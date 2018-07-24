Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FACT ABOUT SEO!
SEO FACTORS • SEO • Industry Research • SEO Process • Technical aspects of SEO • Social Media - MySpace Optimization • Mea...
SEO- SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION • SEO is all about optimizing a website for search engines SEO is a technique for: • desig...
INDUSTRY RESEARCH
SEO PROCESS
Social Media - MySpace Optimization
MEASURING SEO SUCCESS
SEO TOOLS
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING SEO Company Provide Web Services And Development https://www.iseorank.com/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fact About SEO!

10 views

Published on

In our presentation provide an basic fact of seo and current trend tools.
https://www.iseorank.com/agency/digital-marketing/

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fact About SEO!

  1. 1. FACT ABOUT SEO!
  2. 2. SEO FACTORS • SEO • Industry Research • SEO Process • Technical aspects of SEO • Social Media - MySpace Optimization • Measuring SEO success • SEO Tools
  3. 3. SEO- SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION • SEO is all about optimizing a website for search engines SEO is a technique for: • designing and developing a website to rank well in search engine results. • improving the volume and quality of traffic to a website from search engines. • marketing by understanding how search algorithms work, and what human visitors might search.
  4. 4. INDUSTRY RESEARCH
  5. 5. SEO PROCESS
  6. 6. Social Media - MySpace Optimization
  7. 7. MEASURING SEO SUCCESS
  8. 8. SEO TOOLS
  9. 9. THANK YOU FOR WATCHING SEO Company Provide Web Services And Development https://www.iseorank.com/

×