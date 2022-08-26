EFT ADVENTURE TOUR.pptx

2.
QUEENSTOWN
Affectional known as New Zealand adventures
capital. Queenstown is a place that strikes the
perfect balance between its awe-inspiring
natural beauty and its iconic hear-pumping
attraction.
4.
LAKE WAKATIPU
the sublime Lake
Wakatipu is New
Zealand’s longest and
third largest..
An inland lake with a
length of 80
kilometres (50 miles)
5.
Lake Wakatipu fills a deep valley carved into the
mountains by ancient glaciers. Views from
Fernhill of an impressive trio - Queenstown, Lake
Wakatipu and the Remarkables. In Queenstown,
there's always a new vista around the corner
The Dart and Rees Rivers flows into the northern
end of Lake Wakatipu; the Kawarau River,
beginning near Queenstown, handles its outflow.
The lake occupies a single, glacier-carved trench
and is bordered on all sides by tall mountains,
the highest of which is Mount Earnslaw (2819
metres). Settlements around the lake shore
include Queensown and the villages of
Kingston, Glenorchy and Kinloch.
6.
Rangitoto
a volcanic island in the
Hauraki Gulf near
Auckland, New
Zealand. The 5.5 km
wide island is a
symmetrical shield
volcano cone, reaching
a height of 260 m
7.
Rangitoto Island Track walk is the
longer walk via Mackenzie Bay and
is an easy 4 hour walk to the top of
the volcano.
8.
SKIPPER
CANYON
a historic and scenic
gorge, some 22
kilometres in length,
several kilometres
north of Queenstown,
New Zealand.
9.
WAITOMO
The Waitomo
Glowworm Caves
attraction is a cave at
Waitomo on the
North Island of New
Zealand
10.
Waitomo Glow Worm Caves known for its
population of a glowworm species found exclusively
in New Zealand. This cave is part of the Waitomo
Caves system that includes the Ruakuri Cave and
the Aranui Cave.The attraction has a modern visitor
centre at the entrance, largely designed in wood.
There are organized tours that include a boat
ride under the glowworms. 10
12.
a town set on
its namesake
lake on New
Zealand's North
Island, is
renowned for
its geothermal
activity and
Maori culture
14.
Hot Water Beach is an NZ Must Do and one of its
most dramatic places. From the sound of its
surging waves to the fierce bite of hot sand
underneath your bare feet at low tide, Hot Water
Beach presents a landscape and an atmosphere
like nowhere else.
15.
Location
ast coast of the Coromandel Peninsula, New
Zealand, just south of Mercury Bay.[1] It is
approximately 12 kilometres south east
of Whitianga, and approximately 175
kilometres from Auckland by car
17.
Aoraki Mount Cook National Park is home of the highest
mountains and the longest glaciers. It is alpine in the purest
sense - with skyscraping peaks, glaciers and permanent snow
fields, all set under a star-studded sky.
19.
The Redwoods Whakarewarewa Forest
is a forest of naturalised coastal redwood on the outskirts
of Rotorua, New Zealand, adjacent to
the Whakarewarewathermal area. The 6 hectares (15 acres)
stand of Californian Redwoods is part of the larger
Whakarewarewa State Forest.
The trees were planted at the beginning of the 20th century as
part of a programme to assess the viability of various exotic tree
species for commercial forestry in New Zealand.[1] Subsequently
these trees have grown faster than in their native homeland due
to the richer soil and higher rainfall in the area, reaching over 70
metres (230 ft) height only 100 years later.
