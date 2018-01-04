45718 11-12 (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 1‫מתו‬24 ...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 2‫מתו‬24 ...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 3‫מתו‬24 ...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 4‫מתו‬24 ...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 5‫מתו‬24 ...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 6‫מתו‬24 ...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 7‫מתו‬24 ...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 8‫מתו‬24 ...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 9‫מתו‬24 ...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 10‫מתו‬24...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 11‫מתו‬24...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 12‫מתו‬24...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 13‫מתו‬24...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 14‫מתו‬24...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 15‫מתו‬24...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 16‫מתו‬24...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 17‫מתו‬24...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 18‫מתו‬24...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 19‫מתו‬24...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 20‫מתו‬24...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 21‫מתו‬24...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 22‫מתו‬24...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 23‫מתו‬24...
‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 24‫מתו‬24...
  1. 1. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 1‫מתו‬24 ‫ב‬‫פני‬‫ה‬ ‫כבוד‬‫שופט‬‫ברקאי‬ ‫אביי‬ ‫ה‬‫תובע‬:‫רוטר‬ ‫אריה‬ ‫נגד‬ ‫ה‬‫נתבעי‬:1.‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬(‫)בפירוק‬ 2.‫צבי‬ ‫ב‬ ‫שלמה‬ 3.‫רבינא‬ ‫פזית‬ :‫התובע‬ ‫ב"כ‬‫ב‬ ‫יאיר‬ ‫עו"ד‬‫הילדנברנד‬ ‫תחיה‬ ‫ועו"ד‬ ‫דוד‬ : ‫הנתבעי‬ ‫ב"כ‬‫טייטלר‬ ‫מאירה‬ ‫ועו"ד‬ ‫טייטלר‬ ‫לוט‬ ‫עו"ד‬ ‫חלקי‬ ‫די‬ ‫פסק‬ (‫החבות‬ ‫)לעני‬ 1.‫פתח‬‫דבר‬ 1.1.‫על‬‫פסק‬‫הדי‬ 1.1.1.‫עניינו‬‫של‬‫פסק‬‫די‬‫זה‬‫הוא‬‫תביעת‬‫פיצוי‬‫מכח‬‫חוק‬‫איסור‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬.‫התביעה‬ ‫הוגשה‬‫על‬‫ידי‬‫עור‬‫די‬‫אשר‬‫שירת‬‫עשרות‬‫שני‬‫בשירות‬‫הביטחו‬‫הכללי‬ )"‫השב‬"‫כ‬"(‫כיה‬#‫כיוע‬‫המשפטי‬‫של‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫ולאחר‬‫מכ‬,‫בי‬‫היתר‬,‫כיה‬#‫כיוע‬ ‫בכיר‬‫במשרד‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬.‫התביעה‬‫מתייחסת‬‫לפרסומי‬‫בעיתו‬‫שנעשו‬ ‫אודות‬‫חקירה‬‫אשר‬‫נטע‬‫שער‬,‫פרסומי‬‫בה‬‫הוכפש‬‫שמו‬‫ונפגע‬. 1.1.2.‫להשלמת‬‫התמונה‬‫ייאמר‬‫כי‬‫הפרסומי‬‫התייחסו‬‫לפרשה‬‫בה‬‫נלקח‬‫לחקירה‬,‫ע‬ ‫רדתו‬‫ממטוס‬‫השב‬‫מחו‬"‫ל‬,‫ראש‬‫המועצה‬‫הלאומית‬‫לביטחו‬)"‫המל‬"‫ל‬"(‫לשעבר‬ –‫פרופ‬'‫עוזי‬‫ארד‬.‫בסופה‬‫של‬‫אותה‬‫פרשה‬)‫להל‬:"‫פרשת‬‫ארד‬"(‫עזב‬‫ראש‬ ‫המל‬"‫ל‬‫את‬‫תפקידו‬‫והנושא‬‫הובא‬‫לדיו‬,‫בי‬‫היתר‬‫במסגרת‬‫ועדת‬‫הכנסת‬ ‫לביקורת‬‫המדינה‬‫בראשה‬‫ישב‬‫חבר‬‫הכנסת‬‫יואל‬‫חסו‬. ‫הדי‬‫הטענות‬‫ביחס‬‫לחקירת‬‫ראש‬‫המל‬"‫ל‬,‫כמו‬‫ג‬‫התנהלות‬‫גופי‬‫השלטו‬,‫הכנסת‬ ‫וכ‬‫משרד‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫נשמעו‬‫במהל‬‫ההלי‬‫המשפטי‬‫וביקשו‬‫לעיתי‬‫להפו‬ ‫לחלקו‬‫העיקרי‬‫של‬‫הדיו‬.‫חלק‬‫מהדי‬‫אלה‬‫הכרחיי‬‫לענייננו‬‫א‬‫ע‬‫זאת‬– ‫התביעה‬‫מתייחסת‬‫להכפשות‬‫הנטענות‬‫ומכא‬‫ממילא‬‫פסק‬‫הדי‬‫יתמקד‬‫ויכריע‬ ‫א‬‫בה‬.
  2. 2. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 2‫מתו‬24 1.2.‫על‬‫הצדדי‬‫לתביעה‬‫ועל‬‫פיצול‬‫שמיעת‬(‫ההלי‬ 1.2.1.‫התובע‬‫הוא‬,‫כאמור‬‫לעיל‬,‫עור‬‫די‬,‫יוצא‬‫שירות‬‫הביטחו‬‫הכללי‬‫אשר‬‫כיה‬ #‫כיוע‬‫המשפטי‬‫של‬‫הארגו‬,‫ואשר‬‫שימש‬‫בתפקידי‬‫נוספי‬,‫בי‬‫היתר‬#‫כיוע‬ ‫במשרד‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬. 1.2.2.‫הנתבעת‬1‫היא‬‫חברה‬‫בפירוק‬‫אשר‬‫הוציאה‬‫לאור‬‫העיתו‬‫בו‬‫פורסמו‬ ‫ההכפשות‬‫כנגד‬‫התובע‬;‫הנתבע‬2‫הוא‬‫עור‬‫העיתו‬;‫הנתבעת‬3‫היא‬‫הכתבת‬ ‫אשר‬‫כתבה‬‫הכתבות‬‫ובפועל‬‫היא‬‫זו‬‫שעמדה‬‫במרכז‬‫ההלי‬‫המשפטי‬‫ונשאה‬ ‫גרסת‬‫ההגנה‬. 1.2.3.‫הדיו‬‫בתביעה‬‫פוצל‬‫עוד‬‫בהחלטת‬‫מותב‬‫קוד‬‫באופ‬‫שתחילה‬‫ייקבע‬‫הא‬ ‫הנתבעי‬‫עוולו‬‫כלפי‬‫התובע‬‫ובשלב‬‫השני‬,‫ככל‬‫שזה‬‫יגיע‬,‫תידו‬‫שאלת‬‫הפיצוי‬ ‫הכספי‬. 2.‫תמצית‬‫טענות‬‫הצדדי‬ 2.1.‫התובע‬‫טוע‬‫כי‬‫בפרסומי‬‫שיפורטו‬‫להל‬‫יש‬‫משו‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬‫והוצאת‬‫דיבה‬‫אשר‬‫פגעה‬ ‫בו‬‫לאחר‬‫שני‬‫רבות‬‫בה‬‫כיה‬‫בתפקידי‬‫שוני‬‫בשירות‬‫הציבורי‬‫ומקל‬‫וחומר‬‫נוכח‬ ‫עיסוקו‬‫כעור‬‫די‬. 2.2.‫בעניי‬‫זה‬(‫מוסי‬‫התובע‬‫וטוע‬‫כי‬‫הנתבעי‬‫פעלו‬‫בניגוד‬‫לכל‬‫הכללי‬‫הבסיסיי‬‫של‬ ‫אתיקה‬‫עיתונאית‬‫וכ‬‫ג‬‫לא‬‫העבירו‬‫לעיונו‬‫את‬‫הכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬‫טר‬‫פרסומה‬,‫לא‬ ‫אזכרו‬‫בכתבה‬‫השנייה‬‫את‬‫הכחשתו‬‫לדברי‬‫שפורסמו‬(‫וא‬‫לא‬‫פרסמו‬‫התנצלות‬‫כפי‬ ‫שביקש‬‫לצור‬‫מזעור‬‫הנזקי‬‫שנגרמו‬‫לו‬. 2.3.‫עוד‬‫טוע‬‫התובע‬‫כי‬‫הכתבות‬‫פורסמו‬‫הג‬‫שלא‬‫התנהלה‬‫כל‬‫חקירה‬‫רשמית‬‫במשרד‬ ‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫בעניי‬‫עוזי‬‫ארד‬‫וממילא‬‫שעה‬‫שהתובע‬‫לא‬‫נטל‬‫בה‬‫כל‬‫חלק‬. 2.4.‫על‬‫רקע‬‫האמור‬‫טוע‬‫התובע‬‫כי‬‫נגר‬‫לו‬,‫לשמו‬‫הטוב‬‫ולמוניטי‬‫שרכש‬‫במש‬‫השני‬‫נזק‬ ‫כבד‬,‫המוער‬,‫לצרכי‬‫אגרה‬,‫בס‬‫של‬400,000*. 2.5.‫מנגד‬‫טועני‬‫הנתבעי‬‫כי‬‫ה‬‫עומדי‬‫מאחורי‬‫האמור‬‫בכתבות‬‫לאחר‬‫שהדברי‬‫בוססו‬ ‫היטב‬.
  3. 3. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 3‫מתו‬24 2.6.‫הנתבעי‬‫פירטו‬‫והרחיבו‬‫בסיכומיה‬‫כי‬‫הפרסומי‬‫נועדו‬‫להתייחס‬‫לשאלת‬‫ניגוד‬ ‫הענייני‬(‫א‬‫באופ‬‫כללי‬‫וכי‬‫על‬‫התובע‬‫היה‬‫להסב‬‫תשומת‬‫לב‬‫המבקר‬‫לניגוד‬‫הענייני‬ ‫בו‬‫הוא‬‫נמצא‬. 2.7.‫לטענת‬‫הנתבעי‬‫אי‬‫בכתבות‬‫כדי‬‫לפגוע‬‫בתובע‬‫באופ‬‫אישי‬.‫עוד‬‫לטענת‬–‫התובע‬‫פעל‬ ‫בעוד‬‫הוא‬‫נמצא‬‫בניגוד‬‫ענייני‬‫מבלי‬‫ש‬‫ד‬‫יווח‬‫על‬‫כ‬‫וכאשר‬‫הדברי‬‫לכשעצמ‬‫כלל‬‫לא‬ ‫הוכחשו‬‫על‬‫ידו‬. 2.8.‫הנתבעי‬‫הוסיפו‬‫וטענו‬‫להגנות‬‫המפורטות‬‫בחוק‬‫איסור‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬‫בה‬‫הגנת‬‫תו‬‫הלב‬, ‫אמת‬‫דיברתי‬‫וההגנה‬‫בהתא‬(‫לסעי‬15)4(‫לחוק‬‫איסור‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬‫משו‬‫תפקידו‬ ‫הציבורי‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫וכ‬‫טענו‬‫כי‬‫חלה‬‫עליה‬‫חובה‬‫לפרסומ‬. ‫אי‬(‫בכ‬‫כדי‬‫להביא‬‫מלוא‬‫טענות‬‫הצדדי‬,(‫א‬‫די‬(‫בכ‬‫כדי‬‫להציב‬‫הבסיס‬(‫להמש‬‫פסק‬‫הדי‬. 3.‫המסגרת‬‫הנורמטיבית‬‫לפסק‬‫הדי‬ 3.1.‫כללי‬ (‫סעי‬1‫לחוק‬‫איסור‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬‫התשכ‬"‫ה‬–1965)‫להל‬" :‫חוק‬‫איסור‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬("‫קובע‬ ‫כי‬: "‫לשו‬‫הרע‬‫היא‬‫דבר‬‫שפרסומו‬‫עלול‬– )1(‫להשפיל‬‫אד‬‫בעיני‬‫הבריות‬‫או‬‫לעשותו‬‫מטרה‬‫לשנאה‬,‫לבוז‬‫או‬‫ללעג‬‫מצד‬; )2(‫לבזות‬‫אד‬‫בשל‬‫מעשי‬,‫התנהגות‬‫או‬‫תכונות‬‫המיוחסי‬‫לו‬; )3(‫לפגוע‬‫באד‬‫במשרתו‬,‫א‬‫משרה‬‫ציבורית‬‫וא‬‫משרה‬‫אחרת‬,‫בעסקו‬, ‫במשלח‬‫ידו‬‫או‬‫במקצועו‬; )4(‫לבזות‬‫אד‬‫בשל‬‫גזעו‬,‫מוצאו‬,‫דתו‬,‫מקו‬‫מגוריו‬,‫גילו‬,‫מינו‬,‫נטייתו‬‫המינית‬ ‫או‬‫מוגבלותו‬." 3.2.‫הבהרה‬‫ביחס‬‫להגדרת‬‫החוק‬ ‫הגדרת‬‫החוק‬‫רחבה‬‫למדי‬‫ונבחנת‬‫בהתא‬‫לסטנדרט‬‫האובייקטיבי‬‫של‬‫האד‬‫הסביר‬ ]‫ראו‬:‫ע‬"‫א‬4534/02‫רשות‬‫שוק‬‫בע‬"‫מ‬‫נ‬'.‫הרציקובי‬,'‫פ‬"‫ד‬‫נח‬)3(558)2004.[(‫היותו‬‫של‬
  4. 4. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 4‫מתו‬24 ‫הפרסו‬‫שקרי‬‫או‬‫אמתי‬,‫לא‬‫מוציאה‬‫אותו‬‫מהגדרתו‬‫כנכנס‬‫בגדר‬"‫לשו‬‫הרע‬"‫וכ‬, ‫יתכ‬‫כי‬‫פרסו‬‫יכיל‬‫עובדות‬‫אמת‬‫ועדיי‬‫יענה‬‫על‬‫הגדרת‬"‫לשו‬‫הרע‬"‫על‬‫פי‬‫החוק‬. ‫במקרה‬‫של‬‫פרסו‬‫אמת‬‫המהווה‬‫הוצאת‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬‫זה‬‫יכול‬‫שתעמוד‬‫למפרס‬‫הגנת‬ "‫אמת‬‫דיברתי‬"‫או‬‫אחת‬‫ההגנות‬‫האחרות‬‫הקבועות‬‫בחוק‬,‫א‬‫שאלה‬‫זו‬‫תיבח‬‫רק‬‫בשלב‬ ‫מאוחר‬‫יותר‬,‫לאחר‬‫שייקבע‬‫כי‬‫הפרסו‬‫אכ‬‫מהווה‬"‫לשו‬‫הרע‬] "‫ראו‬‫א‬'‫שנהר‬,‫דיני‬ ‫לשו‬‫הרע‬)‫תשנ‬"‫ד‬(122.[ 3.3.‫מבח‬‫השלבי‬‫שעניינו‬ (‫בהלי‬‫הוצאת‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬ ‫הפסיקה‬‫קבעה‬‫ארבעה‬‫שלבי‬‫שלפיה‬‫יש‬‫לנתח‬‫טענה‬‫לפגיעה‬‫בש‬‫טוב‬.‫בהקשר‬‫זה‬ ‫נקבעו‬‫בע‬"‫א‬89/04‫נודלמ‬‫נ‬'‫שרנסקי‬)04/08/08(‫הדברי‬‫הבאי‬: "(‫מהל‬‫הניתוח‬‫של‬‫טענת‬‫הפגיעה‬‫בש‬‫הטוב‬,‫המולידה‬‫עוולה‬‫בנזיקי‬ ‫ומזכה‬‫בפיצוי‬,‫בנוי‬‫מארבעה‬‫שלבי‬.‫ראשית‬,‫יש‬‫לפרש‬‫את‬‫הביטוי‬, ‫בהקשר‬‫אובייקטיבי‬,‫ולשאוב‬‫ממנו‬‫את‬‫המשמעות‬‫העולה‬‫ממנו‬,‫על‬‫פי‬‫אמות‬ ‫מידה‬‫מקובלות‬‫על‬‫האד‬‫הסביר‬...‫שנית‬,‫יש‬‫לבחו‬‫הא‬‫על‬‫פי‬‫משמעות‬ ‫זו‬,‫מהווי‬‫הדברי‬"‫לשו‬‫הרע‬"‫על‬‫פי‬/‫סעי‬1‫לחוק‬,‫והא‬‫אופ‬‫אמירת‬ ‫מהווה‬"‫פרסו‬"‫כמשמעותו‬‫על‬‫פי‬‫מבחני‬/‫סעי‬2‫לחוק‬.‫בשלב‬‫שלישי‬,‫יש‬ ‫לבחו‬‫את‬‫תחולת‬‫ההגנות‬‫השונות‬‫על‬‫הפרסו‬...‫בשלב‬‫הרביעי‬,‫א‬‫ממלא‬ ‫הפרסו‬‫את‬‫תנאי‬‫שלושת‬‫השלבי‬‫הקודמי‬,‫נבחנת‬‫שאלת‬‫הסעדי‬, ‫ובתוכ‬‫שאלת‬‫הפיצוי‬‫הראוי‬‫לתובע‬.‫על‬‫כל‬‫ארבעת‬‫שלבי‬‫אלה‬‫חולש‬‫עקרו‬ ‫האיזו‬‫החוקתי‬‫בי‬‫הזכות‬‫לש‬‫טוב‬‫ולפרטיות‬‫לבי‬‫הזכות‬‫לחופש‬‫ביטוי‬." ‫בפסקאות‬‫הבאות‬‫ייבחנו‬‫האמירות‬‫המיוחסות‬‫לנתבעי‬‫בהתא‬‫למבח‬‫השלבי‬‫הנזכר‬ ‫לעיל‬,‫למעט‬‫שלב‬‫הפיצוי‬‫אשר‬‫נדחה‬,‫כאמור‬,‫לאחר‬‫מת‬‫פסק‬‫די‬‫חלקי‬‫שידו‬‫באחריות‬ ‫הנתבעי‬. 4.‫הפרסומי‬‫שבבסיס‬‫התביעה‬ 4.1.‫כללי‬ ‫בבסיס‬‫התביעה‬‫פרסומי‬‫בעיתו‬‫הנתבעת‬1‫בו‬‫הופיעה‬‫ג‬‫תמונת‬‫התובע‬‫וכ‬‫אמירות‬ ‫מודגשות‬‫במסגרות‬‫נפרדות‬.‫ייאמר‬‫כבר‬‫עתה‬‫כי‬‫הפרסומי‬‫מכווני‬‫וסוללי‬‫את‬‫דרכו‬ ‫של‬‫הקורא‬‫היישר‬‫אל‬‫עבר‬‫התובע‬‫עצמו‬.‫בכ‬‫יוקד‬‫המאוחר‬‫ויובהר‬‫כי‬‫אי‬‫מדובר‬ ‫בכתבת‬‫תחקיר‬‫כללית‬‫אודות‬‫אפשרות‬‫לניגודי‬‫ענייני‬‫במשרד‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬.(‫א‬‫אי‬
  5. 5. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 5‫מתו‬24 ‫מדובר‬‫במקרה‬‫בו‬‫נמנות‬‫ונסקרות‬‫פרשות‬‫שונות‬‫תו‬‫בדיקת‬‫ניגוד‬‫הענייני‬‫של‬ ‫המעורבי‬‫בבדיקת‬.‫עניינה‬‫של‬‫הכתבה‬‫רובו‬‫ככולו‬‫הוא‬‫בתובע‬,‫בתפקודו‬‫כמטרפד‬ ‫חקירה‬‫וכסוס‬‫טרויאני‬‫של‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬. ‫הדגשה‬‫זו‬‫מובאת‬‫לאור‬‫טענת‬‫הנתבעי‬‫כפי‬‫שהורחבה‬(‫א‬‫בסיכומיה‬‫המנסה‬‫לייחס‬ ‫לכתבה‬‫מסגרת‬‫של‬‫בדיקה‬‫עיתונאית‬‫בדבר‬‫ניגודי‬‫ענייני‬,"‫הסתאבות‬‫והתנהלות‬ ‫שלטונית‬‫שאינה‬‫עומדת‬‫בסטנדרטי‬‫של‬‫תקינות‬‫מנהלית‬‫ונוהגת‬(‫תו‬‫ניגוד‬‫ענייני‬ ‫מובהק‬"‫וכ‬"‫מערכת‬‫שלטונית‬‫אשר‬‫אינה‬‫רואה‬‫בניגוד‬‫ענייני‬‫כתנאי‬‫ודרישה‬ ‫לפעולתה‬". ‫במלוא‬‫הכבוד‬–‫הקורא‬‫הסביר‬‫אינו‬‫מובל‬‫דווקא‬‫לבדיקה‬‫כללית‬‫של‬"‫הסתאבות‬ ‫והתנהלות‬‫שלטונית‬"(‫וא‬‫לא‬‫לבדיקה‬‫כללית‬‫של‬‫עבודת‬‫משרד‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬.‫הקורא‬ ‫מובל‬‫לביקורת‬‫אישית‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫המגיעה‬‫כדי‬‫הכפשה‬‫ופגיעה‬. 4.2.‫הכתבה‬‫מיו‬18/5/12‫והקדימו‬‫לה‬ 4.2.1.‫הקדימו‬ ‫ביו‬‫חמישי‬17/5/2012‫הופיעה‬‫בעיתו‬‫הנתבעת‬1‫תמונתו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫ומלל‬ ‫שיפורט‬‫להל‬.‫התמונה‬‫והמלל‬‫פורסמו‬‫במקו‬‫הבולט‬‫ביותר‬‫בעמוד‬‫השער‬‫של‬ ‫העיתו‬,‫מעל‬‫כותרת‬‫העיתו‬‫ובמסגרת‬‫סקירת‬‫כתבות‬‫שיפורסמו‬‫למחרת‬. ‫מתו‬‫שלושה‬‫אזכורי‬‫כתבות‬‫הופיע‬‫הכיתוב‬‫ביחס‬‫לתובע‬: "‫פרקליט‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬ ‫גורמי‬‫משפטיי‬‫ובכירי‬ ‫שב‬"‫כ‬:‫מעורבותו‬‫של‬‫אריה‬‫רוטר‬‫בחקירת‬ ‫עוזי‬‫ארד‬‫בעייתית‬" ‫תמונתו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫ואזכור‬‫שמו‬‫בקדימו‬‫הופיעו‬‫במפורש‬.‫כ‬‫ג‬‫הכינוי‬"‫פרקליט‬ ‫השב‬"‫כ‬"‫שהוא‬‫לכאורה‬‫עובדתי‬‫א‬‫מרמז‬‫בשמו‬‫לכינוי‬‫אחר‬‫הופיע‬‫במפורש‬.‫ברי‬ ‫כי‬‫הקורא‬‫קדימו‬‫זה‬‫יסבור‬‫כי‬‫הכתבה‬‫תעסוק‬‫בבעייתיות‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫ולאו‬‫דווקא‬ ‫בשאלה‬‫הכללית‬‫של‬‫המערכת‬‫השלטונית‬‫בישראל‬‫וחשש‬‫ניגוד‬‫הענייני‬‫בה‬.
  6. 6. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 6‫מתו‬24 4.2.2.‫פרסו‬‫בעמוד‬‫הראשו‬‫בגיליו‬‫יו‬‫שישי‬–18/5/12 ‫בגיליו‬‫יו‬‫שישי‬‫שהתפרס‬‫ביו‬18/5/2012‫הופיע‬‫ג‬‫כ‬,(‫בד‬‫הראשו‬ ‫ובמסגרת‬‫מודגשת‬,‫המלל‬‫שפורס‬‫יו‬‫קוד‬‫לכ‬‫ואשר‬‫צוטט‬(‫בסעי‬4.2.1‫לעיל‬. ‫הפרסו‬‫נעשה‬(‫בד‬‫השער‬4(‫הד‬‫הראשו‬‫של‬‫החלק‬‫החדשותי‬‫כלומר‬–(‫הד‬ ‫הראשו‬‫הנגלה‬‫למעיי‬‫בעיתו‬. ‫תמונתו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫לא‬‫הופיעה‬‫אמנ‬(‫בד‬‫הראשו‬‫של‬‫אותו‬‫גיליו‬,‫א‬‫הופיעה‬ ‫בכתבה‬‫אליה‬‫אתייחס‬‫להל‬. 4.2.3.‫הכתבה‬‫מיו‬18/5/2012)‫הכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬( 4.2.3.1.‫הכותרת‬ ‫כותרת‬‫הכתבה‬‫במסגרת‬(‫מוס‬‫העיתו‬‫היתה‬‫כדלקמ‬: "‫מג‬‫ולא‬‫ייחקר‬" ‫לעני‬‫זה‬‫שלוש‬‫המילי‬–"‫מג‬‫ולא‬‫ייחקר‬"‫ה‬‫בגדר‬‫פראפרזה‬ ‫לסיסמת‬‫או‬‫סמליל‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬–"‫מג‬‫ולא‬‫ייראה‬".‫כותרת‬‫זו‬‫יוצרת‬ ‫קשר‬‫ישיר‬‫לכל‬‫המכיר‬‫את‬‫סיסמת‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫תו‬‫זיקה‬‫להנחה‬‫לפיה‬ ‫מי‬‫שהוא‬"‫מג‬‫ולא‬‫ייראה‬"‫ייהנה‬‫מסיטואציה‬‫לפיה‬‫ג‬"‫לא‬ ‫ייחקר‬". 4.2.3.2.‫תמונת‬‫התובע‬ ‫בחלקה‬‫העליו‬‫של‬‫הכתבה‬‫מופיעות‬‫תמונותיה‬‫של‬‫פרופ‬'‫עוזי‬‫ארד‬ ‫וכ‬‫של‬‫התובע‬.‫תחת‬‫תמונתו‬‫של‬‫פרופ‬'‫ארד‬‫נרש‬‫הכיתוב‬" :‫הפרשה‬ ‫עדיי‬‫לוטה‬‫בערפל‬.‫ארד‬;"‫תחת‬‫תמונת‬‫התובע‬‫נרש‬:"‫לאיש‬ ‫מהמערכת‬‫יש‬‫נאמנות‬‫אליה‬.‫רוטר‬". ‫בכ‬‫הוגדרה‬‫מסגרת‬‫הכתבה‬–‫הנושא‬‫בה‬‫הוא‬‫פרופ‬'‫ארד‬‫אשר‬‫נקלע‬ ‫ל‬'‫פרשה‬‫שעדיי‬‫לוטה‬‫בערפל‬'‫ומולו‬‫עומד‬‫התובע‬‫אשר‬‫לגביו‬‫הופיעו‬ ‫הכפשות‬‫שונות‬,‫בכותרות‬‫הכתבה‬‫ובמסגרתה‬,‫כפי‬‫שעוד‬‫יובא‬‫להל‬.
  7. 7. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 7‫מתו‬24 4.2.3.3.‫כותרת‬‫המשנה‬ ‫בכותרת‬‫המשנה‬‫של‬‫הכתבה‬,‫באותיות‬‫גדולות‬‫ושונות‬‫מאלה‬‫בה‬ ‫הודפסה‬‫הכתבה‬,‫נרש‬‫כ‬)‫ההדגשות‬‫לא‬‫במקור‬:( "‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫חוקר‬‫בחודשיי‬‫האחרוני‬‫את‬‫פרשת‬ ‫הדחתו‬‫של‬‫עוזי‬‫ארד‬‫בידי‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬.(‫א‬‫הגור‬‫המוביל‬‫בצוות‬ ‫החקירה‬‫הוא‬‫אריה‬‫רוטר‬,‫לשעבר‬.‫היוע‬‫המשפטי‬‫של‬ ‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫ו‬‫איש‬‫אמונו‬‫של‬‫מושא‬‫החקירה‬‫העיקרי‬,‫יובל‬ ‫דיסקי‬." ‫ועוד‬‫נרש‬‫באותה‬‫כותרת‬‫משנה‬: "‫התנהלותו‬‫של‬‫רוטר‬‫בגלגולה‬‫הקוד‬‫של‬‫הפרשה‬‫מוסיפה‬ ‫לחשש‬‫שהוא‬‫יטרפד‬‫את‬‫גילוי‬‫האמת‬." ‫מקריאת‬‫כותרת‬‫המשנה‬‫עולה‬‫תמונה‬‫ברורה‬–‫פרשת‬‫הדחת‬‫ארד‬ ‫נחקרת‬‫א‬‫החקירה‬‫מנוהלת‬‫על‬‫ידי‬‫איש‬‫אמונו‬‫של‬"‫מושא‬‫החקירה‬ ‫העיקרי‬."‫כבר‬‫מהפסקה‬‫הראשונה‬‫לכותרת‬‫עולה‬‫החשש‬‫בשל‬‫ניהול‬ ‫החקירה‬‫על‬‫ידי‬‫מי‬‫שכנטע‬‫מקורב‬"‫למושא‬‫החקירה‬."‫א‬‫חשש‬‫זה‬ ‫לא‬‫נותר‬‫בעלמא‬‫ולכ‬‫מתייחסת‬‫הסיפא‬‫לכותרת‬. ‫בסיפא‬‫לכותרת‬‫נרש‬‫במפורש‬‫כי‬‫מדובר‬‫כבר‬‫בגלגול‬(‫נוס‬‫של‬ ‫הפרשה‬‫וכ‬‫מוצגת‬‫קביעה‬‫לפיה‬‫התנהלותו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬'‫בגלגול‬ ‫הקוד‬‫של‬‫הפרשה‬'‫מוסיפה‬"‫לחשש‬‫שהוא‬‫יטרפד‬‫את‬‫גילוי‬ ‫האמת‬."‫ללמד‬‫שהתובע‬‫כבר‬‫היה‬‫מעורב‬‫ב‬"‫גלגול‬‫אחד‬"‫של‬‫הפרשה‬ ‫ובו‬‫הביא‬‫לטרפוד‬‫גילוי‬‫האמת‬. ‫העולה‬‫מכותרת‬‫זו‬‫מכפיש‬‫ועולב‬‫שכ‬‫נקבע‬‫בה‬‫כי‬‫התובע‬‫עלול‬ ‫לטרפד‬‫חקר‬‫האמת‬‫כפי‬‫שכבר‬‫עשה‬‫זאת‬‫בעבר‬.‫כ‬‫מתחילה‬‫הכתבה‬ ‫מנקודת‬‫בסיס‬‫לפיה‬‫העבר‬‫כבר‬‫ברור‬‫וידוע‬‫ובו‬‫טרפד‬‫כבר‬‫התובע‬‫את‬ ‫חקר‬‫האמת‬.
  8. 8. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 8‫מתו‬24 4.2.3.4.‫כותרת‬‫ביניי‬ ‫בכל‬‫הכתבה‬‫כותרת‬‫ביניי‬‫אחת‬‫בלבד‬‫ובה‬‫נרש‬: "‫סוס‬‫טרויאני‬‫של‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬" ‫על‬‫משמעות‬‫אמירה‬‫זו‬‫אעמוד‬‫במסגרת‬‫ההתייחסות‬‫לכתוב‬(‫בגו‬ ‫הכתבה‬,‫ומכא‬‫לפסקה‬‫הבאה‬. 4.2.3.5./‫גו‬‫הכתבה‬ (‫גו‬‫הכתבה‬‫כולל‬(‫א‬‫הוא‬‫אמירות‬‫המתייחסות‬‫לתובע‬.‫בי‬ ‫האמירות‬‫בכתבה‬‫נית‬‫למצוא‬‫הפסקאות‬‫הבאות‬: )‫א‬(‫בפסקה‬‫הראשונה‬‫הרלוונטית‬‫נאמר‬‫כ‬)‫ההדגשות‬‫לא‬‫במקור‬:( ..."‫גורמי‬‫משפטיי‬‫ובכירי‬‫שב‬"‫כ‬‫לשעבר‬‫טועני‬ ‫שהחקירה‬‫הזו‬,‫הנוגעת‬‫בעצביה‬‫הרגישי‬‫של‬‫סוגיית‬‫יחסי‬ ‫שב‬"‫כ‬‫ממשלה‬,‫נתקעת‬‫משו‬‫שמעורב‬‫בה‬‫עוזרו‬‫הבכיר‬ ‫של‬‫המבקר‬,‫אריה‬‫רוטר‬,‫שהיה‬.‫היוע‬‫המשפטי‬‫של‬ ‫השב‬"‫כ‬;" ‫מפסקה‬‫זו‬‫עולה‬‫שמתנהלת‬‫חקירה‬‫ואול‬‫זו‬"‫נתקעת‬."‫הרוש‬ ‫המתקבל‬‫הוא‬‫שהחקירה‬"‫נתקעת‬"‫בשל‬‫חבלה‬‫של‬‫התובע‬,‫כאשר‬ ‫נרש‬‫במפורש‬‫שהסיבה‬‫למצבה‬‫של‬‫החקירה‬‫היא‬"‫משו‬‫שמעורב‬ ‫בה‬...‫אריה‬‫רוטר‬." )‫ב‬(‫עוד‬‫נסקרו‬(‫בגו‬‫הכתבה‬‫שמות‬‫המעורבי‬‫בחקירה‬‫ונרש‬‫כ‬: ..."‫בצוות‬‫החקירה‬‫של‬‫הפרשה‬‫נמצאי‬/‫אלו‬)‫מיל‬(.‫מנדי‬ ‫אור‬,‫הממונה‬‫על‬‫החטיבה‬‫לביקורת‬‫מערכת‬‫הביטחו‬ ‫במשרד‬‫המבקר‬;‫עוזרו‬,‫עו‬"‫ד‬‫צחי‬‫סעד‬;‫הממונה‬‫על‬ ‫הקובלנות‬‫במשרד‬‫המבקר‬,‫עו‬"‫ד‬‫הלל‬‫שמגר‬;‫וכאמור‬‫אריה‬ ‫רוטר‬"
  9. 9. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 9‫מתו‬24 )‫ג‬(‫באשר‬‫לתובע‬‫שוב‬‫הוזכר‬‫תפקידו‬‫בשב‬"‫כ‬‫ונרש‬‫כ‬: "‫לרוטר‬,‫על‬‫פי‬‫מקורותינו‬‫תפקיד‬‫מפתח‬‫בחקירה‬‫בשל‬ ‫סיווגו‬‫הביטחוני‬‫הגבוה‬‫המאפשר‬‫לו‬‫גישה‬‫למסמכי‬ ‫מסווגי‬‫ולשותפי‬‫סוד‬"; ‫עד‬‫כא‬‫אי‬‫פסול‬‫בפסקה‬‫זו‬.‫בהמש‬‫נרש‬‫כ‬)‫ההדגשות‬‫לא‬ ‫במקור‬:( "‫אול‬‫בכיר‬‫לשעבר‬‫בשב‬"‫כ‬‫מסביר‬‫כי‬'‫זה‬‫הרבה‬‫מעבר‬ ‫למחסו‬‫הסיווג‬;'‫המבקר‬‫מצפה‬‫שרוטר‬‫יסייע‬‫לו‬.‫לפרו‬ ‫את‬‫חומת‬‫המג‬‫של‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫ולגרו‬‫לארגו‬/‫לשת‬‫פעולה‬. ‫אלא‬‫שבפועל‬‫נוצר‬'‫ניגוד‬‫ענייני‬‫חמור‬,‫שלא‬‫לומר‬ ‫אבסורדי‬,‫שבו‬.‫היוע‬‫המשפטי‬‫לשעבר‬‫של‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫חוקר‬ ‫את‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬."' ‫ועוד‬‫נרש‬‫בכתבה‬)‫ההדגשות‬‫לא‬‫במקור‬:( '"‫תהא‬‫יושרתו‬‫של‬‫רוטר‬‫אשר‬‫תהא‬'‫אומרי‬‫הגורמי‬ ‫המשפטיי‬' ,‫לא‬‫ייתכ‬‫שמי‬‫ש‬‫עבד‬(‫לאור‬‫שני‬‫בצמידות‬ ‫ע‬‫יובל‬‫דיסקי‬)‫ראש‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫בתקופת‬‫ארד‬(‫וחייב‬‫לו‬‫את‬ ‫קידומו‬‫בשירות‬,‫ושג‬‫עמד‬‫בראש‬/‫האג‬‫המשפטי‬‫של‬ ‫הארגו‬(‫לאור‬‫שני‬,‫יהיה‬‫האיש‬‫שבאמצעותו‬‫ייבדקו‬ ‫התנהלותו‬‫המשפטית‬‫של‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫והתנהלותו‬‫של‬‫דיסקי‬ ‫עצמו‬...‫מה‬‫ג‬‫שחלק‬‫ניכר‬‫מהנהלי‬‫שעיצבו‬‫את‬‫דרכו‬ ‫המשפטית‬‫של‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬,‫נקבעו‬‫בתקופתו‬‫של‬‫רוטר‬‫בארגו‬; ‫יוצא‬‫שהאיש‬‫חוקר‬‫את‬‫עצמו‬."' ‫באמירות‬‫בפסקאות‬‫האחרונות‬‫כשלעצמ‬‫אפשר‬‫ואי‬‫פסול‬,‫לו‬ ‫היו‬‫מופיעות‬‫כחלק‬‫מתיאור‬‫הבעייתיות‬‫וניגוד‬‫הענייני‬‫בו‬‫עלול‬ ‫להימצא‬‫מי‬‫שחוקר‬‫מסגרת‬‫שהיה‬‫חלק‬‫ממנה‬‫בעבר‬.‫אמנ‬ ‫התובע‬‫הדגיש‬‫והוכיח‬,‫כי‬‫כלל‬‫לא‬‫קוד‬‫על‬‫ידי‬‫ראש‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫יובל‬ ‫דיסקי‬(‫וא‬‫כי‬‫כלל‬‫לא‬‫התקיימה‬‫חקירה‬‫כאמור‬‫בכתבה‬–‫א‬ ‫במסגרת‬‫עיתונאית‬‫בה‬‫מובא‬‫עניינו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬#‫כיוע‬‫במשרד‬ ‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬–‫לא‬‫מופר‬‫יהיה‬‫להידרש‬‫לקשר‬‫בי‬‫התובע‬‫לבי‬ ‫הארגו‬‫שהיה‬‫בי‬‫אנשיו‬‫במש‬‫עשרות‬‫שני‬.
  10. 10. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 10‫מתו‬24 )‫ד‬(‫הפסקה‬‫המכפישה‬‫ביותר‬‫מופיעה‬‫תחת‬‫כותרת‬‫המשנה‬–"‫סוס‬ ‫טרויאני‬‫של‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬"‫ובה‬‫נרש‬‫כ‬)‫ההדגשות‬‫לא‬‫במקור‬:( "‫כעת‬‫כאמור‬‫פועל‬‫צוות‬‫חקירה‬‫במשרד‬‫המבקר‬–‫צוות‬‫שג‬ ‫הפע‬‫רוטר‬‫נמנה‬‫עמו‬.‫בחוגי‬‫מסוימי‬‫נזרקו‬‫בשבועות‬ ‫האחרוני‬‫הגדרות‬‫חריפות‬‫כמו‬'‫סוס‬‫טרויאני‬‫של‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬ ‫במשרד‬‫המבקר‬',‫ונלחשו‬‫הקבלות‬‫בי‬‫תפקידו‬‫של‬‫רוטר‬ ‫בחקירת‬‫הפרשה‬‫הנוכחית‬‫לבי‬‫חלקו‬‫של‬‫יוסי‬‫גינוסר‬ ‫בפרשת‬‫קו‬300)‫הפרשה‬‫שהתגלגלה‬‫בעקבות‬‫חטיפת‬ ‫אוטובוס‬‫נוסעי‬‫בידי‬‫מחבלי‬‫ב‬1984.‫שניי‬‫מהמחבלי‬ ‫נתפסו‬(‫א‬‫חוסלו‬‫בחשאי‬‫בהוראת‬‫ראש‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬."( ‫ולמי‬‫שאינו‬‫מכיר‬‫את‬‫פועלו‬‫של‬‫יוסי‬‫גינוסר‬‫הנזכר‬‫בכתבה‬‫הופיעה‬ ‫מיד‬‫ההבהרה‬: "‫איש‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫גינוסר‬‫ישב‬‫כנציג‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫בוועדת‬‫זורע‬ ‫שחקרה‬‫את‬‫הפרשה‬,/‫הדלי‬‫לשולחיו‬‫פרטי‬‫על‬‫תוכ‬ ‫דיוניה‬,(‫וכ‬‫שיבש‬‫את‬‫עבודתה‬‫והצליח‬‫להוציא‬‫את‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬ ‫נקי‬...(‫ספק‬‫א‬‫ראוי‬‫שאד‬‫שעבד‬‫בצמידות‬‫לדיסקי‬ ‫יבדוק‬‫אותו‬‫ואת‬‫התנהלותו‬‫בפרשה‬." "‫סוס‬‫טרויאני‬"‫אינו‬‫מחמאה‬,‫ל‬ ‫בניגוד‬‫טענת‬‫הנתבעי‬4‫בפסקה‬ ‫זו‬‫הוגדר‬‫התובע‬‫כ‬"‫סוס‬‫טרויאני‬."‫לעני‬‫זה‬‫ביקשו‬‫הנתבעי‬ ‫בסיכומיה‬‫לטעו‬‫כי‬‫הכינוי‬"‫סוס‬‫טרויאני‬"‫כמוהו‬‫כמחמאה‬‫כי‬ ‫משמעו‬‫השוואה‬‫אל‬"‫כוח‬‫עילית‬‫נבחר‬‫המבצע‬‫פעולה‬‫בחשאי‬".‫כ‬ ‫נרש‬. ‫אי‬‫לקבל‬‫טענה‬‫זו‬‫של‬‫הנתבעי‬.‫התובע‬‫לא‬‫הושווה‬‫ללוחמי‬‫אשר‬ ‫יצאו‬‫באישו‬‫לילה‬‫מבטנו‬‫של‬‫הסוס‬‫וכבשו‬‫את‬‫טרויה‬‫אלא‬‫הושווה‬ ‫דווקא‬‫לסוס‬‫עצמו‬.‫הסוס‬‫הטרויאני‬‫עצמו‬‫הוא‬‫משל‬‫למתת‬‫שנחזה‬ ‫להיות‬"‫מתנת‬‫האלי‬"‫והתקבל‬‫בשמחה‬‫וכבוד‬‫רב‬(‫ולבסו‬‫התגלה‬ ‫כמצג‬‫שווא‬‫שקרני‬‫ובוגד‬‫ממנו‬‫יצאו‬‫אות‬‫חיילי‬‫שכבשו‬‫את‬ ‫מקבלי‬‫המתנה‬. ‫הקבלת‬‫התובע‬‫ל‬"‫סוס‬‫טרויאני‬"‫משמעו‬‫הקבלתו‬‫לאד‬‫המגיע‬ ‫לעזור‬‫ולסייע‬‫כמתת‬‫אל‬(‫ולבסו‬‫מתגלה‬‫במצג‬‫שווא‬‫שקרני‬‫ובוגד‬ ‫המסייע‬‫לצד‬‫שכנגד‬.
  11. 11. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 11‫מתו‬24 ‫ההקבלה‬‫ל‬"‫יוסי‬‫גינוסר‬"‫היא‬‫הכפשה‬‫ועלבו‬–‫יוסי‬‫גינוסר‬‫מופיע‬ ‫בכתבה‬‫וכפי‬(‫שא‬‫עלה‬‫מעדויות‬‫בבית‬‫המשפט‬,‫כאד‬‫אשר‬‫סייע‬ ‫לרמיסת‬‫שלטו‬‫החוק‬.‫גינוסר‬‫מוזכר‬‫כמי‬‫שישב‬‫בוועדה‬‫אשר‬‫חקרה‬ ‫פרשת‬‫שב‬"‫כ‬‫שהחלה‬‫ב‬"‫קו‬300"‫ובעודו‬‫יושב‬‫בה‬–‫דאג‬(‫להדלי‬ ‫ולתדר‬‫את‬"‫שולחיו‬"‫כ‬‫שיחד‬‫יוכלו‬‫להתחמק‬‫מהדי‬‫ולהטות‬ ‫משפט‬.‫באותה‬‫פרשה‬‫נטפלה‬‫עלילה‬‫על‬(‫אלו‬‫בצה‬"‫ל‬,(‫האלו‬‫יצחק‬ ‫מרדכי‬‫ויוסי‬‫גינוסר‬‫נתפס‬‫כמי‬‫שסייע‬‫בהערמת‬‫קשיי‬‫בפני‬‫בירור‬ ‫הפרשה‬‫והסרת‬‫אותה‬‫עלילה‬. ‫למע‬‫הסר‬‫ספק‬4‫אי‬‫בפסקה‬‫האחרונה‬‫כדי‬‫לקבוע‬‫דבר‬‫ביחס‬‫ליוסי‬ ‫גינוסר‬,‫המנוח‬,‫אשר‬‫ממילא‬‫לא‬‫היה‬‫צד‬‫להלי‬‫שלפני‬.‫בכל‬‫הפסקה‬ ‫האחרונה‬‫הובא‬‫תיאור‬‫העלבו‬‫הגלו‬‫באזכור‬‫שמו‬‫של‬‫גינוסר‬–‫כפי‬ ‫שראה‬‫זאת‬‫התובע‬‫לפני‬ ‫שנשמעו‬ ‫בראיות‬ ‫שהובא‬ ‫כפי‬ ,‫וכ‬‫כפי‬‫שעולה‬ ‫במפורש‬‫מהכתבה‬‫עצמה‬.‫אמנ‬‫הנתבעת‬3‫טענה‬‫כי‬‫אזכור‬‫שמו‬‫של‬ ‫גינוסר‬‫הופיע‬‫רק‬‫על‬‫מנת‬‫לערו‬‫אנלוגיה‬‫למצב‬‫של‬‫ניגוד‬‫ענייני‬– ‫א‬‫אי‬‫לקבל‬‫טענה‬‫זו‬.‫האנלוגיה‬‫לניגוד‬‫ענייני‬‫יכולה‬‫היתה‬ ‫להתבצע‬‫ג‬‫ללא‬‫אזכור‬‫שמו‬‫של‬‫גינוסר‬‫יחד‬‫ע‬‫פסקה‬‫המסבירה‬ ‫את‬‫מעלליו‬‫הנטעני‬. ‫הכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬‫מצאה‬‫דרכה‬‫לפרסו‬‫ג‬‫באתר‬‫האינטרנט‬news1‫והיתה‬‫בסיס‬ ‫לכתבה‬‫שניה‬‫שפורסמה‬‫לאחר‬‫שבוע‬–‫ועל‬‫כ‬‫בפסקה‬‫הבאה‬. 4.3.‫הכתבה‬‫השניה‬–‫כתבה‬‫מיו‬25/5/12 ‫שבוע‬‫לאחר‬‫הכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬‫פורסמה‬‫כתבה‬‫נוספת‬‫תחת‬‫הכותרת‬: "‫לא‬‫ראוי‬‫שרוטר‬‫יחקור‬‫את‬‫פרשת‬‫עוזי‬‫ארד‬‫והשב‬"‫כ‬" ‫בכתבה‬‫זו‬‫הובאו‬‫ציטוטי‬,‫הפע‬‫בש‬‫אומר‬,‫אשר‬‫הקו‬‫המנחה‬‫בה‬‫הוא‬‫ביקורת‬‫על‬ ‫כ‬‫שהתובע‬‫יחקור‬‫את‬‫פרשת‬‫עוזי‬‫ארד‬.‫ע‬‫זאת‬‫כבר‬‫מיד‬‫ייאמר‬‫כי‬‫ביקורת‬‫זו‬‫הובאה‬ ‫באופ‬‫ענייני‬‫יותר‬‫וללא‬‫הכפשות‬‫או‬‫הטחת‬‫האשמות‬‫עולבות‬‫בתובע‬. ‫בכתבה‬‫זו‬‫נרש‬,‫למשל‬,‫מפי‬‫מי‬‫שהיה‬‫בזמנו‬‫יו‬"‫ר‬‫ועדת‬‫ביקורת‬‫המדינה‬–‫חבר‬‫הכנסת‬ ‫אורי‬‫אריאל‬,‫כ‬:"‫אני‬‫מציע‬‫לאריה‬‫רוטר‬‫להדיר‬‫את‬‫רגליו‬‫מפרשת‬‫עוזי‬‫ארד‬‫והשב‬"‫כ‬"
  12. 12. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 12‫מתו‬24 ‫וכ‬4..."‫יש‬‫מספיק‬‫משפטני‬‫ראויי‬‫ומוכשרי‬‫במשרד‬‫המבקר‬‫שיכולי‬‫לקבל‬‫על‬ ‫עצמ‬‫את‬‫המשימה‬‫הזו‬". ‫מפיו‬‫של‬‫עו‬"‫ד‬‫אריאל‬‫שמר‬‫שהוצג‬‫כמי‬‫שמייצג‬‫את‬‫אנשי‬‫שב‬"‫כ‬‫בתביעות‬‫מול‬‫המדינה‬, ‫נרש‬:"‫אינני‬‫חושב‬‫שהיה‬‫נכו‬‫למנות‬‫את‬.‫היוע‬‫המשפטי‬‫לשעבר‬‫לשב‬"‫כ‬‫לבדוק‬‫את‬ ‫פרשת‬‫עוזי‬‫ארד‬‫והשב‬"‫כ‬.‫פשוט‬‫לא‬‫ראוי‬.‫מדובר‬‫בניגוד‬‫ענייני‬‫מובהק‬".... ‫עו‬"‫ד‬‫חיי‬‫נתיב‬‫שהוצג‬‫כ‬"‫בעל‬‫רקורד‬‫של‬30‫שנות‬‫שירות‬‫בשב‬"‫כ‬"‫צוטט‬‫כאומר‬:"‫הוא‬ ‫אד‬‫ראוי‬‫ובעל‬‫ניסיו‬(‫א‬‫מינויו‬‫לחקור‬‫את‬‫פרשת‬‫עוזי‬‫ארד‬‫והשב‬"‫כ‬‫אינו‬‫ראוי‬..‫כיוע‬ ‫משפטי‬‫לשעבר‬‫של‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫הוא‬‫צפוי‬‫למצוא‬‫את‬‫עצמו‬‫מבקר‬‫אנשי‬‫שעבד‬‫עמ‬ ‫בצמידות‬‫או‬‫נת‬‫לה‬‫בעבר‬.‫ייעו‬‫משפטי‬.‫לטובתו‬‫היה‬‫על‬‫רוטר‬‫לפסול‬‫את‬‫עצמו‬ ‫מלכתחילה‬". 4.4.‫המלל‬‫שלא‬‫נכלל‬‫בכתבה‬‫השנ‬‫י‬‫יה‬ ‫ראוי‬‫לציי‬‫שלפני‬‫הכתבה‬‫השני‬‫י‬‫ה‬‫נשלחו‬‫מכתבי‬‫נזעקי‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫וב‬"‫כ‬‫בו‬‫ביקשו‬ ‫איימו‬,‫דרשו‬‫והפצירו‬‫לטהר‬‫שמו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬.‫כ‬‫למשל‬‫רש‬‫התובע‬"‫לא‬‫את‬‫שעשרות‬ ‫שני‬‫של‬‫שירות‬‫ציבורי‬‫ללא‬‫רבב‬‫יוכתמו‬‫על‬‫ידי‬‫דברי‬‫חסרי‬‫שחר‬."‫למרות‬‫כל‬‫אלה‬ –‫לא‬‫כללה‬‫הכתבה‬‫כל‬‫אמירה‬‫המיוחסת‬‫לתובע‬‫עצמו‬‫וממילא‬‫לא‬‫הובאה‬‫עמדתו‬. 5.‫על‬‫פרסו‬‫הכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬‫והקדימו‬‫לה‬‫כ‬"‫לשו‬‫הרע‬" 5.1.‫עניינה‬‫של‬‫הכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬‫והפרסומי‬‫בה‬‫הובא‬‫בהרחבה‬(‫בסעי‬4.2‫לעיל‬.‫כתבה‬‫זו‬ ‫מראשיתה‬‫ולכל‬‫אורכה‬‫כוונה‬‫לעברו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫עצמו‬.‫הכתבה‬‫נושאת‬‫כותרת‬‫המכוונת‬ ‫לכ‬‫שהשב‬"‫כ‬"‫לא‬‫ייחקר‬"‫וכוללת‬‫כבר‬‫בתחילתה‬‫את‬‫שמו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫ואת‬‫תמונתו‬. ‫מעבר‬‫לאמירות‬‫המכפישות‬‫בכתבה‬–‫הרי‬‫ג‬‫מי‬‫שיעבור‬‫עליה‬(‫ברפרו‬‫תו‬‫קריאת‬ ‫הכותרות‬‫בלבד‬–‫יבי‬‫שלושה‬‫דברי‬:‫ראשית‬–‫כי‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫נחקר‬‫על‬‫ידי‬‫התובע‬;‫שנית‬ –‫כי‬‫התובע‬‫יטרפד‬‫את‬‫גילוי‬‫האמת‬‫כפי‬‫שכבר‬‫עשה‬‫בעבר‬;‫שלישית‬–‫כי‬‫התובע‬‫הוא‬ "‫סוס‬‫טרויאני‬‫של‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬." 5.2.‫הכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬‫אינה‬‫בגדר‬‫כתבה‬‫תמימה‬‫שנועדה‬‫לחקור‬‫את‬‫החשש‬‫לניגוד‬‫הענייני‬ ‫במשרד‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬.‫כ‬‫למשל‬‫לא‬‫הבהירה‬‫הכתבה‬‫את‬‫אשר‬‫הוכח‬‫בהלי‬‫המשפטי‬, ‫כי‬‫משרד‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫נוהג‬‫להעסיק‬‫יוצאי‬‫מערכות‬‫שונות‬‫העוסקי‬(‫א‬‫בביקורת‬ ‫המערכות‬‫ממנה‬‫יצאו‬.
  13. 13. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 13‫מתו‬24 ‫לו‬‫היתה‬‫הכתבה‬‫מתייחסת‬‫לשיטת‬‫העבודה‬‫במשרד‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫וניגוד‬‫הענייני‬ ‫שבשיטה‬‫זו‬–‫הרי‬‫נית‬‫היה‬‫לצפות‬‫שהתמונה‬‫המובילה‬‫היתה‬‫של‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫דווקא‬; ‫במקרה‬‫כזה‬‫נית‬‫היה‬‫לצפות‬‫שיופיעו‬‫כל‬‫שמות‬‫יוצאי‬‫המערכות‬‫השונות‬–‫כגו‬‫צה‬"‫ל‬, ‫המשטרה‬‫וכיו‬"‫ב‬–‫המועסקי‬‫במשרד‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬;‫במקרה‬‫כזה‬‫נית‬‫היה‬‫לצפות‬ ‫שלא‬‫היתה‬‫מופיעה‬‫כותרת‬‫המכוונת‬‫לסיסמת‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬;‫במקרה‬‫כזה‬‫בודאי‬‫שנית‬‫היה‬ ‫לצפות‬‫שלא‬‫תופיע‬‫תמונתו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫כאשר‬‫באותו‬(‫ד‬(‫א‬‫נרש‬‫כי‬‫הוא‬"‫סוס‬‫טרויאני‬ ‫של‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬"‫ומשול‬‫ליוסי‬‫גינוסר‬. 5.3.‫אי‬‫ג‬‫ממש‬‫בטענה‬‫שהורחבה‬‫רבות‬‫בסיכומי‬‫הנתבעי‬‫לפיה‬‫התובע‬‫כשל‬‫כאשר‬‫לא‬ ‫דיווח‬‫למבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫אודות‬‫ניגוד‬‫ענייני‬‫בו‬‫הוא‬‫נמצא‬‫בחקירת‬‫פעול‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬.‫טענה‬ ‫זו‬,‫במלוא‬‫הכבוד‬,‫חסרת‬‫שחר‬‫לחלוטי‬‫ונוגדת‬‫ההגיו‬‫ועל‬‫כ‬‫יורחב‬‫בסעיפי‬8.3.2‫ו‬4 8.3.3‫להל‬,‫במסגרת‬‫הדיו‬‫בהגנת‬‫הנתבעי‬. ‫א‬‫יתרה‬‫מכ‬–‫אפילו‬‫ביקשו‬‫הנתבעי‬‫לטעו‬‫לכשל‬‫בשל‬‫אי‬‫דיווח‬‫אודות‬‫ניגוד‬‫ענייני‬ –‫נית‬‫היה‬‫לעשות‬‫זאת‬‫ג‬‫מבלי‬(‫צירו‬‫האמירות‬‫המכוונות‬‫והמכפישות‬‫המגדירות‬‫את‬ ‫התובע‬‫כסוס‬‫טרויאני‬;‫אמירות‬‫הפורשות‬‫חשש‬‫שהתובע‬‫ינסה‬‫כבעבר‬‫לטרפד‬‫את‬‫גילוי‬ ‫האמת‬‫ואמירות‬‫המשוות‬‫את‬‫התובע‬‫ליוסי‬‫גינוסר‬‫המנוח‬‫תו‬‫הסבר‬‫ופירוט‬‫עד‬‫כמה‬ ‫חמורי‬‫היה‬‫מעשיו‬‫וזאת‬‫ככל‬‫שיש‬‫מי‬‫שאינו‬‫מבי‬‫שאזכור‬‫שמו‬‫הוא‬‫בגדר‬‫הכפשה‬ ‫ועלבו‬. 5.4.‫כא‬‫המקו‬‫לציי‬‫כי‬‫ג‬‫פרסו‬‫חשד‬‫כלפי‬‫התובע‬‫מהווה‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬‫ו‬‫אי‬‫הכרח‬‫כי‬ ‫הפרסו‬‫יביא‬‫לפגיעה‬‫וודאית‬‫בשמו‬‫הטוב‬‫של‬‫אד‬‫על‬‫מנת‬‫להקי‬‫את‬‫יסודות‬‫העוולה‬. ‫די‬‫בכ‬‫כי‬‫הפרסו‬"‫עלול‬"‫להביא‬‫לאחת‬‫מהתוצאות‬‫שפורטו‬(‫בסעי‬1‫לחוק‬‫איסור‬ ‫לשו‬‫הרע‬.‫לא‬‫רק‬‫זאת‬‫אלא‬‫שהפסיקה‬‫הכירה‬‫בכ‬‫שייחוס‬‫ביצוע‬‫עבירה‬‫פלילית‬‫לאד‬, ‫מהווה‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬.‫כ‬,‫קבע‬‫בית‬‫המשפט‬‫העליו‬‫בע‬"‫א‬788/79‫ריימר‬‫נ‬'‫עזבו‬‫רייבר‬,‫פ‬"‫ד‬ ‫לו‬)2(141,145)1981:( "‫כאשר‬‫מייחסי‬‫לפלוני‬‫ביצועו‬‫של‬‫מעשה‬‫גניבה‬‫ומוסרי‬‫חשד‬ ‫זה‬‫לאחר‬,‫אכ‬‫יש‬(‫בכ‬‫משו‬‫פרסו‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬‫כמשמעותו‬‫לפי‬ ‫סעיפי‬1‫ו‬2‫לחוק‬‫איסור‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬."... ‫טענת‬‫החשד‬‫היא‬‫האשמה‬‫אשר‬‫פוגעת‬‫בשמו‬‫הטוב‬‫של‬‫אד‬‫ולכל‬‫הפחות‬‫עלולה‬‫לפגוע‬ ‫בשמו‬,‫במשרתו‬‫ובאמו‬‫שרוכשי‬‫כלפיו‬‫הבריות‬.‫אלה‬‫נכוני‬‫בפרט‬‫כאשר‬‫אותו‬‫אד‬ ‫משמש‬‫נציג‬‫ציבור‬‫האמו‬‫במסגרת‬‫תפקידו‬‫על‬‫ביקורת‬‫מטע‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫כלפי‬ ‫ארגוני‬‫ממסדיי‬‫שוני‬,‫כבענייננו‬.
  14. 14. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 14‫מתו‬24 5.5.‫סיכו‬‫עד‬‫כא‬/‫וסו‬‫דבר‬‫ביחס‬‫לכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬ ‫הכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬‫פורסמה‬‫בעיתו‬‫יומי‬‫במהדורת‬(‫סו‬‫השבוע‬‫כשקד‬‫לה‬‫הקדימו‬ ‫המתואר‬‫לעיל‬‫וכ‬‫הפניה‬‫מעמוד‬‫השער‬‫של‬‫העיתו‬‫ביו‬‫הפרסו‬‫עצמו‬. ‫לאור‬‫האמור‬,‫אי‬‫ספק‬‫כי‬‫פרסומה‬‫של‬‫הכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬,‫בדבר‬ ‫האמירות‬ ‫על‬‫ייחוס‬ ‫החשדות‬‫לשיבוש‬‫הליכי‬‫החקירה‬‫וטרפוד‬‫האמת‬‫על‬‫ידי‬‫התובע‬‫אכ‬‫מהווה‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬ ‫אותו‬‫יש‬‫לייחס‬‫לנתבעי‬.‫יובהר‬‫עוד‬‫כי‬‫בהתא‬(‫לסעי‬11‫לחוק‬‫איסור‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬ ‫האחריות‬‫בגי‬‫הפרסו‬‫מוטלת‬‫על‬‫כתפי‬‫שלושת‬‫הנתבעי‬,‫ג‬‫יחד‬. ‫עוד‬‫יש‬‫להדגיש‬‫העובדה‬‫שהוכח‬‫כי‬‫לא‬‫נעשתה‬‫כל‬‫פניה‬‫אל‬‫התובע‬‫טר‬‫הפרסו‬.‫עובדה‬ ‫זו‬‫עשויה‬‫ללמד‬‫על‬‫חוסר‬‫תו‬‫לב‬‫א‬‫עיקר‬‫ההתייחסות‬‫אליה‬‫תהא‬‫בהמש‬‫ובמסגרת‬ ‫הדיו‬‫בפיצוי‬‫לו‬‫זכאי‬‫התובע‬. (‫כ‬‫או‬(‫כ‬‫אי‬‫ספק‬‫שמדובר‬‫באמירות‬‫מכפישות‬‫אשר‬‫פורסמו‬‫ואי‬‫ספק‬‫שאלה‬‫כוונו‬ ‫אל‬‫עבר‬‫התובע‬‫והטיחו‬‫בו‬‫האשמות‬‫קשות‬.‫האמירות‬‫פגעו‬‫בשמו‬‫הטוב‬‫של‬‫התובע‬, ‫הטילו‬‫ספק‬‫ביושרו‬‫והשוו‬‫אותו‬‫למי‬‫שכאמור‬‫בכתבה‬‫עצמה‬‫ביצע‬‫מעשי‬‫נבלה‬‫בעבר‬. ‫עוד‬‫הכתי‬‫הפרסו‬‫את‬‫התובע‬‫והחתי‬‫עליו‬‫את‬‫ביטוי‬‫ה‬"‫סוס‬‫טרויאני‬‫של‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬" –‫ביטוי‬‫המקפל‬‫בתוכו‬‫אמירה‬‫באשר‬‫לנאמנותו‬‫ולסכנה‬‫הנובעת‬‫מנוכחותו‬. 6.‫על‬‫פרסו‬‫הכתבה‬‫השנ‬‫י‬‫יה‬ 6.1.‫אודות‬‫הכתבה‬‫השנייה‬‫הובאו‬‫הדברי‬(‫שבסעי‬4.3‫לעיל‬.‫כפי‬‫שכבר‬‫הוזכר‬–‫הרי‬‫אי‬ ‫בדברי‬‫אשר‬‫פורסמו‬‫בכתבה‬‫השניה‬‫כדי‬‫להוות‬‫פרסו‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬. 6.2.‫הכתבה‬‫השניה‬‫פורסמה‬‫לאחר‬‫סדרת‬‫ההכפשות‬‫שהובאו‬‫בגיליו‬‫הנתבעת‬1‫א‬‫שבוע‬ ‫אחד‬‫לפני‬‫כ‬.‫מבחינה‬‫זו‬‫היתה‬‫הכתבה‬‫השניה‬‫כמגע‬‫יד‬‫על‬‫פצע‬‫מודלק‬‫ומכא‬‫רגישותו‬ ‫של‬‫התובע‬‫ג‬‫לפרסומי‬‫אלה‬. ‫ע‬‫זאת‬–‫הכתבה‬‫השניה‬‫עסקה‬‫בציטוט‬‫אמירות‬‫אשר‬‫לא‬‫זו‬‫בלבד‬‫שלא‬‫הטילו‬‫ספק‬ ‫ביושרו‬‫ובמקצועיותו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬,‫אלא‬‫חלק‬‫אפילו‬‫החמיאו‬‫לאלה‬. 6.3.‫האמור‬‫בכתבה‬‫השנייה‬‫מאפשר‬‫דיו‬‫לגופו‬‫של‬‫עני‬‫תו‬‫התייחסות‬‫לשאלה‬‫הא‬‫ראוי‬ ‫שהתובע‬‫יחקור‬‫את‬‫פעולות‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫א‬‫לאו‬.‫בכל‬‫מקרה‬‫הכתבה‬‫אינה‬‫יוצאת‬‫מהנחה‬ ‫מקדמית‬‫עולבת‬,‫כמו‬‫זו‬‫שבכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬–‫המייחסת‬‫לתובע‬‫פעולות‬‫שיבוש‬‫ופגיעה‬ ‫כ‬"‫יוסי‬‫גינוסר‬"‫או‬‫טרפוד‬‫חקירתה‬‫ו‬"‫תקיעתה‬"‫ללא‬‫התקדמות‬.
  15. 15. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 15‫מתו‬24 6.4.‫לעני‬‫הכתבה‬‫השנייה‬–‫אמנ‬‫השר‬‫אורי‬‫אריאל‬‫שביקשו‬‫להעידו‬‫לא‬‫העיד‬‫בסופו‬‫של‬ ‫יו‬‫ל‬‫פניי‬,‫א‬‫יתר‬‫הדוברי‬‫אכ‬‫הגיעו‬‫לעדות‬‫ובעדות‬‫חזרו‬‫על‬‫האמור‬‫בכתבה‬.‫העדי‬ ‫סייגו‬‫את‬‫דבריה‬‫והבהירו‬‫כי‬‫ניגוד‬‫הענייני‬‫נובע‬‫ממינויו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫כחלק‬‫מצוות‬ ‫הועדה‬‫החוקרת‬‫ולא‬‫באופ‬‫אישי‬‫כלפיו‬. ‫כ‬‫ציי‬‫חיי‬‫נתיב‬‫בעדותו‬‫כי‬‫הוא‬‫הביע‬‫את‬‫דעתו‬‫לפיה‬‫לו‬‫היה‬‫התובע‬‫מתמנה‬‫כחלק‬ ‫מהוועדה‬‫היה‬‫בכ‬‫משו‬‫ניגוד‬‫ענייני‬)‫ש‬,‫בעמ‬'51453.( ‫כ‬‫ג‬‫ציי‬‫אריאל‬‫שמר‬‫כי‬‫דבריו‬‫היו‬‫מופני‬‫כלפי‬‫מי‬‫שמינה‬‫את‬‫התובע‬‫כחלק‬‫מצוות‬ ‫החקירה‬‫ולא‬‫לתובע‬‫בעצמו‬‫וכי‬‫ככל‬‫שהתובע‬‫שפעל‬‫בעבר‬#‫כיוע‬‫המשפטי‬‫של‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬ ‫מונה‬‫לוועדה‬‫החוקרת‬‫את‬‫פועליו‬‫של‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬–‫יש‬‫בכ‬‫משו‬‫ניגוד‬‫ענייני‬.‫בהמש‬ ‫דבריו‬‫מציי‬‫שמר‬‫כי‬‫לא‬‫מדובר‬‫על‬‫אמירה‬‫ישירה‬‫שנאמרה‬‫כלפי‬‫התובע‬‫וכי‬‫אי‬‫לו‬‫דבר‬ ‫באופ‬‫אישי‬‫נגדו‬)‫פרוטוקול‬‫הדיו‬‫מיו‬5/12/16,‫בעמ‬'70472.( 6.5.‫יודגש‬‫כי‬‫הפסקאות‬‫האחרונות‬‫בכתבה‬‫השנייה‬‫עסקו‬‫בעמדת‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫ביחס‬ ‫להשתתפותו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫בוועדה‬‫החוקרת‬‫ובנוכחותו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫באחת‬‫מהפגישות‬ ‫שנקבעו‬‫בעניינו‬‫של‬‫ארד‬.‫בפסקאות‬‫אלה‬‫נרש‬‫במפורש‬‫כי‬‫בהתא‬‫לעמדת‬‫מבקר‬ ‫המדינה‬,‫התובע‬‫לא‬‫לקח‬‫כל‬‫חלק‬‫בוועדה‬‫החוקרת‬‫את‬‫פרשיית‬‫ארד‬. 6.6.‫אכ‬‫חסרה‬‫בכתבה‬‫השניה‬,‫כמו‬‫ג‬‫בראשונה‬–‫התייחסות‬‫התובע‬‫עצמו‬.‫בכתבה‬‫השניה‬ ‫העדר‬‫התייחסות‬‫לתגובות‬‫התובע‬‫אשר‬‫נשלחו‬‫אל‬‫הנתבעי‬‫יכול‬‫אולי‬‫ללמד‬‫על‬‫חוסר‬ ‫תו‬‫הלב‬‫בהתנהלות‬‫הכוללת‬‫של‬‫הנתבעי‬‫ג‬‫ביחס‬‫לפרסו‬‫הכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬‫וזאת‬ ‫בבחינת‬‫אחרית‬‫דבר‬‫המעיד‬‫על‬‫ראשיתו‬.‫ע‬‫זאת‬–‫העדר‬‫פרסו‬‫מכתבי‬‫התובע‬‫וב‬"‫כ‬ ‫לא‬‫מקי‬‫מעצמו‬‫עוולה‬‫בהתא‬‫לחוק‬‫איסור‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬. 6.7.‫סיכו‬/‫וסו‬‫דבר‬‫ביחס‬‫לכתבה‬‫השני‬‫י‬‫ה‬ ‫בנסיבות‬‫אלה‬‫יש‬‫לומר‬‫ש‬‫אי‬‫בכתבה‬‫השנייה‬‫משו‬‫הוצאת‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬‫המופנה‬‫כנגד‬ ‫התובע‬.
  16. 16. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 16‫מתו‬24 7.‫ההגנות‬‫העומדות‬‫לנתבעי‬ ‫משנקבע‬‫כי‬‫הכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬‫מהווה‬‫פרסו‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬‫כנגד‬‫התובע‬,‫יש‬‫לדו‬‫בטענות‬‫הנתבעי‬ ‫להגנות‬‫שונות‬‫ביניה‬:‫אמת‬‫דיברתי‬)(‫סעי‬14‫לחוק‬‫איסור‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬;(‫הגנת‬"‫העיתונאית‬ ‫האחראית‬")(‫סעי‬15)2(‫לחוק‬‫איסור‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬,(‫ו‬‫תו‬‫הלב‬‫והגנה‬‫על‬‫הבעת‬‫דעה‬‫על‬‫התנהגות‬ ‫התובע‬‫בתפקיד‬‫ציבורי‬)(‫סעי‬15)4(‫לחוק‬‫איסור‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬.(‫בפסקאות‬‫הבאות‬‫יובא‬‫הדיו‬ ‫בכל‬‫אחת‬‫מההגנות‬. 8.‫טענת‬‫אמת‬‫דיברת‬‫י‬ 8.1.(‫סעי‬14‫לחוק‬‫איסור‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬‫קובע‬‫כ‬:"‫במשפט‬‫פלילי‬‫או‬‫אזרחי‬‫בשל‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬ ‫תהא‬‫זאת‬‫הגנה‬‫טובה‬‫שהדבר‬‫שפורס‬‫היה‬‫אמת‬‫והיה‬‫בפרסו‬‫עני‬‫ציבורי‬;‫הגנה‬‫זו‬ ‫לא‬‫תישלל‬‫בשל‬(‫כ‬‫בלבד‬‫שלא‬‫הוכחה‬‫אמיתותו‬‫של‬‫פרט‬‫לוואי‬‫שאי‬‫בו‬‫פגיעה‬‫של‬ ‫ממש‬". ‫שתי‬‫דרישות‬‫אפוא‬‫להגנה‬‫זו‬:‫ראשית‬,‫שהדבר‬‫אשר‬‫פורס‬‫היה‬‫אמת‬;‫שנית‬,‫שהיה‬ ‫עניי‬‫ציבורי‬‫בפרסו‬.‫להרחבה‬‫ר‬'‫ג‬‫א‬'‫שנהר‬‫בספרו‬‫דיני‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬,1997,‫עמ‬'4215 216. 8.2.‫חשוב‬‫להבהיר‬:‫את‬‫טענת‬"‫אמת‬‫דיברתי‬"‫יש‬‫לבחו‬‫ביחס‬‫להכפשות‬‫ולא‬‫ביחס‬ ‫לשאלה‬‫הא‬‫אכ‬‫היתה‬‫חקירה‬‫אותה‬(‫ער‬‫התובע‬ 8.2.1.‫האמור‬‫בכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬‫כלל‬,‫בי‬‫היתר‬,‫טענות‬‫לפיה‬‫התובע‬‫מונה‬‫על‬‫ידי‬‫מבקר‬ ‫המדינה‬‫לחקור‬‫את‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫בכל‬‫הקשור‬‫לפרשיית‬‫ארד‬(‫וא‬‫הטיל‬‫דופי‬‫ביושרו‬ ‫ובטוהר‬‫מידותיו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬. 8.2.2.‫במהל‬‫הדיו‬‫וכ‬‫בסיכומי‬‫ניסו‬‫הנתבעי‬‫להוכיח‬‫כי‬‫התובע‬‫אכ‬‫מונה‬‫לחקור‬ ‫את‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫ומנגד‬‫הוכיח‬‫התובע‬‫כי‬‫אי‬‫אמת‬‫בטענה‬‫זו‬.‫א‬‫כא‬‫יש‬‫להדגיש‬– ‫אפילו‬‫היה‬‫מוכח‬‫שהתובע‬‫מונה‬‫לחקור‬‫את‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬,‫הרי‬‫עדיי‬‫לא‬‫היתה‬‫אמת‬ ‫באמירות‬‫המכפישות‬‫שכוונו‬‫אליו‬. 8.2.3.‫יש‬‫לזכור‬‫כי‬‫הוצאת‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬‫לה‬‫טוע‬‫התובע‬‫אינה‬‫בעצ‬‫הטענה‬‫כי‬‫מונה‬‫לחקור‬ ‫את‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬–‫אלא‬‫בעצ‬‫הכינויי‬‫בה‬‫כונה‬‫וההכפשות‬‫שהוטחו‬‫בו‬. ‫השאלה‬‫הא‬‫מונה‬‫התובע‬‫לחקור‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫אינה‬,‫במלוא‬‫הכבוד‬,‫מעלה‬‫או‬‫מורידה‬ –‫אלא‬‫החשוב‬‫הוא‬‫הטענות‬‫המכפישות‬‫בדבר‬‫פועלו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫והאופ‬‫בה‬‫אלה‬ ‫הופיעו‬.‫לכ‬‫אתייחס‬‫להל‬.
  17. 17. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 17‫מתו‬24 8.3.‫באשר‬‫לטענות‬‫המייחסות‬‫לתובע‬‫ניגוד‬‫ענייני‬‫וההכפשות‬‫הנלוות‬‫אליה‬ 8.3.1.‫הנתבעי‬‫הוכיחו‬‫כי‬‫כשנה‬‫טר‬‫הפרסומי‬‫נערכה‬‫בדיקה‬‫מסויימת‬‫ביחס‬ ‫לפרשת‬‫ארד‬‫המדוברת‬.‫הנתבעי‬‫טענו‬‫כי‬‫התובע‬‫כשל‬‫בכ‬‫שלא‬‫דיווח‬‫למבקר‬ ‫המדינה‬‫כבר‬‫בבדיקה‬‫הראשונה‬,‫אודות‬‫ניגוד‬‫ענייני‬‫בו‬‫הוא‬‫נמצא‬‫במסגרת‬ ‫בדיקה‬‫זו‬.‫ניגוד‬‫הענייי‬‫הנטע‬‫נובע‬‫מכ‬‫שבפרשה‬‫מעורב‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫והתובע‬‫שירת‬ ‫בשב‬"‫כ‬‫במש‬‫עשרות‬‫שני‬,‫היה‬#‫היוע‬‫המשפטי‬‫של‬‫הארגו‬‫וטיפל‬‫בנושאי‬ ‫ובאנשי‬,‫כ‬‫נטע‬,‫אות‬‫הכיר‬‫ובה‬(‫א‬‫עסק‬‫בתקופת‬‫שירותו‬. ‫מנגד‬,‫לטענת‬‫התובע‬–‫הבדיקה‬‫שנערכה‬‫שנה‬‫קוד‬‫לפרסומי‬‫התייחסה‬‫א‬‫ורק‬ ‫לפעולות‬#‫היוע‬‫המשפטי‬‫לממשלה‬‫ביחס‬‫לפרשת‬‫ארד‬‫לרבות‬‫העובדה‬‫שלא‬‫הוגש‬ ‫כנגד‬‫פרופ‬'‫ארד‬‫כתב‬‫אישו‬‫בעקבות‬‫הפרשה‬‫ודבריו‬‫בדיקה‬‫זו‬‫לא‬‫התייחסה‬‫אל‬ ‫השב‬"‫כ‬. ‫לעני‬‫זה‬–‫אצא‬‫מנקודת‬‫הנחה‬‫לפיה‬‫הבדיקה‬‫שנערכה‬‫כשנה‬‫טר‬‫הפרסומי‬ ‫דווקא‬‫כ‬‫נגעה‬‫לענייני‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬,‫שכ‬‫אפילו‬‫התייחסה‬‫הבדיקה‬‫א‬‫ורק‬‫לפעולת‬ #‫היוע‬‫המשפטי‬–‫הרי‬‫עדיי‬‫פעולת‬#‫היוע‬‫המשפטי‬‫נעשתה‬‫ביחס‬‫לפרשת‬‫ארד‬‫בה‬ ‫מעורב‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫באופ‬‫אינטנסיבי‬‫ועמוק‬.‫כ‬‫או‬‫כ‬–‫ג‬‫לו‬‫הבדיקה‬‫התייחסה‬ ‫לשב‬"‫כ‬‫הרי‬‫עדיי‬‫לא‬‫היה‬‫מקו‬‫לרשו‬‫ולפרס‬‫את‬‫אשר‬‫הופיע‬‫בכתבה‬‫ואי‬ ‫מקו‬‫לייחס‬‫לתובע‬‫כשל‬‫בכ‬‫שלא‬‫דיווח‬‫אודות‬‫ניגוד‬‫ענייני‬.‫על‬‫כ‬‫יוסבר‬ ‫בפסקה‬‫הבאה‬. 8.3.2.‫אי‬‫ממש‬‫בטענות‬‫כנגד‬‫התובע‬‫לפיה‬‫כשל‬‫כאשר‬‫לא‬‫דיווח‬‫למבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫אודות‬ ‫ניגוד‬‫הענייני‬‫בו‬‫הוא‬‫נמצא‬‫בעת‬‫חקירת‬‫פעולות‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬–‫וזאת‬‫אפילו‬‫היה‬ ‫מוכח‬‫כי‬‫חקירה‬‫כזו‬‫אכ‬‫התקיימה‬. ‫הנתבעי‬‫הרחיבו‬,‫ג‬‫בסיכומיה‬,‫בדיו‬‫על‬‫חשיבות‬‫איסור‬‫ניגוד‬‫הענייני‬‫ועל‬ ‫הצור‬‫והחובה‬‫לגלות‬‫כל‬‫ניגוד‬‫ענייני‬‫אפשרי‬.‫ע‬‫זאת‬‫בענייננו‬–‫ניגוד‬‫הענייני‬ ‫הנטע‬‫נובע‬‫מהעובדה‬‫שהתובע‬‫הוא‬‫יוצא‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬,‫שירת‬‫בו‬‫עשרות‬‫שני‬‫והיה‬ #‫היוע‬‫המשפטי‬‫של‬‫הארגו‬.‫עובדות‬‫אלה‬‫ידועות‬‫לכל‬‫ובודאי‬‫ידועות‬‫למבקר‬ ‫המדינה‬.‫יתרה‬‫מכ‬–‫אי‬‫ספק‬‫שדווקא‬‫עובדות‬‫אלה‬‫ה‬‫שהביאו‬‫את‬‫התובע‬ ‫למשרתו‬‫במשרד‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬.
  18. 18. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 18‫מתו‬24 8.3.3.‫אפילו‬‫הוכח‬‫כי‬‫התובע‬‫חקר‬‫את‬‫פעולות‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬–‫הרי‬‫האשמת‬‫התובע‬‫בכ‬‫שלא‬ ‫גילה‬‫על‬‫כ‬‫שהוא‬‫נמצא‬‫בניגוד‬‫ענייני‬‫שכ‬‫הוא‬‫חוקר‬‫את‬‫הארגו‬‫ממנו‬‫יצא‬‫היא‬ ‫במלוא‬‫הכבוד‬‫האשמה‬‫חסרת‬‫שחר‬‫ותלושה‬‫מהמציאות‬.‫חסר‬‫שחר‬‫לטעו‬‫שעל‬ ‫התובע‬‫היה‬‫למסור‬‫שהוא‬"‫יוצא‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬,"‫כאילו‬‫מדובר‬‫בפרט‬‫עלו‬‫ולא‬‫ידוע‬ ‫למבקר‬‫המדינה‬.‫תלוש‬‫מהמציאות‬‫לטעו‬‫שהתובע‬‫הסתיר‬‫ממבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫את‬ ‫עברו‬‫בשב‬"‫כ‬–‫ודוק‬,‫אלמלא‬‫אותו‬‫עבר‬‫בשב‬"‫כ‬‫כלל‬‫לא‬‫היה‬‫מגיע‬‫התובע‬‫למשרתו‬ ‫במשרד‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬. 8.3.4.‫מכא‬‫יש‬‫לומר‬‫כי‬‫אפילו‬‫נכונה‬‫הטענה‬‫לפיה‬‫התובע‬‫מונה‬‫לכה‬‫כחלק‬‫מהוועדה‬ ‫החוקרת‬)‫ולא‬‫כ‬‫היא‬‫כפי‬‫שיפורט‬‫להל‬(‫ואפילו‬‫היה‬‫בכ‬‫משו‬‫חשש‬‫ניגוד‬ ‫ענייני‬,‫הרי‬‫שהטענות‬‫בדבר‬‫יושרו‬‫האישי‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫והרמיזות‬‫בדבר‬‫טוהר‬ ‫מידותיו‬,‫לא‬‫הוכחו‬‫בשו‬‫צורה‬‫שהיא‬‫ואינ‬‫בגדר‬"‫אמת‬‫דיברתי‬." 8.3.5.‫ג‬‫הטענה‬‫לפיה‬‫התובע‬‫מונה‬‫על‬‫מנת‬‫לבדוק‬‫את‬‫פועלו‬‫של‬‫ראש‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫לשעבר‬, ‫יובל‬‫דיסקי‬‫והטענה‬‫כי‬‫האחרו‬‫היה‬‫אחראי‬‫לקידומו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬,‫ג‬‫היא‬‫לא‬ ‫הוכחה‬.‫ההיפ‬‫הוא‬‫הנכו‬–‫אני‬‫מקבל‬‫דברי‬‫התובע‬‫לפיה‬‫עבד‬‫בכפיפות‬‫ליובל‬ ‫דיסקי‬‫רק‬‫בשנה‬‫וחצי‬‫האחרונות‬‫בתפקידו‬‫אליו‬‫קוד‬‫עוד‬‫קוד‬‫כהונתו‬‫של‬‫יובל‬ ‫דיסקי‬‫ואילו‬‫את‬‫רוב‬‫שנותיו‬#‫כיוע‬‫משפטי‬‫לשב‬"‫כ‬‫העביר‬‫בכפיפות‬‫לראשי‬ ‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫הקודמי‬‫לו‬)‫ראו‬‫עדות‬‫התובע‬‫בפרוטוקול‬‫הדיו‬‫מיו‬11/1/17‫עמ‬'132.( 8.4.‫למעלה‬‫מ‬‫הנדרש‬–‫הוכח‬‫כי‬‫התובע‬‫לא‬‫מונה‬‫לחקור‬‫את‬‫פרשת‬‫ארד‬ 8.4.1.‫כפי‬‫שהובהר‬‫לעיל‬–‫אחת‬‫היא‬‫א‬‫מונה‬‫התובע‬‫לחקור‬‫את‬‫פרשת‬‫ארד‬‫א‬‫לאו‬. ‫אפילו‬‫מונה‬‫התובע‬‫לחקור‬‫הפרשה‬,‫עדיי‬‫לא‬‫היה‬‫מקו‬‫למטר‬‫ההכפשות‬‫לו‬‫זכה‬ ‫בכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬.‫למעלה‬‫מ‬‫הנדרש‬‫ייאמר‬‫כי‬‫התובע‬‫לא‬‫מונה‬‫לחקור‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬ ‫במסגרת‬‫פרשת‬‫שב‬"‫כ‬‫וזאת‬‫כפי‬‫שיובא‬‫להל‬. 8.4.2.‫התובע‬‫הפנה‬‫לכ‬‫שהנתבעי‬‫לא‬‫הוכיחו‬‫כי‬‫מונה‬‫לחקור‬‫את‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬.‫עוד‬‫הפנה‬ ‫התובע‬‫היטב‬‫לשורה‬‫של‬‫אינדיקציות‬‫מה‬‫יכולי‬‫היו‬‫הנתבעי‬‫לדעת‬‫כי‬‫אכ‬ ‫התובע‬‫לא‬‫מונה‬‫לבצע‬‫חקירה‬‫כאמור‬‫ובינה‬: 4‫כתבה‬‫מאתר‬‫האינטרנט‬‫של‬‫עיתו‬‫מעריב‬‫מיו‬1/6/11‫לפיה‬‫התובע‬ ‫מונה‬‫על‬‫ידי‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫לבחו‬‫את‬‫פרשת‬‫ארד‬‫ולהעביר‬‫את‬‫ממצאיו‬ ‫לעיונו‬)‫נספח‬2‫לכתב‬‫ההגנה‬;(
  19. 19. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 19‫מתו‬24 4‫מכתבו‬‫של‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫לח‬"‫כ‬‫יואל‬‫חסו‬‫מיו‬4/7/11‫לפיו‬‫הובהר‬ ‫לח‬"‫כ‬‫חסו‬‫כי‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫מינה‬‫את‬‫התובע‬‫לבצע‬‫בירור‬‫ראשוני‬ ‫בעניי‬‫פרשיית‬‫ארד‬)‫נספח‬3‫לכתב‬‫ההגנה‬.(‫מכתב‬‫זה‬‫הגיע‬‫כתשובה‬ ‫למכתבו‬‫של‬‫ח‬"‫כ‬‫חסו‬‫למבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫מיו‬18/5/11)‫נספח‬‫ט‬'‫לתצהיר‬ ‫התובע‬;( 4‫התכתבות‬‫בי‬‫הנתבעת‬3‫לדובר‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫מיו‬18/5/12‫ומיו‬ 25/5/12‫מה‬‫עולה‬‫כי‬‫פרשיית‬‫ארד‬‫אכ‬‫נמצאת‬‫בתהלי‬‫של‬‫בדיקה‬, ‫וכ‬‫למכתבו‬‫של‬‫דובר‬‫משרד‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫מיו‬23/5/12‫לפיו‬‫הובהר‬ ‫כי‬‫לתובע‬‫אי‬‫כל‬‫קשר‬‫או‬‫נגיעה‬‫לחקירת‬‫פרשיית‬‫ארד‬‫וכי‬‫התובע‬‫סיי‬ ‫את‬‫תפקידו‬‫בשב‬"‫כ‬‫עוד‬‫בשנת‬2006. 4‫מכתב‬‫הדובר‬‫מיו‬24/5/12‫החוזר‬‫על‬‫טענותיו‬‫במכתבו‬‫הראשו‬,‫כמו‬ ‫ג‬‫מכתבי‬‫התובע‬‫בעצמו‬‫ובאמצעות‬‫ב‬"‫כ‬‫בה‬‫הוא‬‫מבקש‬,‫מאיי‬ ‫מתריע‬‫ומפציר‬‫כי‬‫הבהרותיו‬‫יפורסמו‬. 8.4.3.‫ג‬‫הטענה‬‫לפיה‬‫התובע‬‫נכנס‬‫לישיבה‬‫שהתנהלה‬‫בעניינו‬‫של‬‫ארד‬‫במשרד‬‫מבקר‬ ‫המדינה‬‫וכי‬‫יש‬‫בכ‬‫כדי‬‫להצביע‬‫על‬‫מעורבותו‬‫בחקירה‬,‫אי‬‫בה‬‫ולא‬‫כלו‬.‫בעניי‬ ‫זה‬‫מקובלת‬‫עלי‬‫עדותו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫לפיה‬‫הוא‬‫כלל‬‫לא‬‫זומ‬‫לישיבה‬‫האמורה‬‫וכי‬ ‫באותה‬‫העת‬‫עסק‬‫במשרד‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫בעניי‬‫אחר‬,‫ונכח‬‫בחדר‬‫בו‬‫התנהלה‬ ‫הישיבה‬‫לרגעי‬‫ספורי‬‫ובמקרה‬)‫ראו‬‫עדות‬‫התובע‬‫בפרוטוקול‬‫הדיו‬‫מיו‬ 11/1/17‫עמ‬'121.(‫עדותו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫מתקבלת‬‫ולו‬‫רק‬‫בשל‬‫עדותו‬‫של‬‫פרופ‬'‫ארד‬ ‫אשר‬‫הקימה‬‫לה‬‫חיזוק‬‫מסויי‬‫ועל‬‫כ‬‫בפסקה‬‫הבאה‬. ‫כא‬‫המקו‬‫לציי‬‫כי‬‫ממילא‬‫הנטל‬‫להוכיח‬‫כי‬‫התובע‬‫אכ‬‫זומ‬‫לישיבה‬‫ונכח‬‫בה‬ ‫מתחילתה‬‫ועד‬‫סופה‬‫מוטל‬‫על‬‫הנתבעי‬.‫בעניי‬‫זה‬‫ציי‬‫פרופ‬'‫ארד‬,‫היחיד‬‫שנכח‬ ‫בפועל‬‫באותה‬‫ישיבה‬,‫כי‬‫זכור‬‫לו‬‫שהתובע‬‫נכח‬‫באותה‬‫הישיבה‬,‫א‬‫לא‬‫זכור‬‫לו‬ ‫למש‬‫כמה‬‫זמ‬‫שהה‬‫בחדר‬.‫משנשאל‬‫הא‬‫ייתכ‬‫שמדובר‬‫בזמ‬‫קצר‬‫ביותר‬‫ציי‬ ‫ארד‬‫כי‬‫הדבר‬‫אפשרי‬(‫וא‬‫ציי‬‫כי‬‫במהל‬‫כל‬‫הפגישה‬‫נכנסו‬‫ויצאו‬‫אנשי‬‫שוני‬ ‫מהחדר‬‫א‬‫בגלל‬‫צורת‬‫הישיבה‬‫הוא‬‫לא‬‫יכול‬‫היה‬‫לראות‬‫בוודאות‬)‫פרוטוקול‬ ‫הדיו‬‫מיו‬5/12/16,‫עמ‬'92.(
  20. 20. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 20‫מתו‬24 (‫בהמש‬‫דבריו‬‫ציי‬‫ארד‬‫כי‬‫התובע‬‫נכנס‬‫לפגישה‬‫במהלכה‬‫וג‬‫יצא‬‫ממנה‬‫בזמ‬ ‫כלשהו‬.‫עוד‬‫העיד‬‫פרופ‬'‫ארד‬‫כי‬‫ע‬‫כניסתו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫לחדר‬‫הישיבות‬,‫נשאל‬ ‫הא‬‫יש‬‫לו‬‫הסתייגות‬‫מנוכחותו‬)‫ש‬,‫עמ‬'93‫ובעמ‬'100(/‫וא‬‫הבהיר‬‫כי‬‫לא‬‫היה‬ ‫ידוע‬‫לו‬‫שהתובע‬‫היה‬‫מעורב‬‫בחקירה‬‫למעט‬‫בדיקה‬‫ראשונית‬‫שקדמה‬‫חודשי‬ ‫ארוכי‬‫לאותה‬‫הפגישה‬.‫סביר‬‫כי‬‫מדובר‬‫בבדיקה‬‫הראשונית‬‫שנתבקש‬‫התובע‬ ‫לעשות‬‫בעניי‬‫כשנה‬‫טר‬‫הפרסומי‬.)‫ראו‬‫ש‬,‫בעמ‬'93.( 8.5.‫העני‬‫הציבורי‬‫בפרסו‬ ‫משנקבע‬‫כי‬‫לא‬‫מדובר‬‫בטענה‬‫שהוכחה‬‫כאמת‬,‫אי‬‫מקו‬‫לדו‬‫בתנאי‬‫השני‬,‫המצטבר‬, ‫לפיו‬‫היה‬‫עניי‬‫ציבורי‬‫בפרסו‬. 9.‫הגנות‬‫לפי‬/‫סעי‬15‫לחוק‬‫איסור‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬–‫תו‬‫לב‬‫ועיתונוות‬‫אחראית‬ 9.1.‫סעיפי‬15)2(‫ו‬415)4(‫לחוק‬‫איסור‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬‫קובעי‬‫כי‬)‫ההדגשות‬‫לא‬‫במקור‬:( ‫א‬ ‫טובה‬ ‫הגנה‬ ‫זאת‬ ‫תהא‬ ‫הרע‬ ‫לשו‬ ‫בשל‬ ‫אזרחי‬ ‫או‬ ‫פלילי‬ ‫"במשפט‬ ‫הפרסו‬ ‫את‬ ‫עשה‬ ‫הנתבע‬ ‫או‬ ‫הנאש‬‫לב‬ ‫בתו‬‫הנסיבות‬ ‫באחת‬ :‫האלו‬ )1(... )2(‫הטילו‬ ‫הפרסו‬ ‫הופנה‬ ‫שאליו‬ ‫האד‬ ‫לבי‬ ‫שבינו‬ ‫היחסי‬ ; ‫פרסו‬ ‫אותו‬ ‫לעשות‬ ‫חברתית‬ ‫או‬ ‫מוסרית‬ ,‫חוקית‬ ‫חובה‬ ‫עליו‬ )3(... )4(‫בתפקיד‬ ‫הנפגע‬ ‫התנהגות‬ ‫על‬ ‫דעה‬ ‫הבעת‬ ‫היה‬ ‫הפרסו‬ ,‫ציבורי‬ ‫לעני‬ ‫בקשר‬ ‫או‬ ‫ציבורי‬ ‫בשירות‬ ,‫ציבורי‬ ‫או‬ ‫רשמי‬ ,‫שיפוטי‬ ‫אפ‬ ‫על‬ ‫או‬‫נתגלו‬ ‫שה‬ ‫במידה‬ ‫הנפגע‬ ‫של‬ ‫דעותיו‬ ‫או‬ ‫מעשיו‬ ,‫עברו‬ ,‫יו‬ ;‫התנהגות‬ ‫באותה‬ "... ‫כלומר‬–‫בפתחה‬‫של‬‫ההגנה‬‫עומדת‬‫דרישת‬‫תו‬‫הלב‬,‫שבלעדיה‬‫לא‬‫נית‬‫להמשי‬‫לדיו‬ ‫בחלופות‬‫השונות‬‫של‬(‫סעי‬15‫לחוק‬.
  21. 21. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 21‫מתו‬24 9.2.‫בע‬"‫א‬751/10‫פלוני‬‫נ‬'‫ד‬"‫ר‬‫אילנה‬‫דיי‬–‫אורב‬)‫מיו‬8/2/12,(94‫קבע‬‫כב‬'‫השופט‬‫ע‬' ‫פוגלמ‬‫מהי‬‫עיתונות‬‫אחראית‬‫וזאת‬‫לאחר‬‫שד‬‫ארוכות‬‫בזכות‬‫לחופש‬‫הביטוי‬‫אל‬‫מול‬ ‫זכות‬‫לש‬‫טוב‬.‫שתי‬‫זכויות‬‫יסוד‬‫אלה‬‫מתנגשות‬‫ביניה‬‫וכלשונו‬)‫ההדגשות‬‫לא‬‫במקור‬:( ...."‫התיבה‬"‫חובה‬‫מוסרית‬‫או‬‫חברתית‬"‫המופיעה‬/‫בסעי‬15)2( ‫לחוק‬‫היא‬"‫רקמה‬‫פתוחה‬"‫שעל‬‫בית‬‫המשפט‬‫ליצוק‬‫בה‬‫תוכ‬‫בהתא‬ ‫לאיזו‬‫הראוי‬‫בי‬‫הזכויות‬,‫הערכי‬‫והשיקולי‬‫המתנגשי‬. ... ‫לטעמי‬,‫מדובר‬‫בהרחבה‬‫ראויה‬‫ונדרשת‬,(‫א‬‫יש‬‫לאזנה‬‫באמצעות‬ ‫הצבת‬‫חסמי‬‫שימנעו‬‫את‬‫ניצולה‬‫לרעה‬.‫הפתרו‬‫הראוי‬‫בעיניי‬‫הוא‬ ‫הגנה‬‫על‬‫פרסו‬‫בתו‬‫לב‬‫של‬‫כלי‬‫תקשורת‬‫שיש‬‫בו‬‫עניי‬‫ציבורי‬ ‫משמעותי‬,‫כאשר‬‫זה‬‫פורס‬(‫תו‬‫עמידה‬‫בסטנדרטי‬‫מחמירי‬‫של‬ ‫עיתונות‬‫אחראית‬" ‫ובהמש‬‫נקבע‬: "‫להשקפתי‬,‫פרשנות‬‫זו‬/‫תשק‬‫נכונה‬‫את‬‫האיזו‬‫הראוי‬‫בי‬‫הזכויות‬ ‫והערכי‬‫המתנגשי‬.‫מצד‬‫אחד‬,‫היא‬‫תית‬‫מענה‬‫לחשש‬‫מפני‬ "‫פריצת‬‫סכר‬"‫על‬‫ידי‬‫פרסומי‬‫בלתי‬‫אחראי‬‫ורשלניי‬(‫תו‬‫פגיעה‬ ‫בלתי‬‫מידתית‬‫בזכות‬‫לש‬‫טוב‬‫ולכבוד‬.‫רק‬‫מפרס‬‫שיוכיח‬‫כי‬‫פעל‬ ‫בהתא‬‫לסטנדרטי‬‫מחמירי‬‫של‬‫זהירות‬‫עיתונאית‬,‫ועשה‬‫כ‬ ‫בתו‬‫לב‬,‫יוכל‬‫לחסות‬‫תחת‬‫ההגנה‬" 9.3.‫עוד‬‫קבע‬‫כב‬'‫השופט‬‫ע‬'‫פוגלמ‬‫כי‬‫עיתונות‬‫אחראית‬‫וזהירה‬‫תבח‬‫על‬‫פי‬‫נסיבותיו‬‫של‬‫כל‬ ‫מקרה‬‫ומקרה‬‫בנקודת‬‫הזמ‬‫בה‬‫פורסמו‬‫הדברי‬.‫במסגרת‬‫זו‬‫הוצעה‬‫רשימת‬‫מבחני‬ ‫הנסמכי‬‫בי‬‫היתר‬‫על‬‫כללי‬‫האתיקה‬‫של‬‫העיתונאי‬)‫ראו‬‫ש‬‫בעמ‬'95‫ואיל‬,( ‫וביניה‬: 4‫מהימני‬ ‫מקורות‬ ‫על‬ ‫הסתמכות‬ ‫תו‬ ‫פרסו‬; ‫ורציניי‬ 4‫המופיעות‬ ‫העובדות‬ ‫אימות‬ ‫לש‬ ‫סבירי‬ ‫אמצעי‬ ‫נקיטת‬ ‫תו‬ ‫פרסו‬ ; ‫בפרסו‬ (‫סעי‬ ‫אל‬ ‫הדי‬ ‫פסק‬ ‫מפנה‬ (‫בנוס‬5:‫לפיו‬ ‫העיתונות‬ ‫של‬ ‫המקצועית‬ ‫האתיקה‬ ‫לתקנו‬ ‫נכונותה‬ ‫את‬ ‫והעיתונאי‬ ‫העיתו‬ ‫יבדקו‬ ‫כלשהי‬ ‫ידיעה‬ ‫פרסו‬ ‫"לפני‬ ." ‫העניי‬ ‫נסיבות‬ ‫לפי‬ ‫הראויה‬ ‫ובזהירות‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫המהימ‬ ‫כמקור‬
  22. 22. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 22‫מתו‬24 ‫היה‬ ‫בענייננו‬,‫אפוא‬ ,‫שעלול‬ ‫כמי‬ ‫התייחסותו‬ ‫ולדרוש‬ ‫התובע‬ ‫אל‬ ‫לפנות‬ ‫הנתבעי‬ ‫על‬ ‫המד‬ ‫מבקר‬ ‫משרד‬ ‫לדובר‬ ‫פנו‬ ‫אכ‬ ‫הנתבעי‬ ‫כי‬ ‫לציי‬ ‫יש‬ ‫כא‬ . ‫מהפרסו‬ ‫להיפגע‬‫א‬ ‫ינה‬ ‫הכתבה‬ ‫במסגרת‬ ‫בתובע‬ ‫שהוטחו‬ ‫ההכפשה‬ ‫לקיתונות‬ ‫רמז‬ ‫אפילו‬ ‫היה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫בפניה‬ .‫הראשונה‬ 9.4.‫אי‬‫מחלוקת‬‫בענייננו‬‫כי‬‫ככל‬‫שהיה‬‫מדובר‬‫בחשש‬‫מבוסס‬‫לניגוד‬‫ענייני‬‫בתפקידו‬‫של‬ ‫התובע‬‫שכיה‬‫במועדי‬‫הרלוונטיי‬‫כאיש‬‫ציבור‬,‫ברי‬‫כי‬‫היה‬‫מדובר‬‫ג‬‫בעניי‬‫ציבורי‬ ‫משמעותי‬.‫השאלה‬‫היא‬‫הא‬‫מדובר‬‫בפרסו‬‫העומד‬‫תו‬‫עמידה‬‫בסטנדרטי‬‫מחמירי‬ ‫של‬‫עיתונות‬‫אחראית‬. 9.5.‫הנתבעת‬3‫פנתה‬‫מספר‬‫פעמי‬‫לדובר‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫בדואר‬‫אלקטרוני‬‫ובמכתבי‬,‫ה‬ ‫לפני‬‫פרסו‬‫הכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬‫וה‬‫לאחריה‬‫וכי‬‫היא‬‫נתקלה‬‫פע‬‫אחר‬‫פע‬‫בתגובות‬ ‫לפיה‬‫התובע‬‫כלל‬‫לא‬‫לקח‬‫חלק‬‫בבחינת‬‫פרשיית‬‫ארד‬‫במשרד‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬)‫ראו‬‫פר‬/24 ‫פר‬/5.(‫עוד‬‫יש‬‫לשוב‬‫ולהדגיש‬‫כי‬‫הפניה‬‫הראשונה‬‫לא‬‫ביקשה‬‫תגובת‬‫התובע‬‫כנפגע‬(‫וא‬ ‫לא‬‫נית‬‫היה‬‫להבי‬‫ממנה‬‫כי‬‫עיקרה‬‫של‬‫הכתבה‬‫ייסוב‬‫על‬‫התובע‬‫ופגיעה‬‫בו‬. 9.6.‫אי‬‫מחלוקת‬‫בי‬‫הצדדי‬‫שהנתבעי‬‫לא‬‫פנו‬‫לתובע‬‫בטר‬‫פרסו‬‫הכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬. ‫אפילו‬‫לאחר‬‫שנשלח‬‫מכתבי‬‫הבהרה‬‫מטעמו‬‫של‬‫התוובע‬‫וב‬"‫כ‬‫ודרישה‬‫להתנצלות‬,‫לא‬ ‫פורס‬‫דבר‬‫וחצי‬‫דבר‬‫בעניי‬‫זה‬‫בכתבה‬‫השנייה‬)‫ראו‬‫עדותה‬‫של‬‫הנתבעת‬3‫בפרוטוקול‬ ‫הדיו‬‫מיו‬5/12/16‫בעמ‬'133.(‫בעניי‬‫זה‬‫יש‬‫לציי‬‫כי‬‫בניגוד‬‫לטענת‬‫הנתבעת‬3‫בעדותה‬ ‫בה‬‫הסבירה‬‫מדוע‬‫לא‬‫פנתה‬‫אל‬‫התובע‬4‫הרי‬‫במ‬‫כתבו‬‫של‬‫דובר‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫מיו‬ 23/5/12‫הובהר‬‫לנתבעת‬3‫כי‬‫ככל‬‫שברצונה‬‫לקבל‬‫תשובות‬‫בעניינו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬,‫עליה‬ ‫לפנות‬‫אליו‬‫ישירות‬)‫פר‬/5.( 9.7.‫העדר‬‫תו‬‫לב‬ 9.7.1.‫משהנתבעי‬‫לא‬‫פנו‬‫אל‬‫התובע‬‫וג‬‫לאחר‬‫הכתבה‬‫הראשונה‬‫ביכרו‬‫להתעל‬ ‫מתגובתו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬–‫הרי‬‫אי‬‫בהתנהלות‬‫תו‬‫לב‬. 9.7.2.‫משבחרו‬‫הנתבעי‬‫לפרס‬‫את‬‫הכתבות‬‫תו‬‫שימוש‬‫בדימויי‬‫המטילי‬‫ספק‬ ‫ממשי‬‫ביושרו‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫ובטוהר‬‫מידותיו‬‫בעבודתו‬‫הציבורית‬,‫הרי‬‫נשמט‬‫יסוד‬ ‫תו‬‫הלב‬‫שבהגנות‬‫בהתא‬(‫לסעי‬14‫לחוק‬.
  23. 23. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 23‫מתו‬24 9.7.3.‫זאת‬‫ועוד‬–‫אופ‬‫ניסוח‬‫הכתבה‬,‫הכותרות‬‫המודגשות‬,‫כינוי‬‫התובע‬‫כסוס‬ ‫טרויאני‬‫וככזה‬‫שיטרפד‬‫החקירה‬‫וכל‬‫צבר‬‫ההכפשות‬‫שהובא‬‫ללא‬‫שו‬‫איזו‬ ‫מלמד‬‫כשלעצמו‬‫על‬‫חוסר‬‫תו‬‫לב‬‫מצד‬‫הנתבעי‬.‫אי‬‫מדובר‬‫באמירה‬‫אחת‬ ‫המהווה‬‫ציטוט‬‫ומנגד‬‫באמירות‬‫מאזנות‬,‫אי‬‫מדובר‬‫אפילו‬‫בהצגה‬‫אובייקטיבית‬ ‫של‬‫חשש‬‫מפני‬‫ניגוד‬‫ענייני‬.‫הכתבה‬‫כולה‬‫מתחילה‬‫בנקודת‬‫הבסיס‬‫לפיה‬‫התובע‬ ‫הוא‬‫כזה‬‫המטרפד‬‫חקירות‬‫ומנקודת‬‫התחלה‬‫זו‬‫ממשיכה‬‫הכתבה‬‫בסדרת‬ ‫הכפשות‬‫המעבות‬‫את‬‫ההנחה‬‫הבסיסית‬,‫שהוצגה‬‫כעובדה‬,‫ביחס‬‫לתובע‬. 9.7.4.‫ג‬‫העובדה‬‫שהתובעי‬‫לא‬‫מצאו‬‫לנכו‬‫להביא‬‫את‬‫דברי‬‫התובע‬‫במסגרת‬‫הכתבה‬ ‫השניה‬‫מלמדת‬‫בדיעבד‬‫על‬‫העדר‬‫תו‬‫הלב‬‫מלכתחילה‬.‫הנתבעי‬‫מצאו‬‫לנכו‬ ‫לערו‬‫כתבת‬‫המש‬,‫היא‬‫הכתבה‬‫השניה‬‫ובכ‬‫יצרו‬‫אכסניה‬‫מתאימה‬‫לשילוב‬ ‫דברי‬‫התובע‬.‫א‬‫בפועל‬‫באופ‬‫לא‬‫מוסבר‬‫ובמלוא‬‫הכבוד‬(‫א‬‫לא‬‫ברור‬–‫לא‬‫נוצלה‬ ‫כתבת‬‫ההמש‬‫על‬‫מנת‬‫להביא‬‫את‬‫דברי‬‫התובע‬‫עצמו‬‫כפי‬‫שזעק‬‫במכתבי‬ ‫ששלחו‬‫הוא‬‫וב‬"‫כ‬. ‫בהתעלמות‬‫המופגנת‬‫מדברי‬‫התובע‬‫גילו‬‫הנתבעי‬‫דעת‬‫לפיה‬‫לא‬‫במקרה‬‫נמנעו‬ ‫מלפנות‬‫אל‬‫התובע‬‫מלכתחילה‬.‫בהתעלמות‬‫המופגנת‬‫מדברי‬‫התובע‬‫התחוור‬‫כי‬ ‫לא‬‫רק‬‫אדישות‬‫כלפי‬‫שמו‬‫הטוב‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫אפיינה‬‫את‬‫הנתבעי‬‫בפרסו‬‫הכתבה‬ ‫הראשונה‬‫והקדימו‬‫לה‬4‫אלא‬‫ידיעה‬‫ברורה‬‫בדבר‬‫פגיעה‬‫בשמו‬‫הטוב‬‫והעדר‬ ‫רצו‬,‫למצער‬,‫למנוע‬‫פגיעה‬‫זו‬.‫התנהלות‬‫זו‬‫מהווה‬‫חוסר‬‫תו‬‫לב‬. 10.‫שתי‬‫הערות‬‫לפני‬‫סיו‬ 10.1.‫במסגרת‬‫פסק‬‫די‬‫זה‬‫הקפדתי‬‫להימנע‬‫מקביעות‬‫כאלה‬‫ואחרות‬‫ביחס‬‫לפרשת‬‫ארד‬ ‫עצמה‬‫או‬‫ביחס‬‫לכל‬‫אחד‬‫מספיחיה‬‫כפי‬‫שהובאו‬‫לבית‬‫המשפט‬.‫הימנעות‬‫מכוונת‬‫זו‬ ‫נובעת‬‫מהעובדה‬‫שלא‬‫פרופ‬'‫ארד‬,‫לא‬‫השב‬"‫כ‬‫ולא‬‫משרד‬‫מבקר‬‫המדינה‬‫היו‬‫מי‬‫מבעלי‬ ‫הדי‬‫לפני‬.‫זאת‬‫ועוד‬–‫פרופ‬'‫ארד‬‫אמנ‬‫העיד‬‫במהל‬‫הדיו‬‫א‬‫עדותו‬‫לא‬‫הקנתה‬ ‫סמכות‬‫לדו‬‫בהלי‬‫אליו‬‫לא‬‫נדרשתי‬. 10.2.‫נושא‬(‫נוס‬‫אשר‬‫לא‬‫הובא‬‫בהרחבה‬‫הוא‬‫נוסח‬‫מכתבי‬‫הפניה‬‫של‬‫התובע‬‫אל‬‫הנתבעי‬. ‫מכתבי‬‫אלה‬,‫ככל‬‫שיהיה‬‫צור‬,‫ימצאו‬‫דרכ‬‫אל‬‫חלקו‬‫השני‬‫של‬‫ההלי‬.‫בחלק‬‫השני‬ ‫תהא‬‫התייחסות‬‫לפיצוי‬‫הכספי‬;‫התייחסות‬‫לידיעת‬‫הנתבעי‬;‫התייחסות‬(‫לסעי‬19 ‫לחוק‬‫וההקלות‬‫הקבועות‬‫בו‬‫ומנגד‬‫התייחסות‬‫לטענות‬‫אפשריות‬‫להגדלת‬‫סכו‬ ‫הפיצוי‬‫בשל‬‫נסיבות‬‫הפרסו‬.
  24. 24. ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ ‫השלו‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬‫יפו‬ ‫ת"א‬45718 11 12'‫ואח‬ ‫בע"מ‬ (‫)הצופה‬ ‫המאוחד‬ ‫ראשו‬ ‫מקור‬ '‫נ‬ ‫רוטר‬ 24‫מתו‬24 11./‫סו‬‫דבר‬ ‫מכל‬‫האמור‬‫לעיל‬‫אני‬‫קובע‬‫כי‬‫פרסו‬‫הכתבה‬‫מיו‬18/5/12,‫כמו‬‫ג‬‫פרסומי‬‫הקדימוני‬ /‫בד‬‫הראשו‬‫של‬‫גיליו‬‫אותו‬‫יו‬‫וכ‬‫קוד‬‫למועד‬‫פרסו‬‫הכתבה‬‫ה‬‫בגדר‬‫עוולה‬‫כמשמעה‬ ‫בחוק‬‫איסור‬‫לשו‬‫הרע‬‫וכי‬‫הנתבעי‬‫יחדיו‬‫עוולו‬‫בעוולה‬‫זו‬. ‫ע‬‫מת‬‫פסק‬‫די‬‫חלקי‬‫זה‬‫יזומנו‬‫הצדדי‬‫לדיו‬‫בו‬‫תהא‬‫התייחסות‬‫לשאלת‬‫גובה‬‫הפיצוי‬‫אותו‬ ‫יש‬‫לקבוע‬‫לזכות‬‫התובע‬,‫לרבות‬‫הוצאות‬‫ההלי‬‫כולו‬‫ובתוכו‬‫הוצאות‬‫פסק‬‫די‬‫חלקי‬‫זה‬. , ‫היו‬ ‫נית‬‫תשע"ח‬ ‫טבת‬ ‫ט"ז‬,03‫ינואר‬2018. ‫הצדדי‬ ‫בהעדר‬ ,

