TRITROPHIC INTERACTIONS IN INSECT PESTS OF RICE Presented by N.Ramya sri RAD/17-12
INSECT PESTS OF RICE
Tritrophic interactions
 Plants confront the herbivores  Direct defenses  Indirect defenses  Direct defenses – affect the herbivore’s biology ...
Plant morphological traits affect tritrophic interaction: In rice, trichome density, leaf length, leaf surface and leaf s...
Islam and Karim (1997) who also observed that plants with broader leaf width facilitate easy folding and provide more are...
Secondary metabolites and plant defense:  The secondary metabolites can be either –Phytoanticipins (constitutive stored a...
• Volatile profiles of rice cultivars indicated the presence of 9,12,15 octadecatrienoic acid and 9-octadecenal, which may...
• Natural enemies like Anagrus nilaparvatae and Anaphes iole were reported to be attracted to rice infested with Nilaparva...
 (E) – beta –caryophyllene in rice has been reported to be attractive to BPH and their natural enemies. Compatibility pla...
Chemical Cues In Tritrophic Interactions On Biocontrol Of Insect Pest • Volatiles extracted from egg-infested plants were ...
Orientation behavior of parasitoids toward BPH-eggs infested plants and extract on BPH-eggs infested plants in Y-tube olfa...
REFERENCES
THANK YOU
  1. 1. TRITROPHIC INTERACTIONS IN INSECT PESTS OF RICE Presented by N.Ramya sri RAD/17-12
  2. 2. INSECT PESTS OF RICE
  3. 3. Tritrophic interactions
  4. 4.  Plants confront the herbivores  Direct defenses  Indirect defenses  Direct defenses – affect the herbivore’s biology and survival  By mechanical protection- hairs, trichomes, thorns, spines etc.  By production of toxic chemicals — secondary metabolites etc.  Indirect defenses — blend of volatiles to attract NE’s  By providing food Extra Floral Nectar (EFN)  By housing (Domatia) the natural enemies 10
  5. 5. Plant morphological traits affect tritrophic interaction: In rice, trichome density, leaf length, leaf surface and leaf sheath compactness are associated with food searching capability of rice pests as well as natural enemies on rice genotype. 11
  6. 6. Islam and Karim (1997) who also observed that plants with broader leaf width facilitate easy folding and provide more area for feeding of leaffolder. Further, they also stated that the larvae of leaf folder faced difficulty in making folds in narrower leaves which probably afforded less protection from harsh weather and natural enemy complex. Shepard and Anda (1986) suggested that the higher incidence of parasitism and predation of stem borer eggs in transplanted rice was due to a more open canopy .
  7. 7. Secondary metabolites and plant defense:  The secondary metabolites can be either –Phytoanticipins (constitutive stored as inactive) –Phytoalexins (induced by herbivore attack)  Phytoanticipants includes glucosinolates  Phytoalexins include phenolics, isoflvonoids, terpenoides etc. 13
  8. 8. • Volatile profiles of rice cultivars indicated the presence of 9,12,15 octadecatrienoic acid and 9-octadecenal, which may have played a positive role in the attraction of T. chilonis to specific cultivars while hexadecane, heptadecane, pentadecane and hexadecanoic acid were reported to be responsible for the attraction of T. japonicum. • High quantities of octadecanoic acid emitted from rice plants damaged by yellow stemborer may play a pivotal role in attracting Trichogramma spp. as well as in stimulating oviposition . • Rice plants damaged by feeding of Spodoptera frugiperda (fall armyworm, FAW) were shown to emit Indole that is highly attractive to parasitic wasps ( Yuan et al, 2008).
  9. 9. • Natural enemies like Anagrus nilaparvatae and Anaphes iole were reported to be attracted to rice infested with Nilaparvata lugens and Lygus hesperus .Attraction was evident between 6 and 24 hr after infestation by 10-20 adult females per plant • Hu and Chen reported that spraying of kairaomones extracted from the frass of Cnaphalocrocis medinalis (Guenee) (Lepidoptera: Crambidae) on rice plants in the field increased by 15-25% the parasitization of C. medinalis by Apanteles cypris Nixon (Hymenoptera: Braconidae) • silicon amendment may contribute to the suppression of C. suppressalis directly through reduced feeding damage and performance and indirectly through increased exposure time of young larvae to natural enemies
  10. 10.  (E) – beta –caryophyllene in rice has been reported to be attractive to BPH and their natural enemies. Compatibility plant defenses with natural enemies: The host plant resistance may enhance the predatory activity which is favourable for biological control. Predatory activity of mirid bug Cyrtorhinus lividipennis on BPH was more on a resistant rice variety IR 36 than susceptible variety IR 8
  11. 11. Chemical Cues In Tritrophic Interactions On Biocontrol Of Insect Pest • Volatiles extracted from egg-infested plants were used as chemical cues by egg parasitoid to find its host. • The volatiles compounds which mostly play an important role in tritrophic interaction among host plant-herbivore-parasitoid are long-chain hydrocarbon. • Orientation behavior of parasitoids toward extract on BPH- eggs infested plants in Y-tube olfactometry was higher Nurindah., et al (2017)
  12. 12. Orientation behavior of parasitoids toward BPH-eggs infested plants and extract on BPH-eggs infested plants in Y-tube olfactometry Source of volatiles Number of parasitoids showed orientation behavior R+ R- NR Infested plant 21 c 9 b 0 a Extract of infested plant 22 c 1 a 7 b R+: Parasitoids orientation showed positive response, R-: Parasitoids orientation showed negative response, NR: Parasitoids showed no response.
  14. 14. THANK YOU

