Pp inflasi

  1. 1. PENGARUH INFLASIPENGARUH INFLASI BAGI PEREKONOMIANBAGI PEREKONOMIAN Disampaikan olehDisampaikan oleh Kepala Badan Pusat StatistikKepala Badan Pusat Statistik KABUPATEN BANJARNEGARAKABUPATEN BANJARNEGARA
  2. 2. INFLASIINFLASI  Inflasi merupakan indikator ekonomi makroInflasi merupakan indikator ekonomi makro yang dapat diartikan sebagai gejala kenaikanyang dapat diartikan sebagai gejala kenaikan harga barang dan jasa masyarakat yangharga barang dan jasa masyarakat yang bersifat umum dan terus- menerus.bersifat umum dan terus- menerus.  Secara teori, inflasi pada dasarnya berkaitanSecara teori, inflasi pada dasarnya berkaitan dengan fenomena interaksi antara permintaandengan fenomena interaksi antara permintaan dan penawaran. Namun pada kenyataannya,dan penawaran. Namun pada kenyataannya, inflasi tidak terlepas dari pengaruh faktor-inflasi tidak terlepas dari pengaruh faktor- faktor lainnya seperti tata niaga danfaktor lainnya seperti tata niaga dan kelancaran dalam lalu lintas barang dan jasakelancaran dalam lalu lintas barang dan jasa serta peranan kebijakan pemerintah.serta peranan kebijakan pemerintah.
  3. 3.  Sukirno (2000) membedakan inflasi menurut faktor-faktor yangSukirno (2000) membedakan inflasi menurut faktor-faktor yang menyebabkannya menjadi dua, yaitu:menyebabkannya menjadi dua, yaitu: 1. Inflasi tarikan permintaan (1. Inflasi tarikan permintaan (demand pull inflation)demand pull inflation) adalah inflasiadalah inflasi terjadi apabila sektor perusahaanterjadi apabila sektor perusahaan tidak mampu dengan cepattidak mampu dengan cepat melayani permintaan yang wujud dalam pasaran. Masalahmelayani permintaan yang wujud dalam pasaran. Masalah kekurangan barang akan berlaku dan mendorong kepadakekurangan barang akan berlaku dan mendorong kepada kenaikan harga-harga.kenaikan harga-harga. 2. Inflasi desakan biaya (cost push inflation) merupakan masalah2. Inflasi desakan biaya (cost push inflation) merupakan masalah kenaikan harga-harga dalam perekonomian yang disebabkan olehkenaikan harga-harga dalam perekonomian yang disebabkan oleh kenaikan biaya produksi. Pertambahan biaya produksi akankenaikan biaya produksi. Pertambahan biaya produksi akan mendorong perusahaan-perusahaan menaikkan harga walaupunmendorong perusahaan-perusahaan menaikkan harga walaupun mereka harus mengambil resiko akan menghadapi penguranganmereka harus mengambil resiko akan menghadapi pengurangan dalam permintaan barang-barang yang diproduksinya.dalam permintaan barang-barang yang diproduksinya. Inflasi juga dapat disebabkan oleh kebijakan pemerintah untukInflasi juga dapat disebabkan oleh kebijakan pemerintah untuk menambah jumlah uang beredar dalam masyarakat (monetarymenambah jumlah uang beredar dalam masyarakat (monetary inflation), misalnya dengan cara pencetakan uang baru,inflation), misalnya dengan cara pencetakan uang baru, pengeluaran kembali uang lama sehingga jumlah uang beredarpengeluaran kembali uang lama sehingga jumlah uang beredar semakin banyak.semakin banyak.
  4. 4. Faktor-faktor yang Mempengaruhi InflasiFaktor-faktor yang Mempengaruhi Inflasi Defisit Anggaran Pengeluaran Infrastruktur Subsidi BBM, Listrik, dll Anggaran militer/pertahanan Ketidakstabilan Politik Ekspektasi Inflasi Tinggi Permintaan Barang & Jasa Kebijakan Harga/ Tarif Pemerintah Biaya input upah dan pengeluaram Spekulasi Biaya Produksi Pasar Dunia Barang-barang Impor Harga barang-barang Input naik Nilai Tukar S (Rp/$) Kebijakan Moneter BI Penutupan defisit Anggaran & supply uang Suku bunga & biaya modal Aggrerat Demand/ Permintaan Pasar Barang & Jasa Aggrerat Supply/ Penawaran Inflasi/Deflasi KebijakanFiskalMoneter
  5. 5.  Sebagai suatu fenomena ekonomi,Sebagai suatu fenomena ekonomi, inflasi sering terjadi karena sensitifinflasi sering terjadi karena sensitif terhadap perubahan musim, arusterhadap perubahan musim, arus distribusi, rumor, stabilitas politik, dandistribusi, rumor, stabilitas politik, dan krisis kepercayaan masyarakat terhadapkrisis kepercayaan masyarakat terhadap pemerintah.pemerintah.
  6. 6. Faktor Pemicu InflasiFaktor Pemicu Inflasi a. Faktor internal (kondisi pasar)a. Faktor internal (kondisi pasar) Output gap (demand vs supply)Output gap (demand vs supply) Faktor yang mempengaruhi penawaran barang dan jasa sepertiFaktor yang mempengaruhi penawaran barang dan jasa seperti tingkat masukan, distribusi, dan stock.tingkat masukan, distribusi, dan stock. Masukan berlebihan dan distribusi lancar, akan terjadi deflasiMasukan berlebihan dan distribusi lancar, akan terjadi deflasi (seperti pada panen raya).(seperti pada panen raya). Produksi tersendat/lewat musim, distribusi terhambat, stockProduksi tersendat/lewat musim, distribusi terhambat, stock berkurangberkurang.. b. External Shockb. External Shock 1) Kebijakan fiskal pemerintah, kebijakan moneter, dan kondisi1) Kebijakan fiskal pemerintah, kebijakan moneter, dan kondisi perekonomian secara keseluruhan (makro) yang berkaitanperekonomian secara keseluruhan (makro) yang berkaitan langsung maupun tidak langsung dengan harga barang danlangsung maupun tidak langsung dengan harga barang dan jasa.jasa. 2) Faktor yang mempengaruhi permintaan barang dan jasa2) Faktor yang mempengaruhi permintaan barang dan jasa berkaitan dengan daya beli masyarakat, perilaku, selera, danberkaitan dengan daya beli masyarakat, perilaku, selera, dan jumlah konsumen.jumlah konsumen. Perilaku permintaan konsumen akan barang dan jasa jugaPerilaku permintaan konsumen akan barang dan jasa juga dipengaruhi oleh faktor musim, hari raya Lebaran/Natal, dandipengaruhi oleh faktor musim, hari raya Lebaran/Natal, dan tahun ajaran barutahun ajaran baru Dengan faktor-faktor tersebut maka inflasi tidak dapatDengan faktor-faktor tersebut maka inflasi tidak dapat diprediksi.diprediksi.
  7. 7. Cara Menghitung Laju InflasiCara Menghitung Laju Inflasi  Salah satu indikator yang digunakan untuk menghitung laju inflasi adalahSalah satu indikator yang digunakan untuk menghitung laju inflasi adalah Indeks Harga Konsumen (IHK). Untuk menghitung IHK, BPSIndeks Harga Konsumen (IHK). Untuk menghitung IHK, BPS menggunakan rumus Modifikasi Laspeyres Indeks.menggunakan rumus Modifikasi Laspeyres Indeks.  Dari sudut pandang praktek, Indeks Laspeyres merupakan formula yangDari sudut pandang praktek, Indeks Laspeyres merupakan formula yang paling layak digunakan untuk pengukuran perubahan harga. Formulapaling layak digunakan untuk pengukuran perubahan harga. Formula ini menggunakan penimbang pada tahun dasar, dengan asumsi bahwaini menggunakan penimbang pada tahun dasar, dengan asumsi bahwa selama periode itu tidak terjadi perubahan pilihan komoditas olehselama periode itu tidak terjadi perubahan pilihan komoditas oleh konsumen.konsumen.  Penerapan formula ini untuk penghitungan IHK akan menghemat biaya,Penerapan formula ini untuk penghitungan IHK akan menghemat biaya, karena untuk memperbaharui paket komoditas dan penimbang dengankarena untuk memperbaharui paket komoditas dan penimbang dengan SBH terlalu mahal. Hal ini menjadi alasan mengapa kebanyakan negaraSBH terlalu mahal. Hal ini menjadi alasan mengapa kebanyakan negara menggunakan formula Laspeyres untuk menghitung IHK, meskipunmenggunakan formula Laspeyres untuk menghitung IHK, meskipun Laspeyres dikritik tidak dapat menangkap perkembangan biaya hidup.Laspeyres dikritik tidak dapat menangkap perkembangan biaya hidup.  Salah satu cara untuk meningkatkan validitas indeks, rumus LaspeyresSalah satu cara untuk meningkatkan validitas indeks, rumus Laspeyres dimodifikasi dengan menggunakan nilai konsumsi terakhir sebagaidimodifikasi dengan menggunakan nilai konsumsi terakhir sebagai penimbang. Nilai konsumsi bulan lalu dipakai untuk menghitung indekspenimbang. Nilai konsumsi bulan lalu dipakai untuk menghitung indeks berjalan. BPS menggunakan Laspeyres modifikasi untuk menghitungberjalan. BPS menggunakan Laspeyres modifikasi untuk menghitung IHK 2007=100.IHK 2007=100.
  8. 8. Indeks Harga KonsumenIndeks Harga Konsumen a. Formulaa. Formula Laspeyres Indeks :Laspeyres Indeks : Modifikasi Laspeyres Indeks :Modifikasi Laspeyres Indeks : 100x QP QP I oo on L ∑ ∑= 100 1 1 )1( )1( ×= ∑ ∑ = = − − k i oioi k i oiin in ni L QP QP P P I
  9. 9. atauatau 100 )1( x NK NKRH I oi inni L ∑ ∑ − = 100x NK NK I oi ni L ∑ ∑=
  10. 10. PoQoPoQo = NK b/ji periode Jan-Des 2007 (SBH07)= NK b/ji periode Jan-Des 2007 (SBH07) = Penimbang (Weighting)= Penimbang (Weighting) Poi = Harga rata-rata b/ji i pada periode Jan-Des 2007Poi = Harga rata-rata b/ji i pada periode Jan-Des 2007 Pni = Harga rata-rata b/ji i pada periode berjalan (ke-n)Pni = Harga rata-rata b/ji i pada periode berjalan (ke-n) P(n-1)i = Harga rata-rata b/ji i pada periode sebelumnya (ke n-1)P(n-1)i = Harga rata-rata b/ji i pada periode sebelumnya (ke n-1)
  11. 11. Formula :Formula : dimana :dimana : L(I/D)L(I/D) nn = Laju inflasi/deflasi pada bulan ke n= Laju inflasi/deflasi pada bulan ke n IHKIHKnn = Indeks harga konsumen pada bulan= Indeks harga konsumen pada bulan ke nke n IHKIHK(n-1)(n-1) = IHK pada bulan ke (n-1)= IHK pada bulan ke (n-1) 100 )1( )1( )( x IHK IHKIHK D IL n nn n − − − = atau 100100 )1( −= − x IHK IHK n n
  12. 12. Macam-macam inflasiMacam-macam inflasi  Menurut jenisnya, inflasi dapat dibedakan menjadi:Menurut jenisnya, inflasi dapat dibedakan menjadi: a. Inflasi dari segi parah atau tidaknyaa. Inflasi dari segi parah atau tidaknya 1. Inflasi ringan1. Inflasi ringan, yaitu inflasi yang laju, yaitu inflasi yang laju pertumbuhannya lebih kecil dari 10% perpertumbuhannya lebih kecil dari 10% per tahun.tahun. 2. Inflasi sedang2. Inflasi sedang, yaitu inflasi yang laju, yaitu inflasi yang laju pertumbuhannya antara 10%-30% per tahunpertumbuhannya antara 10%-30% per tahun 3. Inflasi berat3. Inflasi berat, yaitu inflasi yang laju, yaitu inflasi yang laju pertumbuhannya antara 30%-100% per tahun.pertumbuhannya antara 30%-100% per tahun. 4. Hiper inflasi4. Hiper inflasi, yaitu inflasi yang laju, yaitu inflasi yang laju pertumbuhannya lebih dari 100% per tahun.pertumbuhannya lebih dari 100% per tahun.
  13. 13. b. Inflasi dari segi tingkat intensitasnyab. Inflasi dari segi tingkat intensitasnya 1. Inflasi merayap1. Inflasi merayap (creeping inflation)(creeping inflation), inflasi yang ditandai, inflasi yang ditandai dengan inflasi yang rendah( kurang dari 10% per tahun),dengan inflasi yang rendah( kurang dari 10% per tahun), kenaikan harga berjalan lamban dengan persentase yangkenaikan harga berjalan lamban dengan persentase yang kecil dan dalam jangka waktu yang relatif lama.kecil dan dalam jangka waktu yang relatif lama. 2. Inflasi yang menengah2. Inflasi yang menengah (galloping inflation),(galloping inflation), inflasiinflasi dengan kenaikan harga yang cukup besar.dengan kenaikan harga yang cukup besar. 3. Inflasi tinggi3. Inflasi tinggi (hyper inflation),(hyper inflation), inflasi yang kenaikannyainflasi yang kenaikannya 5 sampai 6 kali dan merupakan inflasi yang paling5 sampai 6 kali dan merupakan inflasi yang paling parah.Pada kondisi ini masyarakat enggan menyimpanparah.Pada kondisi ini masyarakat enggan menyimpan atau memegang uang tunai karena nilai uang sangatatau memegang uang tunai karena nilai uang sangat rendah.rendah.
  14. 14. c. Inflasi dari segi asalnyac. Inflasi dari segi asalnya 1. Inflasi domestik1. Inflasi domestik, yaitu inflasi yang terjadi karena, yaitu inflasi yang terjadi karena adanya gejolak riil dan atau moneter dari dalamadanya gejolak riil dan atau moneter dari dalam negeri, yang bisa disebabkan karena perilakunegeri, yang bisa disebabkan karena perilaku pemerintah maupun nonpemerintah.pemerintah maupun nonpemerintah. 2. Inflasi dari luar2. Inflasi dari luar, yaitu inflasi yang terjadi karena, yaitu inflasi yang terjadi karena adanya gejolak variabel-variabel eksternal atau luaradanya gejolak variabel-variabel eksternal atau luar negeri. Misalnya kenaikan pendapatan dunianegeri. Misalnya kenaikan pendapatan dunia cenderung meningkatkan ekspor nasional yang akancenderung meningkatkan ekspor nasional yang akan memperbaiki neraca pembayaran.memperbaiki neraca pembayaran.
  15. 15. Dampak InflasiDampak Inflasi  Inflasi memiliki dampak positif dan dampak negatif, tergantungInflasi memiliki dampak positif dan dampak negatif, tergantung parah atau tidaknya inflasi. Apabila inflasi itu ringan, justruparah atau tidaknya inflasi. Apabila inflasi itu ringan, justru mempunyai pengaruh yang positif dalam arti dapat mendorongmempunyai pengaruh yang positif dalam arti dapat mendorong perekonomian lebih baik, yaitu meningkatkan pendapatanperekonomian lebih baik, yaitu meningkatkan pendapatan nasional dan membuat orang bergairah untuk bekerja, menabungnasional dan membuat orang bergairah untuk bekerja, menabung dan mengadakan investasi.dan mengadakan investasi.  Sebaliknya, dalam masa inflasi yang parah, yaitu pada saat terjadiSebaliknya, dalam masa inflasi yang parah, yaitu pada saat terjadi inflasi tak terkendali (hiper inflasi), keadaan perekonomianinflasi tak terkendali (hiper inflasi), keadaan perekonomian menjadi kacau dan perekonomian dirasakan lesu. Orang menjadimenjadi kacau dan perekonomian dirasakan lesu. Orang menjadi tidak bersemangat kerja, menabung, atau mengadakan investasitidak bersemangat kerja, menabung, atau mengadakan investasi dan produksi karena harga meningkat dengan cepat. Paradan produksi karena harga meningkat dengan cepat. Para penerima pendapatan tetap seperti pegawai negeri atau karyawanpenerima pendapatan tetap seperti pegawai negeri atau karyawan swasta serta kaum buruh juga akan kewalahan menanggung danswasta serta kaum buruh juga akan kewalahan menanggung dan mengimbangi harga sehingga hidup mereka menjadi semakinmengimbangi harga sehingga hidup mereka menjadi semakin merosot dan terpuruk dari waktu ke waktu.merosot dan terpuruk dari waktu ke waktu.
  16. 16.  Bagi masyarakat yang memiliki pendapatan tetap,Bagi masyarakat yang memiliki pendapatan tetap, inflasi sangat merugikan. Kita ambil contoh seoranginflasi sangat merugikan. Kita ambil contoh seorang pensiunan pegawai negeri tahun 1990. Pada tahunpensiunan pegawai negeri tahun 1990. Pada tahun 1990, uang pensiunnya cukup untuk memenuhi1990, uang pensiunnya cukup untuk memenuhi kebutuhan hidupnya, namun di tahun 2003 -atau tigakebutuhan hidupnya, namun di tahun 2003 -atau tiga belas tahun kemudian, daya beli uangnya mungkinbelas tahun kemudian, daya beli uangnya mungkin hanya tinggal setengah. Artinya, uang pensiunnyahanya tinggal setengah. Artinya, uang pensiunnya tidak lagi cukup untuk memenuhi kebutuhantidak lagi cukup untuk memenuhi kebutuhan hidupnya.hidupnya.  Sebaliknya, orang yang mengandalkan pendapatanSebaliknya, orang yang mengandalkan pendapatan berdasarkan keuntungan, seperti misalnyaberdasarkan keuntungan, seperti misalnya pengusaha, tidak dirugikan dengan adanya inflasi.pengusaha, tidak dirugikan dengan adanya inflasi. Begitu juga halnya dengan pegawai yang bekerja diBegitu juga halnya dengan pegawai yang bekerja di perusahaan dengan gaji mengikuti tingkat inflasi.perusahaan dengan gaji mengikuti tingkat inflasi.
  17. 17.  Inflasi juga menyebabkan orang enggan untuk menabungInflasi juga menyebabkan orang enggan untuk menabung karena nilai mata uang semakin menurun. Memang,karena nilai mata uang semakin menurun. Memang, tabungan menghasilkan bunga, namun jika tingkat inflasitabungan menghasilkan bunga, namun jika tingkat inflasi di atas bunga, nilai uang tetap saja menurun. Bila orangdi atas bunga, nilai uang tetap saja menurun. Bila orang enggan menabung, dunia usaha dan investasi akan sulitenggan menabung, dunia usaha dan investasi akan sulit berkembang. Karena, untuk berkembang dunia usahaberkembang. Karena, untuk berkembang dunia usaha membutuhkan dana dari bank yang diperoleh darimembutuhkan dana dari bank yang diperoleh dari tabungan masyarakat.tabungan masyarakat.  Bagi orang yang meminjam uang kepada bank (debitur),Bagi orang yang meminjam uang kepada bank (debitur), inflasi menguntungkan, karena pada saat pembayaraninflasi menguntungkan, karena pada saat pembayaran utang kepada kreditur, nilai uang lebih rendahutang kepada kreditur, nilai uang lebih rendah dibandingkan pada saat meminjam. Sebaliknya, krediturdibandingkan pada saat meminjam. Sebaliknya, kreditur atau pihak yang meminjamkan uang akan mengalamiatau pihak yang meminjamkan uang akan mengalami kerugian karena nilai uang pengembalian lebih rendahkerugian karena nilai uang pengembalian lebih rendah jika dibandingkan pada saat peminjaman.jika dibandingkan pada saat peminjaman.
  18. 18.  Bagi produsen, inflasi dapat menguntungkan bila pendapatanBagi produsen, inflasi dapat menguntungkan bila pendapatan yang diperoleh lebih tinggi daripada kenaikan biaya produksi. Bilayang diperoleh lebih tinggi daripada kenaikan biaya produksi. Bila hal ini terjadi, produsen akan terdorong untuk melipatgandakanhal ini terjadi, produsen akan terdorong untuk melipatgandakan produksinya (biasanya terjadi pada pengusaha besar). Namun,produksinya (biasanya terjadi pada pengusaha besar). Namun, bila inflasi menyebabkan naiknya biaya produksi hingga padabila inflasi menyebabkan naiknya biaya produksi hingga pada akhirnya merugikan produsen, maka produsen enggan untukakhirnya merugikan produsen, maka produsen enggan untuk meneruskan produksinya. Produsen bisa menghentikanmeneruskan produksinya. Produsen bisa menghentikan produksinya untuk sementara waktu. Bahkan, bila tidak sanggupproduksinya untuk sementara waktu. Bahkan, bila tidak sanggup mengikuti laju inflasi, usaha produsen tersebut mungkin akanmengikuti laju inflasi, usaha produsen tersebut mungkin akan bangkrut (biasanya terjadi pada pengusaha kecil).bangkrut (biasanya terjadi pada pengusaha kecil).  Secara umum, inflasi dapat mengakibatkan berkurangnyaSecara umum, inflasi dapat mengakibatkan berkurangnya investasi di suatu negara, mendorong kenaikan suku bunga,investasi di suatu negara, mendorong kenaikan suku bunga, mendorong penanaman modal yang bersifat spekulatif, kegagalanmendorong penanaman modal yang bersifat spekulatif, kegagalan pelaksanaan pembangunan, ketidakstabilan ekonomi, defisitpelaksanaan pembangunan, ketidakstabilan ekonomi, defisit neraca pembayaran, dan merosotnya tingkat kehidupan danneraca pembayaran, dan merosotnya tingkat kehidupan dan kesejahteraan masyarakat.kesejahteraan masyarakat.
  19. 19. Pengaruh InflasiPengaruh Inflasi  1. Terhadap distribusi pendapatan1. Terhadap distribusi pendapatan Pengaruh inflasi terhadap distribusi pendapatan sifatnya tidakPengaruh inflasi terhadap distribusi pendapatan sifatnya tidak merata, artinay ada pihak yang dirugikan dan ada juga yangmerata, artinay ada pihak yang dirugikan dan ada juga yang diuntungkan. Sebagai contoh, seseorang yang memperolehdiuntungkan. Sebagai contoh, seseorang yang memperoleh pendapatan tetap akan dirugikan akibat adanya inflasi, sebab nilaipendapatan tetap akan dirugikan akibat adanya inflasi, sebab nilai riil dari pendapatannya kiini sudah turun atau dengan kata lainriil dari pendapatannya kiini sudah turun atau dengan kata lain daya beli dari orang tersebut turun sebagai akibat pendapatan riildaya beli dari orang tersebut turun sebagai akibat pendapatan riil orang tersebut turun.orang tersebut turun. Di sisi lain adanya inflasi menyebabkan serikat buruh menuntutDi sisi lain adanya inflasi menyebabkan serikat buruh menuntut kenaikan upah. Serikat buruh yang kuat kadang-kadang berhasilkenaikan upah. Serikat buruh yang kuat kadang-kadang berhasil menuntut kenaikan upah dengan persentase yang lebih besar darimenuntut kenaikan upah dengan persentase yang lebih besar dari laju inflasi sehingga dalam hal ini para buruh berada di pihak yanglaju inflasi sehingga dalam hal ini para buruh berada di pihak yang diuntungkan.diuntungkan. Dari penjelasan diatas dapat dimabil suatu kesimpulan bahwaDari penjelasan diatas dapat dimabil suatu kesimpulan bahwa inflasi dapat menyebabkan terjadinya perubahan pola distribusiinflasi dapat menyebabkan terjadinya perubahan pola distribusi pendapatan masyarakat.pendapatan masyarakat.
  20. 20.  2. Terhadap alokasi faktor-faktor produksi2. Terhadap alokasi faktor-faktor produksi Inflasi dapat menimbulkan perubahan alokasi faktor-Inflasi dapat menimbulkan perubahan alokasi faktor- faktor produksi. Inflasi terjadi bila permintaan akanfaktor produksi. Inflasi terjadi bila permintaan akan barang tertentu menjadi lebih besar dibandingkanbarang tertentu menjadi lebih besar dibandingkan dengan barang lain, yang pada akhirnya akandengan barang lain, yang pada akhirnya akan menaikkan ongkos produksi barang tersebut.menaikkan ongkos produksi barang tersebut. Kenaikan produksi barang ini pada akhirnya akanKenaikan produksi barang ini pada akhirnya akan mengubah pola alokasi faktor produksi yang sudah adamengubah pola alokasi faktor produksi yang sudah ada dan para ahli ekonomi berpendapat bahwa inflasi dapatdan para ahli ekonomi berpendapat bahwa inflasi dapat mengakibatkan alokasi produksi menjadi tidak efisien.mengakibatkan alokasi produksi menjadi tidak efisien.
  21. 21.  3. Terhadap output3. Terhadap output Inflasi dapat menyebabkan terjadinya kenaikan output yangInflasi dapat menyebabkan terjadinya kenaikan output yang diproduksi, sebab dalam keadaan inflasi biasanya kenaikan hargadiproduksi, sebab dalam keadaan inflasi biasanya kenaikan harga barang melebihi kenaikan upah sehingga keuntungan pengusahabarang melebihi kenaikan upah sehingga keuntungan pengusaha naik dan mendorong untuk memproduksi output dalam jumlahnaik dan mendorong untuk memproduksi output dalam jumlah yang lebih banyak.yang lebih banyak. Namun inflasi yang sangat tinggi (hiper inflasi) justru dapatNamun inflasi yang sangat tinggi (hiper inflasi) justru dapat menimbulkan pengaruh yang sebaliknya yaitu menurunkan outputmenimbulkan pengaruh yang sebaliknya yaitu menurunkan output yang diproduksi. Turunnya output ini dikarenakan dalam keadaanyang diproduksi. Turunnya output ini dikarenakan dalam keadaan inflasi yang tinggi masyarakat tidak mempunyai uang kas daninflasi yang tinggi masyarakat tidak mempunyai uang kas dan transaksi cenderung bersifat barter yang pada akhirnyatransaksi cenderung bersifat barter yang pada akhirnya menurunkan produksi barang.menurunkan produksi barang.
  22. 22. Peranan Inflasi dalam EkonomiPeranan Inflasi dalam Ekonomi a. Sebagai Indikatora. Sebagai Indikator  Sebagai indikator ekonomi makro, peranan inflasi bisaSebagai indikator ekonomi makro, peranan inflasi bisa dianalogkan dengan tekanan darah dalam tubuhdianalogkan dengan tekanan darah dalam tubuh manusia. Inflasi tinggi maka suhu ekonomi tinggimanusia. Inflasi tinggi maka suhu ekonomi tinggi menunjukkan adanya gangguan pada sistem ekonomi.menunjukkan adanya gangguan pada sistem ekonomi.  Sebagai dasar untuk perumusan kebijakan moneterSebagai dasar untuk perumusan kebijakan moneter (target inflasi, tingkat suku bunga, nilai tukar dan uang(target inflasi, tingkat suku bunga, nilai tukar dan uang beredar) dan kebijakan fiskal (APBN/APBD)beredar) dan kebijakan fiskal (APBN/APBD)  Sebagai indikator ekonomi mikro, inflasi digunakanSebagai indikator ekonomi mikro, inflasi digunakan sebagai deflator untuk memperoleh nilai riil upah, sukusebagai deflator untuk memperoleh nilai riil upah, suku bunga, nilai asset dan liability.bunga, nilai asset dan liability.
  23. 23. b.b. Hubungan Antar Parameter EkonomiHubungan Antar Parameter Ekonomi Diagram Segitiga MoneterDiagram Segitiga Moneter (Hubungan Antara Inflasi, Suku Bunga, dan Nilai Tukar)(Hubungan Antara Inflasi, Suku Bunga, dan Nilai Tukar) iiRP $ − PPRP $ − $)(RpS Fisher Open Interest Parity Purchasing Power Parity
  24. 24. Tabel Posisi Inflasi, Suku Bunga, dan Nilai TukarTabel Posisi Inflasi, Suku Bunga, dan Nilai Tukar dan Implikasinya Kepada Kondisi Moneter dandan Implikasinya Kepada Kondisi Moneter dan Perekonomian (sektor Riil)Perekonomian (sektor Riil) SkenariSkenari oo InflasiInflasi BI RateBI Rate Nilai TukarNilai Tukar KebijakaKebijaka nn MoneterMoneter PertumbuhaPertumbuha nn PerekonomiPerekonomi an (Sektoran (Sektor Riil)Riil) II NaikNaik NaikNaik TurunTurun KetatKetat MelambatMelambat IIII TurunTurun TurunTurun TurunTurun LonggarLonggar RecoveryRecovery Note :Note : Hubungan ketiga parameter ekonomi tsb yang lebih komplek antara skenario I dan IIHubungan ketiga parameter ekonomi tsb yang lebih komplek antara skenario I dan II menyebabkanmenyebabkan ketidakpastianketidakpastian perekonomian. Hasilnya akan sangat tergantung dariperekonomian. Hasilnya akan sangat tergantung dari parameter mana yang lebih kuat mempengaruhi yang lainparameter mana yang lebih kuat mempengaruhi yang lain (9,7% 18,3%) (10% 12,75%) (10250 10067) (17,11% 14,55%) (12,75% 10,75%) (10067 9150)
  25. 25. Manfaat Angka InflasiManfaat Angka Inflasi Sebagai indikator dini terhadap keadaan ekonomi secaraSebagai indikator dini terhadap keadaan ekonomi secara keseluruhan.keseluruhan. -- Pada tingkat mikro, rt dapat menyesuaikan pengeluaran denganPada tingkat mikro, rt dapat menyesuaikan pengeluaran dengan pendapatanpendapatan -- Pada tingkat komponen, rencana pembelanjaan dan kontrakPada tingkat komponen, rencana pembelanjaan dan kontrak bisnis.bisnis. -- Pada tingkat makro, mengambarkan kondisi/stabilitas moneterPada tingkat makro, mengambarkan kondisi/stabilitas moneter dan perekonomian.dan perekonomian. -- Secara khusus, inflasi berguna untuk :Secara khusus, inflasi berguna untuk : a. Indeksasi upah dan tunjangan gaji pegawaia. Indeksasi upah dan tunjangan gaji pegawai b. Penyesuaian nilai kontrakb. Penyesuaian nilai kontrak c. Eskalasi nilai proyekc. Eskalasi nilai proyek d. Penentuan target inflasid. Penentuan target inflasi e. Indeksasi APBNe. Indeksasi APBN f. Sebagai deflator (pembagi) PDB/PDRBf. Sebagai deflator (pembagi) PDB/PDRB g. Sebagai proxy perubahan biaya hidupg. Sebagai proxy perubahan biaya hidup
  26. 26. Peran Kebijakan Moneter MengendalikanPeran Kebijakan Moneter Mengendalikan InflasiInflasi  Mengingat tugas spesifik yang diemban oleh Bank Indonesia,Mengingat tugas spesifik yang diemban oleh Bank Indonesia, Bank Indonesia tidak sepenuhnya dapat mengendalikan inflasi,Bank Indonesia tidak sepenuhnya dapat mengendalikan inflasi, terutama tekanan inflasi yang berasal dari sisi penawaran (terutama tekanan inflasi yang berasal dari sisi penawaran (costcost push inflationpush inflation). Bank Indonesia, melalui kebijakan moneter, dapat). Bank Indonesia, melalui kebijakan moneter, dapat mempengaruhi inflasi dari sisi permintaan, seperti investasi danmempengaruhi inflasi dari sisi permintaan, seperti investasi dan konsumsi masyarakat. Misalnya, kebijakan kenaikan suku bungakonsumsi masyarakat. Misalnya, kebijakan kenaikan suku bunga dapat menge-'rem' pengeluaran masyarakat dan pemerintahdapat menge-'rem' pengeluaran masyarakat dan pemerintah sehingga dapat menurunkan permintaan secara keseluruhan yangsehingga dapat menurunkan permintaan secara keseluruhan yang pada akhirnya dapat menurunkan inflasi.pada akhirnya dapat menurunkan inflasi.  Selain itu, kenaikan suku bunga ini dapat menguatkan nilai tukarSelain itu, kenaikan suku bunga ini dapat menguatkan nilai tukar melalui peningkatan (melalui peningkatan (positivepositive)) interest rate differentialinterest rate differential. Demikian. Demikian juga, Bank Indonesia dapat mempengaruhi ekspektasijuga, Bank Indonesia dapat mempengaruhi ekspektasi masyarakat melalui kebijakan yang konsisten dan kredibel.masyarakat melalui kebijakan yang konsisten dan kredibel. Harapannya adalah sasaran (target) inflasi Bank Indonesia diacuHarapannya adalah sasaran (target) inflasi Bank Indonesia diacu oleh masyarakat dan pelaku ekonomi sehingga inflasi yang terjadioleh masyarakat dan pelaku ekonomi sehingga inflasi yang terjadi dapat sama atau mendekati sasaran inflasi. Apabila kondisi inidapat sama atau mendekati sasaran inflasi. Apabila kondisi ini terjadi, maka biaya pengendalian moneter dapat diminimalkan.terjadi, maka biaya pengendalian moneter dapat diminimalkan.
  27. 27.  Secara teori, kebijakan moneter dapat ditransmisikan melaluiSecara teori, kebijakan moneter dapat ditransmisikan melalui berbagai jalur (berbagai jalur (channelchannel), yaitu jalur suku bunga, jalur kredit), yaitu jalur suku bunga, jalur kredit perbankan, jalur neraca perusahaan, jalur nilai tukar, jalur hargaperbankan, jalur neraca perusahaan, jalur nilai tukar, jalur harga aset, dan jalur ekspektasi. Dengan melewati jalur-jalur tersebut,aset, dan jalur ekspektasi. Dengan melewati jalur-jalur tersebut, kebijakan moneter akan ditransmisikan dan berpengaruh kekebijakan moneter akan ditransmisikan dan berpengaruh ke sektor finansial dan sektor riil setelah beberapa waktu lamanyasektor finansial dan sektor riil setelah beberapa waktu lamanya ((lag of monetery policylag of monetery policy).).  Selain kebijakan moneter yang bersifat "langsung" seperti di atas,Selain kebijakan moneter yang bersifat "langsung" seperti di atas, bank sentral juga dapat mempengaruhi tujuan akhirnya secarabank sentral juga dapat mempengaruhi tujuan akhirnya secara "tidak langsung", yaitu melalui berbagai regulasi dan himbauan"tidak langsung", yaitu melalui berbagai regulasi dan himbauan ((moral suassionmoral suassion) kepada sektor perbankan guna mempercepat) kepada sektor perbankan guna mempercepat mekanisme transmisi kebijakan moneter.mekanisme transmisi kebijakan moneter.  Dalam melaksanakan pengendalian moneter Bank IndonesiaDalam melaksanakan pengendalian moneter Bank Indonesia diberikan kewenangan dalam menggunakan instrumen moneterdiberikan kewenangan dalam menggunakan instrumen moneter berupa tetapi tidak terbatas pada (i) Operasi Pasar Terbuka (berupa tetapi tidak terbatas pada (i) Operasi Pasar Terbuka (openopen market operationmarket operation), (ii) penetapan tingkat diskonto (), (ii) penetapan tingkat diskonto (discount ratediscount rate),), (iii) penetapan Giro Wajib Minimum ((iii) penetapan Giro Wajib Minimum (minimum reserveminimum reserve requirementrequirement), dan (iv) pengaturan kredit atau pembiayaan.), dan (iv) pengaturan kredit atau pembiayaan.
  28. 28. Gambar 1. Inflasi tarikan PermintaanGambar 1. Inflasi tarikan Permintaan Y0 Y1 P1 P0 E0 E1 AS0 AD0 AD1

