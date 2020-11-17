Successfully reported this slideshow.
CNNs and Fisher Vectors for No- Audio Multimodal Speech Detection Jose Vargas, Hayley Hung Delft University of Technology ...
Approach Video Dense Trajectories + Fisher Vectors 1s window -> label 1s Why? - Preliminary experiments using 3s showed co...
Video: dense trajectories Trajectory extraction: 1. Sample interest points in different scales. 2. Track each point using ...
Video: Fisher Vectors Goal: summarize a set of local descriptors (eg. dense trajectories) of arbitrary size into a single ...
Acceleration: 1-D CNN Input: 3 axis of accelerometer for 3s windows. Architecture: - 5 conv. layers + 3 FC layers - filter...
Results & Conclusions ● Simple CNN models outperformed feature extraction (PSD features). ● Windows of 1s are too small fo...
Opportunities Task-specific: ● Exploration of 1-D CNN architectures for time series. ● What is the optimal context size fo...
Questions? MediaEval 2019 10th Anniversary Workshop 27-29 October 2019 EURECOM, Sophia Antipolis, France
CNNs and Fisher Vectors for No-Audio Multimodal Speech Detection

Paper: http://ceur-ws.org/Vol-2670/MediaEval_19_paper_23.pdf
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFl7q9rCj3g

Jose Vargas and Hayley Hung, CNNs and Fisher Vectors for No-Audio Multimodal Speech Detection. Proc. of MediaEval 2018, 27-29 October 2019, Sophia Antipolis, France.


Abstract:
This paper presents the algorithms that the organisers deployed for the automatic Behavior Analysis (HBA) task in MediaEval 2019, consisting on the detection of speech in social interaction from body-worn acceleration and video only. For acceleration-based prediction, a CNN with access to a window of 3s around and including the one-second prediction window is shown to perform remarkably. For video-based prediction, a Fisher vector pipeline with access only to the prediction window of 1s was found to perform significantly worse, while the late fusion of both approaches resulted in a small improvement.

Presented by Jose Vargas

  1. 1. CNNs and Fisher Vectors for No- Audio Multimodal Speech Detection Jose Vargas, Hayley Hung Delft University of Technology MediaEval 2019 10th Anniversary Workshop 27-29 October 2019 EURECOM, Sophia Antipolis, France
  2. 2. Approach Video Dense Trajectories + Fisher Vectors 1s window -> label 1s Why? - Preliminary experiments using 3s showed consistently better performance vs MILES - Results showed robustness against different orientations - Simple Acceleration 1-D Convolutional Neural Network 3s window -> label 1s Why? - Logistic Regression showed strong performance in this task. - CNNs can take a larger context - Preliminary experiments showed competitive performance vs LSTMs Chen, Y., Bi, J., & Wang, J. Z. (2006). MILES: Multiple-instance learning via embedded instance selection. IEEE Transactions on Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence. 2
  3. 3. Video: dense trajectories Trajectory extraction: 1. Sample interest points in different scales. 2. Track each point using optical flow in corresponding scale. 3. Describe the trajectory via HOG, HOF, MBH. Wang, H., Kläser, A., Schmid, C., & Liu, C. L. (2011). Action recognition by dense trajectories. Proceedings of the IEEE Computer Society Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition. 3
  4. 4. Video: Fisher Vectors Goal: summarize a set of local descriptors (eg. dense trajectories) of arbitrary size into a single high-dimensional (feature) vector that describes a window. GMM SVMBags of dense trajectories Fisher Vectors i i+1 i+2 for a GMM, ! can be: mean, variance = 2KD- dimensional vector K: dimensionality of GMM (256) D: dimensionality of input (200) 2KD = 51200 4
  5. 5. Acceleration: 1-D CNN Input: 3 axis of accelerometer for 3s windows. Architecture: - 5 conv. layers + 3 FC layers - filter sizes inspired in AlexNet but along 1D. 5
  6. 6. Results & Conclusions ● Simple CNN models outperformed feature extraction (PSD features). ● Windows of 1s are too small for accurate video predictions. ● The CNN model benefits from a larger context. 6
  7. 7. Opportunities Task-specific: ● Exploration of 1-D CNN architectures for time series. ● What is the optimal context size for this task? ● How to detect the more subtle cues? General: ● Study the ground truth gap: perceived speaking vs. actual speaking. ● We should re-evaluate unsupervised domain adaptation for person specificity. ● How to incorporate a larger context into Fisher vector methods? ● How to interpret what a FV model has learned? 7
  8. 8. Questions? MediaEval 2019 10th Anniversary Workshop 27-29 October 2019 EURECOM, Sophia Antipolis, France

