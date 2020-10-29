Successfully reported this slideshow.
Purification of water Kuldeep Vyas Asst. Prof. Community Health Nursing 1Kuldeep Vyas M.Sc. CHN
Purification on a large scale 1. Storage 2. Filtration 3. Disinfection 2Kuldeep Vyas M.Sc. CHN
Storage • Natural/artificial reservoirs • Purification in terms of- 1.Physical: 90% suspended impurities settle down by gr...
Filtration • 98-99% bacteria + impurities removed • 2 types are there: 1. Slow sand/ Biological filter 2. Rapid sand /mech...
Slow sand /Biological filter • Elements are: 1. Supernatant water 2. Bed of graded sand 3. Under drainage system 4. System...
Supernatant water • Above the sand bed • 1-1.5 meter deep • Constant head of water to overcome resistance • 3-12 hrs waiti...
Sand bed • Most important part • Thickness 1 mt • Sand grain rounded with effective diameter B/T 0.2-0.3 mm • Clean, free ...
Vital layer • Surface of sand bed get covered • Slimy growth/ gelatinous: consist of algae, plankton, diatoms, bacteria • ...
Under drainage system • Bottom of filter bed • Consists of perforated pipes •Outlet for filtered water & supports medium F...
Filter control • Valves/ devices in outlet system • Maintain constant rate of filtration • Venturi meter: measures resista...
Slow sand Filter 11Kuldeep Vyas M.Sc. CHN
Cleaning • Normally run weeks/ months without cleaning • Bed resistance increases= fully opening of valve= time to clean •...
Advantages • Simple to construct • Cheaper • Quality of water is very high ( Total Bacterial count reduced by 99.9 to 99.9...
Rapid / Mechanical Filter • 2 types: 1. Gravity type (Paterson’s filter) 2. Pressure type (Candy’s filter) Steps involved:...
Flow diagram of rapid sand filter plant River Alum Consumption Chlorine Mixing Chamb er Floccul ation Chamb er Sedime ntat...
• Coagulation: raw water treated with alum. Dose 5-40 mg/lit.( depending upon turbidity/colour/ pH/ temp) • Rapid mixing: ...
Filter beds • Sand is filter medium • Effective size 0.4-0.7 mm • Depth is 1 mt • Below sand bed layer of graded gravel • ...
Filtration • Alum floc, not removed by sedimentation : held back on sand bed. form slimy layer comparable to zoogleal lay...
19Kuldeep Vyas M.Sc. CHN
Advantage • Can deal with raw water directly • Occupies less space • Filtration is rapid • Washing is easy 20Kuldeep Vyas ...
Disinfection Chemical having the criteria: • Capable of destroying pathogenic organism within the contact time • Not undul...
Comparison of rapid and slow sand filter Features Rapid sand filter Slow sand filter Space Occupies less space Occupies la...
Chlorination • Supplement and not substitute of sand filtration • Kills pathogenic bacteria but no effect on spores and vi...
Principles of Chlorination 1. water should be clear/ free of turbidity 2.Chlorine demand should be estimated. • Amount of ...
3. Presence of free residual Cl for a contact period of 1 hr is essential to kill bact/viruses. 4. Min recommended free Cl...
Calculation of Chlorine demand • By Horrock’s apparatus • Tofind out dose of Bleaching powder required for disinfection • ...
27Kuldeep Vyas M.Sc. CHN
Procedure 1. one level spoonful (2g) bleaching powder in black cup  make a thin paste with little water  add water up to...
Method of Chlorination • Cl added as : 1. Chlorine gas (Cheap/easy/Chlorinating equipment: Paterson’s chloronome) 2. Chlor...
Break point Chlorination • Point at which free residual Cl appears after entire combined Cl residual has been completely d...
Superchlorination • Super-chlorination followed by de-chlorination • Addition of large dose of chlorine and removal of exc...
Orthotolidine (OT) Test • Both free n combined Cl can be determined • reagent= Orthotolidine (desolved in 10% sol. Of HCl)...
Orthotolodine-arsenite (OTA) Test • Modification of OT test to identify free and combined Cl separately • Error caused by ...
Ozonation • Powerful oxidizing agent • Removes undesirable colour/ odour/ taste/ organic matter • Can destroy viruses • Do...
Purification of water on a small scale 35Kuldeep Vyas M.Sc. CHN
Household purification of water 1. Boiling – rolling boil for 10-20 min Kills bact/ spores/ cysts/ ova Removes temporary h...
2.Chemical disinfection: A. Bleaching powder: Ca(OCl)Cl, if freshly made=33% available Cl, unstable(on exposure to air/lig...
B.Chlorine solution : prepared from bleaching powder. 4 kg of bleaching powder with 25 % available chlorine mixed with 20 ...
E. Iodine:- emergency disinfection of water. - 2 drops of 2% ethanol solution is suffice for 1 lit of water. - contact tim...
3. Filtration: ceramic filters –Pasteur Chamberland filter, Berkefeld filter, Katadyn filter. - Main part is candle ( porc...
4. Ultraviolet irradiation: can destroy bact. Viruses, yeast, fungi, algae, protozoa - Mercury vapor arc lamps emitting UV...
5. Multistage Reverse osmosis purification of water: - Remove total dissolved solid, hardness, heavy metals, bacteria, vir...
43Kuldeep Vyas M.Sc. CHN
THANK YOU . . 44Kuldeep Vyas M.Sc. CHN
×