Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 13
Economy & Finance
Jan. 12, 2022
32 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

How is Transit doing in Canada - October 2021

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance
Jan. 12, 2022
32 views

Summary:
In October, Canada's urban transit networks carried over 83 million passengers, the highest number since March 2020.
As schools managed in-class learning and businesses remained open, transit ridership recovered nearly half (49.1%) of its pre-pandemic October 2019 level.

https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/220112/dq220112c-eng.htm

1. Climate change and transit http://blog.morrisonhershfield.com/improving-transit-system-resiliency
2. Ridership - https://www.urban.org/urban-wire/transit-ridership-dropped-heavy-rail-stations-during-covid-19-pandemic-ridership-change-depended-neighborhood-characteristics
3. Engines - https://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh/news/2022/01/11/wabtec-marks-sale-of-four-flxdrive-locomotives.html
4. Cost to electrifying transit - https://www.progressiverailroading.com/passenger_rail/article/Caltrain-faces-sticker-shock-to-electrify-lines--65632
5. China - https://www.railwaygazette.com/high-speed/chinese-high-speed-network-tops-40-000-km-as-first-privately-funded-line-opens/60676.article
6. Hydrogen - https://www.progressrail.com/en/Company/News/PressReleases/CaterpillarBNSFandChevronAgreetoPursueHydrogenLocomotiveDemonstration.html
7. Rail car demands - https://www.railwayage.com/mechanical/freight-cars/trinity-challenging-3q21-improving-railcar-market-outlook/
8. LRT - https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/light-rail-market-2022---2027-share-trend-industry-news-demand-business-growth-top-key-players-update-business-statistics-and-research-methodology-2021-12-29?tesla=y
9. Transit funding - https://stevemunro.ca/2022/01/11/ttc-2022-capital-budget-board-meeting-follow-up/
10. Transit optimization - https://www.owensoundsuntimes.com/news/local-news/council-to-discuss-future-of-owen-sound-transit-service-friday
11. Infrastructure - https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-11/today-s-american-infrastructure-spending-is-no-new-deal

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(4/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dr. Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(3.5/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us Parag Khanna
(4/5)
Free
Time for Socialism: Dispatches from a World on Fire, 2016-2021 Thomas Piketty
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
The 9.9 Percent: The New Aristocracy That Is Entrenching Inequality and Warping Our Culture Matthew Stewart
(4/5)
Free
The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to be Rich to Live Rich David Bach
(4.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
(4.5/5)
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making the Poor and Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
The Spider Network: The Wild Story of a Math Genius, a Gang of Backstabbing Bankers, and One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History David Enrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed. Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
The Lexus and the Olive Tree: Understanding Globalization Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
Secrets of the Millionaire Mind: Mastering the Inner Game of Wealth T. Harv Eker
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

How is Transit doing in Canada - October 2021

  1. 1. PRESENTER PAUL YOUNG CPA CGA JANUARY 12. 2022 How is Canada Transit doing in Canada and the World
  2. 2. Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA (1996) • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Customer Success Management • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Macro/Micro Indicators • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Data, AI, Security, and Platform • SME – Internal Controls and Auditing Contact information email: Paul_Young_CGA@hotmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-young-055632b/ SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga Twitter: https://twitter.com/paulyoungcpa Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/youngercga1968/videos
  3. 3.  Large Urban Transit / Monthly Trends  Large Urban Transit / Annual Trends  VIA Rail  Capital Investment  Mississauga Transit  Transit and Audits  Fleets  Data, analytics, and Platform  Summary Agenda
  4. 4.  Transits are important to assist with moving people around from one location to another location  There are issues facing transit including the subsidies that government provide to support transit  Building more transit needs to include a proper risk management. There are routes being added that lose moneys which means more government moneys is required to support those routes  Transit needs to look at synergies including consolidation of transit systems within a geographic area  Govt need to bring back the non-refundable tax credit for Transit. This tax credit help the middle class  Liberal government killed the transit tax credit and then created a carbon tax rebate. The problem is the next impact of the carbon tax will mean on average families will pay $1,000 more in carbon taxes (ex of the rebate) Summary
  5. 5.  Stats Canada - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/220112/dq220112c- eng.htm Large Urban Transit Stats
  6. 6. Source – Stats Canada Transportation Equipment • If transit purchased 400 new business a year then it would take 30 years to removed diesel buses from their fleet
  7. 7. Source - https://media.viarail.ca/en/publications VIA Rail The rail company wants to build a multibillion-dollar new network of dedicated passenger-rail lines in Ontario and Quebec, so its trains would no longer have to yield to freight trains on borrowed tracks https://toronto.citynews.ca/video/2019/06/25/business-report-via-expected-to- overhaul-corridor-between-windsor-quebec/ Facts: 1. VIA rail already gets a sizable grant from the government - https://media.viarail.ca/en/publications (2017 In 2017 the total grants (operational and capital funding) were approximately $354M 2. High speed rail has to be viable - https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/high- speed-rail-1.4915058 - There are other options to fund rail 3. High speed works in Asia to how the population is distributed – http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1149608.shtml 4. High speed rail has been a failure in EU - https://www.ft.com/content/e77dc48e- 7894-11e8-8e67-1e1a0846c475 or https://www.euractiv.com/section/railways/news/eus-high-speed-rail-plan-is- ineffective-unrealistic-say-auditors/ 5. There are financing issues - https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Business- trends/Catalyst-or-catastrophe-Lessons-from-Asia-s-high-speed-rail-failures Summary The liberals never seem to do proper business cases as such throw money at winning votes and not whether a project is either profitable or viable without direct government subsidies.
  8. 8.  TTC “The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an 80 per cent drop in ridership and a loss of $90 million in monthly revenue – money that is essential to sustain operations. In addition to the layoffs, the TTC has also implemented the following cost-saving measures:” Source - https://www.ttc.ca/News/2020/May/24_05_20NR_costsavings.jsp  Go Transit “A massive drop in ridership has forced the temporary layoff of 196 Bombardier workers assigned to GO Transit and UP Express, company spokesperson Annick Robinson says.“Regarding our work in Ontario with Metrolink, we have, since the beginning of the health crisis, been able to keep our team fully employed,” Robinson said in an email Thursday.” - https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/covid-19-has-transit-services-pleading-for-money-from-federal- government-as-fare-boxes-run-empty or https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/huge-ridership-drop- prompts-layoffs-at-go-transit-up-express  Transit buses expansion - https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/canada-and-ontario-invest-in-public- transit-and-active-transportation-infrastructure-for-southwestern-ontario-residents-822839237.html  Brampton Transit - https://canada.constructconnect.com/dcn/news/government/2020/08/brampton- receives-funding-to-upgrade-transit-system COVID 19 Transit
  9. 9.  Money for Transit - https://news.ontario.ca/opo/en/2020/7/historic-agreement- delivers-up-to-4-billion-to-support-municipalities-and-transit.html  Emergency funding - https://www.atu.org/media/releases/atu-applauds-emergency- funding-for-ontarios-transit-systems-encourages-other-provinces-to-make-the-same- commitment  https://fcm.ca/en/news-media/news-release/fcm-statement-the-2021-federal-budget “"Growing the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund” Funding / Transit
  10. 10.  Green Buses - https://electricautonomy.ca/2020/10/01/federal-investment-zev-bus-charging/ - It should be noted that over 82% of the power generation - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/report-electricity-analysis-canada-and-the-world- 238885441 . Many municipalities want to eliminate natural gas. Natural gas makes up 9% of the power - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-next-for-natural-gas - https://www.kitchenertoday.com/local-news/kitchener-council-calls-on-province-to-phase-out-gas- fired-power-production-2828118 - Kitchener has buses that run on natural gas or other fuels - https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/grand-river-transit-expands-brt-fleet-with-an-order-from- new-flyer-665531563.html  Transit budget shortfalls - https://www.cp24.com/news/city-to-face-1-5-billion-shortfall-in-2021- budget-amid-unimaginable-financial-pressures-from-covid-19-report-1.5144626 or https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/winnipeg-finances-transit-revenues-deficit-1.5755267 Transit
  11. 11. Source – 2018 - https://www.industryweek.com/technology- and-iiot/article/22025063/electric-buses-will- take-over-half-the-worlds-fleet-by-2025 Fleet / Clean Nearly half of the municipal buses on the road worldwide will be electric within seven years, with China expected to dominate the global market as it aims to cut urban pollution and support domestic manufacturers. The total number of electric buses in service is forecast to more than triple, from 386,000 last year to about 1.2 million in 2025, equal to about 47% of the worldwide city bus fleet, according to a report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). “China will lead this market, due to strong domestic support and aggressive city-level targets,” wrote Aleksandra O’Donovan, an analyst for BNEF and author of the study. Source - https://www.sustainable-bus.com/electric- bus/electric-bus-public-transport-main-fleets-projects- around-world/ or https://autosphere.ca/fleet/2020/09/21/electric-buses- growing-towards-a-50-percent-global-market-share/
  12. 12.  Financial Planning and Analysis - https://ibm.box.com/s/0fg1f62zrtjmvcwicu1bm6u6emwkle88  Close, consolidate, and reporting - https://ibm.box.com/s/i7efp948qvb5l8bt96y8sigsup8yes2u  Analytics and Reporting - https://ibm.box.com/s/fh9cns7sk3ffwhsqhazqpndz1kj3mqbk  Risk and Fraud - https://ibm.box.com/s/noi1j6ixzl6ralxkm4g0zzs911wf6s76  CloudPak for Data - https://www.zdnet.com/article/ibm-takes-the-next-step-with-cloud-pak-for-data/  Asset management - https://www.ibm.com/business-operations/enterprise-asset-management Data, AI and Platform for Transit
  13. 13.  Transit systems are heavily subsidized as such declining in ridership will force changes like reduction in routes or property tax increases or other policy changes  More and more investment by local governments into smarter cities - https://www.ibm.com/smarterplanet/us/en/smarter_cities/solutions/human_solutions/  More and more people are working remotely - https://www.businessinsider.com/companies-asking-employees-to-work- from-home-due-to-coronavirus-2020  Transit will need to adjust to new normal which could see a reduction in ridership as more people will work remotely - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/new-normal-for-canada-and-the-world  Uber and rural transit - https://www.straight.com/tech/could-uber-be-future-of-public-transit-in-rural-communities  COVID19 - https://www.macleans.ca/society/all-the-ways-the-pandemic-could-change-cities-forever/  Municipal shortfalls - https://www.masstransitmag.com/management/article/21209852/canada-to-invest-nearly-c15- billion-in-transit-over-eight-years or https://www.hamilton.ca/government-information/news-centre/news- releases/gtha-mayors-and-chairs-concerned-about-covid-19 What’s next

Summary: In October, Canada's urban transit networks carried over 83 million passengers, the highest number since March 2020. As schools managed in-class learning and businesses remained open, transit ridership recovered nearly half (49.1%) of its pre-pandemic October 2019 level. https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/220112/dq220112c-eng.htm 1. Climate change and transit http://blog.morrisonhershfield.com/improving-transit-system-resiliency 2. Ridership - https://www.urban.org/urban-wire/transit-ridership-dropped-heavy-rail-stations-during-covid-19-pandemic-ridership-change-depended-neighborhood-characteristics 3. Engines - https://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh/news/2022/01/11/wabtec-marks-sale-of-four-flxdrive-locomotives.html 4. Cost to electrifying transit - https://www.progressiverailroading.com/passenger_rail/article/Caltrain-faces-sticker-shock-to-electrify-lines--65632 5. China - https://www.railwaygazette.com/high-speed/chinese-high-speed-network-tops-40-000-km-as-first-privately-funded-line-opens/60676.article 6. Hydrogen - https://www.progressrail.com/en/Company/News/PressReleases/CaterpillarBNSFandChevronAgreetoPursueHydrogenLocomotiveDemonstration.html 7. Rail car demands - https://www.railwayage.com/mechanical/freight-cars/trinity-challenging-3q21-improving-railcar-market-outlook/ 8. LRT - https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/light-rail-market-2022---2027-share-trend-industry-news-demand-business-growth-top-key-players-update-business-statistics-and-research-methodology-2021-12-29?tesla=y 9. Transit funding - https://stevemunro.ca/2022/01/11/ttc-2022-capital-budget-board-meeting-follow-up/ 10. Transit optimization - https://www.owensoundsuntimes.com/news/local-news/council-to-discuss-future-of-owen-sound-transit-service-friday 11. Infrastructure - https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-11/today-s-american-infrastructure-spending-is-no-new-deal

Views

Total views

32

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×