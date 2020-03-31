Nha may san xuat kinh an toan ha noi-dav

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc -----------  ---------- DỰ ÁN ĐẦU TƯ NHÀ MÁY SẢN XUẤT KÍ...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 2 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VI...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 3 MỤC LỤC CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU.......
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 4 I.2. Phương án tái định cư.....
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 5 Phụ lục 2 Bảng tính khấu hao...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 6 CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU I. Giới thi...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 7 chống đột nhập sẽ không cao....
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 8 V. Mục tiêu dự án. V.1. Mục ...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 9 CHƯƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY M...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 10 Hình Bản đồ Hà Nội Thủy văn...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 11 Ngoài ra, còn nhiều đầm hồ ...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 12 Hình : Nhiệt độ không khí t...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 13 Nội đã tạo nên nhiều cảnh q...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 14 đầu năm làm người chăn nuôi...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 15 Mật độ dân số trung bình là...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 16 STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT D...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 17 TT Nội dung Diện tích (m²) ...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 18 CHƯƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI M...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 19 Công đoạn tự động rửa và sấ...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 20 Công đoạn ép nhiệt tự động ...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 21 chất quyết định tới quy trì...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 22 Độ dày lớp PVB là : 0.38mm,...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 23 An ninh: Kính an toàn có kh...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 24 CHƯƠNG IV. CÁC PHƯƠNG ÁN TH...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 25 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và ...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 26 CHƯƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 27 Quyết định số 22/2006/QĐ-BT...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 28 Chất thải rắn - Rác thải tr...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 29 - Gây ra những ảnh hưởng tr...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 30 máy móc trong quá trình thi...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 31 - Đối với khí thải động cơ:...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 32 + Thường xuyên kiểm tra hệ ...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 33 - Thường xuyên kiểm tra các...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 34 CHƯƠNG VI. TỔNG VỐN ĐẦU TƯ ...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 35 STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT D...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 36 STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT D...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 37 ST T Nội dung Thành tiền sa...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 38 ST T Nội dung Thành tiền sa...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 39 ST T Nội dung Thành tiền sa...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 40 ST T Nội dung Thành tiền sa...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 41 III. Hiệu quả về mặt kinh t...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 42 Dự kiến đầu vào của dự án. ...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 43 Lãi vay, hình thức trả nợ g...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 44 được đảm bảo bằng 2,26 đồng...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 45 KẾT LUẬN I. Kết luận. Với k...
Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 46 PHỤ LỤC: CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU...
  1. 1. CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc -----------  ---------- DỰ ÁN ĐẦU TƯ NHÀ MÁY SẢN XUẤT KÍNH AN TOÀN Chủ đầu tư: Địa điểm: Khu Quan Tranh, xã Dương Xá, Huyện Gia Lâm, Hà Nội ----Tháng 11/2018----
  2. 2. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 2 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc -----------  ---------- DỰ ÁN ĐẦU TƯ NHÀ MÁY SẢN XUẤT KÍNH AN TOÀN CHỦ ĐẦU TƯ Giám đốc ĐƠN VỊ TƯ VẤN CÔNG TY CP TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ DỰ ÁN VIỆT Tổng Giám đốc
  3. 3. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 3 MỤC LỤC CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU......................................................................................... 6 I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư............................................................................. 6 II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án...................................................................... 6 III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án.................................................................... 6 IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý.................................................................................. 7 V. Mục tiêu dự án.......................................................................................... 8 V.1. Mục tiêu chung...................................................................................... 8 V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể...................................................................................... 8 CHƯƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN......................... 9 I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án...................................... 9 I.1. Điều kiện tự nhiên vùng thực hiện dự án................................................ 9 I.2. Điều kiện xã hội vùng dự án................................................................. 13 II. Quy mô sản xuất của dự án. ................................................................... 15 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tư xây dựng dự án...................................... 16 III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng............................................................................. 16 III.2. Hình thức đầu tư................................................................................. 16 IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án. ........ 16 IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án.......................................................... 16 IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các yếu tố đầu vào đáp ứng nhu cầu của dự án... 17 CHƯƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƯƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ ................................. 18 I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình..................................... 18 II. Phân tích lựa chọn phương án kỹ thuật, công nghệ. .............................. 18 CHƯƠNG IV. CÁC PHƯƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN............................... 24 I. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cư và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng...................................................................................................................... 24 I.1. Chuẩn bị mặt bằng dự án...................................................................... 24
  4. 4. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 4 I.2. Phương án tái định cư........................................................................... 24 II. Các phương án xây dựng công trình. ..................................................... 24 III. Phương án tổ chức thực hiện................................................................. 24 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án..... 25 CHƯƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƯỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ............................................................................................ 26 I. Đánh giá tác động môi trường................................................................. 26 I.2. Các quy định và các hướng dẫn về môi trường.................................... 26 I.3. Các tiêu chuẩn về môi trường áp dụng cho dự án ................................ 27 I.4. Hiện trạng môi trường địa điểm xây dựng ........................................... 27 II. Tác động của dự án tới môi trường........................................................ 27 II.1. Nguồn gây ra ô nhiễm ......................................................................... 27 II.2. Mức độ ảnh hưởng tới môi trường...................................................... 29 II.3. Giải pháp khắc phục ảnh hưởng tiêu cực của dự án tới môi trường... 30 II.4.Kết luận: ............................................................................................... 33 CHƯƠNG VI. TỔNG VỐN ĐẦU TƯ –NGUỒN VỐN THỰC HIỆN VÀ HIỆU QUẢ CỦA DỰ ÁN............................................................................................. 34 I. Tổng vốn đầu tư và nguồn vốn của dự án. .............................................. 34 II. Nguồn vốn và tiến độ thực hiện dự án. .................................................. 36 III. Hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế của dự án........................................................ 41 III.1. Nguồn vốn dự kiến đầu tư của dự án................................................. 41 III.2. Phương án vay.................................................................................... 42 III.3. Các thông số tài chính của dự án. ...................................................... 43 KẾT LUẬN......................................................................................................... 45 I. Kết luận.................................................................................................... 45 II. Đề xuất và kiến nghị............................................................................... 45 PHỤ LỤC: CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU QUẢ TÀI CHÍNH CỦA DỰ ÁN (1.000 đồng).................................................................................................................... 46 Phụ lục 1 Tổng mức, cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án thực hiện dự án........... 46
  5. 5. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 5 Phụ lục 2 Bảng tính khấu hao hàng năm của dự án.................................... 46 Phụ lục 3 Bảng tính doanh thu và dòng tiền hàng năm của dự án.............. 46 Phụ lục 4 Bảng Kế hoạch trả nợ hàng năm của dự án. ............................... 46 Phụ lục 5 Bảng mức trả nợ hàng năm theo dự án....................................... 46 Phụ lục 6 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án............. 46 Phụ lục 7 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn có chiết khấu của dự án...... 46 Phụ lục 8 Bảng Tính toán phân tích hiện giá thuần (NPV) của dự án........ 46 Phụ lục 9 Bảng Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR) của dự án... 46
  6. 6. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 6 CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư.  Chủ đầu tư:  Giấy phép ĐKKD số:  Đại diện pháp luật: Chức vụ: Giám đốc  Địa chỉ trụ sở: II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án.  Tên dự án: Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn  Địa điểm thực hiện dự án: Khu Quan Tranh, xã Dương Xá, Huyện Gia Lâm, Hà Nội.  Hình thức quản lý: Chủ đầu tư trực tiếp quản lý triển khai thực hiện và khai thác dự án. Tổng mức đầu tư: 117.619.212.000 đồng. (Một trăm mười bảy tỷ sáu trăm mười chín triệu hai trăm mười hai nghìn đồng) Trong đó: +Vốn tự có (tự huy động) (30%): 35.285.764.000 đồng +Vốn vay tín dụng (70%) : 82.333.448.000 đồng. III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án. Kính không chỉ là vật liệu hiện đại mà còn có tính ứng dụng cao khi thích hợp với nhiều vị trí của công trình như làm cửa sổ, cửa đi, mái che, sàn nhà, tường vách… So với những vật liệu truyền thống như đá, gạch, gỗ… việc sử dụng kính làm vật liệu thay thế đã góp phần tạo cho những toà nhà văn phòng, cao ốc, chung cư cao tầng, những ngôi nhà phố, biệt thự… kiến trúc hiện đại, không gian mở, thân thiện với môi trường và tính thẩm mỹ cao. Theo số liệu của Hiệp hội Kính xây dựng Việt Nam (Vieglass), nhu cầu kính xây dựng trong nước đang tăng rất mạnh, trung bình từ 8-10%/năm. Dự báo đến 2020, cả nước sẽ cần khoảng 200 triệu m2 kính mỗi năm. Với một thị trường đầy tiềm năng như vậy, hiện nay đã có nhiều đơn vị sản xuất kính ra đời nhằm phục vụ nhu cầu của khách hàng trong nước. Tuy nhiên, nếu sử dụng kính thông thường thì khả năng chống bụi, chống ồn, chống chịu được gió bão, nước mưa ngấm vào nhà, tiết kiệm điện năng cũng như
  7. 7. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 7 chống đột nhập sẽ không cao. Thêm nữa, nếu dùng kính thường để làm mặt ngoài cho các tòa nhà cao ốc, văn phòng thì sẽ không đảm bảo độ an toàn. Chính vì thế, yêu cầu phải có vật liệu kính hiện đại với những đặc tính an toàn và tiết kiệm điện năng, chống chịu lực va đập lớn để đảm bảo độ an toàn trong xây dựng. Kính an toàn là loại kính có cấu trúc đặc biệt, với hai lớp kính đơn được rửa sạch bằng nước sạch khử i-on rồi ép vào nhau bởi màng phim PVB và được chưng ở nhiệt đô cao 130 độ C, để tạo sự liên kết và độ trong suốt của tấm kính. Loại kính dán an toàn này có khả năng chịu được va đập mạnh, vẫn đứng vững trong cửa ngay cả khi bị đập rạn vỡ nên thích hợp làm cửa cho nhà cao tầng. Đặc biệt, nhờ lớp màng phim mà kính an toàn rất khó bị cắt rời nên có khả năng chống trộm tốt, hợp để làm cửa với kích thước không quá lớn và ở những nơi xung yếu như cửa đi chính, cửa sổ mà không phải làm thêm song sắt chống đột nhập. Trong một số công trình có yêu cầu an toàn đặc biệt, có thể dùng kính cường lực dán an toàn. Trước những ứng dụng thiết thực như trên, chúng tôi đã phối hợp với công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt tiến hành nghiên cứu và lập dự án đầu tư “Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn”. IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý. Luật Xây dựng số 50/2014/QH13 ngày 18/06/2014 của Quốc hội nước Cộng hoà xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam; Quyết định số 18/2007/QĐ-TTg ngày 05/02/2007 Thủ tướng Chính phủ phê duyệt Chiến lược phát triển Lâm nghiệp Việt Nam giai đoạn 2006-2020; Quyết định số 2728/QĐ-BNN-CB, ngày 31/10/2012 của Bộ Nông nghiệp và PTNT V/v phê duyệt Quy hoạch công nghiệp chế biến gỗ Việt Nam đến năm 2020 và định hướng đến năm 2030; Nghị định số 32/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 25/3/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chi phí đầu tư xây dựng; Nghị định số 46/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 12/5/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chất lượng và bảo trì công trình xây dựng; Nghị định số 59/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 18/6/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng; Quyết định số 79/QĐ-BXD ngày 18/02/2009 của Bộ Xây dựng về việc công bố định mức chi phí quản lý dự án và tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng.
  8. 8. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 8 V. Mục tiêu dự án. V.1. Mục tiêu chung. + Sản xuất kính dán an toàn phục vụ cho nhu cầu thiết kế và xây dựng. + Đầu tư xây dựng công trình sẽ nâng cao năng lực quản lý, vận hành ngành sản xuất vật liệu, góp phần công nghiệp hóa, hiện đại hóa ngành công nghiệp xây dựng. + Giải quyết công ăn việc làm cho người dân địa phương. + Góp phần phát triển kinh tế xã hội của địa phương thông qua nguồn thuế hằng năm của dự án. V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể. Dự án khi đi vào hoạt động ổn định, dự kiến cung cấp cho thị trường khoảng 800.000 m2 sản phẩm kính dán an toàn/năm.
  9. 9. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 9 CHƯƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án. I.1. Điều kiện tự nhiên vùng thực hiện dự án. Hà Nội nằm chếch về phía tây bắc của trung tâm vùng đồng bằng châu thổ sông Hồng, Hà Nội có vị trí từ 20°53' đến 21°23' vĩ độ Bắc và 105°44' đến 106°02' kinh độ Đông, tiếp giáp với các tỉnh Thái Nguyên, Vĩnh Phúc ở phía Bắc, Hà Nam, Hòa Bình phía Nam, Bắc Giang, Bắc Ninh và Hưng Yên phía Đông, Hòa Bình cùng Phú Thọ phía Tây. Hà Nội cách thành phố cảng Hải Phòng 120 km, cách thành phố Nam Định 87 km tạo thành 3 cực chính của Đồng bằng sông Hồng. Sau đợt mở rộng địa giới hành chính vào tháng 8 năm 2008, thành phố có diện tích 3.324,92 km2 , nằm ở cả hai bên bờ sông Hồng, nhưng tập trung chủ yếu bên hữu ngạn. Địa hình Hà Nội thấp dần theo hướng từ Bắc xuống Nam và từ Tây sang Đông với độ cao trung bình từ 5 đến 20 mét so với mực nước biển. Nhờ phù sa bồi đắp, ba phần tư diện tích tự nhiên của Hà Nội là đồng bằng, nằm ở hữu ngạn sông Đà, hai bên sông Hồng và chi lưu các con sông khác. Phần diện tích đồi núi phần lớn thuộc các huyện Sóc Sơn, Ba Vì, Quốc Oai, Mỹ Đức, với các đỉnh núi cao như Ba Vì (1.281 m), Gia Dê (707 m), Chân Chim (462 m), Thanh Lanh (427 m), Thiên Trù (378 m)... Khu vực nội thành có một số gò đồi thấp, như gò Đống Đa, núi Nùng. Thủ đô Hà Nội có bốn điểm cực là: + Cực Bắc là xã Bắc Sơn, huyện Sóc Sơn. + Cực Tây là xã Thuần Mỹ, huyện Ba Vì. + Cực Nam là xã Hương Sơn, huyện Mỹ Đức. + Cực Đông là xã Lệ Chi, huyện Gia Lâm.
  10. 10. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 10 Hình Bản đồ Hà Nội Thủy văn Sông Hồng là con sông chính của thành phố, bắt đầu chảy vào Hà Nội ở huyện Ba Vì và ra khỏi thành phố ở khu vực huyện Phú Xuyên tiếp giáp Hưng Yênrồi xuôi về Nam Định, thành phố có nhiều gắn kết với Thăng Long từ thời nhà Trần. Sông Hồng chảy qua Hà Nội dài 163 km, chiếm khoảng một phần ba chiều dài của con sông này trên đất Việt Nam. Hà Nội còn có sông Đà là ranh giới giữa Hà Nội với Phú Thọ, hợp lưu với dòng sông Hồng ở phía Bắc thành phố tại huyện Ba Vì. Ngoài ra, trên địa phận Hà Nội còn nhiều sông khác như sông Đáy, sông Đuống, sông Cầu, sông Cà Lồ,... Các sông nhỏ chảy trong khu vực nội thành như sông Tô Lịch, sông Kim Ngưu,... là những đường tiêu thoát nước thải của Hà Nội. Hà Nội cũng là một thành phố đặc biệt nhiều đầm hồ, dấu vết còn lại của các dòng sông cổ. Trong khu vực nội thành, hồ Tây có diện tích lớn nhất, khoảng 500 ha, đóng vai trò quan trọng trong khung cảnh đô thị, ngày nay được bao quanh bởi nhiều khách sạn, biệt thự (xem ảnh). Hồ Gươm nằm ở trung tâm lịch sử của thành phố, khu vực sầm uất nhất, luôn giữ một vị trí đặc biệt đối với Hà Nội. Trong khu vực nội ô có thể kể tới những hồ khác như Trúc Bạch, Thiền Quang, Thủ Lệ...
  11. 11. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 11 Ngoài ra, còn nhiều đầm hồ lớn nằm trên địa phận Hà Nội như Kim Liên, Liên Đàm, Ngải Sơn - Đồng Mô, Suối Hai, Mèo Gù, Xuân Khanh, Tuy Lai, Quan Sơn. Khí hậu Khí hậu Hà Nội khá tiêu biểu cho kiểu khí hậu Bắc Bộ với đặc điểm là khí hậu nhiệt đới gió mùa ẩm, mùa hè nóng, mưa nhiều và mùa đông lạnh, mưa ít. - Nằm trong vùng nhiệt đới, Hà Nội quanh nǎm tiếp nhận được lượng bức xạ mặt trời rất dồi dào và có nhiệt độ cao. - Có hướng gió mát chủ đạo là gió Đông Nam, hướng gió mùa đông lạnh là hướng gió Đông Bắc. - Lượng bức xạ tổng cộng trung bình hàng nǎm ở Hà Nội là 122,8 kcal/cm² với 1641 giờ nắng và nhiệt độ không khí trung bình hàng năm là 23,6ºC, cao nhất là tháng 6 (29,8ºC), thấp nhất là tháng 1 (17,2ºC). - Ðộ ẩm tương đối trung bình hàng nǎm là 79%. Lượng mưa trung bình hàng nǎm là 1.800mm và mỗi nǎm có khoảng 114 ngày mưa. - Hà Nội có mùa đông lạnh rõ rệt so với các địa phương khác ở phía Nam: Tần số front lạnh cao hơn, số ngày nhiệt độ thấp nhất đáng kể, nhất là số ngày rét đậm, rét hại lại nhiều hơn, mùa lạnh kéo dài hơn và mưa phùn cũng nhiều hơn. Nhờ mùa đông lạnh trong cơ cấu cây trồng của Hà Nội cũng như đồng bằng Bắc Bộ, có cả một vụ đông độc đáo ở miền nhiệt đới. - Nội thành Hà Nội ngày càng tăng nguy cơ ngập úng hơn. - Qúa trình đô thị hóa và công nghiệp hóa đang suy giảm mạnh chất lượng môi trường nước, không khí và đất ở Thành phố Hà Nội. - Nhiệt độ thấp có thể xuống dưới 30oC, thậm chí dưới 20o C ở ngoại thành tạo điều kiện hình thành sương muối trong một số tháng giữa mùa đông. Ðặc điểm khí hậu Hà Nội rõ nét nhất là sự thay đổi và khác biệt của hai mùa nóng, lạnh. Từ tháng 5 đến tháng 9 là mùa nóng và mưa, nhiệt độ trung bình 29,2ºC. Từ tháng 11 đến tháng 3 nǎm sau là mùa đông, thời tiết khô ráo, nhiệt độ trung bình 15,2ºC. Giữa hai mùa đó lại có hai thời kỳ chuyển tiếp (tháng 4 và tháng 10). Cho nên có thể nói rằng Hà Nội có đủ bốn mùa Xuân, Hạ, Thu, Ðông. Bốn mùa thay đổi như vậy đã làm cho khí hậu Hà Nội thêm phong phú, đa dạng, mùa nào cũng đẹp, cũng hay.
  12. 12. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 12 Hình : Nhiệt độ không khí trung bình các tháng (ºC) Hình : Lượng mưa trung bình các tháng (mm) Tài nguyên nước mặt Hệ thống sông, hồ Hà Nội thuộc hệ thống sông Hồng và sông Thái Bình, phân bố không đều giữa các vùng, có mật độ thay đổi trong phạm vi khá lớn 0,1 - 1,5 km/km2 (chỉ kể những sông tự nhiên có dòng chảy thường xuyên) và 0,67 - 1,6 km/km2 (kể cả kênh mương). Một trong những nét đặc trưng của địa hình Hà Nội là có nhiều hồ, đầm tự nhiên. Tuy nhiên, do yêu cầu đô thị hóa và cũng do thiếu quy hoạch, quản lý kém nên nhiều ao hồ đã bị san lấp để lấy đất xây dựng. Diện tích ao, hồ, đầm của Hà Nội hiện còn lại vào khoảng 3.600 ha. Có thể nói, hiếm có một Thành phố nào trên thế giới có nhiều hồ, đầm như ở Hà Nội. Hồ, đầm của Hà
  13. 13. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 13 Nội đã tạo nên nhiều cảnh quan sinh thái đẹp cho Thành phố, điều hòa tiểu khí hậu khu vực, rất có giá trị đối với du lịch, giải trí và nghỉ dưỡng. Hà Nội không phải là vùng dồi dào nước mặt, nhưng có lượng nước chảy qua khổng lồ của sông Hồng, sông Cầu, sông Cà Lồ có thể khai thác sử dụng. Tài nguyên đất Hà Nội có tổng diện tích đất tự nhiên 92.097 ha trong đó diện tích đất nông nghiệp chiếm 47,4%, diện tích đất lâm nghiệp chiếm 8,6%, đất ở chiếm 19,26%. Xuất phát từ yêu cầu sử dụng đất của Thủ đô Hà Nội, có 2 nhóm đất có ý nghĩa lớn nhất đối với phát triển kinh tế - xã hội, đó là đất nông lâm nghiệp và đất xây dựng. Phần lớn diện tích đất đai ở nội Thành Hà Nội được đánh giá là không thuận lợi cho xây dựng do có hiện tượng tích nước ngầm, nước mặt, sụt lún, nứt đất, sạt lở, trôi trượt dọc sông, cấu tạo nền đất yếu. Tài nguyên sinh vật Hà Nội có một số kiểu hệ sinh thái đặc trưng như hệ sinh thái vùng gò đồi ở Sóc Sơn và hệ sinh thái hồ, điển hình là hồ Tây, hệ sinh thái nông nghiệp, hệ sinh thái đô thị... Trong đó, các kiểu hệ sinh thái rừng vùng gò đồi và hồ có tính đa dạng sinh học cao hơn cả. Khu hệ thực vật, động vật trong các hệ sinh thái đặc trưng của Hà Nội khá phong phú và đa dạng. Cho đến nay, đã thống kê và xác định có 655 loài thực vật bậc cao, 569 loài nấm lớn (thực vật bậc thấp), 595 loài côn trùng, 61 loài động vật đất, 33 loài bò sát-ếch nhái, 103 loài chim, 40 loài thú, 476 loài thực vật nổi, 125 loài động vật KXS Thủy sinh, 118 loài cá, 48 loài cá cảnh nhập nội. Trong số các loài sinh vật, nhiều loài có giá trị kinh tế, một số loài quý hiếm có tên trong Sách Đỏ Việt Nam. I.2. Điều kiện xã hội vùng dự án. 1. Kinh tế Tổng sản phẩm trên địa bàn Ước tính năm 2017, tổng sản phẩm trên địa bàn theo giá so sánh, tăng 8,5% so cùng kỳ năm trước (Tổng cục Thống kê tính tăng 7,3%). Trong đó: - Giá trị tăng thêm ngành nông lâm nghiệp thuỷ sản tăng 2% (đóng góp 0,06 điểm % vào mức tăng chung của GRDP). Nhìn chung, sản xuất nông nghiệp tiếp tục phát triển mặc dù thời tiết có diễn biến bất lợi. Đợt mưa gây úng ngập diện rộng trong tháng Mười làm thiệt hại 3.287 ha cây trồng; Giá thịt lợn giảm những tháng
  14. 14. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 14 đầu năm làm người chăn nuôi bị ảnh hưởng nên người chăn nuôi hạn chế mở rộng qui mô đàn lợn. Chăn nuôi tăng trưởng khá với số lượng đầu con lợn, gia cầm, sản lượng trứng, sữa, thịt hơi xuất chuồng tăng so cùng kỳ năm trước; Công tác tuyên truyền và phòng chống dịch bệnh cho gia súc, gia cầm triển khai có hiệu quả, không xẩy ra dịch bệnh lớn trên đàn gia súc gia cầm, tỷ lệ đàn gia súc gia cầm mắc bệnh truyền nhiễm thông thường thấp, một số bệnh truyền nhiễm trên vật nuôi đã được xử lý kịp thời, hiệu quả. Thủy sản phát triển tốt do thay đổi hình thức nuôi ở trình độ kỹ thuật cao, tuân thủ theo các qui tắc kỹ thuật tác động đến quá trình phát triển và sinh trưởng của con giống nên cho năng suất cao hơn so với phương pháp nuôi truyền thống, ước năm 2017 sản lượng thủy sản đạt 95.280 tấn, tăng 0,9% so cùng kỳ; Sản lượng gỗ khai thác tăng 46,4% so cùng kỳ. - Giá trị tăng thêm ngành công nghiệp, xây dựng tăng 8,5% (đóng góp 2,6 điểm % vào mức tăng chung). Sản xuất công nghiệp trên địa bàn Thành phố Hà Nội năm 2017 vẫn còn gặp nhiều khó khăn, tuy nhiên, các cấp, các cơ quan quản lý nhà nước đã quan tâm chỉ đạo, với những giải pháp hỗ trợ, tháo gỡ khó khăn, tạo điều kiện cho các doanh nghiệp hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh… Phía doanh nghiệp cũng đã nỗ lực rất lớn, chủ động trong sản xuất tìm kiếm thị trường tiêu thụ sản phẩm để đẩy mạnh phát triển sản xuất, tiết giảm chi phí sản xuất, xây dựng thương hiệu, xúc tiến thương mại tiêu thụ sản phẩm… Kết quả sản xuất công nghiệp đã chuyển động theo chiều hướng tích cực và đạt mức tăng trưởng khả quan, năm 2017 giá trị tăng thêm ngành công nghiệp tăng 7,3% so cùng kỳ, đóng góp 1,6 điểm % vào mức tăng chung. Các doanh nghiệp xây dựng vẫn giữ được đà phát triển, nhiều dự án phát triển hạ tầng được tập trung thi công, đặc biệt những dự án phát triển hạ tầng, phát triển đô thị đã được chủ đầu tư và các nhà thầu tập trung triển khai thi công ngay từ những ngày đầu năm, góp phần tăng trưởng ngành xây dựng, giá trị gia tăng ngành xây dựng tăng 11,4%, đóng góp 1 điểm % vào mức tăng chung. - Năm 2017, các ngành dịch vụ tiếp tục duy trì tốc độ tăng trưởng khá, giá trị tăng thêm ngành dịch vụ tăng 8,7%, đây là nhóm ngành thế mạnh của Hà Nội, luôn có điểm đóng góp cao trong mức tăng chung (đóng góp 4,9 điểm % vào mức tăng chung). 2. Xã hội Dân số trung bình trên địa bàn thành phố Hà Nội năm 2017 là 7.654,8 nghìn người, tăng 1,8% so năm trước. Trong đó, dân số thành thị là 3.764,1 nghìn người, chiếm 49,2% và tăng 1,7% so năm 2016; dân số nông thôn là 3.890,7 nghìn người, chiếm 50,8% và tăng 1,8%.
  15. 15. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 15 Mật độ dân số trung bình là 2.279 người/km2, dân cư phân bố không đều, tốc độ đô thị hóa phát triển tương đối nhanh, mật độ dân số tập trung tại các quận khá cao (mật độ dân số trung bình của 12 quận là 11.220 người/km2, trong đó cao nhất là quận Đống Đa 42.171 người/km2, thấp nhất là quận Long Biên 4.840 người/km2), cao gấp 4,9 lần so mật độ dân số trung bình toàn Thành phố. Cơ cấu dân số theo giới tính của Hà Nội tương đối cân bằng, số nữ nhiều hơn số nam không đáng kể, trung bình cứ 100 nữ thì có 97 nam. Tại khu vực nông thôn, biến động dân số chủ yếu do luồng di dân đi làm ăn kiếm sống tại đô thị hoặc học tập. Xu hướng dịch cư từ các tỉnh quanh Hà Nội, lượng dịch cư đa số chọn các vùng ven đô để sinh sống và đi làm tại vùng nội đô. Lực lượng lao động (lao động từ 15 tuổi trở lên) của Thành phố Hà Nội năm 2017 là 3,8 triệu người (trong đó, khu vực thành thị là 2 triệu người; khu vực nông thôn là 1,8 triệu người). Tỷ lệ tham gia lực lượng lao động là 67,8%, trong đó, khu vực thành thị là 62,3% và khu vực nông thôn là 75,3%. Số người có việc làm trong năm 2017 ước đạt trên 3,7 triệu người, chiếm 97,4% so với tổng số lao động từ 15 tuổi trở lên. Trong đó, khu vực thành thị chiếm 53,1% trong tổng số người có việc làm; khu vực nông thôn chiếm 46,9%. Tỷ lệ lao động đang làm việc qua đào tạo năm 2017 ước đạt 60,7% và tỷ lệ thất nghiệp khu vực thành thị là 3,1%. II. Quy mô sản xuất của dự án. STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích I Xây dựng 25.000,0 Phân khu chính 1 Nhà máy sản xuất m² 4.000 2 Nhà kho m² 3.500 3 Nhà điều hành m² 100 4 Khu trưng bày sản phẩm m² 1.500 5 Nhà văn phòng m² 200 6 Căn tin m² 2.000 7 Trạm cấp nước m² 100 8 Trạm điện m² 80 9 Nhà xe m² 280 10 Trạm cân m² 11 Nhà bảo vệ m² 16 12 Cây xanh m² 3.000
  16. 16. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 16 STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích 13 Giao thông, sân đường m² 10.224 14 Tường rào m 1.500 Hệ thống phụ trợ 1 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể HT 1 2 Hệ thống PCCC HT 1 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tư xây dựng dự án. III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn được thực hiện tại Khu Quan Tranh, xã Dương Xá, Huyện Gia Lâm, Hà Nội. III.2. Hình thức đầu tư. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn được thực hiện theo phương thức đầu tư mới. IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án. IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án. Bảng tổng hợp cơ cấu sử dụng đất giai đoạn 1 TT Nội dung Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (%) 1 Nhà máy sản xuất 4.000 16,00 2 Nhà kho 3.500 14,00 3 Nhà điều hành 100 0,40 4 Khu trưng bày sản phẩm 1.500 6,00 5 Nhà văn phòng 200 0,80 6 Căn tin 2.000 8,00 7 Trạm cấp nước 100 0,40 8 Trạm điện 80 0,32 9 Nhà xe 280 1,12 10 Trạm cân 0 0,00 11 Nhà bảo vệ 16 0,06 12 Cây xanh 3.000 12,00
  17. 17. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 17 TT Nội dung Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (%) 13 Giao thông, sân đường 10.224 40,90 Tổng cộng 25.000 100,00 IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các yếu tố đầu vào đáp ứng nhu cầu của dự án. Về phần xây dựng dự án: nguồn lao động dồi dào và vật liệu xây dựng đều có tại địa phương và trong nước nên nguyên vật liệu và các yếu tố đầu vào phục vụ cho quá trình thực hiện dự án là tương đối thuận lợi và đáp ứng kịp thời. Về phần quản lý và các sản phẩm của dự án: nhân công quản lý và duy trì hoạt động của dự án tương đối dồi dào, các lao động và đầu vào của sản phẩm đều có sẵn tại địa phương.
  18. 18. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 18 CHƯƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƯƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình. Bảng tổng hợp quy mô diện tích xây dựng của dự án STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích I Xây dựng 25.000,0 Phân khu chính 1 Nhà máy sản xuất m² 4.000 2 Nhà kho m² 3.500 3 Nhà điều hành m² 100 4 Khu trưng bày sản phẩm m² 1.500 5 Nhà văn phòng m² 200 6 Căn tin m² 2.000 7 Trạm cấp nước m² 100 8 Trạm điện m² 80 9 Nhà xe m² 280 10 Trạm cân m² 11 Nhà bảo vệ m² 16 12 Cây xanh m² 3.000 13 Giao thông, sân đường m² 10.224 14 Tường rào m 1.500 Hệ thống phụ trợ 1 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể HT 1 2 Hệ thống PCCC HT 1 II. Phân tích lựa chọn phương án kỹ thuật, công nghệ. Quy trình sản xuất kính dán an toàn:
  19. 19. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 19 Công đoạn tự động rửa và sấy khô kính Sau khi kính đã được cắt, xử lý cạnh và khoan, kính sẽ được đưa vào bằng băng chuyền tự động rửa, với hệ thống thiết bị tinh lọc, làm mềm, khử khoáng cho nguồn nước rửa, đảm bảo tiêu chuẩn kính nguyên liệu tuyệt đối sạch và trong suốt. Băng chuyền tiếp tục đưa kính vào hệ thống tự động sấy khô. Công đoạn ghép film PVB tự động Kính nguyên liệu tiếp tục được đưa vào phòng cách ly trên băng chuyền và được Robot tự động ghép với film PVB theo yêu cầu về số lượng tấm kính, lớp film PVB một cách cân chuẩn đồng đều và tránh hoàn toàn khả năng đọng bọt khí. Rửa và sấy khô kính Dán Film kính Ép nhiệt Chưng ép trong buồng cao áp Kính dán an toàn
  20. 20. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 20 Công đoạn ép nhiệt tự động Các tấm kính sau khi được ghép film PVB tiếp tục được đưa qua hệ thống gia nhiệt sơ bộ, ép sơ bộ, gia nhiệt chính, ép chính để đẩy bọt khí với cơ cấu điều khiển và vận hành hoàn toàn tự động. Hệ thống công nghiệp tự động chưng ép kính trong buồng cao áp Các tấm kính sau khi ghép film PVB và ép nhiệt, tiếp tục được chuyển vào công đoạn cuối cùng là công đoạn chưng ép trong buồng cao áp bằng nhiệt độ cao, với áp suất lên tới 16Mpa/cm, đặc biệt thiết bị gia nhiệt được trang bị hệ thống tia hồng ngoại IR đảm bảo khả năng tự đảo nhiệt tuần hoàn. Đây chính là công đoạn phức tạp nhất, có tính
  21. 21. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 21 chất quyết định tới quy trình kết cấu kết dính, công đoạn này cũng được điều khiển hoàn toàn tự động thông qua máy tính công nghiệp để điều khiển nhiệt từng khoang nhằm đảm bảo điều tiết nhiệt một cách đồng đều cho từng công đoạn chưng. Máy tính cũng tự động điều khiển máy nén khí trục vít áp suất lớn thông qua máy tính công nghiệp để điều khiển nhiệt từng khoang nhằm đảm bảo điều tiết nhiệt một cách đồng đều cho từng công đoạn chưng. Máy tính cũng tự động điều khiển máy nén khí trục vít áp suất lớn thông qua hệ thống buồng tích áp vào buồng cao áp để đảm bảo cung cấp áp lực nén cho từng công đoạn chưng một cách khoa học, phù hợp với từng loại kính và film PVB có độ dày, kích thước khác nhau. Máy tính cũng tự động điều khiển hệ thống làm mát đồng đều, hạ nhiệt và xả khí áp lực để tạo ra những sản phẩm kính dán an toàn hoàn hảo. Đặc điểm của kính dán an toàn
  22. 22. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 22 Độ dày lớp PVB là : 0.38mm, 0.76, 1.52, 3.04mm Độ dày kính tiêu chuẩn là 3mm-19mm Độ dày tối đa sau khi dán là 80mm Màu sắc của lớp film PVB tiêu chuẩn: Màu đồng, màu xám, trắng mờ và trắng sữa, không màu, xanh dương, xanh lục. Màu sắc của tấm kính nổi tiêu chuẩn: Màu đồng, màu xám, màu xanh đen, không màu, xanh dương, xanh dương nhạt, xanh lục. Kích thước tối đa 6.000 mm(dài) x 2.500 mm(rộng) Kích thước tối thiểu 300 mm(dài) x 100 mm(rộng) Ưu điểm của kính dán an toàn Hạn chế tia cực tím: Kính an toàn có loại chống được đến 99% tác hại của tia cực tím mà không ảnh hưởng tới độ sáng cần thiết cho tầm nhìn của người và sự phát triển của cây cối. An toàn: Kính an toàn không thể bị vỡ đột ngột như các tấm kính thường, lớp PVB ở giữa sẽ làm giảm hiệu quả của mọi sự tác động ngoại lực, tấm kính vẫn nguyên vẹn ngay khi bị vỡ, những mảnh kính sẽ vẫn ở nguyên vị trí làm giảm bớt sự nguy hiểm.
  23. 23. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 23 An ninh: Kính an toàn có khả năng chống lại sự đột nhập cao hơn bởi vì có lớp bảo vệ ngay cả khi kính bị đập vỡ. Kính an toàn không thể cắt từ một phía, vì thế thông thường những dụng cụ cắt kính và những dụng cụ thông thường là vô dụng. Tùy thuộc vào độ dày, loại kính an toàn có lớp PVB còn có thể chịu đựng được sức nổ của bom và đạn súng trường. Giảm tiếng ồn: Kính an toàn có khả năng cách âm tốt hơn kính thường. Đối với các sân bay, khách sạn, trung tâm xử lý dữ liệu, các phòng thu âm và bất cứ một tòa nhà nào gần sân bay, đường cao tốc hay đường tàu thì kính an toàn rất hữu hiệu. Các tòa nhà lắp kính an toàn giảm tiếng ồn từ bốn phía, bảo đảm cho ta một môi trường làm việc hoặc nghỉ ngơi yên tĩnh hơn. Chịu nhiệt và điều khiển sự hấp thụ nhiệt: Kính làm giảm sự hấp thụ nhiệt, điều khiển độ chói và làm cho tòa nhà mát mẻ hơn. Kính an toàn cũng đáp ứng tiêu chuẩn của thủy tinh cách nhiệt, khi tiếp xúc với nhiệt độ cao không bị vỡ do đó sẽ giữ chân ngọn lửa, tạo điều kiện cho sự chữa cháy và dập tắt hỏa hoạn Độ bền cao hơn: Kính an toàn có độ bền vững khá cao, thậm chí người ta còn dùng kính an toàn để làm sàn nhà, bể bơi, mái che, mái vòm (uốn), các sun-room và các tòa nhà ở những nơi có thời tiết khắc nghiệt. Ưu thế về mỹ thuật và kiểu dáng: Kính có màu sắc, độ dày, kích thước và hình thể đa dạng giúp các kiến trúc sư có nhiều sự lựa chọn hơn. Sự biến dạng thấp: Nếu được nung với điều kiện nhiệt độ và áp suất cao, kính vẫn tránh được sự méo mó do đã được nung trước đó. Hình ảnh khi nhìn qua kính đẹp và trung thực hơn thông thường.
  24. 24. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 24 CHƯƠNG IV. CÁC PHƯƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cư và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng. I.1. Chuẩn bị mặt bằng dự án. - Diện tích đất sử dụng cho dự án 25.000 m2 nằm trong Khu Quan Tranh, xã Dương Xá, Huyện Gia Lâm, Hà Nội. Chủ đầu tư sẽ phối hợp với các cơ quan liên quan để thực hiện đầy đủ các thủ tục về đất đai theo quy định hiện hành. Ngoài ra, dự án cam kết thực hiện đúng theo tinh thần chỉ đạo của các cơ quan ban ngành và luật định. Để thực hiện dự án, chúng tôi dự kiến sẽ san ủi lại mặt bằng, với tiêu chí cân bằng đào đắp. I.2. Phương án tái định cư. Dự án sẽ tiến hành thương lượng với người dân để đền bù giải phóng mặt bằng , sau khi thỏa thuận với chủ sở hữu quỹ đất dự kiến xây xây dựng nhà máy, dự án sẽ tiến hành thực hiện các thủ tục về đất đai theo đúng quy định hiện hành. Giá đền bù: 30 tỷ đồng II. Các phương án xây dựng công trình. - Dự án sẽ sử dụng dây chuyền sản xuất kính dán tự động được nhập khẩu từ Châu Âu. Các danh mục xây dựng công trình phải đáp ứng các tiêu chuẩn, quy chuẩn và quy định về thiết kế xây dựng. Chi tiết được thể hiện trong giai đoạn thiết kế cơ sở xin phép xây dựng. III. Phương án tổ chức thực hiện. Chủ đầu tư trực tiếp quản lý triển khai thực hiện và thành lập bộ phận điều hành hoạt động của dự án theo mô hình sau:
  25. 25. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 25 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án. - Quý II/2019: Khởi công xây dựng dự án - Quý III/2020: Hoàn thành và đi vào hoạt động - Chủ đầu tư trực tiếp điều hành và quản lý dự án. Giám đốc điều hành P Giám đốc PTSX P Giám đốc PTTC Phòng kỹ thuật Phòng vật tư Hội đồng quản trị Ban kiểm soát Phòng TCHC Phòng tài vụ Phòng bảo vệ BP sản xuất – kinh doanh
  26. 26. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 26 CHƯƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƯỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ I. Đánh giá tác động môi trường. Giới thiệu chung: Mục đích của đánh giá tác động môi trường là xem xét đánh giá những yếu tố tích cực và tiêu cực ảnh hưởng đến môi trường trong xây dựng và khu vực lân cận, để từ đó đưa ra các giải pháp khắc phục, giảm thiểu ô nhiễm để nâng cao chất lượng môi trường hạn chế những tác động rủi ro cho môi trường và cho xây dựng dự án được thực thi, đáp ứng được các yêu cầu về tiêu chuẩn môi trường. I.2. Các quy định và các hướng dẫn về môi trường. Luật Bảo vệ Môi trường số 55/2014/QH13 đã được Quốc hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam tháng 06 năm 2005. Nghị định số 80/2006/NĐ-CP của Chính phủ ngày 09 tháng 8 năm 2006 về việc quy định chi tiết và hướng dẫn thi hành một số điều của luật Bảo vệ Môi trường. Nghị định 59/2007/NĐ-CP ngày 9/4/2007 của chính phủ về quản lý chất thải rắn. Nghị định số 21/2008/NĐ-CP của Chính phủ ngày 28 tháng 2 năm 2008 về Sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều của Nghị định số 80/2006/NĐ-CP ngày 09 tháng 8 năm 2006 cuả Chính phủ về việc quy định chi tiết và hướng dẫn thi hành một số điều của luật Bảo vệ Môi trường. Nghị định 117/2009/NĐ-CP của chính phủ về xử lý vi phạm pháp luật trong lĩnh vực bảo vệ môi trường. Thông tư số 05/2008/ TT-BTNMT của Bộ Tài nguyên và Môi trường ngày 18/12/2008 về việc hướng dẫn về đánh giá môi trường chiến lược, đánh giá tác động môi trường và cam kết bảo vệ môi trường. Thông tư 12/2006/TT-BTNMT ngày 26/12/2006 về việc hướng dẫn điều kiện hành nghề, thủ tục lập hồ sơ, đăng ký cấp phép hành nghề, mã số quản lý chất thải nguy hại. Quyết định số 23/2006/QĐ-BTNMT ngày 26/12/2006 về việc ban hành Danh mục chất thải nguy hại kèm theo Danh mục chất thải nguy hại.
  27. 27. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 27 Quyết định số 22/2006/QĐ-BTNMT ngày 18 tháng 12 năm 2006 của Bộ Tài Nguyên và Môi trường về việc bắt buộc áp dụng 05 Tiêu chuẩn Việt Nam về Môi trường và bãi bỏ áp dụng một số các Tiêu chuẩn đã quy định theo quyết định số 35/2002/QĐ-BKHCNMT ngày 25 tháng 6 năm 2002 của Bộ trưởng Bộ KHCN và Môi trường. I.3. Các tiêu chuẩn về môi trường áp dụng cho dự án Để tiến hành thiết kế và thi công Dự án đòi hỏi phải đảm bảo được đúng theo các tiêu chuẩn môi trường sẽ được liệt kê sau đây. - Các tiêu chuẩn liên quan đến chất lượng không khí : QCVN 05:2009/BTNMT Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về chất lượng không khí xung quanh, tiêu chuẩn vệ sinh lao động theo QĐ 3733/2002/QĐ-BYT 10/10/2002 của Bộ trưởng bộ Y Tế, QCVN 19:2009/BTNMT Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về khí thải công nghiệp đối với bụi và các chất vô cơ. - Các tiêu chuẩn liên quan đến chất lượng nước: QCVN 14:2008/BTNMT Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về nước thải sinh hoạt. - Các tiêu chuẩn liên quan đến tiếng ồn : QCVN 26:2010/BTNMT Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về tiếng ồn. I.4. Hiện trạng môi trường địa điểm xây dựng Điều kiện tự nhiên Diện tích xây dựng khoảng 25 ha, Tại Hà Nội có địa hình tương đối bằng phẳng, nền đất có kết cấu địa chất phù hợp với việc xây dựng xây dựng nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn. Khu đất có các đặc điểm sau: _ Địa hình : Địa hình bằng phẳng, có vị trí thuận lợi về giao thông. II. Tác động của dự án tới môi trường. Việc thực thi dự án sẽ ảnh hưởng nhất định đến môi truờng xung quanh khu vực lân cận, tác động trực tiếp đến quá trình sinh hoạt của các hộ dân sinh sống xung quanh. Chúng ta có thể dự báo được những nguồn tác động đến môi trường có khả năng xảy ra trong các giai đoạn khác nhau: - Giai đoạn thi công xây dựng. - Giai đoạn vận hành. - Giai đoạn ngưng hoạt động II.1. Nguồn gây ra ô nhiễm
  28. 28. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 28 Chất thải rắn - Rác thải trong quá trình thi công xây dựng: các loại bao bì đựng nguyên vật liệu như giấy và một lượng nhỏ các loại bao nilon,đất đá do các hoạt động đào đất xây dựng và các công trình phụ trợ khác. - Sự rơi vãi vật liệu như đá, cát, ... trong quá trình vận chuyển của các thiết bị chuyên dụng đến nơi xây dựng. - Vật liệu dư thừa và các phế liệu thải ra. - Chất thải sinh hoạt của lực lượng nhân công lao động tham gia thi công. Chất thải khí: Chất thải khí là nguồn gây ô nhiễm chính cho bầu khí quyển, khí thải có thể phát ra từ các hoạt động trong các quá trình thi công từ giai đoạn chuẩn bị nguyên vật liệu cho đến khi tháo dỡ các hạng mục công trình trong giai đoạn ngừng hoạt động. Chủ yếu là khí thải phát sinh do hoạt động của động cơ máy móc thi công cơ giới, phương tiện vận chuyển vật tư dụng cụ, thiết bị phục vụ cho thi công. Chất thải lỏng: Chất thải lỏng có ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến vệ sinh môi trường trong khu vực xây dựng khu biệt thự gây ảnh hưởng đến môi trường lân cận. Chất thải lỏng của dự án gồm có nước thải từ quá trình xây dựng, nước thải sinh hoạt của công nhân và nước mưa. - Dự án chỉ sử dụng nước trong các quá trình phối trộn nguyên vật liệu và một lượng nhỏ dùng cho việc tưới tường, tưới đất để giữ ẩm và hạn chế bụi phát tán vào môi trường xung quanh. Lượng nước thải từ quá trình xây dựng chỉ gồm các loại chất trơ như đất cát, không mang các hàm lượng hữu cơ, các chất ô nhiễm thấm vào lòng đất. - Nước thải sinh hoạt của của công nhân trong giai đoạn thi công rất ít, chủ yếu là nước tắm rửa đơn thuần và một phần rất nhỏ các hoạt động vệ sinh khác vì trong quá trình xây dựng hầu hết tất cả công nhân xây dựng không ở lại, chỉ có một hoặc hai người ở lại bảo quản vật tư. - Nước mưa chảy tràn cuốn trôi các chất ô nhiễm bề mặt từ khu vực xây dựng xuống các kênh rạch cận kề. Tuy nhiên, dự án đã có hệ thống thoát nước ngầm thu nước do vậy kiểm soát được nguồn thải và xử lý nước bị ô nhiễm trước khi thải ra ngoài. Tiếng ồn.
  29. 29. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 29 - Gây ra những ảnh hưởng trực tiếp lên hệ thần kinh làm giảm khả năng tập trung và giảm năng suất lao động. Tiếng ồn có thể sinh ra theo những con đường sau nhưng phải được kiểm soát và duy trì ở trong khoảng 80 – 85dBA theo tiêu chuẩn quy định, tiếng ồn có thể phát sinh từ những nguồn. + Động cơ, máy móc thi công, và những thiết bị phục vụ xây dựng, lắp đặt. + Trong quá trình lao động như gò, hàn các chi tiết kim loại, và khung kèo sắt … và quá trình đóng, tháo côppha, giàn giáo, vận chuyển vật liệu… + Từ động cơ máy nén khí, bơm, máy phát điện … Bụi và khói - Khi hàm lượng bụi và khói vượt quá ngưỡng cho phép sẽ gây ra những bệnh về đường hô hấp làm giảm khả năng lao động của công nhân. Bụi và khói được sinh ra từ những lý do sau: - Từ các hoạt động chuyên chở vật liệu, tập kết đổ vật liệu đến nơi xây dựng. - Từ các đống tập kết vật liệu. - Từ các hoạt động đào bới san lấp. - Từ quá trình thi công: quá trình phối trộn nguyên vật liệu, quá trình đóng tháo côppha… II.2. Mức độ ảnh hưởng tới môi trường Ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng không khí: Chất lượng không khí của khu vực xây dựng sẽ chịu ít nhiều biến đổi do các hoạt động thực thi Dự án. Tuy nhiên, trong hai giai đoạn thi công xây dựng và tháo dỡ công trình ngưng hoạt động, khói bụi và khí thải là tác nhân ô nhiễm đáng chú ý nhất. Khí thải sinh ra từ các động cơ máy móc chủ yếu là khí NOx, CO, CO2, SO2....Lượng khí thải phát sinh bởi hoạt động riêng rẽ các loại máy móc đạt tiêu chuẩn kỹ thuật là không đáng kể, trong điều kiện môi trường làm việc thông thoáng ngoài trời thì mức độ ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến con người là không đáng kể tuy nhiên khi hàm lượng cao nó sẽ là tác nhân gây ra những ô nhiễm cho môi trường và con người như: khí SO2 hoà tan được trong nước nên dễ phản ứng với cơ quan hô hấp người và động vật. Ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng nước mặt: Hoạt động xây dựng công trình có nhiều khả năng gây ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng nước mặt. Do phải tiếp nhận lượng nước thải ra từ các quá trình thi công có chứa chất nhiễm bẩn cao gồm các hoá chất như vết dầu mỡ rơi vãi từ các động cơ
  30. 30. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 30 máy móc trong quá trình thi công vận hành, nước thải sinh hoặt của công nhân trong các lán trại ... cũng gây ra hiện tượng ô nhiễm, bồi lắng cho nguồn nước mặt. Ảnh hưởng đến giao thông Hoạt động của các loại phương tiện vận tải phục vụ công tác thi công xây dựng lắp đặt sẽ làm gia tăng mật độ lưu thông trên các tuyến đường vào khu vực, mang theo những bụi bẩn đất, cát từ công trường vào gây ảnh hưởng xấu đến chất lượng đường xá, làm xuống cấp nhanh chóng các tuyến đường này. Ảnh hưởng đến sức khỏe cộng đồng - Không khí bị ô nhiễm sẽ ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến sức khoẻ lực lượng nhân công làm việc tại công trường và cho cả cộng đồng dân cư. Gây ra các bệnh về cơ quan hô hấp, dị ứng, viêm mắt ... - Tiếng ồn phát sinh chủ yếu trong qúa trình thi công xây dựng và tháo dỡ khi công trình ngừng hoạt động. Ô nhiễm tiếng ồn tác động trực tiếp lên lực lượng lao động tại công trình và cư dân sinh sống gần khu vực thực thi dự án. Tiếng ồn sẽ gây căng thẳng, ức chế, làm giảm năng suất lao động, gây xáo trộn cuộc sống thường ngày của người dân. Mặt khác khi độ ồn vượt quá giới hạn cho phép và kéo dài sẽ ảnh hưởng đến cơ quan thính giác. II.3. Giải pháp khắc phục ảnh hưởng tiêu cực của dự án tới môi trường. Giảm thiểu lượng chất thải - Trong quá trình thực thi dự án chất thải phát sinh ra là điều không tránh khỏi. Tuy nhiên bằng các biện pháp kỹ thuật công nghệ phù hợp kết hợp với biện pháp quản lý chặt chẽ ở từng bộ phận có thể giảm thiểu được số lượng lớn chất thải phát sinh. Các biện pháp để giảm thiểu chất thải phát sinh: - Dự toán chính xác khối lượng nguyên vật liệu phục vụ cho thi công, giảm thiểu lượng dư thừa tồn đọng sau khi xây dựng công trình. - Lựa chọn địa điểm tập kết nguyên vật liệu phù hợp nằm cuối hướng gió và trên nền đất cao để tránh tình trạng hư hỏng và thất thoát khi chưa sử dụng đến. Trong quá trình thi công: Đề xuất những biện pháp giảm thiểu khói bụi và nước thải phát sinh trong quá trình thi công. Chủ đầu tư sẽ yêu cầu đơn vị thi công nghiêm túc thực hiện những biện pháp nhằm giảm thiểu các tác động tiêu cực tới môi trường khu vực trong giai đoạn xây dựng. Cụ thể đơn vị thi công sẽ thực hiện các giải pháp sau:
  31. 31. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 31 - Đối với khí thải động cơ: Đây là dạng nguồn thải phân tán, phát thải lưu lượng nhỏ, không liên tục và phân bố trên mặt thoáng rộng nên khả năng gây ô nhiễm môi trường không khí không đáng kể. Tuy nhiên trong khi thi công, nhà máy sản xuất gỗ mỹ nghệ đơn vị thi công sẽ chọn các phương tiện cơ giới đồng bộ đạt chuẩn cho phép nhằm giảm thiểu khí thải. - Tại công trường hạn chế bụi cuốn bằng biện pháp phun nước làm ẩm tại các khu vực có phát tán nhiều bụi, chú ý tính đến phun ẩm vào giai đoạn khô hanh nắng nóng, nhiều gió. - Công nhân thi công trên công trường phải sử dụng bảo hộ lao động như khẩu trang chống bụi, găng tay, giày, ủng... - Thu gom bùn đất rơi vãi trên tuyến đường vận chuyển, tránh làm phát tán bụi trong những ngày khô hanh, nắng nóng và nhiều gió. - Tạo hệ thống rãnh thoát nước mưa trên khu vực công trường không cho nước mưa chảy tràn vào khu vực thi công, thu gom rồi dẫn về các hố lắng cặn tạm thời sau đó mới được đổ ra hệ thống thoát nước mưa chung của Khu công nghiệp. - Giữ vệ sinh khu vực công trường, che chắn các điểm chứa nguyên vật liệu xây dựng để tránh nước mưa cuốn theo các chất ô nhiễm làm tăng tính chất ô nhiễm của nước mưa chảy tràn gây ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng nước dưới đất của khu vực. - Để hạn chế tiếng ồn, chủ đầu tư sẽ áp dụng các công nghệ tiên tiến nhằm giảm khả năng gây ồn rung do hoạt động thi công gây ra. Khi công trình đi vào hoạt động + Các nghiên cứu cho thấy bụi trong khói thải lò nấu thủy tinh đốt than có kích thước lớn, có thể dùng các loại buồng lắng bụi dưới tác dụng của lực quán tính và lực trọng trường. Nhà đầu tư cam kết sẽ xử lý, tránh gây ô nhiễm theo đúng quy định của pháp luật + Thiết kế và xây dựng hệ thống thoát nước hợp lý, khoa học, đảm bảo thu và thoát hết nước trên toàn bộ diện tích khuôn viên khu vực. Đặc biệt, các khu vực có xã nước thải. Cao độ của hệ thống thoát nước phải hợp lý, tránh ứ đọng cục bộ gây bốc mùi. + Kiểm tra định kỳ các thiết bị gây ồn, bảo dưỡng theo quy định, bôi trơn thường xuyên các bộ phận chuyển động để giảm nhẹ tiếng ồn. + Công nhân phải được bảo hộ lao động đầy đủ: nút tai chống ồn, chụp mũ tai, kính mắt...
  32. 32. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 32 + Thường xuyên kiểm tra hệ thống thu gom, xử lý nước thải tránh hiện tượng rò rỉ, đặc biệt đối với đường ống nhựa (tại các vị trí đầu mối và khớp nối) và bể xử lý. Định kỳ nạo vét cặn bẩn, bùn tại bể tự hoại và hệ thống mương dẫn. + Lắp đặt hệ thống phun nước tại các vị trí phát sinh bụi. + Cách ly khu vực sản xuất với các khu vực khác, bao che hệ thống cốt liệu để chống bụi phát tán ra môi trường xung quanh. + Vệ sinh môi trường: Thường xuyên quét dọn, thu gom rác thải nhằm đảm bảo vệ sinh môi trường trong khu vực nhà máy luôn được sạch sẽ và thoáng mát. Tập huấn, giáo dục cho cán bộ công nhân viên về vệ sinh môi trường. Thu gom và xử lý chất thải:Việc thu gom và xử lý chất thải trước khi thải ra ngoài môi trường là điều bắt buộc đối với khu vực xây dựng công trình. Trong dự án này việc thu gom và xử lý chất thải phải được thực hiện từ khi xây dựng đến khi đi bàn giao nhà và quá trình tháo dỡ ngưng hoạt động để tránh gây ảnh hưởng đến hoạt động của trạm và môi trường khu vực xung quanh. Việc thu gom và xử lý phải được phân loại theo các loại chất thải sau: Chất thải rắn: Đây là loại chất thải phát sinh nhiều nhất trong qúa trình thi công bao gồm đất, đá, giấy, khăn vải, ... là loại chất thải rất khó phân huỷ đòi hỏi phải được thu gom, phân loại để có phương pháp xử lý thích hợp. Những nguyên vật liệu dư thừa có thể tái sử dụng được thì phải được phân loại và để đúng nơi quy định thuận tiện cho việc tái sử dụng hoặc bán phế liệu. Những loại rác thải khó phân huỷ hoặc độc hại phải được thu gom và đặt cách xa công trường thi công, sao cho tác động đến con người và môi trường là nhỏ nhất để vận chuyển đến nơi xử lý theo quy định. Các phương tiện vận chuyển đất đá san lấp bắt buộc dùng tấm phủ che chắn, giảm đến mức tối đa rơi vãi trên đường gây ảnh hưởng cho người lưu thông và đảm bảo cảnh quan môi trường được sạch đẹp. Chất thải khí: - Sinh ra trực tiếp trong quá trình thi công từ các máy móc thi công cơ giới, phương tiện vận chuyển cần phải có những biện pháp để làm giảm lượng chất thải khí ra ngoài môi trường, các biện pháp có thể dùng là: - Đối với các phương tiện vận chuyển, máy móc thi công và các động cơ khác cần thiết nên sử dụng loại nhiên liệu có khả năng cháy hoàn toàn, khí thải có hàm lượng chất gây ô nhiễm thấp. Sử dụng máy móc động cơ mới đạt tiêu chuẩn kiểm định và được chứng nhận không gây hại đối với môi trường.
  33. 33. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 33 - Thường xuyên kiểm tra các hạng mục công trình nhằm ngăn ngừa, khắc phục kịp thời các sự cố có thể xảy ra. Chất thải lỏng Chất thải lỏng sinh ra trong quá trình xây dựng sẽ được thu gom vào hệ thống thoát nước hiện hữu được bố trí quanh khu vực khu biệt thự. Nước thải có chứa chất ô nhiễm sẽ được thu gom và chuyển giao cho đơn vị có chức năng xử lý còn nước không bị ô nhiễm sẽ theo hệ thống thoát nước bề mặt và thải trực tiếp ra ngoài. Tiếng ồn: Trang bị đầy đủ các thiết bị bảo vệ cho công nhân trong quá trình thi công, sắp xếp công việc một cách hợp lý khoa học để mức độ ảnh hưởng đến công nhân làm việc trong khu vực xây dựng và ở khu vực lân cận là nhỏ nhất. Kiểm tra và bảo dưỡng định kỳ các máy móc thiết bị. Thông thường chu kỳ bảo dưỡng đối với thiết bị mới là 4-6 tháng/lần, thiết bị cũ là 3 tháng/lần. Bố trí cách ly các nguồn gây ồn với xung quanh nhằm làm giảm tác động lan truyền của sóng âm. Để biện pháp phân lập đạt hiệu quả cao hơn cần cách lý và bố trí thêm các tường ngăn giữa các bộ phận.Trồng cây xanh để tạo bóng mát, hạn chế lan truyền ồn ra môi trường. Hạn chế hoạt động vào ban đêm. Bụi và khói: Trong quá trình thi công xây dựng bụi và khói là những nhân tố gây ảnh hưởng nhiều nhất đến công nhân lao động nó trực tiếp ảnh hưởng đến sức khoẻ của người công nhân gây ra các bệnh về đường hô hấp, về mắt ...làm giảm khả năng lao động. Để khắc phục những ô nhiễm đó cần thực hiện những biện pháp sau: - Sử dụng nguyên vật liệu ít gây hại, thiết bị chuyên chở nguyên vật liệu phải được che chắn cẩn thẩn tránh rơi vãi. - Thưởng xuyên rửa xe để tránh phát sinh bụi, đất cát trong khu đô thị khi di chuyển. - Sử dụng những thiết bị bảo hộ cho công nhân khi làm việc trong tình trạng khói bụi ô nhiễm như mặt nạ phòng độc, kính bảo vệ mắt.... II.4.Kết luận: Dựa trên những đánh giá tác động môi trường ở phần trên chúng ta có thể thấy quá trình thực thi dự án có thể gây tác động đến môi trường quanh khu vực dự án và khu vực lân cận ở mức độ thấp không tác động nhiều đến môi trường, có chăng chỉ là những tác động nhỏ trong khoảng thời gian ngắn không có tác động về lâu dài.
  34. 34. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 34 CHƯƠNG VI. TỔNG VỐN ĐẦU TƯ –NGUỒN VỐN THỰC HIỆN VÀ HIỆU QUẢ CỦA DỰ ÁN I. Tổng vốn đầu tư và nguồn vốn của dự án. STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích Đơn giá Thành tiền trước thuế Thành tiền sau thuế I Xây dựng 25.000,0 27.800.800 30.580.880 Phân khu chính 1 Nhà máy sản xuất m² 4.000 1.400 5.600.000 6.160.000 2 Nhà kho m² 3.500 1.200 4.200.000 4.620.000 3 Nhà điều hành m² 100 1.800 180.000 198.000 4 Khu trưng bày sản phẩm m² 1.500 1.800 2.700.000 2.970.000 5 Nhà văn phòng m² 200 1.800 360.000 396.000 6 Căn tin m² 2.000 1.500 3.000.000 3.300.000 7 Trạm cấp nước m² 100 3.000 300.000 330.000 8 Trạm điện m² 80 3.000 240.000 264.000 9 Nhà xe m² 280 1.000 280.000 308.000 10 Trạm cân m² 400.000 440.000 11 Nhà bảo vệ m² 16 1.800 28.800 31.680 12 Cây xanh m² 3.000 200 600.000 660.000 13 Giao thông, sân đường m² 10.224 500 5.112.000 5.623.200 14 Tường rào m 1.500 1.200 1.800.000 1.980.000 Hệ thống phụ trợ
  35. 35. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 35 STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích Đơn giá Thành tiền trước thuế Thành tiền sau thuế 1 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể HT 1 2.000.000 2.000.000 2.200.000 2 Hệ thống PCCC HT 1 1.000.000 1.000.000 1.100.000 II Thiết bị 42.432.000 46.675.200 II.1 Dây chuyền sản xuất kính an toàn 1 dây chuyền 42.432.000 42.432.000 46.675.200 III Chi phí quản lý dự án 2,375 (GXDtt+GTBtt) * ĐMTL%*1,1 1.668.190 1.835.009 IV Chi phí tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng 2.985.281 3.283.809 1 Chi phí lập báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi 0,790 (GXDtt+GTBtt) * ĐMTL%*1,1 554.655 610.121 2 Chi phí lập báo cáo kinh tế - kỹ thuật - 3 Chi phí thiết kế kỹ thuật 1,585 GXDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 440.641 484.705 4 Chi phí thiết kế bản vẽ thi công 0,951 GXDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 264.384 290.823 5 Chi phí thẩm tra báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi 0,170 Giá gói thầu XDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 119.516 131.468 6 Chi phí thẩm tra thiết kế xây dựng 0,236 GXDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 65.721 72.293 7 Chi phí thẩm tra dự toán công trình 0,229 GXDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 63.569 69.926
  36. 36. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 36 STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích Đơn giá Thành tiền trước thuế Thành tiền sau thuế 8 Chi phí lập HSMT, HSDT thi công xây dựng 0,335 Giá gói thầu XDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 93.220 102.542 9 Chi phí lập HSMT, HSDT mua sắm vật tư, thiết bị 0,334 Giá gói thầu TBtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 141.717 155.888 10 Chi phí giám sát thi công xây dựng 2,987 GXDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 830.328 913.361 11 Chi phí giám sát lắp đặt thiết bị 0,970 GTBtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 411.530 452.682 V Chi phí đất 30.000.000 30.000.000 VI Dự phòng phí 5% 5.244.314 5.244.314 Tổng cộng 110.130.585 117.619.212 II. Nguồn vốn và tiến độ thực hiện dự án. Bảng cơ cấu nguồn vốn và tiến độ thực hiện của dự án ST T Nội dung Thành tiền sau thuế NGUỒN VỐN Tiến độ thực hiện Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 2019 2020 I Xây dựng 30.580.880 9.174.264 21.406.616 15.290.440 15.290.440
  37. 37. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 37 ST T Nội dung Thành tiền sau thuế NGUỒN VỐN Tiến độ thực hiện Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 2019 2020 Phân khu chính 1 Nhà máy sản xuất 6.160.000 1.848.000 4.312.000 3.080.000 3.080.000 2 Nhà kho 4.620.000 1.386.000 3.234.000 2.310.000 2.310.000 3 Nhà điều hành 198.000 59.400 138.600 99.000 99.000 4 Khu trưng bày sản phẩm 2.970.000 891.000 2.079.000 1.485.000 1.485.000 5 Nhà văn phòng 396.000 118.800 277.200 198.000 198.000 6 Căn tin 3.300.000 990.000 2.310.000 1.650.000 1.650.000 7 Trạm cấp nước 330.000 99.000 231.000 165.000 165.000 8 Trạm điện 264.000 79.200 184.800 132.000 132.000 9 Nhà xe 308.000 92.400 215.600 154.000 154.000 10 Trạm cân 440.000 132.000 308.000 220.000 220.000
  38. 38. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 38 ST T Nội dung Thành tiền sau thuế NGUỒN VỐN Tiến độ thực hiện Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 2019 2020 11 Nhà bảo vệ 31.680 9.504 22.176 15.840 15.840 12 Cây xanh 660.000 198.000 462.000 330.000 330.000 13 Giao thông, sân đường 5.623.200 1.686.960 3.936.240 2.811.600 2.811.600 14 Tường rào 1.980.000 594.000 1.386.000 990.000 990.000 Hệ thống phụ trợ - - - 1 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 2.200.000 660.000 1.540.000 1.100.000 1.100.000 2 Hệ thống PCCC 1.100.000 330.000 770.000 550.000 550.000 II Thiết bị 46.675.200 14.002.560 32.672.640 - 46.675.200 II.1 Dây chuyền sản xuất kính an toàn 46.675.200 14.002.560 32.672.640 46.675.200 III Chi phí quản lý dự án 1.835.009 550.503 1.284.507 - 1.835.009 IV Chi phí tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng 3.283.809 985.143 2.298.666 2.374.446 909.363
  39. 39. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 39 ST T Nội dung Thành tiền sau thuế NGUỒN VỐN Tiến độ thực hiện Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 2019 2020 1 Chi phí lập báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi 610.121 183.036 427.085 610.121 2 Chi phí lập báo cáo kinh tế - kỹ thuật - - - 3 Chi phí thiết kế kỹ thuật 484.705 145.411 339.293 484.705 4 Chi phí thiết kế bản vẽ thi công 290.823 87.247 203.576 290.823 5 Chi phí thẩm tra báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi 131.468 39.440 92.028 131.468 6 Chi phí thẩm tra thiết kế xây dựng 72.293 21.688 50.605 72.293 7 Chi phí thẩm tra dự toán công trình 69.926 20.978 48.948 69.926 8 Chi phí lập HSMT, HSDT thi công xây dựng 102.542 30.763 71.780 102.542 9 Chi phí lập HSMT, HSDT mua sắm vật tư, thiết bị 155.888 46.766 109.122 155.888 10 Chi phí giám sát thi công xây dựng 913.361 274.008 639.352 456.680 456.680 11 Chi phí giám sát lắp đặt thiết bị 452.682 135.805 316.878 - 452.682
  40. 40. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 40 ST T Nội dung Thành tiền sau thuế NGUỒN VỐN Tiến độ thực hiện Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 2019 2020 V Chi phí đất 30.000.000 9.000.000 21.000.000 30.000.000 VI Dự phòng phí 5.244.314 1.573.294 3.671.019 5.244.314 Tổng cộng 117.619.212 35.285.764 82.333.448 47.664.886 69.954.326 Tỷ lệ (%) 30% 70% 40,52% 59,48%
  41. 41. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 41 III. Hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế của dự án. III.1. Nguồn vốn dự kiến đầu tư của dự án. Tổng mức đầu tư: 117.619.212.000 đồng. (Một trăm mười bảy tỷ sáu trăm mười chín triệu hai trăm mười hai nghìn đồng) Trong đó: + Vốn tự có (tự huy động) (30%): 35.285.764.000 đồng + Vốn vay tín dụng (70%) : 82.333.448.000 đồng. Dự kiến nguồn doanh thu của dự án, chủ yếu thu từ nguồn như sau: TT Khoản mục Năm 2021 2022 3 4 I Tổng doanh thu hằng năm ngàn đồng 176.000.000 220.000.000 Doanh thu từ kính dán an toàn 176.000.000 220.000.000 1 Công suất % 40% 50% 2 Số lượng m2 sản phẩm 800.000 800.000 3 Đơn giá 1000 đồng/sp 550 550 II Tổng chi phí hằng năm ngàn đồng 179.463.805 215.597.309 1 Chi phí quảng cáo sản phẩm 1,00% 1.760.000 2.200.000 2 Chi phí khấu hao TSCD "" 9.725.974 9.725.974 3 Chi phí lãi vay "" 9.056.679 9.056.679 4 Chi phí bảo trì thiết bị 2,00% 933.504 5 Chi phí khác 10% 17.600.000 22.000.000 6 Chi phí lương "" 2.894.400 2.894.400 7 Chi phí điện nước 2,00% 3.520.000 3.520.000 8 Chi phí bảo hiểm công trình 1% 466.752 466.752 9 Chi phí nguyên vật liệu "" 13.000.000 13.000.000 10 Chi phí vận hành dự án 68% 119.680.000 149.600.000 11 Chi phí vận chuyển 1,00% 1.760.000 2.200.000 III Lợi nhuận trước thuế -3.463.805 4.402.691 IV Thuế TNDN 0 968.592 V Lợi nhuận sau thuế -3.463.805 3.434.099 (Chi tiết trong phần phụ lục)
  42. 42. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 42 Dự kiến đầu vào của dự án. Chi phí đầu vào của dự án % Khoản mục 1 Chi phí quảng cáo sản phẩm 1,00% Doanh thu 2 Chi phí khấu hao TSCD "" Bảng tính 3 Chi phí lãi vay "" Bảng tính 4 Chi phí bảo trì thiết bị 2,00% Tổng mức đầu tư thiết bị 5 Chi phí khác 10,00% Doanh thu 6 Chi phí lương "" Bảng tính 7 Chi phí điện nước 2% Doanh thu 8 Chi phí bảo hiểm công trình 1,00% Doanh thu 9 Chi phí nguyên vật liệu "" Bảng tính 10 Chi phí vận hành dự án 68% Doanh thu 12 Chi phí vận chuyển 1,00% Doanh thu Chế độ thuế % 1 Thuế TNDN 22 III.2. Phương án vay. Số tiền : 82.333.448.000 đồng. Thời hạn : 10 năm ( 120 tháng). Ân hạn : 1 năm. Lãi suất, phí : Tạm tính lãi suất 11% năm (tùy từng thời điểm theo lãi suất ngân hàng). Tài sản bảo đảm tín dụng: thế chấp toàn bộ tài sản hình thành từ vốn vay. Lãi vay, hình thức trả nợ gốc 1 Thời hạn trả nợ vay 10 năm 2 Lãi suất vay cố định 11% /năm 3 Chi phí sử dụng vốn chủ sở hữu (tạm tính) 7% /năm 4 Chi phí sử dụng vốn bình quân WACC 9,8% /năm 5 Hình thức trả nợ: 1
  43. 43. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 43 Lãi vay, hình thức trả nợ gốc (1: trả gốc đều; 2: trả gốc và lãi đều; 3: theo năng lực của dự án Chi phí sử dụng vốn bình quân được tính trên cơ sở tỷ trọng vốn vay là 30% ; tỷ trọng vốn chủ sở hữu là 70%; lãi suất vay dài hạn 11%/năm; lãi suất tiền gửi trung bình tạm tính 7%/năm. III.3. Các thông số tài chính của dự án. a. Khả năng trả nợ Kết thúc năm đầu tiên phải tiến hành trả lãi vay và trả nợ gốc thời gian trả nợ trong vòng 10 năm của dự án, trung bình mỗi năm trả 10,51 tỷ đồng. Theo phân tích khả năng trả nợ của dự án (phụ lục tính toán kèm theo) cho thấy, khả năng trả được nợ là rất cao, trung bình dự án có khả năng trả được nợ, trung bình khoảng trên 192% trả được nợ. b. Khả năng hoàn vốn và thời gian hoàn vốn giản đơn. Khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn: Dự án sẽ sử dụng nguồn thu nhập sau thuế và khấu hao cơ bản của dự án để hoàn trả vốn vay. KN hoàn vốn = (LN sau thuế + khấu hao)/Vốn đầu tư. Theo phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án (phần phụ lục) thì chỉ số hoàn vốn của dự án là 5,88 lần, chứng tỏ rằng cứ 1 đồng vốn bỏ ra sẽ được đảm bảo bằng 5,88 đồng thu nhập. Dự án có đủ khả năng tạo vốn cao để thực hiện việc hoàn vốn. Thời gian hoàn vốn giản đơn (T): Theo (Bảng phụ lục tính toán) ta nhận thấy đến năm thứ 8 đã thu hồi được vốn và có dư. Do đó cần xác định số tháng của năm thứ 7. Như vậy thời gian hoàn vốn của dự án là 6 năm 4 tháng kể từ ngày hoạt động. c. Khả năng hoàn vốn và thời gian hoàn vốn có chiết khấu. Khả năng hoàn vốn và thời điểm hoàn vốn được phân tích cụ thể ở bảng phụ lục tính toán của dự án. Như vậy PIp = 2,26 cho ta thấy, cứ 1 đồng vốn bỏ ra đầu tư sẽ P tiFPCFt PIp nt t     1 )%,,/(
  44. 44. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 44 được đảm bảo bằng 2,26 đồng thu nhập cùng quy về hiện giá, chứng tỏ dự án có đủ khả năng tạo vốn để hoàn trả vốn. Thời gian hoàn vốn có chiết khấu (Tp) (hệ số chiết khấu 9,8%). Theo bảng phân tích cho thấy đến năm thứ 9 đã hoàn được vốn và có dư. Kết quả tính toán: Tp = 8 năm tính từ ngày hoạt động. d. Phân tích theo phương pháp hiện giá thuần (NPV). Trong đó: + P: Giá trị đầu tư của dự án tại thời điểm đầu năm sản xuất. + CFt : Thu nhập của dự án = lợi nhuận sau thuế + khấu hao. Hệ số chiết khấu mong muốn 9,8%/năm. Theo bảng phụ lục tính toán NPV = 140.530.619.000 đồng. Như vậy chỉ trong vòng 10 năm của thời kỳ phân tích dự án, thu nhập đạt được sau khi trừ giá trị đầu tư qui về hiện giá thuần là: 140.530.619.000 đồng> 0 chứng tỏ dự án có hiệu quả cao. e. Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR). Theo phân tích được thể hiện trong bảng phân tích của phụ lục tính toán cho thấy IRR= 21,860% > 9,80% như vậy đây là chỉ số lý tưởng, chứng tỏ dự án có khả năng sinh lời.     Tpt t TpiFPCFtPO 1 )%,,/(     nt t tiFPCFtPNPV 1 )%,,/(
  45. 45. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 45 KẾT LUẬN I. Kết luận. Với kết quả phân tích như trên, cho thấy hiệu quả tương đối cao của dự án mang lại, đồng thời giải quyết việc làm cho người dân trong vùng. Cụ thể như sau: + Các chỉ tiêu tài chính của dự án như: NPV >0; IRR > tỷ suất chiết khấu,… cho thấy dự án có hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế. + Hàng năm đóng góp vào ngân sách địa phương trung bình khoảng 11 tỷ đồng thông qua nguồn thuế thu nhập từ hoạt động của dự án. + Hàng năm giải quyết việc làm cho khoảng từ 35 lao động của địa phương. Góp phần “phát huy tiềm năng, thế mạnh của địa phương; đẩy nhanh tốc độ phát triển du lịch của địa phương, xây dựng tạo bước chuyển biến mạnh mẽ và phát triển kinh tế - xã hội. II. Đề xuất và kiến nghị. Với tính khả thi của dự án, rất mong các cơ quan, ban ngành xem xét và hỗ trợ chúng tôi để chúng tôi có thể triển khai các bước theo đúng tiến độ và quy định. Để dự án sớm đi vào hoạt động. CHỦ ĐẦU TƯ
  46. 46. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất kính an toàn Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 46 PHỤ LỤC: CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU QUẢ TÀI CHÍNH CỦA DỰ ÁN (1.000 đồng) Phụ lục 1 Tổng mức, cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án thực hiện dự án Phụ lục 2 Bảng tính khấu hao hàng năm của dự án. Phụ lục 3 Bảng tính doanh thu và dòng tiền hàng năm của dự án. Phụ lục 4 Bảng Kế hoạch trả nợ hàng năm của dự án. Phụ lục 5 Bảng mức trả nợ hàng năm theo dự án. Phụ lục 6 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án. Phụ lục 7 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn có chiết khấu của dự án. Phụ lục 8 Bảng Tính toán phân tích hiện giá thuần (NPV) của dự án. Phụ lục 9 Bảng Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR) của dự án.

