPILANDIRMACI YAKLAŞIM Yapılandırmacı yaklaşım, öğrencilerin temel bilgilerini kullanarak yeni bilgi edinmeleri olarak tanımlanır. Yapılandırmacı yaklaşım 5 basamakta tanımlanır: 1. Öğrenme zihinsel bir süreçtir. 2. Öğrencinin temel bilgisi öğrenmede etkilidir. 3. Öğrencinin temel bilgilerindeki yanlışların ispatlanması, öğrenmeyi daha sağlıklı yapar. 4. Öğrenilen konu ile ilgili yeni uygulamalar gereklidir. Yapılandırmacı yaklaşım, yerleştirme, özümleme, yaratıcılık, sürekli özümleme ve zihinde yapılanma olarak beş şekilde gerçekleşir.

