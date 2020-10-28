Successfully reported this slideshow.
Surface & Interfacial Phenomenon Kiran C Rodge Shivlingeshwar college of Pharmacy, Almala, Tq-Ausa,Dist-Latur,Maharashtra
Interface 2 The boundary that forms between two phases say solid & liquid is called Interface. Surface The term surface is...
3 Surface tension The force in dynes acting on the surface of the liquid at right angle to any line in 1 cm. Interfacial t...
4 Cohesive forces “Intermolecular attractions between like molecules” Adhesive forces “Intermolecular attractions between ...
5 Surface Free Energy “The energy required to increase the area of a liquid by 1 sq cm” W = ϒ * Δ A Spreading Coefficient ...
Surface & interfacial determination method 1) Capillary Rise Method 2) Drop Formation Method a) Drop weight Method b) Drop...
Adsorption “The attachment of Gas or Liquid at Solid Surface ” Desorption “The Detachment of Gas or Liquid from Solid Surf...
8 Adsorbent “The substance that deposit at the surface ” Adsorbate “The Solid on whose surface the deposition occurs ”
“ 9 Adsorption of Liquid Interface
10 Positive Adsorption “when the added molecules move on their accord to the interface this process is called Positive ads...
What is the effect of type of adsorption on surface tension ? 11
Surface Active Agent 12 Surfactants are compounds that lower the surface tension (or interfacial tension) between two liqu...
13 Structure of Surfactant Hydrophilic “Those compound shows affinity towards Water are refereed as Hydrophilic compound” ...
14
Types of Surfactants Anionic Cationic Zwitterionic Non-ionic SLS Cetrimide, BKC Lecithin Spans, Tweens
Applications of Surfactant 16 Solubilizing Agent Wetting Agent Detergents Suspending Agent Emulsifying Agent Foaming Agent
Selection of Surfactant Hydrophilic-lipophilic balance The hydrophilic-lipophilic balance of a surfactant is a measure of ...
18
Determination Method of HLB value 19 1. HLB =Σ (Hydrophilic Group No) – Σ (Lipophilic group No) + 7 2. HLB = E + P 5 3. HL...
Adsorption of Gas Interface
21
Adsoprtion Isotherms 22 As the plots drawn between the amount of gas adsorbed on a solid against the equilibrium pressure ...
Types of Isotherms 23 Type I This isotherms represent a significant increase in the adsorption with increasing pressure & ...
24 Type II This isotherms is sigmoidal in shape & occurs when gases undergo physical adsorption onto nonporous solid. The ...
25 Type III This is seen rarely. The heat of adsorption of gas in the first layer is less than the latent heat of condensa...
26 Type IV This plot represent the adsorption of gases on porous solids. First point of inflection extrapolated to Zero re...
27 Type V This is seen rarely & indicates capillary condensation. Here the adsorption reaches a limiting value before Ps i...
28
Assumption of Langmuir Adsorption 29 1. Fixed number of active sites for the adsorption of gases. 2. Monomolecular thick l...
At particular pressure P, Sites occupied = θ Sites unoccupied = (1- θ) Rate of adsorption = r1 =Pk1(1-θ) Rate of desorptio...
Braunauer,Emmette,Teller (BET)Equation for multimolecular adsorption 31
Freundlich Adsorption Isotherm 32
33
34 Thanks! Any questions? You can find me at: kirunitu@gmail.com 9579827675
  1. 1. Surface & Interfacial Phenomenon Kiran C Rodge Shivlingeshwar college of Pharmacy, Almala, Tq-Ausa,Dist-Latur,Maharashtra
  2. 2. Interface 2 The boundary that forms between two phases say solid & liquid is called Interface. Surface The term surface is normally used to denote interface, when one of the phase is Gas. Boundary An imaginary line which separate two state of matter.
  3. 3. 3 Surface tension The force in dynes acting on the surface of the liquid at right angle to any line in 1 cm. Interfacial tension It is the force per unit length that exist at the interface between two immiscible liquid phases.
  4. 4. 4 Cohesive forces “Intermolecular attractions between like molecules” Adhesive forces “Intermolecular attractions between unlike molecules”
  5. 5. 5 Surface Free Energy “The energy required to increase the area of a liquid by 1 sq cm” W = ϒ * Δ A Spreading Coefficient “The capacity of oil to spread over the surface of water”
  6. 6. Surface & interfacial determination method 1) Capillary Rise Method 2) Drop Formation Method a) Drop weight Method b) Drop count Method 3)Maximum Bubble Pressure Method 4)Ring Detachment Method 6
  7. 7. Adsorption “The attachment of Gas or Liquid at Solid Surface ” Desorption “The Detachment of Gas or Liquid from Solid Surface ” Absorption “The penetration of substance in to the material ”
  8. 8. 8 Adsorbent “The substance that deposit at the surface ” Adsorbate “The Solid on whose surface the deposition occurs ”
  9. 9. “ 9 Adsorption of Liquid Interface
  10. 10. 10 Positive Adsorption “when the added molecules move on their accord to the interface this process is called Positive adsorption ” Negative Adsorption “when the added molecules remain in the bulk of solution this process is called Negative adsorption ”
  11. 11. What is the effect of type of adsorption on surface tension ? 11
  12. 12. Surface Active Agent 12 Surfactants are compounds that lower the surface tension (or interfacial tension) between two liquids, between a gas and a liquid, or between a liquid and a solid.
  13. 13. 13 Structure of Surfactant Hydrophilic “Those compound shows affinity towards Water are refereed as Hydrophilic compound” Lipophilic “Those compound shows affinity towards oils/ organic solvents are refereed as Lipophilic compound” Amphiphilic “Those compound shows affinity towards both water & oils solvents are refereed as Amphiphilic compound”
  14. 14. 14
  15. 15. Types of Surfactants Anionic Cationic Zwitterionic Non-ionic SLS Cetrimide, BKC Lecithin Spans, Tweens
  16. 16. Applications of Surfactant 16 Solubilizing Agent Wetting Agent Detergents Suspending Agent Emulsifying Agent Foaming Agent
  17. 17. Selection of Surfactant Hydrophilic-lipophilic balance The hydrophilic-lipophilic balance of a surfactant is a measure of the degree to which it is hydrophilic or lipophilic, determined by calculating values for the different regions of the molecule, as described by Griffin in 1949.
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. Determination Method of HLB value 19 1. HLB =Σ (Hydrophilic Group No) – Σ (Lipophilic group No) + 7 2. HLB = E + P 5 3. HLB = 20 ( 1 - S ) A
  20. 20. Adsorption of Gas Interface
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. Adsoprtion Isotherms 22 As the plots drawn between the amount of gas adsorbed on a solid against the equilibrium pressure at a constant temperature.
  23. 23. Types of Isotherms 23 Type I This isotherms represent a significant increase in the adsorption with increasing pressure & followed by leaving off. This leaving off is due to the saturation of available specific chemical groups or entire surface is covered by monomolecular layer.
  24. 24. 24 Type II This isotherms is sigmoidal in shape & occurs when gases undergo physical adsorption onto nonporous solid. The first inflection point represent the formation of a monolayer, when the pressure increased further, multilayer formation is observed.
  25. 25. 25 Type III This is seen rarely. The heat of adsorption of gas in the first layer is less than the latent heat of condensation of subsequent layers.
  26. 26. 26 Type IV This plot represent the adsorption of gases on porous solids. First point of inflection extrapolated to Zero represent the monomolecular layer adsorption. Condensation within the pores of the solid & the multimolecular layer is represented by further adsorption.
  27. 27. 27 Type V This is seen rarely & indicates capillary condensation. Here the adsorption reaches a limiting value before Ps is attained.
  28. 28. 28
  29. 29. Assumption of Langmuir Adsorption 29 1. Fixed number of active sites for the adsorption of gases. 2. Monomolecular thick layer 3. The rate of adsorption α number of sites unoccupied 4. The rate of desorption α number of sites occupied
  30. 30. At particular pressure P, Sites occupied = θ Sites unoccupied = (1- θ) Rate of adsorption = r1 =Pk1(1-θ) Rate of desorption = r2 = k2θ 30 r1 = r2 Pk1(1-θ) = k2θ k1P – k1Pθ = k2θ k1P = k2θ + k1Pθ k1P = θ(k2 + k1P) θ = k1P / k2 + k1P θ = ( k1 / k2 )P / (k2/k2) + k1 / k2 P θ = ( k1 / k2 )P / 1+ k1 / k2 P Now assume that k1 / k2 = b & θ=y/ym y/ym = bp / 1+ bp y= (bp / 1+ bp)ym
  31. 31. Braunauer,Emmette,Teller (BET)Equation for multimolecular adsorption 31
  32. 32. Freundlich Adsorption Isotherm 32
  33. 33. 33
  34. 34. 34 Thanks! Any questions? You can find me at: kirunitu@gmail.com 9579827675

