  1. 1. Ghid de interviu Interviul clinic reprezintă metoda de lucru a psihologului clinician. Prin acesta el poate obţine informaţii mai detaliate la unele probleme şi aspecte ale subiectului, care sunt legate de o serie de momente şi evenimente din viaţa acestuia: din comportarea sa, relaţiile cu ceilalţi, aspecte mai intime, etc. Interviul poate fi influenţat de o multitudine de factori, dar caracteristica principală este dialogul asimetric ce se stabileşte între subiecţi şi psihologul clinician care are competenţa de a direcţiona şi a-şi afirma o anumită poziţie în raport cu cele relatate. În funcţie de obiectivele interviului putem întâlni: interviu diagnostic, de terapie, de cercetare. Tipuri de interviu întâlnite (după Dafinoiu, I. 2002): a) interviu non-directiv – centrat pe persoană în cursul căruia subiectul are libertatea de a alege problemele despre care se va purta discuţia. Se creează un cadru adecvat de manifestare a unor lanţuri asociative. Clinicianul va adopta o atitudine permisivă, comprehensivă, empatică astfel încât atitudinea sa să nu stânjenească relatarea subiectului. b) interviu semi-directiv – cuprinde principalele teme de abordare cu subiectul, nu într-o ordine strică ci abordările la momentele oportune. c) interviu-directiv – este utilizat la eliminarea lacunelor în informaţiile obţinute. Tipuri de intreviu clinic Intreviul clinic psihiatric
  2. 2. În funcţie de obiectivele urmărite interviul clinic în psihologie şi interviul clinic în psihiatrie prezintă caracteristici specifice (Dafinoiu, I. 2002). Psihiatrul îşi propune în realizarea interviului pe elemente clinice aparente pentru stabilirea unui diagnostic încadrându-l într-un sistem nosografic şi de aici într-un demers terapeutic iar psihologul îşi propune cunoaşterea individului prin intermediul manifestărilor în diferite contexte, intervenţia lui având valoare de ajutor, consiliere (după Dafinoiu, I. 2001). În domeniul bolilor mintale sunt utilizate după acelaşi autor interviuri de inspiraţie psihodinamică ce au la bază concepţia lui S. Freud, referitoare la conflictele profunde cu origine în prima copilărie şi interviul centrat pe simptom ce utilizează diverse cadre de clasificare şi descriere a tulburărilor psihice. Interviul clinic de evaluare Are ca obiective: identificarea simptomelor, analizarea acestora în vederea înţelegerii funcţionării psihologice şi obiectiv terapeutic ce orientează strategia terapeutică. Interviul clinic bazat pe fundamente psihanalitice – se analizează aspecte ale trecutului individului deoarece având psihanaliza ca fundament se instituie idea că simptomul prezent îşi are originea în trecutul subiectului, în conflictele inconştiente generate de întâmplări ale copilăriei timpurii. Specificul terapeuticii psihanalitice constă în păstrarea tăcerii de către analist şi a unei neutralităţi care să permită pacientului să-şi expună liber în ce ordine doreşte gândurile şi asociaţiile trezite de acestea. Psihanalistul dispune de interpretare prin intermediul
  3. 3. căreia conduce pacientul prin păienjenişul uneori contradictual al sentimentelor până la originea reală a lor. Intreviul clinic non-directiv – după cum mărturisea autorul acestei metode este centrată asupra individului nu asupra problemei. Copilăria este importantă pentru structurarea personalităţii dar nu este definitorie. Imaginea de sine a unui individ este legată de evaluarea continuă a rezultatelor propriilor experienţe în raport cu ceilalţi. Experienţele pozitive creează dimensiuni pozitive ale imaginii de sine, iar cele nefavorabile conduc la scăderea imaginii de sine. Intervenţia verbală a acestei terapii din partea psihologului va fi doar în vederea unei reformulări a problemei cu care clientul se confruntă şi a cărei percepţie este greşită. Atitudinile relaţionale ale psihologului în interviul clinic non-directiv sunt de şase tipuri după Mucchielli, A. (2005): – atitudine de evaluare sau judecare morală; atitudine explicativă; atitudine de sprijin-consolare; atitudine de investigare; atitudine de soluţionare a problemei şi atitudine comprehensivă. Toate aceste tipuri de atitudini fac apel la atitudinea .......... amplificată de cuvinte care contribuie la înţelegerea de către celălalt a aprobării sau dezaprobării; a descifrării cauzei probabile a unui fenomen; a unei încurajări; a căutării obţinerii de informaţii suplimentare; a găsirii unei soluţii sau pur şi simplu de evitarea acestora focalizându-şi atenţia către crearea unor condiţii favorabile dezvoltării empatiei. Experienţa nu trebuie înţeleasă ca simpatie sau asimilarea punctului de vedere al clientului. Trebuie avut în vedere faptul că empatia este acea înţelegere intelectuală a celor relatate de
  4. 4. interlocutor, în urma cărora se dezvoltă capacitatea de participare la experienţa celuilalt, de a capta semnificaţia pe care celălalt o relatează în cuvinte a evenimentelor trăite, fără implicaţii emoţionale. Atitudinea clinicianului Nu trebuie să lase impresia de o receptare ci prin ea să introducă un dialog. Tăcerile nu vor fi cultivate ca forme de presiune asupra interlocutorului pentru a-l forţa să bată în retragere sau ca expresie a rezervei ascultătorului sau negare a celor spuse de interlocutor ci sunt respectate, urmând a fi interpretate ca element de punctare, timp de reflecţie sau trecere către altceva. Stadiul superior sau de supervizare nu este o atitudine indicată pentru atingerea scopului clinicianului. Ascultarea presupune o atitudine de întâmpinare susţinută în prezent şi readaptată constant la ceea ce exprimă persoana din faţă sa. Nu se vor afişa semen de nerăbdare, plictiseală sau anticipare atotştiutoare la relatările subiectului. Atenţia îndeosebi va fi îndreptată către lupta interioară a subiectului cu sinele. Ascultarea de tip rogerian prezintă multiple faţete. Este centrată pe persoană dar şi asupra propriei persoane. Deschide căi către planul afectiv, emoţional, intelectual. Empatia dezvoltată în cadrul acestei atitudini implică şi o mai mare acurateţe în perceperea celor mai mici schimbări ce au loc în interiorul subiectului. Pe fundalul ascultării de tip rogerian clinicianul îşi exprimă înţelegerea celor relatate de subiect printr-o gamă variată de comportamente de la ecou ce poate lua forma unor interjecţii sau onomatopee (ah, hm) la expresii de genul: înţeleg, bine, aşa cum spui. Ascultarea rogeriană are drept caracteristici: – absenţa abordării teoretice sau decupaj conceptual preliminar, limbajul utilizat este simplu, obişnuit; implicare
  5. 5. emoţională a ascultătorului se păstrează în limitele normale; observarea este evolutivă şi multidimensională în acelaşi timp păstrând simplitate şi modestie cu focalizarea energie în serviciul celorlalţi şi nu în dominarea lor (apud. Peretti, A. 2001). Secretul celor relatate de către subiect trebuie păstrat. Interviul clinic în terapiile cognitiv-comportamentale Interviul este orientat spre culegerea informaţiilor cu referire îndeosebi la comportamentul – problemă, este o relaţie directivă prin care terapeutul ajută pacientul în luarea deciziilor, răspunzând astfel expectaţiilor acestuia, care doreşte înţelegere, alianţă, parteneriat şi nu în ultimul rând dobândirea controlului. Interviul clinic în psihoterapia existenţialistă Psihoterapeutul îşi va direcţiona eforturile către reconstituirea logicii universului în care se află pacientul cu scopul de a scoate fiinţa umană din universul tematizat redându-i libertatea şi înţelegerea lumii în care trăieşte. Interviul se va îndrepta către recunoaşterea de către subiect a prejudecăţilor sale şi depăşire a acestora prin reconstituirea sistemului său psihologic de percepţie a lumii.

