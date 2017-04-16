Kabel tray

AHLI KUMPULAN: MUHAMMAD HAZIM BIN BAHAROM MUHAMAAD SYAFI BIN MAHAZIR MUHAMMAD ZULHILMI BIN AKHBAR
PERFORATED CABLE TRAY (Jenis Talam Kabel Berlubang) • Cable Tray (Dulang kabel) berlubang adalah salah satu jenis sistem p...
LADDER CABLE TRAY (Jenis Talam Kabel Bertangga)  Dengan perlindungan sebelah tepi yang kukuh dan kekuatan sistem ini juga...
LADDER CABLE TRAY  Biasanya cabel ladder ini digunakaan dikilang- kilang atau dibangunaan-bangunan besar terdapat kabel-k...
SOLID BOTTOM CABLE TRAY (Jenis Talam Kabel Bawah Pejal) Tiada sokongan pengedaran udara berterusan untuk kabel-kabel jenis...
SOLID BOTTOM CABLE TRAY  Dulang kabel yang Dasar dan kukuh adalah biasanya digunakan pada pemasangan elektrikal.  Dengan...
Through Cable Tray (Jenis Talam Kabel Palung)  Sistem pengudaraan yang sederhana dengan mempunyai kekerapan sokongan kabe...
. Channel Cable Tray  Lebar: 3, 4, & 6 inci pada system logam manakala 8 inchi ke atas untuk system bukan logam.  Kedala...
.Wire Mesh Cable Tray (Jenis Talam Kabel Jaringan Wire)  Sesuaikan digunakan terutamanya untuk voltan rendah, telekomunik...
