Egypt architecture lec 2 c

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr. Nagham Ali Hasan Lecture 2-c College of Applied Engineering & Urban Planning Department of Architecture, Interior Desi...
TEMPLES 2
TYPES OF TEMPLES Great temple of Amun at Karnak Hatshepsut’s Mortuary temple, Deir-el-bahari Temple of Khons,Karnak Great ...
TEMPLE OF KHONS, KARNAK PYLONS pylons OBELISKS OBELISKS LIGHT COURT HALL SANCTUARY 4
Pylons (Tall tower like str.) Obelisks (landmark) TEMPLE OF KHONS,KARNAK 5
TEMPLE OF KHONS, KARNAK BIRDS EYE VIEW FRONT VIEW COLLONADED COURTYARD N 6
WORKER’S SETTLEMENT- CITY OF KAHUN The world‟s 1st “workers‟ housing” was in the ancient town of Kahun Built about 3000BC ...
Workers Housing Government Quaters River nile ARCHITECTURAL FEATURES:- Nile connected axis to the whole region. It also ac...
Methods of constructing the columns from one block or several blocks
Egyptian columns types 1-square columns They are blocks of four ribs whose purpose is strength • Column dimensions 1-4. • ...
Ramsaym Temple in Luxor
2- Round columns • It started in the Old Kingdom. • The columns had bases that stood out from the column, to distribute th...
3- Palm columns • The Egyptian quote from the shape of the palm tree, its form was a cylindrical shaft with a diameter of ...
Papyrus columns • It have different motifs • The papyrus symbolized the northern Kingdom. • It Is no different from the pa...
Hathoric columns • These columns are very similar to that of Egyptian musical instrument, Sistron, which is an eccentric w...
The channels column or proto-doric appeared in the tombs of Bani Hassan, Deir al-Bahari and the Temple of Ptah in Karnak f...
The most important features of ancient Egyptian architecture 1- Egyptian architecture is characterized by its simplicity, ...
• 2- The Egyptians turned to a new trend, tasting nature.
3 - start the establishment of spacious columns • They used to light it to make the center columns much higher than the si...
4- The ancient Egyptian architecture was characterized by its size and wall thickness . • the walls was built by inclinati...
6- The use of rectangular or square forms adjacent or overlapping, for example, the shape of the building, which is a main...
Walls were working spaces to be unveiled as a record of the works of kings
Egypt architecture lec 2 c
Egypt architecture lec 2 c
Egypt architecture lec 2 c
Egypt architecture lec 2 c
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Egypt architecture lec 2 c

9 views

Published on

Egypt architecture

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Egypt architecture lec 2 c

  1. 1. Dr. Nagham Ali Hasan Lecture 2-c College of Applied Engineering & Urban Planning Department of Architecture, Interior Design & Planning Ancient architecture BARE 2305/ARCH2305 Ancient Egypt 1
  2. 2. TEMPLES 2
  3. 3. TYPES OF TEMPLES Great temple of Amun at Karnak Hatshepsut’s Mortuary temple, Deir-el-bahari Temple of Khons,Karnak Great temple of Ramesses II, Abu Simbel3
  4. 4. TEMPLE OF KHONS, KARNAK PYLONS pylons OBELISKS OBELISKS LIGHT COURT HALL SANCTUARY 4
  5. 5. Pylons (Tall tower like str.) Obelisks (landmark) TEMPLE OF KHONS,KARNAK 5
  6. 6. TEMPLE OF KHONS, KARNAK BIRDS EYE VIEW FRONT VIEW COLLONADED COURTYARD N 6
  7. 7. WORKER’S SETTLEMENT- CITY OF KAHUN The world‟s 1st “workers‟ housing” was in the ancient town of Kahun Built about 3000BC for the builders of the pyramids at Kahun near Giza. The town was laid in rectilinear grid. Comprised a few large houses (government quarters) and many smaller ones Acropolis:- Community centre, place of worship and seat for government quarters which were a higher group of community 7
  8. 8. Workers Housing Government Quaters River nile ARCHITECTURAL FEATURES:- Nile connected axis to the whole region. It also acted as a major highway. Fine example of standardized buildings grouped into special zones. Brick row houses for workers and craftsmen, often back to back A quarter of large mansions for government officials An enclosed compound LOCATION MAP PLAN 8
  9. 9. Methods of constructing the columns from one block or several blocks
  10. 10. Egyptian columns types 1-square columns They are blocks of four ribs whose purpose is strength • Column dimensions 1-4. • Made of solid granite stone. • They did not have any kind of decoration. • The Egyptian extracted from this column other types of 8 or 16 ribs
  11. 11. Ramsaym Temple in Luxor
  12. 12. 2- Round columns • It started in the Old Kingdom. • The columns had bases that stood out from the column, to distribute the weight and prevent moisture leakage to the column, • We see it in the columns of Sahorea temple and the temple of the king Citi I in Abydos.
  13. 13. 3- Palm columns • The Egyptian quote from the shape of the palm tree, its form was a cylindrical shaft with a diameter of the top like palm.
  14. 14. Papyrus columns • It have different motifs • The papyrus symbolized the northern Kingdom. • It Is no different from the palm columns . • in general it is plants decoration, we can see this column type in the Temple of Luxor and the tombs of the Amarna hill. • The capitals was natural green color, while the shaft of the column is the original stone.
  15. 15. Hathoric columns • These columns are very similar to that of Egyptian musical instrument, Sistron, which is an eccentric with a head forming the goddess Hathor. • This column is formed by a shaft and capital representing the cystron and the crown of the goddess Hathor, bearing the front of a house or a temple.
  16. 16. The channels column or proto-doric appeared in the tombs of Bani Hassan, Deir al-Bahari and the Temple of Ptah in Karnak from the reign of the royal family18 The channels column or proto-doric
  17. 17. The most important features of ancient Egyptian architecture 1- Egyptian architecture is characterized by its simplicity, magnificence, and grandeur. • This simplicity is manifested in the Pyramids of Giza, the Temple Mount of Sakkara, and the Temple of Abu Houl. • Simplicity was associated with beauty and with a broad knowledge of construction engineering.
  18. 18. • 2- The Egyptians turned to a new trend, tasting nature.
  19. 19. 3 - start the establishment of spacious columns • They used to light it to make the center columns much higher than the side columns. • As a result, the ceiling on both sides was lower than in the center and thus light was introduced through the openings
  20. 20. 4- The ancient Egyptian architecture was characterized by its size and wall thickness . • the walls was built by inclination to the inside of the highest. • the builder so as to keep the surface of the wall from the inside vertically but the outer surface inclined. • This way built give the wall strength and stability
  21. 21. 6- The use of rectangular or square forms adjacent or overlapping, for example, the shape of the building, which is a main rectangle consists of several small rectangles, each of which is integral to rectangles
  22. 22. Walls were working spaces to be unveiled as a record of the works of kings

×