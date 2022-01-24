Successfully reported this slideshow.
Insightful video marketing stats for 2022

Jan. 24, 2022
Is video marketing worth your time and money?

Here are some video marketing statistics that prove now is the right time to create your first video.
Regardless of your organization's marketing goals, video is an incredibly useful tool.

Check out these stats if you're still not convinced. For your video marketing strategy, we chose data from the last 12 months or so.

According to them, video content is effective for getting new customers, nurturing new contacts, converting prospects to customers, and establishing trust.

Take a look at what other marketers are seeing from video, and how consumers engage with videos for buying decisions.

I hope these video marketing stats for 2022 remind you why you need video in your content marketing plan.

This short list of video marketing statistics for 2022 should remind you why content marketing plans must include video.

We can help you use video to align your 2022 marketing goals: contact hire@skillaproductions.com.

  1. 1. 10 video marketing stats for 2022
  2. 2. Video is the #1 form of media used in content strategy, overtaking Hubspot blogs and infographics
  3. 3. 88% of marketers are committed to devoting more dollars to video campaigns in the future Social Media Week future
  4. 4. 84% of marketers rank video creation skills important when hiring for a new Marketing Position Animoto
  5. 5. Marketing Strategy Wyzowl 94% of video marketers consider video an important part of their
  6. 6. 96% of marketers have placed ad spend on video. Animoto Video
  7. 7. Where to Start 17% of marketers who don’t currently use video say it’s because they don’t know Wyzowl
  8. 8. 88% of people say video helps ease collaboration and improves efficiency Limelight in the workplace
  9. 9. 69% of people say they’d most prefer to learn about a new product or service by watching a short video. Wyzowl Video
  10. 10. 93% of brands got a new customer because of a video on Social Media Animoto
  11. 11. Support Calls Wyzowl 43% of video marketers say video has reduced the number of they’ve received

