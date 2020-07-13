Successfully reported this slideshow.
วีระ เจียรนัยพานิชย์ Evangelist​ : SME Networking Thailand (อดีต)ผู้บริหารงานกลยุทธ์ธุรกิจ ฝ่ ายบริหารกลยุทธ์ธุรกิจ ธนาคาร...
LINE Certified Coach 2019
รับเอกสารบรรยายวันนี้ ADD LINE @oweera พิมพ์ TOSHIBA
• พฤติกรรมผู้บริโภคหลังโควิท • การตลาดหลังยุคโควิท • เครื่องมือสาคัญ
NO touch NO Move NO Share NO Brand
NO touch NO Move NO Share NO Brand
สุขภาพ ส่งได้ สารสนเทศ สนุก
โลก (โรค) 4.0 Marketing Thailand Business ยุค1.0 ยุค2.0 ยุค3.0 ยุค4.0 สร้างการจดจา สร้างความสัมพันธ์ สร้างความศรัทธา สร้าง...
Marketing Automation
ID : @oweera
แฟน https://www.adbook.me/yingad/
สูตรยิงแอดหาแฟน
จะยิงแอดหาแฟนที่อยากได้ ก็ต้องรู้ก่อนว่าแฟนที่อยากได้เป็นแบบไหน
iPhone หรือ Android
ทะเล หรือ ภูเขา
ชาบู หรือ ปิ้งย่าง
เหล้า หรือ เบียร์
หมา หรือ แมว
อีกหลายๆคําถาม ที่อยากได้
รู้แล้วไปยิงแอดกันแบบง่ายๆละกัน
ตั้งชื่อ
เอาแฟนในกรุงเทพ
อายุกําลังดี ผู้ชาย พูดไทยได้อังกฤษ ได้
เอามีการศึกษาสูงๆหน่อย
ความเป็นไปได้28,000คน!!!
เอาที่ช่วยงานได้ซะหน่อย
ไม่เอาติดหรู ไม่เอาทาสแมว
ความเป็นไปได้เหลือ1,400คน!!!
ใส่เงิน100เดียว น่าจะเข้าถึงหมด
Content Marketing Funnels
IWWIWWIWI I Want What I Want When I Want It. ฉันต้องการฉันต้องได้เดี๋ยวนี้
Marketing Automation
“ฝีมือ” SEO
สร้าง Profile ใน BUILK
ID : @oweera
ID : @oweera
OWeera Chearanipanit 082-00-444-20 FB.com/smenetworkingthailand @oweera Line oweera_KSME
การตลาดธุรกิจรับเหมาก่อสร้าง หลังยุคโควิท

การตลาดธุรกิจรับเหมาก่อสร้างและพฤติกรรมผู้บริโภคที่เปลี่ยนไป

การตลาดธุรกิจรับเหมาก่อสร้าง หลังยุคโควิท

  วีระ เจียรนัยพานิชย์ Evangelist​ : SME Networking Thailand (อดีต)ผู้บริหารงานกลยุทธ์ธุรกิจ ฝ่ ายบริหารกลยุทธ์ธุรกิจ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย ประสบการณ์ทางานใกล้ชิดกับผู้ประกอบการทั้งรุ่นใหม่และรุ่นเก่ามากว่า 10 ปี นักการตลาด นักสร้างเครือข่ายธุรกิจSME… ผู้เขียนหนังสือ Startup เสี่ยยุคใหม่ Digital Marketing After covid19 ธุรกิจรับเหมาก่อสร้าง
  2. 2. LINE Certified Coach 2019
  3. 3. รับเอกสารบรรยายวันนี้ ADD LINE @oweera พิมพ์ TOSHIBA
  4. 4. • พฤติกรรมผู้บริโภคหลังโควิท • การตลาดหลังยุคโควิท • เครื่องมือสาคัญ
  5. 5. NO touch NO Move NO Share NO Brand
  6. 6. NO touch NO Move NO Share NO Brand
  7. 7. สุขภาพ ส่งได้ สารสนเทศ สนุก
  โลก (โรค) 4.0 Marketing Thailand Business ยุค1.0 ยุค2.0 ยุค3.0 ยุค4.0 สร้างการจดจา สร้างความสัมพันธ์ สร้างความศรัทธา สร้างสังคมที่ดีให้กับธุรกิจ การเกษตร อุตสาหกรรม อุตสาหกรรมหนัก อุตสาหกรรมสร้างสรรค์ ผลิต/ขาย ใส่ใจลูกค้า เพิ่มมูลค่าสินค้า สร้างเครือข่าย/เทคโนโลยี (โรค)
  Marketing Automation
  10. 10. ID : @oweeraFacebook.com/SMEnetworkingthailandOweera.com @oweera
  แฟน https://www.adbook.me/yingad/
  สูตรยิงแอดหาแฟน
  จะยิงแอดหาแฟนที่อยากได้ ก็ต้องรู้ก่อนว่าแฟนที่อยากได้เป็นแบบไหน
  iPhone หรือ Android
  ทะเล หรือ ภูเขา
  ชาบู หรือ ปิ้งย่าง
  เหล้า หรือ เบียร์
  หมา หรือ แมว
  อีกหลายๆคําถาม ที่อยากได้
  รู้แล้วไปยิงแอดกันแบบง่ายๆละกัน
  ตั้งชื่อ
  เอาแฟนในกรุงเทพ
  อายุกําลังดี ผู้ชาย พูดไทยได้อังกฤษ ได้
  เอามีการศึกษาสูงๆหน่อย
  ความเป็นไปได้28,000คน!!!
  เอาที่ช่วยงานได้ซะหน่อย
  ไม่เอาติดหรู ไม่เอาทาสแมว
  ความเป็นไปได้เหลือ1,400คน!!!
  ใส่เงิน100เดียว น่าจะเข้าถึงหมด
Content Marketing Funnels
  30. 30. IWWIWWIWI I Want What I Want When I Want It. ฉันต้องการฉันต้องได้เดี๋ยวนี้
  Marketing Automation
  32. 32. “ฝีมือ” SEO
  33. 33. สร้าง Profile ใน BUILK
  ID : @oweera
  ID : @oweera
  OWeera Chearanipanit 082-00-444-20 FB.com/smenetworkingthailand @oweera Line oweera_KSME

