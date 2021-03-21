Successfully reported this slideshow.
Retail Sales – Australia – January 2021 Paul Young CPA CGA March 21, 2021
Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate an...
Agenda • Month over Month Change – January 2021 • Online Sales – January 2021 • National Bank of Australia and Retail Sale...
Australia / Retail Sales Source - https://insideretail.com.au/bu siness/january-retail-spend- up-10-per-cent-on-last-year-...
Australia Retail Sales (Month over Month Change) Source - https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/industry/retail-and-wholesale-...
Online Sales - Australia Source - https://www.abs.gov.au/articles/online-sales-january- 2021-supplementary-covid-19-analys...
Australia eCommerce Source - https://which-50.com/ecommerce-expected-to-triple-in-volume-in-australia-for-holiday-season/
Retail - Australia • Amazon expands in Melbourne - https://insideretail.com.au/business/supply- chain/amazon-to-open-secon...
Australia • Augment reality - https://digitalmarketinginstitute.com/blog/how- augmented-reality-is-transforming-retail • N...
Sales Forecasting
Supply Chain
Improving Cash Flow Management
Risk Analytics and Retail
Continuous Intelligence Planning Blog – Mitigating risks with the supply chain using more intelligence supply chain manage...
Planning Analytics and Cognos Analytics • Small and medium sizes businesses continue to struggle with management of their ...
Retail Sales|Australia| January 2021

Here is my look at Australia retail sales

Published in: Economy & Finance
  4. 4. Australia / Retail Sales Source - https://insideretail.com.au/bu siness/january-retail-spend- up-10-per-cent-on-last-year- online-up-63-per-cent-202103
  5. 5. Australia Retail Sales (Month over Month Change) Source - https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/industry/retail-and-wholesale-trade/retail-trade-australia/latest- release#data-download
  6. 6. Online Sales - Australia Source - https://www.abs.gov.au/articles/online-sales-january- 2021-supplementary-covid-19-analysis The total online series rose 1.6% in seasonally adjusted month-on-month terms, in January 2021, following a fall of 2.1% in December 2020, and a fall of 1.5% in November 2020. The rise in online sales follows four consecutive falls in seasonally adjusted terms, however the series continues to maintain a new level following large rises during the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumer behaviors adjusted to physical distancing regulations.
  7. 7. Australia eCommerce Source - https://which-50.com/ecommerce-expected-to-triple-in-volume-in-australia-for-holiday-season/
  8. 8. Retail - Australia • Amazon expands in Melbourne - https://insideretail.com.au/business/supply- chain/amazon-to-open-second-melbourne-fulfilment-centre-202011 • Retail store revamps its operations - https://insideretail.com.au/members/the- clever-tech-behind-sass-bides-new-showstopping-window-display-202010 • More and more retailers could be forced to closed - https://www.smartcompany.com.au/industries/retail/riot-art-craft-shuts-56- stores/
  9. 9. Australia • Augment reality - https://digitalmarketinginstitute.com/blog/how- augmented-reality-is-transforming-retail • New Technology - https://9now.nine.com.au/a-current-affair/visualise-new-online- shopping-technology-allows-shoppers-to-try-on-items-virtually-and-find-items-they- like-based-on-uploaded-pictures/5a409f5a-566a-4af4-9a21-b442704d72a4 • Changes to hub and spoke approach for retailing - https://itbrief.com.au/story/digital-transformation-has-become-unstoppable- and-essential-for-retailers-study-finds
  10. 10. Sales Forecasting
  11. 11. Supply Chain
  12. 12. Improving Cash Flow Management
  13. 13. Risk Analytics and Retail
  14. 14. Continuous Intelligence Planning Blog – Mitigating risks with the supply chain using more intelligence supply chain management solutions: The complexity of supply chains has led both the private and public sectors to re-think how they managed their supply chain including the use of infused-AI. This presentation looks at possible solutions as part of mitigating risks related to purchasing to pay cycle as part of managing the supply chain cycle. https://ibm.box.com/s/63aqf8jo004v2bo5f8cf6eppgglhbvs5
  15. 15. Planning Analytics and Cognos Analytics • Small and medium sizes businesses continue to struggle with management of their data • Planning Analytics Digital Pack - https://www.ibm.com/support/knowledgecenter /SSD29G_2.0.0/com.ibm.swg.ba.cognos.tm1_clo ud_mg.2.0.0.doc/c_tm1_cloud_system_digital_p ack.html • Cognos Analytics on Demand - https://community.ibm.com/community/user/bu sinessanalytics/blogs/david- cushing/2018/12/13/1 • Planning Analytics with Cognos on Demand – https://community.ibm.com/community/user/bu sinessanalytics/blogs/bimpe- adefowora/2020/11/11/padataondemand • Predictability - https://community.ibm.com/community/user/bu sinessanalytics/blogs/stuart-martin- phillips1/2020/10/02/easy-forecasting-for- planning-users

