PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 2 Sekapur sirih Sesuai arti Saraswati adalah sebuah nama su...
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 3 Sanggar Anak Saraswati Kweni RT 02 Jalan Bantul Km 4,5 Pa...
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 4 5. Prestasi Sanggar Saraswati :  Juara I pada pementasan...
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 5 AKTE PENDIRIAN SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 6 NOMER INDUK KESENIAN DINAS KEBUDAYAAN KABUPAEN BANTUL
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 7 SERTIFIKAT / PENGHARGAAN / PRESTASI - JUARA I EVENT SMART...
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 8 SERTIFIKAT / PENGHARGAAN / PRESTASI - JUARA II LOMBA PERK...
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 9 PRESTASI - PENERIMA PENGHARGAAN ORGANISASI SENI BUDAYA TA...
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 10 STRUKTUR PENGELOLA KOMUNITAS PAPAN NAMA / SEKRETARIAT SA...
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 11 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak S...
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 12
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 13 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak S...
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 14
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 15 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak S...
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 16
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 17 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak S...
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 18
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 19 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak S...
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 20
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 21 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak S...
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 22
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 23
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 24 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak S...
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 25
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 26 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak S...
PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 27
Profil Sanggar Anak Saraswati 2020

Profil Sanggar Anak Saraswati 2020

  1. 1. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 1
  2. 2. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 2 Sekapur sirih Sesuai arti Saraswati adalah sebuah nama suci untuk menyebutkan sosok Dewi Ilmu Pengetahuan. Kata Saraswati berasal dari kata “saras” dan “wati”. Saras memiliki arti mata air, terus menerus atau sesuatu yang terus menerus mengalir. Sedangkan kata wati berarti memiliki. Saraswati berarti sesuatu yang memiliki atau mempunyai sifat mengalirkan secara terus menerus air kehidupan, ilmu pengetahuan dan seni. Senyampang dengan maksud dan tujuan didirikan Sanggar Anak Saraswati diantaranya Kepedulian lingkungan sosial, menggali potensi dan menumbuh kembangkan bakat anak, dengan memberikan rangsangan agar anak mempunyai semangat berlatih menuju kegiatan yang profesional dengan berkreasi dan berkarya. Sejak berdirinya Sanggar Anak Saraswati tanggal 8 Agustus 2010, sanggar ini tak pernah berhenti dalam kegiatannya, baik dalam pendampingan kegiatan sosial anak, membantu kegiatan yang berhubungan dengan belajar dan pendidikannya, serta berlatih serta menampilkan kreasi dan karya dengan pentas dan performance baik event yang sifanya kecil maupun event yang berkategori besar di wilayah Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta. Preatasi yang diraih Sanggar Anak Saraswati dan event besar budaya di Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta dari tahun 2010-2019 : • Juara I Freestall God Talent Face Of Jogja (DIY) Tahun 2012 • Juara II International Percusion Tingkat Propinsi Tahun 2012 (Kategori SMP) • Juara Harapan II International Percusion Tingkat Propinsi Tahun 2012 (Kategori SD) • Juara III Festival Dolanan Anak DIY Tahun 2013 • Penerima Penghargaan Organisasi Seni Budaya Tahun 2013 Kabupaten Bantul • Mewakili Pedukuhan Kweni Juara III Kirab Budaya Desa Panggungharjo Tahun 2015 • Mendapatkan kehormatan untuk berkiprah di Kirab Budaya Pembukaan FKY ke-28 Tahun 2016 • Mendapatkan kehormatan untuk tampil di Jogja International Street Performance (JSIP) Tahun 2016 • Mendapatkan kehormatan untuk berkiprah di Kirab Budaya Pembukaan FKY ke-29 Tahun 2017 • Mendapatkan Fasilitasi Kegiatan Kesenian dari Kementerian Pendidikan dan Kebuayaan melalui Direktorat Kesenian Dirjen Kebudayaan Tahun 2017. • Mendapatkan kehormatan untuk berkiprah di Kirab Budaya Pembukaan FKY ke-30 Tahun 2018 • Mendapatkan kehormatan untuk berkiprah di Kirab Budaya Pembukaan Festival Kebudayaan Yogyakarta Tahun 2019
  3. 3. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 3 Sanggar Anak Saraswati Kweni RT 02 Jalan Bantul Km 4,5 Panggungharjo Sewon Bantul D.I.Yogyakarta Telp. 081904013407 / 081804388688 AkteNotatis MustikaRahaju,SHNo.06tanggal:08-02-2013 NPWP: 03.318.112.4.543.000 NIK:372/Budpar/V/16 website http://saraswati.web.id email:info@saraswati.web.id -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 1. Nama Sanggar : Sanggar Anak Saraswati 2. Alamat Sanggar : Kweni RT 02 Panggungharjo Sewon Bantul DIY a. Jalan : Jalan Bantul Km 4,5 b. Kelurahan/Desa : Panggungharjo c. Kecamatan : Sewon d. Kabupaten/Kota : Bantul e. Provinsi : Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta f. Kode Pos : 55188 g. No. Telepon/HP : 081904013407 h. E-mail : info@saraswati.web.id i. No. Induk Kesenian : 372/Budpar/V/16 j. Akte Pendirian : Akta Notaris Mustika Rahaju SH No. 06 / 08-02-2013 k. NPWP : 03.318.112.4.543.000 atas nama : Sanggar Anak Saraswati l. Rekening Bank : 3587-01-015941-53-3 (BRI) atas nama : Sanggar Anak Saraswati 3. Jenis kegiatan : Seni Pertunjukan & Pelatihan Tari 4. Karya/kegiatan Seni :  Parade Seni Anak 2011 Sanggar Anak Saraswati pada 25 September 2011  Ajang Bakat dan Kreasi Seni” (Anniversary Sanggar Anak Sarwati ke-2) di Plaza Carrefour Yogyakarta 30 September 2012  Gebyar Seni Akhir Tahun 2012 pada 30 Desember 2012  Gelar Seni 2013 Sanggar Anak Saraswati pada 31 Agustus 2013  Sayuk Rukun Gelar Seni Sanggar Anak Sarawati 2014 pada 28 Februari 2014  Gelar Seni Budaya 2015 “Penilaian Ekstrakurikuler Kerjasama SMA Muhammadiyah 5 Jogja  dan Sanggar Anak Saraswati” pada 13 Desember 2014.  Pentas Seni 2015 (Ulang Tahun Sanggar Anak Saraswati ke-5) pada 22 Agustus 2015  Gebyar Seni 2016 (Ulang Tahun Sanggar Anak Saraswati ke-6) pada 20 Agustus 2016  dengan menampilkan komunitas seni di desa Panggungharjo.  Tari Garapan Padhang Bulan dipentaskan pada event “Festival Dolanan Anak Panggungharjo”,  di event Jogja International Street Performance (JISP) 2016, di Pekan Budaya Masuk Kampus  (PBMK) 2016 Universitas Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta, dan di event PTKSI  (Parade Teater Kampus Seni Indonesia) pada 1 Oktober 2016.  Tari Garapan Kolosal Hari Jadi je-70 Desa Panggungharjo pada di Lapangan Prancak Panggungharjo Sewon Bantul pada 24 Desember 2016  Pementasan Seni 7 Tahun Sanggar Anak Saraswati pada 17 - 19 Agustus 2017  Gelar Seni Kreasi Bocah 2017 kegiatan FKK Direktorat Kesennian Dirjen Kebudayaan  Kementerian Pendidikan dan Kebudayaan pada 11-12 November 2017.  Tari Garapan Nyawijining Rasa pada Gelar Potensi hari Jadi Desa Panggungharjo ke-71 pada 24 Desember 2017.  Gelar Seni Kreasi Bocah #2 Tahun 2018 di Sanggar Anak Saraswati  Gelar Seni Kreasi Bocah #3 Tahun 2019 Kweni 04 Jalan bantul Km 5 Yogyakarta.
  4. 4. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 4 5. Prestasi Sanggar Saraswati :  Juara I pada pementasan Face of Jogja “Smartfren Got Talent” yang digelar oleh SOS Children  Jogjakarta 22 April 2012 di Monumen Serangan Oemoem 1 Maret 1949 wilayah Jateng dan DIY.  Juara II Perkusi ; International Percussion Festival Malioboro 6-8 Juli 2012 Kategori SMP  Sanggar Anak Saraswati mendapat anugrah sebagai Organisasi Seni Budaya Tahun 2013  oleh Pemerintah Kabupaten Bantul melalui Dinas Kebudayaan dan Pariwisata Bantul.  Karya seni pertunjukan : Gelar Seni Kreasi Bocah Fasilitasi Kegiatan Kesenian 2017  Direktorat Kesenian Dirjen Kebudayaan Kementerian Pendidikan dan Kebudayaan November 2017. Bantul, Juli 2020 Ketua Sanggar Anak Saraswati Kasiani
  5. 5. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 5 AKTE PENDIRIAN SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI
  6. 6. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 6 NOMER INDUK KESENIAN DINAS KEBUDAYAAN KABUPAEN BANTUL
  7. 7. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 7 SERTIFIKAT / PENGHARGAAN / PRESTASI - JUARA I EVENT SMART GOT TALENT
  8. 8. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 8 SERTIFIKAT / PENGHARGAAN / PRESTASI - JUARA II LOMBA PERKUSI
  9. 9. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 9 PRESTASI - PENERIMA PENGHARGAAN ORGANISASI SENI BUDAYA TAHUN 2013
  10. 10. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 10 STRUKTUR PENGELOLA KOMUNITAS PAPAN NAMA / SEKRETARIAT SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI
  11. 11. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 11 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak Saraswati : TAHUN 2010-2011 1. 08 Agustus 2010 Launching Sanggar Anak Saraswati 2. 26 September 2010 Syawalan dan Keakraban Anak-anak Sanggar 3. 14 November 2010 Outbond Lokal di Kolam Mina Asri 4. 10 April 2011 Pentas Sanggar Anak Saraswati acara Jalan Sehat Ultah BKM dan Hari Jadi Desa Panggungharjo 5. 30 April 2011 Pentas Sanggar Anak Saraswati di Peringatan Paskah 2011 6. 26 Juni 2011 Pentas Sanggar Anak Saraswati di Peresmian BPRB Basuki Amalia 7. 05 Juli 2011 Pentas Sanggar Anak Saraswati di Mal Malioboro 8. 16 Juli 2011 Pentas Sanggar Anak Saraswati di Bantul Expo 2011 9. 16 Agustus 2011 Paduan Suara Anak2 sanggar di Malam Tirakatan Warga Kweni RT 02 10. 3 September 2011 Pentas di Acara Sayawalan Pahuyuban Parkir Pasar Niten 11. 25 September 2011 Parade Seni Anak dan Ulang Tahun Sanggar Saraswati 12. 25 September 2011 Peringatan Hari Perdamaian Internasional 13. 7 Oktober 2011 Pentas di kecamatan Pandak 14. 18 Oktober 2011 Pentas di Pesta Rakyat “Pawiwahan Agung Kraton Ngayogyakarta” 15. 2 November 2011 Pentas di TVRI Jogja pd acara Taman Gabusan 16. 11 November 2011 Pentas tari Nuri di Balai Kota Yogyakarta (Peringatan Hari Kesehatan) 17. 19 November 2011 Pentas Tari Nuri di Face of Jogja Serangan Umum 1 Maret 1949 Yogyakarta 18. 27 November 2011 Pentas Music Kontemporer di Kampus ISI Yogyakarta 19. 15 Desember 2011 Pentas Music Kontemporer dalam rangka HUT Bank BPD di Monumen Serangan Umum 1 Maret 1949 Yogyakarta 20. 17 Desember 2011 acara “Rolasan Ceria” Jogja TV menampilkan Tari Saya Bundar, tari Lilin, tari Nuri, Puisi untuk ibu tercinta, menyanyi Simphony cinta, music kontemporer “selamat datang di jogja”, Rujak Ulek, Bang bang wi rahino, padang Bulan, salam sanggar saraswati.
  12. 12. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 12
  13. 13. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 13 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak Saraswati : TAHUN 2012 1. 23 Januari 2012 Pentas Musik Kontemporer di Panggung Kesenian PMPS (Pasar Malam Perayaan Sekaten) 2012. 2. 11 Maret 2012 Pentas dalam rangka Ulang Tahun ke-12 BKM Panggungharjo sebagai pengisi acara bersamaan dengan Lomba Mewarnai Tingkat PAUD dan TK se desa Panggungharjo. Menampilkan : Dance My Lecon, Tari Nuri dan Musik Kontemporer. 3. 25 Maret 2012 Pentas di Gramedia Kotabaru Yogyakarta pada acara Pesta Buku Gramedia menampilkan Dance My Lecon ; 7 anak. 4. 12 April 2012 Pentas di Pagelaran Kraton Yogyakarta (Tari Nuri) pada Pahargyan Pengetan 1 Abad Hamngku Buwono IX 5. 22 April 2012 Event Face of Jogja “Smartfren Got Talent” dalam rangka Mangayubagya 1 Abad Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono IX dengan mengirimkan peserta utl Lomba mewarnai (2 anak), Lomba Fashion Show (4 anak), Pentas Tari Nuri (4 anak), Pentas Musik Kontemporer (10 anak) dan meramaikan Kirab Budaya yang digelar di sepanjang jalan Malioboro dan finish di Monumen SO 1 Maret . Untuk Kategori Pementasan Sanggar Anak Saraswati menyabet Juara I. 6. 3 Mei 2012 Turut Menyambut Kunjungan SOS International 7. 17 Mei 2012 Morinaga Gelar Penjaringan Anak Berbakat di Sanggar Anak Saraswati 8. 18 Mei 2012 Pentas Performance di Pameran Pangan JEC 9. 21 Mei 2012 Refreshing kegiatan Renang 10. 1 Juni 2012 mengikuti Event Grand Launching Clevo (Lomba Mewarnai, Lomba Dance, Lomba Girls band) 11. 8 Juni 2012 Kunjungan GRK Condro Kirono di Sanggar Anak Saraswati 12. 21 Juni 2012 Pentas di Panggung Rakyat Bulan Soekarno Gedung DPRD Propinsi DIY jalan Malioboro 13. 22 Juni 2012 Pentas di Even Gelar Budaya Etnis benteng Vredeburg Yogyakarta 14. 24 Juni 2012 Mengikuti Karnaval dwi Abad Puro Pakualaman Yogyakarta 15. 6-8 Juli 2012 mengikuti Lomba Percussi festival malioboro di Monumen Serangan Oemoem 1 Maret 1949 Yogyakarta 16. 13 Juli 2012 Pentas Tari Nuri, Dance, Music Percussi di panggung kesenian bantul Expo 2012 pasar Seni Gabusan Bantul 17. 24 Juli 2012 memperingati Hari Anak Nasional di Sanggar Anak Saraswati 18. 12 Agustus 2012 Pentas di Even JR Bioskop Remaja dan Pasar Rakyat 1208 Kampung Halaman 19. 16 Agustus 2012 Pentas Koor lagu-lagu Perjuangan Malam Tirakatan HUT Kemerdekaan RI ke 67 20. 18 Agustus 2012 mengikuti Festival Takbir Masjid An-Najwa Kweni 21. 9 September 2012 : Mengikuti Karnaval kabupaten Bantul dalam rangka HUT RI ke 67 22. 30 September 2012 : 2 Th Anniversary Sanggar Anak Saraswati & Deklarasi Manifesto untuk Perdamaian di Carrefour Maguwo Jogjakarta 23. 26 Oktober 2012 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati ikuti Takbir Keliling 24. 26 Desember 2012 : menerima kunjungan Kuliah Luar kampus Akbidyo di sanggar anak saraswati. 25. 30 Desember 2012 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati gelar event “Gebyar Akhir Tahun 2012” Lomba Olahraga Tradiosnal Egrang dan Bakiak, serta Lompa Poster Budaya Indonesia, dan Pentas Sanggar anak se Bantul di sanggar anak Saraswati
  14. 14. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 14
  15. 15. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 15 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak Saraswati : TAHUN 2013 1. 11 Januari 2013 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati pentas di Taman Pelangi Monjali ; menampilkan ; 2 dance, 1 girl band, 2 tari Lilin dan tari Nuri dan pentas performance “Music Percussion”. 2. 27 Januari 2013 : pentas Saraswati percussion di taman pelangi monjali (pentas ke-2) 3. 14 Februari 2013 : Mengikuti Kids Dance CompetiZeeon di Carrefour Amplaz 4. 17 Februari 2013 : sanggar anak saraswati menyemarakkan launching produk susu wyeth 5. 17 Februari 2013 : Pentas Perkusi dalam rangka ulang tahun ke-1 Kutubuku 6. 1 – 2 Maret 2013 : Mengirimkan Duta Peserta Lomba PemilihanPutra Putri Budaya Yogyakarta 7. 10 Maret 2013 : Menerima Kunjungan IMABA (Ikatan Mahasiswa Bantul) di Sanggar Anak Saraswati. 8. 31 Maret 2013 : Pentas Tari Nuri, tari Lilin dan Musik Perkusi di Launching Student Company SMA Muhammadiyah 5 Yogyakarta. 9. 3 April 2013 : Kerjama sanggar anak saraswati dan Mitra Abadi Entatement Organisation Gelar Pertunjukan Dolanan Anak DIY 10. 20 April 22013 : Kerjasama dengan Imaba sanggar anak saraswati adakan bimbingan belajar 11. 16 Mei 2013 : Kerjasama dengan Mahasiswa ISI membiming anak-anak belajar. 12. 19 Mei 2013 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati turut ramaikan 40 tahun AQUA di mall Ambarukmo Plaza Yogyakarta 13. 26 Mei 2013 : Peringatan Hardiknas 2013, Sanggar Anak Saraswati Gelar festival Dolanan Anak DIY 14. 7 Juni 2013 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati Ikuti Pawai Budaya HUT 66 Pemkot Yogyakarta, Start Taman Budaya Yogyakarta Finish Balai Kota Timoho Yogyakarta. 15. 7 Juli 2013 : Sanggar Aanak Saraswati Ramaikan Jalan Sehat Songsong Ramadhan 1434 H 16. 18 Agustus 2013 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati Gelar Lomba Paper Model dan Mewarnai Tingkat Paud/TK dalam rangka HUT Kemerdekaan RI ke 68 17. 24 Agustus 2013 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati Pentas di kecamatan Srandakan 18. 31 Agustus 2013 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati Menerima Penghargaan sebagai Organisasi Seni Budaya Tahun2013 oleh Pemkab Bantul melalui Dinas Kebudayaan dan Pariwisata kabupaten Bantul 19. 31 Agustus 2013 : Full perform Gelar Seni HUT RI ke 68 di Sanggar Anak Saraswati 20. 21 September 2013 : Sebagian anak sanggar ikut Jogja International Street Performance “Jampi Gugat” di Tugu Jogja 21. 1 Oktober 2013 : sanggar anak saraswati pentas di panggung milenium kalijaga di lapangan Prancak Sewon Jalan Parangtritis. 22. 23 Oktober 2013 : sanggar anak saraswati pentas dolanan anak di TVRI Jogja 23. 27 Oktober 2013 : Mengikuti Lomba Festival Dolanan Anak DIY di Taman Budaya Yogyakarta. 24. 8-10 November 2013 dan 12-14 November 2013 Syuting TVE Kemendikbud “Musik dari Tedjo” Sanggar Anak Saraswati ikut berperan dalam Film ini, Lokasi Syuting Pantai Drini dan sekitarnya di Gunungkidul Yogyakarta. 25. 1 Desember 2013 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati isi acara persembahan anak bagi negeri di gedung Soocietet Taman Budaya Yogyakarta menampilkan tari Jaranan, tari Soyong dan Musik Perkusi. 26. 26-27 Desember Sanggar Anak Saraswati ikut syuting ftv episode 2, di Gunungkidul Yogyakarta. 27. 30 Desember 2013 Sanggar Anak Saraswati ikut Sukseskan Harmoni Nusantara #2 di Purna Budaya UGM Yogyakarta.
  16. 16. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 16
  17. 17. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 17 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak Saraswati : TAHUN 2014 1. Jum’at 28 Februari 2014 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati menggelar even “Sayuk Rukun Gelar Seni Sanggar Anak Sarawati 2014″ yang akan digelar pada Jum’at 28 Februari 2014 mulai jam 19.30 wib. Dalam even ini akan tampil 17 Performance dari Sanggar Anak Saraswati, Siswa Tembi Rumah Budaya, Kelas XI SMKI Yogyakarta dan Karawitan guru/karyawan SMA Muhammadiyah 5 Yogyakarta 2. 1 Mei 2014 : Pentas tari Nuri dan tari Soyong pada Pekan Pelajar yang digelar karang taruna desa panggungharjo di Pojok Budaya Pandes Panggungharjo Sewon Bantul. 3. Minggu 25 Mei 2014 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati ikut meramaikan acara yang digelar oleh Residence UGM di komplek Asrama UGM Bulaksumur Yogyakarta. 4. Sabtu 13 Desember 2014 : Gelar Seni 2014 dan Penilaian Ekstrakurikuler Kerjasama SMA Muhammadiyah 5 Yogyakarta dengan Sanggar Anak Saraswati. 5. Sabtu 27 Desember 2014 ; di Balai desa Panggungharjo peringatan hari jadi desa Panggungharjo tari garapan sanggar anak Saraswati TAHUN 2015 6. Jum’at 24 Juli 2015 : Refreshing anak-anak Sanggar di makam raja-raja mataram di Imogiri Bantul pada Jum’at 24 Juli 2015 7. Sabtu 22 Agustus 2015 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati gelar Ulang Tahun / Anniversary 5 tahun kerjasama dengan Remifa Muda Mudi RT 02 Kweni dan SMA Muhammadiyah 5 Yogyakarta menggelar pentas seni Perform dan Parade band. 8. 22 September 2015 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati akan tampil di even Panggung Literasi Selatan 2015 9. 6 Oktober 2015 : Mewakili Pedukuhan Kweni, Sanggar Anak Saraswati Raih Juara 3 Kirab Budaya Panggungharjo 10. Sabtu 13 desember 2015 : Gelar Seni 2014 dan Penilaian Ekstrakurikuler Kerjasama SMA Muhammadiyah 5 Yogyakarta dan Sanggar Anak Saraswati. 11. Kamis 31 Dese3mber 2015 : Malam Tahun Baru 2016 Sanggar Anak Saraswati Pentas di Hotel Jambuluwuk
  18. 18. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 18
  19. 19. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 19 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak Saraswati : TAHUN 2016 1. Jum’at 1 Januari 2016 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati Gelar Outdoor di Pantai Goa Cemara 2. Sabtu 2 April 2016 : Pentas di Hotel Sheraton Gathering Family, ditunjuk oleh Kementerian Pariwisata RI menampilkan tari Klasik Pudyastuti dan tari Soyong. 3. Sabtu 23 April 2016 : Pentas kolaborasi anak pada Festival Padhang bulan Bumi Panggung yang digelar di Gedong Panggung Krapyak Kulon. 4. Minggu 24 April 2016 : Ikut partisipasi pada Karnaval hari Kartini kampung Kweni. 5. Sabtu 14 Mei 2016 : Pentas di Warung Sawah Gondang Legi Gathering Family BJB Serang, ditunjuk oleh Kementerian Pariwisata RI menampilkan tari Nuri. 6. Selasa 12 Juli 2016 Sanggar Anak Saraswati Gelar Outbond ke Pantai di Gunungkidul. 7. Kamis 14 Juli 2016 Pentas tari di Syawalan Warga RT 02 Kweni di halaman Sanggar Anak Saraswati. 8. Sabtu 20 Agustus 2016 Sanggar Anak Saraswati menggelar Gebyar Seni 2016 dalam rangka Ulang Tahun yang ke-6. 9. Selasa 23 Asgustus 2016 Sanggar Anak Saraswati ikut Pawai Pembukaan FKY ke-28 Tahun 2016 di Malioboro Yogyakarta. 10. Minggu 28 Agustus 2016 Sanggar Anak Saraswati Pentas di even Jalan Sehat KP3 Kweni di Lapangan Kweni. 11. Senin 5 September 2016 Pentas Tari candhik Ayu di acara Pengukuhan Desa Budaya “Bumi Panggung” di Balai Desa Panggungharjo. 12. Minggu 25 September 2016 ; Sanggar Anak Saraswati Tampil pada event besar JOGJA INTERNATIONAL STREET PERFORMANCE (JISP) Tahun 2016 yang digelar di jalan Mangkubumi Yogyakarta 13. Sabtu 1 Oktober 2016 ; Sanggar Anak Saraswati meramaikan PTKSI (Parade Teater Kampus Seni Indonesia) digelar dei Pasar Niten Jalan Bantul Km 5,5 Yogyakarta. 14. Selasa 11 Oktober 2016 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati Performance di Pekan Budaya Masuk Kampus 2016 yang digelar 11-14 Oktober 2016 di Kampus Universitas Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta. 15. Minggu 27 November 2016 : Ikut Meramaikan Festival Memedi Sawah Pembukaaan Hari Jadi Desa Panggungharjo ke-70 16. Minggu 27 November 2016 : Pentas Tari Rampak Putra di event Pembukaan Lorong Budaya Kring Tengah Hari Jadi Desa Panggungharjo ke-70 17. Minggu 24 Desember 2016 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati pentas Tari Kolaborasi pada puncak hari jadi Desa Panggungharjo ke-70
  20. 20. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 20
  21. 21. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 21 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak Saraswati : TAHUN 2017 1. Kamis 20 April 2017 : Pentas di Acara Launching Tim Persiba Bantul Tahun 2017 di Halaman Parkir Pasar Seni Gabusan. 2. Minggu 7 Mei 2017 ; Bersama Manunggal Budaya Dongkelan, Sanggar Anak Saraswati Ramaikan Merti Dusun Pelemsewu. 3. Sanggar Anak Saraswati ikut partisipati pentas di acara Penutupan Desa Binaan di desa Panggungharjo yang digelar pada Kamis 25 Mei 2017 di Balai Desa Panggungharjo. 4. Sanggar Anak Saraswati turut berpartisipasi pada Festival Among Bocah yang digelar pada Sabtu 15 Juli 2017 di Taman Budaya Yogyakarta. 5. Sabtu 15 Juli 2017 Kunjungan turis Belgia ke Sanggar Anak Saraswati. 6. Sanggar Anak Saraswati kembali mengikuti Pawai Pembukaan Festival Kesenian Yogyakarta, pada tahun ini merupakan FKY 29 yang digelar pada Kamis 27 Juli 2017, start dari Parkir Abu Bakar Ali menyusuri sepanjang jalan Malioboro dan finish di No kilometer. 7. 17 Agustus 2017 Gelaran Seni Budaya dalam rangka Anniversasry ke 7 Sanggar Anak Saraswati menggelar Pertunjukan Jathilan. 8. 19 Agustus 2017 Gelaran Seni Budaya dalam rangka Anniversasry ke 7 Sanggar Anak Saraswati menggelar Pentas Seni. 9. Selasa 5 September 2017, Pentas tari mangastuti pada Even Padhang Bulanandi Kampoeng Mataraman. 10. Sabtu 21 Oktober 2017 Sanggar Anak Sarasawati turut meramaikan gelaran Pentas Dolanan Anak yang dielenggarkan oleh Dinas Kebudayaan Bantul dan Kampung Dolanan pada di Kampoeng Mataraman. Event ini menggelar Workshop Dolanan Anak, Pameran Dolanan Anak, Pemutaran Film serta Lomba Mewarnai wayang Kertas. 11. Minggu 5 November 2017, Pentas Tari Nawung Sekar event #PrauKertas Sanggar Anak Desa Panggungharjo di Kampoieng Mataraman. 12. Sabtu-Minggu 11-12 November 2017 Gelar Seni Kreasi Bocah 2017 Sanggar Anak Saraswati Fasilitasi Kegiatan Kesenian 2017 Direktorat Kesenian Dirjen Kebuayaan Kemnterian Pendidikan dan Kebudayaan. Digelar 3 Sesi di basecamp Sanggar Anak Saraswati Kweni Jalan Bantul Km 4,5 Yogyakarta. 13. Kamis 23 November 2017 Pentas tari Nawung Sekar di Balai Budaya Samirono 14. Sabtu 23 Desember 2017 Pentas Tari garapan Nyawijining Rasa pada Rangkaian Kegiatan Hari Jadi Desa Panggungharjo ke-71 di Telaga Julantoro.
  22. 22. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 22
  23. 23. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 23
  24. 24. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 24 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak Saraswati : TAHUN 2018 1. Minggu 11 Februari 2018 : Liputan dan Pengambilan Shooting untuk Profil Sanggar Anak Saraswati 2. Minggu 25 Februari 2018 : Tayangan Profil Sanggar Anak Saraswati asuhan ibu Kasiani di RBTV 3. Jum’at 6 juli 2018: Mengikuti Festival Tari dan Budaya Nusantara 2018 Taman Wisata Alam Indonesia yang diselenggarakan 6-8 Juli 2018 di Komplek Candi Prambanan. 4. Sabtu 7 Juli 2018 : Pentas Tari Mangastuti dan Tari Sayuk Rukun di acara Talkshow dan Nobar Piala Dunia 2018 yang diselengarakan oleh Pemerintah Desa panggungharjo kerjasama dengan Bumdes Panggung Lestari, Sadepa, Bumi Panggung, FPRB Panggungharjo, Bapel JPS, PSID panggungharjo, Java Art di lapangan Kweni. 5. Senin 23 Juli 2018 : Sanggar Anak Saraswati mengikuti Pawai Seni Pembukaan Festival kesenian Yogyakarta tahun 2018 / FKY30 yang digelar di sepanjang jalan Malioboro pada Senin 23 Juli 2018. 6. Jum’at 17 Agustus 2018 ; Sanggar Anak Saraswati meramaikan Karnaval Budaya Kampung Kweni “Kebersamaan dalam Harmoni Perjuangan” Start/Finish Lapangan Kweni. 7. Sabtu 25 Agustus 2018 ; Sanggar Anak Saraswati gelar seni pertunjukan “Gelar Seni Kreasi Bocah #2 Sewindu Sanggar Anak Saraswati di halaman Sanggar Anak Saraswati, Seremonial Sewindu dengan penampilan Kolaborasi Shadow Batik Sangga Dongaji dan Tari Garapan Sanggar Anak Saraswati dilanjutkan Pemotongan Tumpeng oleh KPH Purbadiningrat dan serahkan kepada Koordinator Sanggar Anak Sarawati ibu Yani. 8. Minggu 28 Oktober 2018, Sanggar Anak Saraswati bersama Generapi Pemuda 45 (GP45) Kweni 02 menggelar Pawai Sepeda Hias dalam rangka memperingati Hari Sumpah Pemuda. 9. Senin, 26 November 2018, Sanggar Anak Saraswati performance di event Grolier Jogja City Mall melibatkan 11 penari dan dimpimpin langsung ibu Yani koordinator Sanggar Anak Saraswati menampilkan 3 tari tari Nuri dengan 4 penari, Tari Mangastuti 2 penari dan Joged Garapan dengan 5 penari. 10. Sabtu 8 Desember 2018, pentas tari garapan di event Expo Festival Sedesa hari jadi Desa Panggungharjo ke-72 yang digelar di Lapangan Juru Purbo Geneng barat Kampus ISI. 11. Senin 24 Desember 2018, Performance Selebrasi Panggung Jerami Finish Kirab Budaya dan Puncak Acara Hadi Jadi Desa Panggungharjo ke-72 di Kampoeng Mataraman.
  25. 25. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 25
  26. 26. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 26 Memori Kegiatan Event dan Agenda Kegiatan Sanggar Anak Saraswati : TAHUN 2019 1. Sabtu 23 Januari 2019 ; Gelar Seni Pertunjukan Kerakyatan dengan suguhan “Sesajining Raga” sebuah Kolaborasi 3 kelompok Prodi Sendrariya, Wanudya Sahasika dan Ajing Raga di Sanggar Anak Saraswati mulai jam 20.00 – 24.oo WIB 2. Kamis 4 Juli 2019 ; Sanggar Anak Saraswati ikut Ramaikan Kirab Pembukaan Festival Kebudayaan Yogyakarta 2019, di Jalan Malioboro Yogyakarta finish di Nol Kilometer. 3. Sabtu 31 Agustus 2019 ; Gelar Seni Kreasi Bocah #3 dan perayaan Ulang Tahun ke-9 Sanggar Anak Saraswati digelar di Balai Warga RT 04 Kampung Jweni Jalan Bantul Km 5 Panggungharjo Sewon Bantul Yogyakarta. 4. 21 September 2019 Sanggar Anak Saraswati perform di Kamopus ISI Yogyakarta pada event Penutupan Festival teater Remaja Nusantara IV. 5. 26-27 Oktober 2019 Stand Sanggar Anak Saraswati ikut meramaikan Festival Mangafest di JEC Yogyakarta.
  27. 27. PROFIL SANGGAR ANAK SARASWATI 2020 | MENGGALI BAKAT SEJAK DINI 27

