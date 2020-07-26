Classification and treament fracture of the spine

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THREE COLUMNS OF DENIS
McAFEE’S CLASSIFICATION • The individual components of a complex spinal injury can be analyzed with reference to the X,Y a...
SIX TYPES INJURIES 1. Wedge compression fracture results from forward flexion and cause an isolated failure of the anterio...
SIX TYPES INJURIES 4. Chance fracture, as decribed elsewhere, is due to the application of strong tensile forces with the ...
1. Wedge compression fracture
2. Stable burst fracture
3. Unstable burst fracture
4. Chance fracture
5. Flexion / distraction injuries
6.Translation injuries
EVALUATION OF INSTABILITY • Evaluation of instability: each of the columns of the spine ( anterior, middle, psterior ) inc...
INDICATION SURGERY • Denis – Type II : Neurologic deficit or instability – Type III – Type IV
THORACOLUMBAR INJURY CLASSIFICATION AND SEVERITY SCORES (TLICS) ≤ 3 nonoperative candidates 4 ≥ 5 Surgical candidates
CHOICE OF SURGERY APPROACH • Denis’ type II : Anterior or posterior or both approach • Denis’ type III, IV : posterior app...
SURGICAL TREATMENT POSTERIOR APROACH • Decompression of the neural elements • Reduction of deformities • Fixation in the r...
PEDICLE SCREW TECHNIQUE Straight ahead technique
HOW MANY LEVELS FIXED ? 1. Eccentric flexion injuries, if unstable ( 50% loss of vertebral height or 30° local kyphosis ) ...
FUSION ?
  1. 1. THREE COLUMNS OF DENIS
  2. 2. DENIS’ CLASSIFICATION • Denis’ Type I : Compression fractures – A : Fracture in the frontal plane – B : Fracture of the anterior upper endplante – C : Fracture of the anterior inferior endplante – D : Failure of both endplate • Denis’ Type II : “ Burst fractures – A : Fracture of both endplates – B : Fracture of superior endplate – C : Fracture of inferior endplate – D : Burst / rotation fracture – E : Burst / lateral flexion fracture
  3. 3. CLASSIFICATION’ DENIS • Denis’ Type III : “ Seat belt “ fracture – A : Once level “ Chance “ fracture with bone disruption – B : Once level discoligamentous disruption – C : Two level fracture with bone and ligamentous disdruption – D : Two level ligamentous disruption • Denis’ Type IV : Fracture / dislocation – A : Flexion / Rotation fracture, through bone – B : Flexion / Rotation fracture, through disc – C : Shear fracture, posteroanterior – D : Shear fracture, anteroposterior – E : Flexion / distraction fracture
  4. 4. Denis’ Type I : Compression fractures A : Fracture in the frontal plane B : Fracture of the anterior upper endplante C : Fracture of the anterior inferior endplante D : Failure of both endplate
  5. 5. Denis’ Type II : “ Burst fractures A : Fracture of both endplates B : Fracture of superior endplate C : Fracture of the anterior inferior endplante D : Burst / rotation fracture E : Burst / lateral flexion fracture
  6. 6. Denis’ Type III : “ Seat belt “ fracture A : Once level “ Chance “ fracture with bone disruption B : Once level discoligamentous disruption C : Two level fracture with bone and ligamentous disdruption D : Two level ligamentous disruption
  7. 7. Denis’ Type IV : Fracture / dislocation A : Flexion / Rotation fracture, through bone B : Flexion / Rotation fracture, through disc D : Shear fracture, anteroposterior E : Flexion / distraction fracture C : Shear fracture, posteroanterior
  8. 8. McAFEE’S CLASSIFICATION • The individual components of a complex spinal injury can be analyzed with reference to the X,Y and Z axes. Along the X axis there are three mechanisms of injury : flexion, extention, and left and right lateral translation. Along the Y axial, there are axis compression, axial distraction and clockwise and counterclockwise rotation. Along the Z axis, there are lateral flexion to either side and anterior or posterior translation. Axis compression, axis distraction, and translation are of prognostic significance and correlate with specific patterns of injury. Y McAfee et al
  9. 9. SIX TYPES INJURIES 1. Wedge compression fracture results from forward flexion and cause an isolated failure of the anterior column. It is rarely associated with neuro compromise, except when it occurs on multiple adjacent vertebral levels. 2. Stable burst fracture is described as a failure in compression of both the anterior and middle columns ; the posterior column is unaffected. 3. Unstable burst fracture is described as failed in compression , lateral flexion, or rotation. It frequently results in late kyphosis with progressive neurologic impairment.
  10. 10. SIX TYPES INJURIES 4. Chance fracture, as decribed elsewhere, is due to the application of strong tensile forces with the axis of rotation in front of the anterior longitudinal ligament , creating a horizontal transection of the vertebral body. 5. Flexion / distraction injuries occur when the axis of rotation is posterior to the anterior longitudinal ligament . The flexion / distraction results in failure in compression of the anterior column and failure in tension of the posterior and middle columns. Subluxation and/or dislocation of the facets may be associated. 6. Translation injuries occur when shear forces cause failure of all three column, resulting in displacement of all structures in the harizontal plane.
  11. 11. 1. Wedge compression fracture
  12. 12. 2. Stable burst fracture
  13. 13. 3. Unstable burst fracture
  14. 14. 4. Chance fracture
  15. 15. 5. Flexion / distraction injuries
  16. 16. 6.Translation injuries
  17. 17. EVALUATION OF INSTABILITY • Evaluation of instability: each of the columns of the spine ( anterior, middle, psterior ) includes a bony (B) and a ligamentous (L) component – a total of six element. Injury to any three or more of these elements results in instability. – A burst fracture generally invoves injury to the B and L of the anterior and middle column, resulting in a grade 4 instability ( two B + two L ). – A Compression fracture general invoves the B and L of the anterior column ( B + L ) and results in the grade 2 instability. – A chance injury includes any three of the components ( grade 3 ) : three L, three B, two L + B, or two B + L. A fracture / dislocation involves all six element ( grade 6 ) Total= 6 elements Farcy et al
  18. 18. INDICATION SURGERY • Denis – Type II : Neurologic deficit or instability – Type III – Type IV
  19. 19. THORACOLUMBAR INJURY CLASSIFICATION AND SEVERITY SCORES (TLICS) ≤ 3 nonoperative candidates 4 ≥ 5 Surgical candidates
  20. 20. CHOICE OF SURGERY APPROACH • Denis’ type II : Anterior or posterior or both approach • Denis’ type III, IV : posterior approach • Thoracolumbar (D11–L2) : posterior approach
  21. 21. SURGICAL TREATMENT POSTERIOR APROACH • Decompression of the neural elements • Reduction of deformities • Fixation in the reduced position
  22. 22. PEDICLE SCREW TECHNIQUE Straight ahead technique
  23. 23. HOW MANY LEVELS FIXED ? 1. Eccentric flexion injuries, if unstable ( 50% loss of vertebral height or 30° local kyphosis ) : Two levels above and below the injury level. 2. Ligamentous flexion/distraction injuries : one above, one below with transverse connection 3. Fracture/dislocation ( thoracic spine and thoracalumbar junction ) : two to three levels above and two levels below.
  24. 24. FUSION ?

