Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CH 6 TRIANGLES PREPARED BY : RASHMI TANEJA IPS
THALES THEOREM OR BASIC PROPORTIONALITY THEORY Theorem 1: State and prove Thales’ Theorem. Statement: If a line is drawn p...
Ex 6.2 Question 1. In the given figure (i) and (ii), DE || BC. Find EC in (i) and AD in (ii).
Question 2. E and F are points on the sides PQ and PR respectively of a ∆PQR. For each of the following cases, state wheth...
3. In figure, if LM || CB LN || CD, prove that 𝐴𝑀 𝐴𝐵 = 𝐴𝐿 𝐴𝐶 Sol. In ΔABC, ∵LM || CB [Given] ∴Using the Basic Proportional...
4. In the figure, DE || AC and DF || AE. Prove that 𝐵𝐹 𝐹𝐸 = 𝐵𝐸 𝐸𝐶
5. In the figure, DE || OQ and DF || OR. Show that EP || QR Sol. In ΔPQO DE || OQ [Given] ∴ Using the Basic Proportionalit...
6. In the figure, A, B and C are points on OP, OQ and OR respectively such that AB || PQ and AC || PR. Show that BC || QR....
Ch 6 Triangles
Ch 6 Triangles
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ch 6 Triangles

20 views

Published on

CLASS 10 CBSE

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ch 6 Triangles

  1. 1. CH 6 TRIANGLES PREPARED BY : RASHMI TANEJA IPS
  2. 2. THALES THEOREM OR BASIC PROPORTIONALITY THEORY Theorem 1: State and prove Thales’ Theorem. Statement: If a line is drawn parallel to one side of a triangle to intersect the other two sides in distinct points, the other two sides are divided in the same ratio. A B C D E M N 𝑨𝑫 𝑫𝑩 = 𝑨𝑬 𝑬𝑪 𝑮𝑰𝑽𝑬𝑵 ∶ ∆𝑨𝑩𝑪 DE II BC
  3. 3. Ex 6.2 Question 1. In the given figure (i) and (ii), DE || BC. Find EC in (i) and AD in (ii).
  4. 4. Question 2. E and F are points on the sides PQ and PR respectively of a ∆PQR. For each of the following cases, state whether EF || QR: (i) PE = 3.9 cm, EQ = 3 cm, PF = 3.6 cm and FR = 2.4 cm (ii) PE = 4 cm, QE = 4.5 cm, PF = 8 cm and RF = 9 cm (iii) PQ = 1.28 cm, PR = 2.56 cm, PE = 0.18 cm and PF = 0.36 cm
  5. 5. 3. In figure, if LM || CB LN || CD, prove that 𝐴𝑀 𝐴𝐵 = 𝐴𝐿 𝐴𝐶 Sol. In ΔABC, ∵LM || CB [Given] ∴Using the Basic Proportionality Theorem, we have: 𝐴𝑀 𝐴𝐵 = 𝐴𝐿 𝐴𝐶 ……(I)
  6. 6. 4. In the figure, DE || AC and DF || AE. Prove that 𝐵𝐹 𝐹𝐸 = 𝐵𝐸 𝐸𝐶
  7. 7. 5. In the figure, DE || OQ and DF || OR. Show that EP || QR Sol. In ΔPQO DE || OQ [Given] ∴ Using the Basic Proportionality Theorem, we have: In∆ PQR ∴ E and F are two distinct points on PQ and PR respectively and 𝑃𝐸 𝐸𝑄 = 𝑃𝐹 𝐹𝑅 ;E and F are dividing the two sides PQ and PR in the same ratio in ΔPQR. ∴ EF || QR
  8. 8. 6. In the figure, A, B and C are points on OP, OQ and OR respectively such that AB || PQ and AC || PR. Show that BC || QR. 7. Using Thales’ Theorem 6.1. prove that a line drawn through the mid-point of one side of a triangle parallel to another side bisects the third side. (Recall that you have proved it in Class IX). 8. Using Thales’ Theorem 6.2, prove that the line joining the mid-points of any two sides of a triangle is parallel to the third side. (Recall that you have done it in Class IX). 9. ABCD is a trapezium in which AB || DC and its diagonals intersect each other at the point O. Show 𝐴𝑂 𝐵𝑂 = 𝐶𝑂 𝐷𝑂 10. The diagonals of a quadrilateral ABCD intersect each other at the point 0 such that 𝐴𝑂 𝐵𝑂 = 𝐶𝑂 𝐷𝑂 . Show that ABCD is a trapezium. HOME WORK

×