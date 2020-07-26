Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr ANH PHAM NGOC
  Introdue  Diagnosis 1. Sign and symptom 2. Imaging  Treatment  Complication  Outcome
  Incedence of epidural hematoma : 1% of head trauma admission  Ratio of male : female = 4:1  Usually occurs in young ...
  Brief posttramatic loss of consciousness  Followered by a “lucid interval” for several hours  Obtundation, contralat...
  Other presenting finding: headache, vomitting, seizure, hemi-hyperreflexia + unilateral Babinski sign, and elevated CS...
  Plain skull x-rays: no fracture is identified in 40% of EDH  CT scan 1. Occurs in 84% of cases 2. High density biconv...
  MEDICAL  Small(≤1cm maximal thickness) subacute or chronic EDH, with minimal neurological sign/symptoms and no eviden...
  Indications for surgery  EDH volume >30cm3 should be evacuated regardless of GCS  Managed non-surgically  Volume < ...
  Timing of surgery  Patient with an acute EDH and GCS <9 and anisocoria undergo surgical evacuation ASAP  Technique :...
  In-operate  Hypotension  Hypoxia brain  Post-operate  Futher bleeding  Permanent brain injury  Hydrocephalus  i...
  Mortality #20%-55%(higher rates in older series)  Mortality without lucid interval double that with  Bilateral Babin...
  REFERENCE  Handbook of neurosurgery .Mark S. Greenberg seventh Edition.  Hướng dẫn thực hành cấp cứu ngoại thần kinh...
