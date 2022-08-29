Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 29, 2022
Independent_and_Dependent_Variables.ppt

Aug. 29, 2022
Science

variable

variable

Science

Independent_and_Dependent_Variables.ppt

  1. 1. I N D E P E N D E N T A N D D E P E N D E N T V A R I A B L E S A R E R E L A T E D T O O N E A N O T H E R . Independent and Dependent Variables
  2. 2. Independent Variable  The Independent part is what you, the experimenter, changes or enacts in order to do your experiment.
  3. 3. Dependent Variable The dependent variable is what changes when the independent variable changes - the dependent variable depends on the outcome of the independent variable.
  4. 4.  For instance: if you were measuring the growth rate of plants under full sunlight for 8 hours a day versus plants that only have 4 hours of full sunlight per day, the amount of time per day of full sunlight would be the independent variable - the variable that you control. The growth rate of the plants would be a dependent variable.
  5. 5. Independent Dependent Cause Effect Before After Input Output What you do What happens
  6. 6.  Independent = input a.k.a. x-value Dependent = output a.k.a. y-value  Dependent variables go on y axis. Independent variables go on x axis.
  7. 7. Time is almost always independent and that is why it nearly always on x axis. Time doesn't depend on anything in most experiments. But many things depend on it. Those will go on the y axis.
  8. 8. Independent? Dependent?
  9. 9. Independent? Dependent?

