Typhoid
Introduction • Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection that can spread throughout the body, affecting many organs. Without ...
Signs and Symptoms • Symptoms normally begin between 6 and 30 days after exposure to the bacteria. • The two major symptom...
How we diagnose Typhoid • Diagnosis is made by any blood, bone marrow or stool culture and with the widal test (Demonstrat...
Why we still use Widal test The Widal test is an old serologic assay for detecting IgM and IgG to the O and H antigens of ...
Treatment • The only effective treatment for typhoid is antibiotics. The most commonly used are ciprofloxacin (for non-pre...
Introduction, causes, pathophysiology, diagnostic test and treatment of typhoid

  1. 1. Dreamz College of Pharmacy Typhoid Mrinal Assistant Professor Pharmacology
  2. 2. Introduction • Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection that can spread throughout the body, affecting many organs. Without prompt treatment, it can cause serious complications and can be fatal. • It's caused by a bacterium called Salmonella typhi, which is related to the bacteria that cause salmonella Food poisoning. • Typhoid fever is highly contagious. An infected person can pass the bacteria out of their body in their stools (faeces) or, less commonly, in their urine. • If someone else eats food or drinks water that's been contaminated with a small amount of infected faeces or urine, they can become infected with the bacteria and develop typhoid fever. • Children are more susceptible to typhoid, this may be because their immune system (the body's natural defence against infection and illness) is still developing. However, children with typhoid fever tend to have milder symptoms than adults. • India, Pakistan, and Egypt are also known as high-risk areas for developing this disease. Worldwide, typhoid fever affects more than 21 million people annually, with about 200,000 people dying from the disease.
  3. 3. Signs and Symptoms • Symptoms normally begin between 6 and 30 days after exposure to the bacteria. • The two major symptoms of typhoid are fever and rash. Typhoid fever is particularly high, gradually increasing over several days up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, or 39 to 40 degrees Celsius. • The rash, which does not affect every patient, consists of rose- colored spots, particularly on the neck and abdomen. • Other symptoms can include: weakness, abdominal pain, constipation, headaches • Rarely, symptoms might include confusion, diarrhea, and vomiting, but this is not normally severe. • Another infection, paratyphoid, is caused by Salmonella enterica. It has similar symptoms to typhoid, but it is less likely to be fatal.
  4. 4. How we diagnose Typhoid • Diagnosis is made by any blood, bone marrow or stool culture and with the widal test (Demonstration of salmonella antibodies against antigens O-somatic and H-flagellar). • Testing for H agglutinins in Dryers tubes , a narrow tube floccules at the bottom • Testing for O agglutinins in Felix tubes, Chalky • Incubated at 37 degree celsius overnight.
  5. 5. Why we still use Widal test The Widal test is an old serologic assay for detecting IgM and IgG to the O and H antigens of salmonella. The test is unreliable but is widely used in most developing countries because of its low cost.
  6. 6. Treatment • The only effective treatment for typhoid is antibiotics. The most commonly used are ciprofloxacin (for non-pregnant adults) and ceftriaxone. • Other than antibiotics, it is important to rehydrate by drinking adequate water. • In more severe cases, where the bowel has become perforated, surgery may be required.

