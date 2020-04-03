Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CALL SHEET NO.1 PRODUCTION COMPANY Film: Shadow Date: Director: Lashae Munroe Unit Call: 4.00 Producer: Lashae Munroe Costume: Lashae Munroe Production Manager Make-Up: Lashae Munroe 1st Assistant Director Weather Report: 2nd Assistant Director Sunrise/Sunset: PRODUCTION OFFICE UNIT OFFICE Heath park school Prestwood road Wolverhampton West midlands WV11 1RD LOCATION/STUDIO Location Contact: 9 Fieldside Walk Bilston Sets Sc. No. D/N I/E Pages Location Synopsis Cast No. 1 1 D & N E 1, 2 9 Fieldside Walk Bilston Walking home, receives phone call, answers, goes inside 1 No. Cast Character P/U W/R M/U On Set Anna Lockley Anna 2 STAND INS: CROWDS: PRODUCTION REQUIREMENTS Camera XA10, tripod, 3 LED lights, rifle microphone, boom pole
  2. 2. MAKEUP/COSTUME: Lashae Munroe TRANSPORT: (INC. LIST, MAPS, DIRECTIONS) ART DEPT: PARKING: CAMERA/RUSHES: Lashae Munroe TOILETS: LIGHTING: Lashae Munroe FACILITIES: ACTION VEHICLES: SPECIAL NOTES: SFX/WEAPONS ADVANCE SCHEDULE: CONSTRUCTION: CHANGES: MEDICAL: CATERING: ESTIMATED WRAP: 8.30
  3. 3. CALL SHEET NO.2 PRODUCTION COMPANY Film: Shadow Date: Director: Lashae Munroe Unit Call: 4.00 Producer: Lashae Munroe Costume: Lashae Munroe Production Manager Make-Up: Lashae Munroe 1st Assistant Director Weather Report: 2nd Assistant Director Sunrise/Sunset: PRODUCTION OFFICE UNIT OFFICE Heath park school Prestwood road Wolverhampton West midlands WV11 1RD LOCATION/STUDIO Location Contact: 9 Fieldside Walk Bilston Sets Sc. No. D/N I/E Pages Location Synopsis Cast No. 1 2 D & N I 2, 3 9 Fieldside Walk Bilston Walks into kitchen, reads note, goes upstairs 1 No. Cast Character P/U W/R M/U On Set Anna Lockley Anna 2 STAND INS: CROWDS: PRODUCTION REQUIREMENTS Camera XA10, tripod, fig rig, 3 LED lights, rifle microphone, boom pole
  4. 4. MAKEUP/COSTUME: Lashae Munroe TRANSPORT: (INC. LIST, MAPS, DIRECTIONS) ART DEPT: PARKING: CAMERA/RUSHES: Lashae Munroe TOILETS: LIGHTING: Lashae Munroe FACILITIES: ACTION VEHICLES: SPECIAL NOTES: SFX/WEAPONS ADVANCE SCHEDULE: CONSTRUCTION: CHANGES: MEDICAL: CATERING: ESTIMATED WRAP: 6.30
  5. 5. CALL SHEET NO.3 PRODUCTION COMPANY Film: Shadow Date: Director: Lashae Munroe Unit Call: 4.00 Producer: Lashae Munroe Costume: Lashae Munroe Production Manager Make-Up: Lashae Munroe 1st Assistant Director Weather Report: 2nd Assistant Director Sunrise/Sunset: PRODUCTION OFFICE UNIT OFFICE Heath park school Prestwood road Wolverhampton West midlands WV11 1RD LOCATION/STUDIO Location Contact: 9 Fieldside Walk Bilston Sets Sc. No. D/N I/E Pages Location Synopsis Cast No. 1 1 D & N I 3 9 Fieldside Walk Bilston Climbs into bed, screams 1 No. Cast Character P/U W/R M/U On Set Anna Lockley Anna 2 STAND INS: CROWDS: PRODUCTION REQUIREMENTS Camera XA10, tripod, 3 LED lights, rifle microphone, boom pole
  6. 6. MAKEUP/COSTUME: Lashae Munroe TRANSPORT: (INC. LIST, MAPS, DIRECTIONS) ART DEPT: PARKING: CAMERA/RUSHES: Lashae Munroe TOILETS: LIGHTING: Lashae Munroe FACILITIES: ACTION VEHICLES: SPECIAL NOTES: SFX/WEAPONS ADVANCE SCHEDULE: CONSTRUCTION: CHANGES: MEDICAL: CATERING: ESTIMATED WRAP: 7.00

