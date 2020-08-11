Cong nghe enzim_3199

Successfully reported this slideshow.
                CÔNG NGHỆ ENZYM
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 1 c l c Ch ng1: NGUYÊNLI UTHUENZIMVÀPHÂNB ...................................
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 2 6.5. Saccarazavàglucooxydaza...............................................
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 3 Ch ng 1: NGUYÊN LI U THU ENZIM VÀ PHÂN B 1.1. Ngu n ng v t: 1.1.1. Tu t ...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 4 1.2. Ngu n g c th c v t: 1.2.1. Cây u r a (Canavalin ensifirmis): ây là ...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 5 s n xu t ch ph m enzim, ng i ta có th phân l p các gi ng vi sinh v t có ...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 6 al am at A B C D Methionin E G Lizin Treonin Izoloxin Ghi chú: A – C ch ...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 7 Ngh a là khi trong môi tr ng nuôi c y có ch t c m ng s kích thích cho vi...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 8 t n v sao chép s c p g i là m t operon. S t ng h p ARNtt c b t u m t u c...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 9 R P O S1 S2 S3 ADN : ARN-polymeraza : Repressor : coreressor R: Gene u h...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 10 ADNS3S2S1OPR ARNtt A B C D E1 E2 E3 minh ho c ch c m ng sinh t ng h p e...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 11 CAP P O Zi i ZO ARN-Polymeraza CAP a) b) c) i ZO CAP AMPv AMPv AMPv ARN...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 12 u s thay i c u trúc b c 1 x y ra vùng trung tâm ho t ng ho c g n ó thì ...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 13 2.3.1. Ph ng pháp c y chuy n: ây là ph ng pháp ph bi n nh t d th c hi n...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 14 nghiên c u ng i ta nh n th y ba lo i gluxit là ngu n cácbon t t nh t si...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 15 (ch t tr n áp) sinh t ng h p enzim pectinaza trên môi tr ng nuôi c y là...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 16 + i v i x khu n a nhi t Actynomyces Vulgaris U2 thì pepton là ch t c m ...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 17 n kh n ng sinh t ng h p xenlulaza. Trong a s tr ng h p biotin (VTM H) v...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 18 nuôi c y chìm), trong ó ph ng pháp b sâu còn có th chia ra 2 ph ng pháp...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 19 rút ng n th i gian làm ngu i, kh ng ch c m chính xác h n nh ng òi h i p...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 20 +Môi tr ng nuôi c y 40m3 c a Trung Qu c: t khoai lang : 400kg t bánh mì...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 21 t o thành enzym. Ví d : i v i enzym -amylaza thì pHopt c a cáclo i vi k...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 22 + T n ít n ng l ng ( n, h i n c, công nhân) thi t b , d ng c nuôi c y n...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 23 2.6.2. Thu nh n ch ph m k thu t: Ch ph m k thu t là ch ph m enzym ch a ...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 24 Ch ng 3: K THU T S N XU T CH PH M T H T C C N Y M (MALT) Malt là lo i h...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 25 Tên b ph n h t % kh i l ng toàn h t tr u qu h t Al rông Phôi i nh 12 3,...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 26 - S công ngh làm s ch và phân lo i h t 3.3. a, sát trùng và ngâm h t: 3...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 27 p c a h t ng th i t ng kh n ng nhi m và phát tri n c a vi sinh v t t p,...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 28 + Ngâm trong n c-không khí gián n: H t lúc c ngâm trong n c, lúc c ngâm...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 29 - Quá trình sinh hoá: Thu phân các ch t d tr trong n i nh . - Quá trình...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 30 - Enzim Sitaza: ây là t p h p enzim g m sitoplastaza và sitaza chúng ho...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 31 m th 5. S thu phân protein b t u b ng tác d ng c a proteinaza t o thành...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 32 +Amylofotfataza c t g c axit fotforic c a phân t amylopectin. Do k t qu...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 33 + Th i kì 3: (2 ngày cu i) c ng hô h p và n y m m gi m, o tr n 2÷3 l n ...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 34 i m ch n m ch Malt en và lúa m Kê >6 >5 >7 >3 >35 >45 >35 >100 4-6 3-5 ...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 35 bi n i khác trong n i nh v n x y ra r t m nh vì nhi t t i thích c a a s...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 36 ây là lo i lò s y c n v i ph ng pháp s y i l u c ng b c, hi n nay v n c...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 37 15 m c chia thánh 3 khu chính: khu ti p nh n và s y s b malt t i, khu s...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 38 c nhi t i m cao nên m c a malt khi em s n xu t bia th ng cao n 8-9%, nê...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 39 màu gi ng màu h t cà phê rang, mùi th m cà phê rang. T 100kg malt th ng...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 40 Ch ng 4: S N XU T ENZIM T TH C V T Enzim t th c v t c ng chi m m t t l ...
CÔNG NGH ENZIM GVC: Ths. Tr n Xuân Ng ch Trang: 41 Bromelain có nhi u trong ph li u d a nh v , lõi, ch i, l i u. Gi i thi ...
