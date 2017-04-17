Rise and fall HRM case study

University Business School Submitted By: Puneet Garg Rajesh Grover Ravneet Kaur Sanchit Kaur Sanyam Grover MBA GENERAL A R...
Parties Included • Jagannath (Jaggu to his friends) • Suresh the Section Head • Prahalad the Unit Chief • Ravi, the EVP (E...
Who was Jaggu??? 1. Jaggu was an over ambitious man for whom end justify means. 2. With a diploma in engineering, he joine...
Events  With a diploma in engineering, Jaggu joined, in 1977, a Bangalore-based company as a Technical Assistant. He obta...
 Ravi was convinced Jaggu was promoted to head the production section so that things could be straightened up there.  Ja...
University Business School Downfall  There were complaints against Jaggu.  He had inducted his brother-in-law, Ganesh, a...
Whether there would be another hump in the curve is a big question ? University Business School
Business Ethics Ethics refers to the study of good and evil, right and wrong, and just and unjust actions of business peop...
Employee Turnover In human resource terms, employee turnover is a measurement of how long your employees stay with your co...
Cost of Employee Turnover ? University Business School
Employee Responsibilities Along with rights there are certain responsibilities which employees owe to their employers. Res...
Was he right when ………. I. He complained against Suresh and Prahalad with Ravi ? II. He became the Section head and Suresh ...
Q1. Bring out the principles of promotion that were employed in promoting Jaggu. Ans.: Jaggu was a diligent person; howeve...
Q2. What would you do if you were Suresh, Prahalad and Ravi? Ans.: Suresh and Prahalad – Marketing people commonly complai...
University Business School Ravi:- • As an Executive Vice President, Ravi should investigate the matters concerning Suresh ...
Q3. Bring out the ethical issues involved in Jaggu’s behaviour. Ans.: Jaggu’s behaviour was totally unethical. • At first ...
Steps for Making Ethical Decisions • Identify the ethical issue or problem. • List the facts that have the most bearing on...
Let’s look the other way around Several complaints were made against Jaggu which could have been just the result of the en...
Rise and fall HRM case study

  1. 1. University Business School Submitted By: Puneet Garg Rajesh Grover Ravneet Kaur Sanchit Kaur Sanyam Grover MBA GENERAL A RISE AND FALL CASE STUDY
  2. 2. Parties Included • Jagannath (Jaggu to his friends) • Suresh the Section Head • Prahalad the Unit Chief • Ravi, the EVP (Executive – Vice President) • Ganesh, brother-in-law of Jaggu University Business School
  3. 3. Who was Jaggu??? 1. Jaggu was an over ambitious man for whom end justify means. 2. With a diploma in engineering, he joined a Bangalore-based company as a Technical Assistant in 1977. 3. Obtained his degree from an evening college in engineering in 1982. 4. Sales Engineer in 1984. 5. After becoming Sales Engineer, he joined MBA part time programme. 6. Sales Manager in 1986. 7. Senior Marketing manager in 1988. 8. Became a Ph.D. scholar and obtained his doctoral degree in 1989. 9. Became the Section head 10. Promoted as General Manager University Business School
  4. 4. Events  With a diploma in engineering, Jaggu joined, in 1977, a Bangalore-based company as a Technical Assistant. He obtained his degree in engineering in 1982.  Recognizing as Engineer-Sales in 1984 Jaggu excelled himself in the new role.  Promoted as Senior Manger- Marketing, still Jaggu eyed on things beyond his jurisdiction.  He started complaining against Suresh the Section Head and Prahalad the Unit Chief (both production) with Ravi, the EVP (Executive – Vice President). The complaints included delay in executing orders, poor quality and customer rejections. Most of the complaints were cooked. University Business School
  5. 5.  Ravi was convinced Jaggu was promoted to head the production section so that things could be straightened up there.  Jaggu became the Section head and Suresh was shifted to sales.  Suresh, an equal in status, was now subordinated to Jaggu.  Success had gone to Jaggu’s head. He had everything going in his favour-position, power, money, and qualification.  He divided workers and used them as pawns.  He ignored Prahalad and established direct link with Ravi.  Unable to bear the humiliation, Prahalad quit the company.  Jaggu was promoted as General Manager. University Business School
  6. 6. University Business School Downfall  There were complaints against Jaggu.  He had inducted his brother-in-law, Ganesh, as an engineer , who was corrupt by nature.  He stole copper worth Rs. 5 lakh and was suspended.  Jaggu tried to defend Ganesh but failed in his effort.  Corruption charges were also leveled against Jaggu who was reported to have made nearly Rs. 20 lakh for himself.  On the new-year day of 1993, Jaggu was reverted back to his old position- sales.  Suresh was promoted and was asked to head production. Suresh became boss to Jaggu.  Unable to swallow the insult, Jaggu resigned.
  7. 7. Whether there would be another hump in the curve is a big question ? University Business School
  8. 8. Business Ethics Ethics refers to the study of good and evil, right and wrong, and just and unjust actions of business people. Business ethics is the same as the generally accepted norms of good or bad practices. If dishonesty is immoral in society, then any business person practising a dishonest act is treated as indulging in unethical actions. For e.g. If an employee claim to be meeting a client at the end of the workday when instead he is leaving early to catch a ballgame on TV or he might claim to be at a workshop for the first half of the day when instead he is sneaking in some extra sleep. This kind of behavior is unethical from business point of view. University Business School
  9. 9. Employee Turnover In human resource terms, employee turnover is a measurement of how long your employees stay with your company and how often you have to replace them. Any time an employee leaves your company, for any reason, they are called a turnover or separation. There are two main categories of turnover: voluntary and involuntary. Each of them has different causes. • Voluntary turnover is when an employee quits. This can be due to finding a better position at another company, a conflict with a supervisor or a personal reason, such as needing to stay home with a family member. • Involuntary turnover is when an employee is laid off or fired, generally due to reducing staff because of a business downturn or change in business focus or because of an employee taking some action that is cause for termination, such as theft. University Business School
  10. 10. Cost of Employee Turnover ? University Business School
  11. 11. Employee Responsibilities Along with rights there are certain responsibilities which employees owe to their employers. Responsibilities are ethical limits on their behaviour and rights establish limits of the ethical behaviour of others. Employees owe responsibilities to themselves and their own moral integrity, to the profession, law and society at large and they face many conflicts at their Workplace. University Business School
  12. 12. Was he right when ………. I. He complained against Suresh and Prahalad with Ravi ? II. He became the Section head and Suresh was shifted to sales? III. He prevailed upon Ravi and got sales and quality under his control, in addition to production ? IV. He divided workers and used them as pawns? V. He ignored Prahalad and established direct link with Ravi ? VI. He had inducted his corrupt brother – in – law, Ganesh, as an engineer and tried to defend him later on ? VII. He started his own consultancy claiming himself as an authority in quality management and poached on his previous company and picked up two best brains in quality. University Business School
  13. 13. Q1. Bring out the principles of promotion that were employed in promoting Jaggu. Ans.: Jaggu was a diligent person; however he was having an over ambitious attitude. Whatever he achieved in his life was due to his devotion and performance in his job. PRINCIPLES FOLLOWED:- 1. Internal Promotion 2. Promotion On The Basis Of Merit 3. Promotion Against Non Vacancy 4. Frequent Promotion University Business School
  14. 14. Q2. What would you do if you were Suresh, Prahalad and Ravi? Ans.: Suresh and Prahalad – Marketing people commonly complain the production department. They were belonging to production, and the complaints against them were concocted. They should ask Ravi, the EVP regarding the fact and be clear on their part regarding the complaints against them. Due to their silent backdrop , Jaggu took the chance and became the section head for production. Prahalad- He should not have left the job and rather should have talked to seniors, colleagues, other officials about being humiliated by Jaggu. University Business School
  15. 15. University Business School Ravi:- • As an Executive Vice President, Ravi should investigate the matters concerning Suresh and Prahalad, before shifting them to sales and appointing Jaggu as the production’s section head. • He should locate the right person at a right position. • He should have clearly drafted norms for all people related functions and implement them in letter and spirit. So that , in order to solve a conflict a proper procedure is followed . • After seeing Jaggu’s defending activities for his brother-in- law and allegedly reported with corruption, Ravi should suspend Jaggu immediately, instead of giving a chance of revert. As corruption is a serious violation of company norms and calls for some serious action.
  16. 16. Q3. Bring out the ethical issues involved in Jaggu’s behaviour. Ans.: Jaggu’s behaviour was totally unethical. • At first he started fictional complains against the production team; • Humiliated his subordinates; • Appointed his brother-in-law as an engineer who was corrupt by nature. • Again, he started defending his corrupt brother-in-law, who caught while stealing 5lac Rs. worth of copper. • And at last, he too involved in corrupting nearly Rs. 20lac. University Business School
  17. 17. Steps for Making Ethical Decisions • Identify the ethical issue or problem. • List the facts that have the most bearing on the decision. • Identify anyone who might be affected by your decision and how. • Explain what each affected person would want you to do about the issue. • List three alternative actions and identify the best and worst case scenario for each alternative, anyone who would be harmed by this choice (and how), any values that would be compromised by selecting this alternative, and any automatic reasons why this alternative should not be selected (legal issues, rules, etc.). • Determine a course of action. University Business School
  18. 18. Let’s look the other way around Several complaints were made against Jaggu which could have been just the result of the enmity or jealousy. Jaggu might have tried to defend brother in law because he might be knowing the truth behind the theft allegations that Ganesh was not the culprit but failed in his effort. After that Jaggu was reverted to his old Position. A proper investigation of the facts should have been done before Taking these big decisions. Jaggu resigned because his truth and talent was not being respected and were at stake that time. So, he resigned in order to tap better and bigger opportunities. He might succeed in his new job. University Business School
