Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk Wh...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
77 views
May. 15, 2021

622 2

Elementary School Management

no profile picture user

  • Login to see the comments

  • Be the first to like this

622 2

  1. 1. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 1 ASSIGNMENT No. 2 Q.1 Discuss educational planning and approaches to educational planning. 1. Educational Planning: Being the first aspect in the scope of educational management, planning implies a basic function that is how the aims and objectives are to be realized. Before launching upon a particular educational programme and implementing it the person or authority in-charge or at the helm of affairs is required to take decisions about the methods and strategies for effectively and efficiently achieving the objectives. This means planning has to be done for managing the total educational programme and for this, the basic facts and figures, background, date and profile are necessary. A plan is conceptualized as a predetermined strategy, detailed skills or programme of action related to the achievement of an objective. It implies some kind of mental activity during the course of analysis or laying out a method of achieving something. As educational plan for making efforts to plan and bring deliberate change stands in the system of education for achieving identified and relevant objectives. Modern planning which are prevailing now and top most necessity of the prevailing society needs to be democratic, scientific and decentralized. There must be adequate participation of all concerned in the planning process. The decisions which can affect others must be taken in consultation with others. “Grassroot Planning” is therefore encouraged which means planning from bottom, not from top. Decisions need be taken from within not from without. Nothing should be imposed from top, but should come from bottom. In view of the objectives and size, the plans may be long term, medium term and short term. This kind of planning usually promotes high moral, enthusiasm and motivation for work and success of the institutions or organizations. a. Goals and objectives: Educational planning is a means of creating relevant present and future goals and objectives for any educational institution or organization. b. Team Work: Modern educational planning doesn’t put stress on the fact that only the top administrator of the government should be involved in planning. Rather planning should be the responsibility of all people concerned with the desired change. For this a team of experts in the related area,
  2. 2. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 2 responsible people and those who will implement the plan should determine the goals and appropriate ways of attaining them. c. Decision-Making: Educational planning is the preparation of pre-courses in the decision making process. It has to help for determining the optional to be taken. While educational administration is mostly decision making, planning in education is only the other side of it. d. Forecasting: Educational planning describes or defines determining events, needs and conditions of future time. It implies forecasting or projection of important factors in education such as number and types of pupils and expansion of facilities needed for them. e. Social and Economic goals: Modem educational planning emphasizes that the goals of a democratic society should be social and economic in nature concerning with the welfare and progress of all citizens rather than the self-centered or selfish goals of some special interest groups. The expected goals of the society and needs of children and young pupils in the schools and colleges should be the broad frame of reference. f. Anticipation: Modern educational planning anticipates probable developments and needed change in future, much ahead of time so that proper facilities, supporting media and required resources for implementing the planned change may be secured. Hence, relevant changes and efforts are avoided and the changes are effectively implemented. g. Remedial Measures: This nature or characteristic of modern educational planning indicates that it is remedial and guidance oriented in nature and approach. With appropriate planning procedure it is possible to identify maladjustments or deficiencies in the system that causes educational problems. Identifying causes or the educational problems and suggesting relevant solution is the main objective of educational planning. h. Choice of best alternative:
  3. 3. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 3 Modern educational planning is a logical, systematic and scientific process different from the elementary kinds of procedure utilized in the part of bringing about changes in the system of education. Principles of Educational Planning: Educational planning or modem educational planning has the following principles: 1. Educational planning must be one aspect of general national planning. 2. Research is planning based on system analysis. 3. Planning must be a continuous process. 4. Planning should find a definite place in educational organization. 5. Planning should take into consideration resources and establish conditions of work. 6. Planning must be realistic and practical. 7. Planning must ensure active and continuing participation of all interested individuals and groups. 8. The content and scope of planning should be determined by the needs of the individuals and groups to be served. 9. Planning should utilize the services of specialists without allowing them to dominate. 10. Planning should provide opportunity for all persons and groups to understand and appreciate the plans. 11. Planning should provide for continuous evaluation. 12. Planning should have opportunity for modification for further action. Characteristics of Educational Administration: The term educational administration is characterized in the following grounds: 1. Making all efforts and agencies work together in joint venture. 2. Assisting in the realization of the aims and objectives of education. 3. Rendering service to society in its progress and progress of individuals. 4. Educational Administration is concerned with diverse human beings, the teachers, students, parents and public and co-ordination of their efforts. 5. It is concerned with all those activities undertaken and fullest utilization of resources for education.
  4. 4. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 4 Functions of Educational Administration: Educational Administration discharges the following functions: 1. To delegate authority and responsibility. 2. To strengthen local initiative and local control. 3. To secure the greatest return from the money spent. 4. To secure the goodwill of personnel, public education department and other social agencies and institutions. 5. To implement a democratically determined programme. 6. To determine policies and implement them. 7. To utilize special capacities of personnel and material resources. Q.2 Explain code of ethics for school teachers. Give your analysis of current practices of code of ethics in our schools. The purpose of the Model Code of Educator Ethics (MCEE) is to serve as a shared ethical guide for future and current educators who are faced with the complexities of P-12 education. The code establishes principles for ethical best practice, mindfulness, self-reflection and decision-making, setting the groundwork for self-regulation and self-accountability. There are five principles, which broadly define critical dimensions of ethical practice expected of the professional educator each followed by performance indicators that more specifically define aspects within each principle. Principle I: Responsibility to the Profession The professional educator is aware that trust in the profession depends upon a level of professional conduct and responsibility that may be higher than required by law. This entails holding one and other educators to the same ethical standards. The professional educator demonstrates responsibility to oneself as an ethical professional by: 1. Acknowledging that lack of awareness, knowledge, or understanding of the Code is not, in itself, a defense to a charge of unethical conduct; 2. Knowing and upholding the procedures, policies, laws and regulations relevant to professional practice regardless of personal views; 3. Holding oneself responsible for ethical conduct;
  5. 5. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 5 4. Monitoring and maintaining sound mental, physical, and emotional health necessary to perform duties and services of any professional assignment; and taking appropriate measures when personal or health-related issues may interfere with work-related duties; 5. Refraining from professional or personal activity that may lead to reducing one’s effectiveness within the school community; 6. Avoiding the use of one’s position for personal gain and avoiding the appearance of impropriety; 7. Taking responsibility and credit only for work actually performed or produced, and acknowledging the work and contributions made by others. 8. The professional educator fulfills the obligation to address and attempt to resolve ethical issues by: 9. Confronting and taking reasonable steps to resolve conflicts between the Code and the implicit or explicit demands of a person or organization; 10. Maintaining fidelity to the Code by taking proactive steps when having reason to believe that another educator may be approaching or involved in an ethically compromising situation; 11. Neither discriminating nor retaliating against a person on the basis of having made an ethical complaint; 12. Neither filing nor encouraging frivolous ethical complaints solely to harm or retaliate. 13. Cooperating fully during ethics investigations and proceedings The professional educator promotes and advances the profession within and beyond the school community by: 1. Influencing and supporting decisions and actions that positively impact teaching and learning, educational leadership and student services; 2. Engaging in respectful discourse regarding issues that impact the profession; 3. Enhancing one’s professional effectiveness by staying current with ethical principles and decisions from relevant sources including professional organizations; 4. Actively participating in educational and professional organizations and associations; and 5. Advocating for adequate resources and facilities to ensure equitable opportunities for all students.
  6. 6. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 6 Principle II: Responsibility for Professional Competence The professional educator is committed to the highest levels of professional and ethical practice, including demonstration of the knowledge, skills and dispositions required for professional competence. The professional educator demonstrates commitment to high standards of practice through: 1. Incorporating into one’s practice state and national standards, including those specific to one’s discipline; 2. Using the Model Code of Educator Ethics and other ethics codes unique to one’s discipline to guide and frame educational decision-making; 3. Advocating for equitable educational opportunities for all students; 4. Accepting the responsibilities, performing duties and providing services corresponding to the area of certification, licensure, and training of one’s position; 5. Reflecting upon and assessing one’s professional skills, content knowledge, and competency on an ongoing basis; and 6. Committing to ongoing professional learning. 7. The professional educator demonstrates responsible use of data, materials, research and assessment by: 8. Appropriately recognizing others’ work by citing data or materials from published, unpublished, or electronic sources when disseminating information; 9. Using developmentally appropriate assessments for the purposes for which they are intended and for which they have been validated to guide educational decisions; 10. Conducting research in an ethical and responsible manner with appropriate permission and supervision; 11. Seeking and using evidence, instructional data, research, and professional knowledge to inform practice; 12. Creating, maintaining, disseminating, storing, retaining and disposing of records and data relating to one’s research and practice, in accordance with district policy, state and federal laws; and 13. Using data, data sources, or findings accurately and reliably. The professional educator acts in the best interest of all students by:
  7. 7. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 7 1. Increasing students’ access to the curriculum, activities, and resources in order to provide a quality and equitable educational experience. 2. Working to engage the school community to close achievement, opportunity, and attainment gaps; and 3. Protecting students from any practice that harms or has the potential to harm students. Principle III: Responsibility to Students The professional educator has a primary obligation to treat students with dignity and respect. The professional educator promotes the health, safety and well being of students by establishing and maintaining appropriate verbal, physical, emotional and social boundaries. The professional educator respects the rights and dignity of students by: 1. Respecting students by taking into account their age, gender, culture, setting and socioeconomic context; 2. Interacting with students with transparency and in appropriate settings; 3. Communicating with students in a clear, respectful, and culturally sensitive manner; 4. Taking into account how appearance and dress can affect one’s interactions and relationships with students; 5. Considering the implication of accepting gifts from or giving gifts to students; 6. Engaging in physical contact with students only when there is a clearly defined purpose that benefits the student and continually keeps the safety and well-being of the student in mind; 7. Avoiding multiple relationships with students which might impair objectivity and increase the risk of harm to student learning or well-being or decrease educator effectiveness; 8. Acknowledging that there are no circumstances that allow for educators to engage in romantic or sexual relationships with students; and 9. Considering the ramifications of entering into an adult relationship of any kind with a former student, including but not limited to, any potential harm to the former student, public perception, and the possible impact on the educator’s career. The professional educator ensures that the adult relationship was not started while the former student was in school. 10. The professional educator demonstrates an ethic of care through:
  8. 8. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 8 11. Seeking to understand students’ educational, academic, personal and social needs as well as students’ values, beliefs, and cultural background; 12. Respecting the dignity, worth, and uniqueness of each individual student including, but not limited to, actual and perceived gender, gender expression, gender identity, civil status, family status, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, race, ethnicity, socio-economic status, and culture; and 13. Establishing and maintaining an environment that promotes the emotional, intellectual, physical, and sexual safety of all students. The professional educator maintains student trust and confidentiality when interacting with students in a developmentally appropriate manner and within appropriate limits by: 1. Respecting the privacy of students and the need to hold in confidence certain forms of student communication, documents, or information obtained in the course of professional practice; 2. Upholding parents’/guardians’ legal rights, as well as any legal requirements to reveal information related to legitimate concerns for the well-being of a student; and 3. Protecting the confidentiality of student records and releasing personal data in accordance with prescribed state and federal laws and local policies. Principle IV: Responsibility to the School Community The professional educator promotes positive relationships and effective interactions, with members of the school community, while maintaining professional boundaries. The professional educator promotes effective and appropriate relationships with parents/guardians by: 1. Communicating with parents/guardians in a timely and respectful manner that represents the students’ best interests; 2. Demonstrating a commitment to equality, equity, and inclusion as well as respecting and accommodating diversity among members of the school community; 3. Considering the implication of accepting gifts from or giving gifts to parents/guardians; and 4. Maintaining appropriate confidentiality with respect to student information disclosed by or to parents/guardians unless required by law.
  9. 9. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 9 The professional educator promotes effective and appropriate relationships with colleagues by: 1. Respecting colleagues as fellow professionals and maintaining civility when differences arise; 2. Resolving conflicts, whenever possible, privately and respectfully and in accordance with district policy; 3. Keeping student safety, education, and health paramount by maintaining and sharing educational records appropriately and objectively in accordance with local policies and state and federal laws; 4. Collaborating with colleagues in a manner that supports academic achievement and related goals that promote the best interests of students; 5. Enhancing the professional growth and development of new educators by supporting effective field experiences, mentoring or induction activities across the career continuum; 6. Ensuring that educators who are assigned to participate as mentors for new educators, cooperating teachers, or other teacher leadership positions are prepared and supervised to assume these roles; 7. Ensuring that educators are assigned to positions in accordance with their educational credentials, preparation, and experience in order to maximize students’ opportunities and achievement; and 8. Working to ensure a workplace environment that is free from harassment. The professional educator promotes effective and appropriate relationships with the community and other stakeholders by: 1. Advocating for policies and laws that the educator supports as promoting the education and well-being of students and families; 2. Collaborating with community agencies, organizations, and individuals in order to advance students’ best interests without regard to personal reward or remuneration; and 3. Maintaining the highest professional standards of accuracy, honesty, and appropriate disclosure of information when representing the school or district within the community and in public communications. The professional educator promotes effective and appropriate relationships with employers by:
  10. 10. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 10 1. Using property, facilities, materials, and resources in accordance with local policies and state and federal laws; 2. Respecting intellectual property ownership rights (e.g. original lesson plans, district level curricula, syllabi, gradebooks, etc.) when sharing materials; 3. Exhibiting personal and professional conduct that is in the best interest of the organization, learning community, school community, and profession; and 4. Considering the implications of offering or accepting gifts and/or preferential treatment by vendors or an individual in a position of professional influence or power. The professional educator understands the problematic nature of multiple relationships by: 1. Considering the risks that multiple relationships might impair objectivity and increase the likelihood of harm to students’ learning and well-being or diminish educator effectiveness; 2. Considering the risks and benefits of a professional relationship with someone with whom the educator has had a past personal relationship and vice versa; 3. Considering the implications and possible ramifications of engaging in a personal or professional relationship with parents and guardians, student teachers, colleagues, and supervisors; and 4. Ensuring that professional responsibilities to paraprofessionals, student teachers or interns do not interfere with responsibilities to students, their learning, and well-being. Principle V: Responsible and Ethical Use of Technology The professional educator considers the impact of consuming, creating, distributing and communicating information through all technologies. The ethical educator is vigilant to ensure appropriate boundaries of time, place and role are maintained when using electronic communication. The professional educator uses technology in a responsible manner by: 1. Using social media responsibly, transparently, and primarily for purposes of teaching and learning per school and district policy. The professional educator considers the ramifications of using social media and direct communication via technology on one’s interactions with students, colleagues, and the general public; 2. Staying abreast of current trends and uses of school technology;
  11. 11. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 11 3. Promoting the benefits of and clarifying the limitations of various appropriate technological applications with colleagues, appropriate school personnel, parents, and community members; 4. Knowing how to access, document and use proprietary materials and understanding how to recognize and prevent plagiarism by students and educators; 5. Understanding and abiding by the district’s policy on the use of technology and communication; 6. Recognizing that some electronic communications are records under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and state public access laws and should consider the implications of sharing sensitive information electronically either via professional or personal devices/accounts; and 7. Exercising prudence in maintaining separate and professional virtual profiles, keeping personal and professional lives distinct. The professional educator ensures students’ safety and well-being when using technology by: 1. Being vigilant in identifying, addressing and reporting (when appropriate and in accordance with local district, state, and federal policy) inappropriate and illegal materials/images in electronic or other forms; 2. Respecting the privacy of students’ presence on social media unless given consent to view such information or if there is a possibility of evidence of a risk of harm to the student or others; and 3. Monitoring to the extent practical and appropriately reporting information concerning possible cyber bullying incidents and their potential impact on the student learning environment. The professional educator maintains confidentiality in the use of technology by: 1. Taking appropriate and reasonable measures to maintain confidentiality of student information and educational records stored or transmitted through the use of electronic or computer technology; 2. Understanding the intent of Federal Educational Rights to Privacy Act (FERPA) and how it applies to sharing electronic student records; and
  12. 12. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 12 3. Ensuring that the rights of third parties, including the right of privacy, are not violated via the use of technologies. The professional educator promotes the appropriate use of technology in educational settings by: 1. Advocating for equal access to technology for all students, especially those historically underserved; 2. Promoting the benefits of and clarifying the limitations of various appropriate technological applications with colleagues, appropriate school personnel, parents, and community members; and Promoting technological applications (a) that are appropriate for students’ individual needs, (b) that students understand how to use and (c) that assist and enhance the teaching and learning process. Q.3 Discuss Efficiency and Discipline rules in detail. School discipline is the system of rules, punishments and behavioral strategies appropriate to the regulation of children and the maintenance of order in schools. Its aim is to create a safe and conducive learning environment in the classroom. School discipline has two main goals: (1) ensure the safety of staff and students, and (2) create an environment conducive to learning. Serious student misconduct involving violent or criminal behavior defeats these goals and often makes headlines in the process. However, the commonest discipline problems involve noncriminal student behavior (Moles 1989). It is important to keep the ultimate goal in mind while working to improve school discipline. As education researcher Daniel Duke (1989) points out, "the goal of good behavior is necessary, but not sufficient to ensure academic growth." Effective school discipline strategies seek to encourage responsible behavior and to provide all students with a satisfying school experience as well as to discourage misconduct. The word “discipline’ is derived from the Latin root “disciples” meaning a pupil or disciple. Naturally, the problem of discipline was taken to consist in bringing the conduct of the pupils into conformity with ideas and standards of the master. The pupil had to develop the virtue of docility and plasticity so that the teacher might impress his personality on them and mould them in his own image. This was the conception of the relationship between pupil and teacher
  13. 13. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 13 everywhere. Its modern concept is very broad and inclusive one. It does not recognize difference between mental and moral behavior for the purpose of control, nor, in fact for any other purpose. In fact, the individual mind is conceived of “as a function of social life-as not capable of operating by itself but as requiring continual stimulus from social agencies and finding its nutrition in social purpose”. Modern view of discipline is to bring the same unity in the educative process and educative material as we find in real life. School must be a social organism in which social situations should be provided to stimulate and direct the impulses of the pupils in the pursuit of the common purposes through cooperative or shared activity. To obtain good result is also another view. Cooperation should improve the intellectual, moral, social and physical activities of the students in school environment and these must be directed towards the realization of the certain goals. Purpose of the discipline is also develop the attitudes, habits, ideas, and code of conduct through the medium of the social life of the school which should be organized on a cooperative basis and inspired by higher ethical teaching of religion. The purpose of discipline is to help the individual to acquire knowledge, habits, interests and ideals which conduce to the well being of himself, his fellows and society as a whole. It gives realization to the school that it must be reconstructed on the lines of the development and conscious pursuit of common ends in a cooperative spirit, each member contributing to the common good in accordance with special gifts. Life in the school thus organized becomes similar to the, and continuous with, life in democratic society, and discipline becomes co- extensive with the whole of school life. Main points · Discipline gives children a feeling of security by telling them what they may and may not do. · It helps children to avoid from frequent feelings of guilt and shame for misbehavior-feelings that inevitably lead to unhappiness and poor adjustment. · Discipline enables children to live according to standards approved by the social group and thus to win social approval.
  14. 14. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 14 · Through discipline, children learn to behave in a way that leads to praise that, they interpret as indications of love and acceptance which is essential to successful adjustment and happiness. · Discipline serves as an ego-bolstering motivation, which encourages children to accomplish what is required of them. · Discipline helps children to develop a conscious the “internalized voice” that guides them in making their own decisions and controlling their own behavior. Discipline is the mode of living under established rules and regulations and subjected to higher authority. Discipline is the ‘Gateway’ to education. Therefore, it is imperative to have a good discipline established in the school. Students discipline is an important part of providing a congenial learning environment for all. School provides a social context in which students need to be supported while being taught how to accept responsibility for their own behavior. Discipline is integral for peaceful and harmonious living as well as for ensuring a safe and secure school environment. It is essential for inculcating the right values, so that children grow up to be productive and responsible citizens imbued with good human values and principles. Recognizing the importance of discipline in schools where future citizens are groomed, it is essential to institute proper disciplining mechanism, so that the schools have safe and supportive environment. Therefore, realizing the significance of good discipline, this policy is prepared based on the guidelines of Ministry of Education to achieve high expectation in academic P-18 through zero tolerance to indiscipline in the school. Further this discipline policy would guide and provide basis for the school to make timely interventions by using preventive measures. However, any offense that is of criminal in nature is beyond the scope of this guideline will have to be dealt in accordance with the law of the land. Objectives: The discipline policy intends to achieve the following objectives:  To formulate clear school rules and regulations and familiarize to the students.  To maintain uniformity, consistency and fairness in addressing disciplinary issues.  To create safe, supportive and conducive learning environment.  Aim at high expectations in academic with zero occurrence of indiscipline in the school.  Reiterate importance of bringing on board the parents and other stakeholders.
  15. 15. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 15 Uniform & Attire:  All the students should be in school uniform in the school campus during the school hours.  Gho length for the boys should be up to the knee when it is dressed.  Wearing of half kira is not entertained.  Possession of jewelry/ornaments is not allowed in the school.  Uniform should be neat and clean.  Hairs for the girls should be trimmed up to the shoulder level and tied with a red band. Hair cut in fringes are NOT allowed.  Boys should keep the hair length of one inch.  Girls can use two black clips to keep their hair away from the face.  Maintain clean short nail.  Using of makeup is strictly prohibited. Relation with teachers:  Student – teacher relationship should professional.  Teachers, staff and elders must be respected at all times.  Avoid arguing with the teachers and other staff members at all times.  All clarifications related to anything must be done courteously and politely. Not be arrogant and stubborn with the staff and adults. Relation amongst students:  Should treat other students as brothers and sisters.  Use of force which would injure or harm others will be dealt seriously.  Relationship amongst students must always be healthy. Culture of the school:  Attendance: All the staff must sign in the attendance register every day by 8:00-8:15 am in the morning and 4:00pm in the evening. Any staff who fails to sign at 8:00 will be treated late or absent from the school.  Assembly: It is must to all the teachers and students to attend the morning assembly. Proper discipline must be observed while in the assembly. No student or teacher should show any kind of carelessness in the assembly while reciting Jamyang Seldep or singing
  16. 16. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 16 national anthem. Jamyang Seldep and national anthem should be distinctly pronounced. The head or the TOD may make important announcement or give other important information to the staff and students.  National Flag: The national flag is hosted at 8:00 am and furled at 4:00 pm during working hours and on the important occasions by scout troops under the guidance of the in-charge or TOD. All the teachers and the students or any other visitors must stand still at the time of hosting or furling of the flag.  Social Work: In order to keep the school surrounding clean, Socially Useful and Productive Work (SUPW) is done regularly as per the drawn SUPW routine. The work is to be supervised by the concerned TOD and Class Teachers.  Dress: All the staff and the students must be properly and formally dressed while attending the school. Wearing of half kira, shawls and muffler are not allowed during the school hours.  Free Period: A free period is provided depending upon the strength of teachers and students. Free periods are meant for correcting children’s work, planning and preparing teaching aids for the class. At times teachers may be asked to substitute other classes in which he or she is expected to engage the students more meaningfully. No teacher is allowed to leave the school during the free periods without informing the administration.  Students’ Attendance: Class teacher has to make sure that the students’ attendance is recorded properly. Any child remaining absent for more than 3 days must be reported to the office. A child with 100 percent attendance will be awarded certificate of appreciation.  Classroom Organization: The concerned class teacher is responsible for the proper arrangement and organization of the classroom. The class room should be organized in such a way that provides opportunities for children to pursue their studies properly. Class teachers are responsible for the proper maintenance of class room furniture, equipment and materials for the class. He/she should be accountable for any loss or damage of any classroom property.  Students’ Personal File: The class teacher must fill the information in the students’ personal file and must be submitted to the office. Any information or documents
  17. 17. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 17 concerning the child must be stored in their respective file for reference. This will accompany the students on transfer.  Information Facility: The change in education system is communicated to the school by the Ministry or Dzongkhag through various media such as policy guidelines, newsletter, education website etc. Therefore, it is important that all the teachers should be accessed to keep oneself abreast with the changes in policies, curriculum and system. Preventive intervention: A good school discipline policy will primarily ensure environment for the development of appropriate behavior in the students. The following are the preventive interventions to curb the disciplinary issues:  Set clear standard of behavior, expectations and consequences.  Be firm and consistent in implementing the school rules.  Provide career education and counseling services.  Enhance life skills education  Address the needs of the children  Initiate community service projects.  Institute parent support group.  Strengthen SPEA programs.  Institute award system in various fields.  Ensure active engagement of children.  Enhance spiritual (meditation and Choeshay) and culture education (Driglam Namzha) Offences and Sanctions: However, if a student commit any offence or found guilty of any offence in the school, non- threatening disciplinary action will be taken referring the Comprehensive School Discipline Policy of the Dzongkhag. Level 1: Minor disturbances preventing school order Sl. No. Offences Sanction1 Sanction 2 Sanction 3
  18. 18. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 18 1 Absenteeism: Academic (instructional programme, literary programme, exams, tests, remedial class, extra class and related issues) Admit chit, counseling and parents notification by concern class teacher Assignments (updating previous lesson) and written statement (class teacher and subject teacher) Undertaking letter from parents (class teacher and administration) Absenteeism: Academic (instructional programme, literary programme, exams, tests, remedial class, extra class and related issues) Reminder and counseling (concerned coordinators and school counselor) Parents notification, written statement and detention work (concerned coordinator/class teacher) Undertaking letter from parents (class teacher, coordinator and administration) 2 Tardiness: Academic (instructional programme , literary programme, exams, tests, remedial class, Reminder and counseling (class teacher, subject teacher and school counselor) Parents notification, written statement (class teacher, subject teacher and coordinator) Detention work for maximum of one hour (class teacher, subject teacher, coordinator and administration
  19. 19. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 19 extra class and related issues) Tardiness: Non – academic (assembly, SUPW, games and sports, clubs, prayers and like) Reminder and counseling (class teacher, subject teacher and school counselor) Parents notification, written statement (class teacher, subject teacher and coordinator) Detention work for maximum of one hour (class teacher, subject teacher, coordinator and administration 3 Violation of school dress code (gho, kira, lagay, gnong, tego, wonju, hair length, shoes, stocking, make – ups, ornaments and alike Counseling and reminder (class teacher, house master and counselor) Written statement with evidences (photograph) and notify parents. (class teacher and house master) Undertaking from parents. (class teacher, house master and administration) 4 Health and hygiene (hair, nail, dress and general cleanliness) Reminder and counseling (class teacher, health in- charge and counselor) Inform parents (class teacher and health in-charge) Detention (any health related work for 30 mins. (class teacher, health in-charge)
  20. 20. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 20 5 Graffiti (toilet, walls, doors, windows, table, chair and others) Warning/counseling and maintenance (class teacher, house master, warden/matron and TOD) Maintenance/compensation, written statement, parents notification (class teacher, house master, warden/matron and TOD Detention work for one hour and undertaking letter from parents (class teacher, house master, warden/matron and administration) 6 Tattoos Reminder, erase and maintain evidence (photograph) (class teacher, TOD and health in-charge) Written statement, notify parents. (class teacher, TOD and health in-charge) Detention work, parents undertaking (class teacher, health in-charge and administration) 7 Littering Reminder and imposition (cleaning) (class teacher, TOD and nature club in- charge) Detention work (emptying dustbin for one week) (class teacher, TOD and nature club in-charge) Written statement and detention work for two weeks (class teacher, TOD and nature club in- charge) 8 Electronic gadgets Warning, seize and return to the parents only (staff) Fine 50% cost of item or seize the item with written statement (class teacher, warden/matron and Seize the item and detention work for three hours. (item will
  21. 21. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 21 administration) not be returned to the parents (class teacher, warden/matron and administration) 9 Foul/Indecent language Reminder and advices (staff) Written statement (class teacher and TOD) Written statement, detention work of cleaning toilet for one week (class teacher and TOD) Negative peer pressure Guidance, teacher- child conference (class teacher counselor, TOD warden/matron) Parents notification, written statement (class teacher, TOD, warden/matron) Undertaking letter from parents and detention work for three hours (class teacher, TOD warden/matron and administration) 11 Mischief (unintended harm) Guidance and counseling (staff) Teacher-child conference (class teacher, subject teacher, warden/matron, house master& TOD Written statement (class teacher, subject teacher, warden/matron,
  22. 22. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 22 house master and TOD) 12 Petty theft Warning and return the items (class teacher, subject teacher, TOD and warden/matron) Written statement, compensation and parents notification (class teacher, subject teacher, TOD and warden/matron) Written statement, compensation and prostration for one time prayer hour (class teacher, subject teacher, TOD and warden/matron) 13 Disrespectful behavior Warning and guidance (staff) Written statement and parents notification (class teacher) Undertaking letter from the parents and public apology in the assembly (TOD, class teacher and administration) 14 Harassment Warning, written statement and counseling (class teacher, TOD, warden/matron) Written statement and parents notification (class teacher, TOD, warden/matron and administration) Undertaking letter from parents and detention work for two hours (class teacher, TOD, warden/matron
  23. 23. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 23 and administration) 15 Bringing, reading and watching porno materials Warning and seize the materials (staff) Written statement and parents notification (class teacher, TOD, warden/matron) Undertaking letter from parents and detention work for three hours (class teacher, TOD, warden/matron and administration) 16 Stirrer Reminder and counseling (class teacher, TOD, warden/matron) Written statement and parents notification (class teacher, TOD, warden/matron) Undertaking letter from parents and detention work for three hours (class teacher, TOD, warden/matron and administration) 17 Business transaction Reminder and notification to parents (class teacher, TOD, Seize and return to parents (class teacher, TOD, warden/matron) Permanently seize and undertaking letter from the parents
  24. 24. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 24 warden/matron) (class teacher, TOD, warden/matron) Q.4 Describe Types of School records. Why maintaining various records is important for effective school management? This policy was formulated by Staff and Board of Management of Scoil Naomh Barra. The purpose of the policy is to identify the records required to be retained by the school and to ensure confidentiality and manageable procedures in relation to access to such records by parents and stake holders. Rationale:  A policy on data protection and record keeping is necessary to ensure that the school has proper procedures in place in relation to accountability and transparency  It is good practice to record pupil progress so as to identify learning needs  A policy must be put in place to ensure a school complies with legislation such as;  Education Act, Section 9g requiring a school to provide access to records to students over 18/parents  Education Welfare Act – requiring a school to report school attendance and transfer of pupils. Relationship to School Ethos: Scoil Naomh Barra promotes openness and co-operation between staff, parents and pupils as a means towards providing the caring environment through which a child can develop and grow to his full potential. Aims/Objectives:  To ensure the school complies with legislative requirements  To clarify the types of records maintained and the procedures relating to making them available to the relevant bodies  To put in place a proper recording and reporting framework on the educational progress of pupils
  25. 25. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 25  To establish clear guidelines on making these records available to parents and past pupils who are over 18  To stipulate the length of time records and reports will be retained. Guidelines: The Principal assumes the function of data controller and supervises the application of the Data Protection Act within the school. The data under the control of the Principal comes under the following headings. 1. Personal Data: This data relates to personal details of the students such as name, address, date of birth, gender, ethnic origin, nationality, religious belief, medical details, dietary information, PPSN, contact details and parents names. These are kept in a locked filing cabinet. 2. Student Records: Student records are held by each class teacher and a master copy is held in Principal’s office. Student records may contain:  Personal details of the student  Medical sensitive data  School report cards  Psychological/Clinical/Occupational Therapy/Speech and Language Assessments  Standardised Test Results  Attendance Records  Screening Test such as MIST and NRIT  Data Protection  Teacher – designed tests. Each class teacher designs his/her own test template  Diagnostic Tests Reports  Individual Education Plans  Learning Support/Resource Data such as records of permission/refusal to access LS/RT services in the school,  Portfolios of student work e.g. Art  Details of behavioural incidents or accidents. 3. Staff Data
  26. 26. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 26 This data relates to personal and professional details of the Staff such as name, address, date of birth, contact details, payroll number, attendance records, qualifications, school records, sick leave, CPD, curriculum vitae, school returns, classes taught, seniority and supervision payments. 4. Administrative Data:  Attendance Reports, Roll Book, Registers  Accident Report Book  Administration of Medicines Indemnity Form  Policies  HSE files  Board of Management files  Accounts Access to Records: The following will have access where relevant and appropriate to the data listed above;  Parents/guardians – see Appendix 1 from CPMSA outlining details of access  Past pupils over 18  Health Service Executive  Designated school personnel  Department of Education & Skills  First and second-level schools (where relevant). A parental authorisation form must be completed by parents in the event of data being transferred to outside agencies such as health professionals etc. Outside agencies requesting access to records must do so in writing giving seven days notice. Parents/Guardians can make such a request either by phone, email or in writing. The right to erasure or rectification is available to change any mistakes or inaccuracies by proper authorisation through the same procedures. Storage: All records are stored in the school for a minimum of 7 years until the past pupil reaches the age of 21. These records are stored in a locked filing cabinet. A pupil profile and selection of records are held by each teacher in his/her individual classroom and passed on to the next teacher as the child moves to the next class.
  27. 27. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 27 All completed school roll books are stored in a similar location in addition to samples of children’s work and pupil profiles. Access to these stored files is restricted to authorised personnel only. Computerised records, systems are password protected. Success Criteria:  Compliance with Data Protection Act and Statute of Limitations Act  Easy access to records  Framework in place for ease of compilation and reporting  Manageable storage of records. Roles and Responsibilities: The school staff, under the direction of the Principal will implement and monitor this policy. Individual teachers will design, administer and record all in-class testing. The Principal will ensure records are maintained and stored, particularly the records of students transferring to another school. Implementation Data: This new policy is effective from 19th May 2015. All records held from before that date will continue to be maintained in the school. Review/Ratification/Communication: This policy was ratified on 19th May 2015. The policy will be available on the school website and through the office. It will be reviewed every 2 years and amended if necessary. Q.5 Discuss common practices of indiscipline in elementary schools. As an elementary school teacher, what will you suggest to control these practices? The Essential Schools approach to improving educational systems was originally put forth in the early 1980s by some professors based at Brown University, especially one Theodore Sizer. This reform movement is generally considered to build off ideas that can be found in the work of John Dewey and Paolo Freire. At the same time, it's meant to lay down some specific suggestions for the actual development of schools, rather than being a continuing discussion about theory. The early coalition that worked out the principles of Essential Schools were clear that they did not want to make anything absolute, however - a one-size-fits-all approach was the opposite of the
  28. 28. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 28 solution they were going for. Therefore, the guidelines are given as core principles to be kept in mind, rather than the architecture for an ideal institution. Probably the ideas that the Essential Schools movement emphasized most were that students needed to be taught how to use their own minds rather than how to increase the amount of data they memorized, and that teaching should generally focus on depth of understanding, rather than breadth of familiarity. In other words, the Essential Schools movement considered it preferable for a student to become especially interested in and good at a particular area of study, rather than attempting to maintain a certain level of ability across all required subjects. According to this theory, once certain basics have been covered, a student will invest more in studying something in which they show real interest, and retain a greater portion of what they learn if they follow through on the topic instead of just touching on it superficially. The notion of using one's mind rather than gathering information is considered important because then the student is in no hurry to complete a course of study - learning is a continuous process which the student can direct. These angles of approach are still used in alternative educational institutions today. 1. Documented curriculum plan, assessment and shared pedagogical approaches The school’s documented curriculum plan is informed by strategic and annual implementation planning. It is regularly reviewed and updated by teams of teachers. The school allocates time and resources for teachers to share pedagogical content knowledge about the curriculum, the implementation and monitoring of effective learning programs, and the planning of content-specific instruction. The assessment plan includes formative and summative assessment. 2. School-based professional learning program developed and implemented that supports the school’s identified improvement strategies The school’s professional learning program is clearly aligned to the school’s identified improvement strategies, informed by collective discussions with school staff. The program prioritises and targets opportunities that meet both the school’s priorities and each individual staff member’s identified learning needs. The program is reviewed, updated and evaluated at regular intervals.
  29. 29. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 29 3. School improvement team formed to develop, oversee and evaluate the effectiveness and impact of the annual implementation plan: for improving student outcomes The school improvement team has a documented purpose and terms of reference and is effectively integrated within the leadership structure of the school. Team members have a shared understanding of the role of the team in supporting improvement across the school. The team has a good understanding of the AIP, including the specific goals, targets and improvement strategies that are the focus for the year. The team has begun to identify specific strategies for how progress will be measured and reported throughout the year. 4. Student voice, leadership and agency in own learning activated so students have positive school experiences and can act as partners in school improvement Schools build a culture where teachers and students work together and student voice is heard and respected. When this occurs it contributes to students building their confidence and self-efficacy. Teachers and school leaders receive valuable feedback that can lead to improved teaching practice and contribute to school improvement. Students feel more positive and connected to their school, see themselves as learners and better understand their learning growth. Students have access to a range of structured leadership roles in the school that provide students with opportunities to develop a range of skills, including communication and decision making. 5. Whole school approach to health, wellbeing, inclusion and engagement Staff have consistent understandings and regular engagement with the school’s health, wellbeing, inclusion and engagement programs and policies. These programs and policies are reviewed and updated periodically. The school draws on professional support to meet individual student wellbeing needs, as appropriate. Teachers reflect on their practice and proactively identify opportunities for increasing student engagement, including through collaboration with their colleagues. 6. Moderation of common student assessment tasks Moderation of student assessment occurs regularly and explores a range of assessment data sets. This analysis is used explicitly to inform curriculum development and teacher practice, and is used as the basis for regular feedback and reporting to students and their parents and carers. 7. Data collection, analysis and evaluation of student learning growth over time
  30. 30. Course: Elementary School Management (622) Semester: Autumn, 2020 Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk Skilling.pk WhatsApp: 03324646739 Diya.pk 30 There is effective, focused and shared leadership that ensures the school has documented and agreed data collection, analysis and evaluation approaches across year levels and learning areas. It draws on a range of standardised and customised assessment tools to produce a database of student learning progress over time. Students’ learning growth is regularly measured and informs curriculum planning and goal setting for individual students. Teachers use formative assessment to identify gaps in students’ learning, and to monitor the progress of each student. 8. Explicit use of evidence-based school improvement strategies and teacher professional practice activities Teachers have an understanding of contemporary research into school improvement and effective teacher practice. They understand the evidence behind specific improvement strategies in place in the school, and the supporting evidence behind elements of their professional practice. There are opportunities for teachers to bring their own research and evidence to inform staff discussions about improvement and to support consistency of practice across the school. The school improvement team collaboratively develops the school’s annual implementation plan and monitors the implementation of identified improvement strategies.

×