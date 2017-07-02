Χάρης Βογιατζής 1924-1981 Θεματολογικά το έργο του στρέφεται γύρω από δυο πόλους: Ο άνθρωπος κατά μόνας είτε σε ομάδες. Εδ...
Οι εργάτες, 1944
Άτιτλο, 1942 Κεφαλή γέροντος, 1944
Τοπίο της ακτής
Αυγή στο Αιγαίο, 1962
Από το 1967-1968 οι τοπογραφικές του επιδόσεις πληθαίνουν. Εμμένει στο οξύ φως του Αιγαίου & στους καθαρούς όγκους των νησ...
Πηγές από επιλεγμένη βιβλιογραφία. Η παρουσίαση έγινε από τη φοιτήτρια του Τμήματος Θεατρικών Σπουδών Αθηνών, Στάμου Μαρία...
Χάρης Βογιατζής

Η διαδρομή του εικαστικού Χάρυ Βογιατζή

