How is Transit doing in Canada - October 2021

Summary:
In October, Canada's urban transit networks carried over 83 million passengers, the highest number since March 2020.
As schools managed in-class learning and businesses remained open, transit ridership recovered nearly half (49.1%) of its pre-pandemic October 2019 level.
https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/220112/dq220112c-eng.htm
1. Climate change and transit http://blog.morrisonhershfield.com/improving-transit-system-resiliency
2. Ridership - https://www.urban.org/urban-wire/transit-ridership-dropped-heavy-rail-stations-during-covid-19-pandemic-ridership-change-depended-neighborhood-characteristics
3. Engines - https://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh/news/2022/01/11/wabtec-marks-sale-of-four-flxdrive-locomotives.html
4. Cost to electrifying transit - https://www.progressiverailroading.com/passenger_rail/article/Caltrain-faces-sticker-shock-to-electrify-lines--65632
5. China - https://www.railwaygazette.com/high-speed/chinese-high-speed-network-tops-40-000-km-as-first-privately-funded-line-opens/60676.article
6. Hydrogen - https://www.progressrail.com/en/Company/News/PressReleases/CaterpillarBNSFandChevronAgreetoPursueHydrogenLocomotiveDemonstration.html
7. Rail car demands - https://www.railwayage.com/mechanical/freight-cars/trinity-challenging-3q21-improving-railcar-market-outlook/
8. LRT - https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/light-rail-market-2022---2027-share-trend-industry-news-demand-business-growth-top-key-players-update-business-statistics-and-research-methodology-2021-12-29?tesla=y
9. Transit funding - https://stevemunro.ca/2022/01/11/ttc-2022-capital-budget-board-meeting-follow-up/
10. Transit optimization - https://www.owensoundsuntimes.com/news/local-news/council-to-discuss-future-of-owen-sound-transit-service-friday
11. Infrastructure - https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-11/today-s-american-infrastructure-spending-is-no-new-deal
