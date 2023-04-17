Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 17, 2023
1 of 21

NewBase 17 April-2023 Energy News issue - 1611 by Khaled Al Awadi.pdf

Apr. 17, 2023
Business

  1. 1. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 1 NewBase Energy News 17 April 2023 No. 1611 Senior Editor Eng. Khaed Al Awadi NewBase for discussion or further details on the news below you may contact us on +971504822502, Dubai, UAE U.A.E: DEWA launches its 2nd nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2 WAM- Amjad Saleh Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has successfully launched its second nanosatellite, DEWA SAT-2, aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA. The launch of DEWA SAT-2 underlines DEWA’s leadership in using space technologies to improve the operations, maintenance and planning of electricity and water networks. The nanosatellite was designed and developed by Emiratis at DEWA’s Research and Development Centre, in collaboration with NanoAvionics in Lithuania. DEWA SAT-2, a 6U nanosatellite, features a high-resolution camera (4.7 metres) that will be used for Earth observation missions. The high-resolution camera provides continuous line-scan imaging in seven spectral bands from an approximately 500km orbit. The new satellite is also equipped with infrared equipment to measure greenhouse gases. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said DEWA is keen to use the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain in exchanging information through satellite communications and earth observation technologies. ww.linkedin.com/in/khaled-al-awadi-80201019/
  2. 2. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 2 “DEWA’s Space-D programme, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in January 2021, aims to improve the operations, maintenance and planning of DEWA’s networks through nanosatellites and remote sensing technologies. The programme also seeks to train Emiratis specialised in the use of space technologies in electricity and water networks. Launching DEWA SAT-2, our second nanosatellite confirms that we are moving steadily towards leadership in utilising space technologies to enhance the efficiency of DEWA’s operations and providing electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and quality, in addition to transferring knowledge and expertise and training our Emirati staff,” Al Tayer added. Al Tayer noted that DEWA aims to use nanosatellite technology to support its cloud computing network, thereby enhancing the digitisation of energy and water networks. The objective is to raise the efficiency and effectiveness of planning, operation and preventive maintenance of the production, transmission and distribution divisions, as well as smart grids, power stations, and EV charging stations. This approach is expected to reduce costs and improve the investment of DEWA’s assets. Additionally, this will help develop use cases that contribute to upgrading the utility sector worldwide. Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, explained that the high imaging accuracy of DEWA SAT-2 will enable DEWA to improve the operational performance of power generation and water desalination plants. Multi-spectrum, high-resolution thermal imaging devices, such as those used on board spacecraft that are specifically designed for use in electricity and water networks, will be deployed to detect thermal fingerprints in high-voltage transmission lines, substations, buildings and solar power stations. The combined use of DEWA SAT-2 images and IoT measurements from DEWA SAT-1 will enable DEWA to improve the operational performance of power generation and water desalination plants by providing accurate estimates of seawater temperature, seawater salinity, detection of red-tide, as well as fog monitoring and forecasting.
  3. 3. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 3 U.A.E: Adnoc L&S adds five new gas carriers to shipping fleet The National + NewBase Adnoc Logistics & Services, the shipping and maritime logistics unit of Adnoc, added five new-build very large gas carriers (VLGC) to its fleet to meet the growing global demand for gas. The gas carriers were built at the Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai, China, and will be owned and operated by AW Shipping, an Adnoc L&S joint venture with Wanhua Chemical Group, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The new ships use LPG as their primary fuel source, making them among the lowest-emission vessels of this type. Photo: Adnoc L&S/ The five VLGCs, named Al Ain, Zakher, Rabdan, Al Salam and Baynounah, each with a capacity of 86,000 cubic metres to transport liquified petroleum gas (LPG), have dual-fuel engine technology. They use LPG as their primary fuel source, making them among the lowest-emission vessels of this type, the statement said. “The addition of these new-build, lower-emission vessels to Adnoc L&S’s growing fleet of more than 800 owned, operated and chartered vessels, represents another important milestone as we bolster our capacity to capitalise on growing global energy The five vessels, each with a capacity of 86,000 cubic metres, will be used to transport liquified petroleum gas
  4. 4. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 4 demand," said Capt Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of Adnoc L&S and chairman of AW Shipping. "Natural gas is playing an increasingly important role in the global energy landscape and Adnoc L&S is expanding its gas fleet to serve customer demand, while reducing the carbon intensity of our vessels.” The demand for LPG, which is used mainly as a cooking fuel stored in cylinders for stoves, as well as a propellant, refrigerant, as vehicle fuel and as feedstock for the petrochemicals industry, has been rising worldwide. It is expected to play a key role in helping the transition to clean energy, especially in cooking, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. AW Shipping was formed in 2020 to support a 10-year LPG supply contract signed in 2018 between Adnoc and Wanhua. The company will use the new ships to transport LPG cargoes sourced from Adnoc and other global suppliers to Wanhua’s manufacturing bases in China and around the world, the statement said. "The AW Shipping JV has added great value to both Wanhua and Adnoc L&S by optimising the supply chain," said Kou Guangwu, chief executive of Wanhua Chemical Group. Jiangnan Shipyard, meanwhile, which delivered the VLGCs, is also building liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for Adnoc L&S, scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026. Adnoc L&S is undertaking a global expansion programme, aimed at providing a broader service to its customers while supporting and enabling the growth of Adnoc’s upstream and downstream operations. In July last year, Adnoc L&S bought Zakher Marine International, an Abu Dhabi company that owns and operates offshore support vessels. In June, the company also bought three new LNG ships to meet increasing global demand for the gas.
  5. 5. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 5 UAE: ADNOC Drilling secures $M412 Drilling Services Contract Source: ADNOC Drilling ADNOC Drilling Company has confirmed the award of a five-year contract for the provision of Integrated Drilling Services (IDS) totaling $412 million from ADNOC Offshore commencing in the second quarter of 2023.  The award continues the delivery of material growth in ADNOC Drilling’s Oilfield Services segment  The contract will enable the efficient delivery of completion services at Upper Zakum field and adds 20% to annual revenue compared with 2022  Awards to ADNOC Drilling for Oilfield Services, including IDS, stand at a total of $5.1 billion since January 1, 2022 ADNOC Drilling will provide IDS for the development of the Upper Zakum field, the largest producing field in ADNOC’s offshore portfolio. The application of the services provided by ADNOC Drilling will add to the efficiency of production at the project, deliver significant cost savings, and contribute to ADNOC’s plans to responsibly accelerate production capacity growth as global demand for energy continues to increase. Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Drilling, commented: 'We are very pleased to have been awarded this important contract, which will contribute to the effective development of the Upper Zakum field and enable ADNOC to realize accelerated production capacity targets to responsibly supply energy to a world which sees continuously rising demand. This contract award further demonstrates the delivery of our strategic objective to expand our Oilfield Services (OFS) business as we continue to work towards our goal of further doubling OFS revenues by 2025. This contract, alone, will add some 20% to our annual revenue compared with 2022. Our comprehensive market-leading drilling and completion services offering improves operational performance and efficiency, delivering considerable cost savings and reductions in well delivery times for our customers.' As a market leader in the region, ADNOC Drilling is committed to expanding its comprehensive suite of services in the OFS division to enable the efficient and competitive delivery of start-to-finish drilling and well completion, for the benefit of its customers. In 2022, ADNOC Drilling had 40 operational IDS rigs, with OFS revenue reaching $405 million, an increase of 23% on the previous year. The Company has guided the market to expect the segment to generate $500 - $550 million in revenue in 2023. Previous IDS contract awards in 2022 include a $1.3 billion award for the Ghasha Mega-project, $1.6 billion award for integrated drilling fluid services and a $777 million award for wireline and perforation services.
  6. 6. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 6 U.S. electric capacity mix shifts from fossil fuels to renewables Data source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Annual Energy Outlook 2023 (AEO2023) The U.S. power grid nearly doubles in capacity from 2022 to 2050 to meet increasing demand for electric power, and most newly built capacity will be from renewable energy technologies, according to most cases in our Annual Energy Outlook 2023 (AEO2023). Declining capital costs for solar panels, wind turbines, and battery storage, as well as government subsidies such as those included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), result in renewables becoming increasingly cost effective compared with the alternatives when building new power capacity. Economic growth, paired with rising electrification in end-use sectors, results in stable growth in U.S. electric power demand through 2050. Note: ZTC=Zero-Carbon Technology Cost; other=geothermal, biomass, municipal waste, fuel cells, hydroelectric, pumped hydro storage In our AEO2023, we explore long-term energy trends in the United States and present an outlook for energy markets through 2050. We use different scenarios, called cases, to understand how varying assumptions affect energy trends. These cases include:  The Reference case, which serves as a baseline, or benchmark, case. It reflects laws and regulations adopted through mid-November 2022, including the IRA. It assumes capital costs for power generating technologies decline over time from learning by doing as commercialization expands and construction and manufacturing experience accelerates. It also assumes the U.S. GDP annual growth rate is 1.9% over the projection period.
  7. 7. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 7  The Low Zero-Carbon Technology Cost case, which assumes faster technology-cost declines for zero-carbon technologies, resulting in about a 40% cost reduction by 2050 compared with the Reference case. Zero-carbon technologies in AEO2023 include renewables, nuclear, and energy storage.  The High Zero-Carbon Technology Cost case, which assumes no technology-cost declines for zero- carbon technologies, which maintain their 2022 costs through 2050.  The Low Economic Growth case, which assumes the compound annual growth rate for U.S. GDP is 1.4%  The High Economic Growth case, which assumes the compound annual growth rate for U.S. GDP is 2.3%  The economic growth and zero-carbon technology cost combination cases, which simultaneously vary high and low economic growth with high and low zero-carbon technology costs. In the Reference case, we project a large increase in renewable capacity of about 380% from 2022 through 2050. By comparison, fossil fuel generating capacity, which includes coal and natural gas- fired power plants, increases about 11%. The economic growth and zero-carbon technology cost combination cases show the most extreme outcomes for growth of renewable and fossil fuel generating capacity out of all AEO2023 cases. The High Economic Growth and Low Zero-Carbon Technology Cost combination case has the highest projected growth in renewable capacity, increasing nearly 600% between 2022 and 2050. Even in the Low Economic Growth and High Zero-Carbon Technology Cost combination case, which assumes the lowest growth in renewable technologies out of the AEO2023 cases, projected growth in renewable capacity approaches 230%. The projected outcomes for both fossil fuel and renewable power plants are sensitive to the assumed cost of renewable technologies. The projected outcomes for fossil fuel generating capacity also vary across AEO2023 cases. In the High Economic Growth and High Zero-Carbon Technology Cost combination case, fossil fuel capacity increases 36% between 2022 and 2050. In the Low Economic Growth and Low Zero- Carbon Technology Cost combination case, fossil fuel capacity decreases by 14% because more fossil fuel generators are retired than built over the projection period
  8. 8. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 8 Germany Retires Last Nuclear Plants in Hopes of Greener Pastures Bloomberg + NewBase At 10 p.m. on Saturday, the Isar-2 nuclear plant near Munich will begin winding down its power generation in steps of 10 megawatts per minute. After about 45 minutes, it will drop to 30% capacity and automatically sever from the national electricity grid. The other two plants still in operation, Neckarwestheim-2 and Emsland, will by then be in the midst of a similar process. By midnight, all three will be offline, ending Germany’s tumultuous six-decade reliance on nuclear energy. When the three plants, which collectively provided Germany with 6% of its power last year, finally shut off, Europe’s largest economy will face an unprecedented challenge: securing its energy supply without nuclear or Russian natural gas, and with renewables expanding at a slower pace than needed. The decision to phase out the emissions-free power source — first codified in a 2002 law and finalized after the 2011 Fukushima disaster — also comes at a moment in which many countries are moving in the opposite direction. While Germans have historically been deeply opposed to nuclear energy, that has shifted in recent years as it has come to be viewed as something like the least bad option in the transition to a green economy. Critics worry that until Germany has sufficient clean-energy infrastructure in place, which could still be years away, the country will draw even more heavily on polluting fuels like coal to compensate for the loss.
  9. 9. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 9 Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has criticized the move away from nuclear, and in a survey conducted late last year, some 69% of the German public say they would support some form of continued nuclear power use until renewables were able to replace it. For a brief moment last year, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Chancellor Olaf Scholz to shatter many major taboos of post-World War II German politics, the idea that the country could double down on its commitment to nuclear energy did not seem so far flung. In a groundbreaking speech delivered three days after the war began, Scholz announced his intent to massively increase military spending and break ties with Russia. With Europe’s peace and stability at stake, even the country’s deep-rooted aversion to nuclear energy seemed up for debate. But nothing came of that, and after scrambling late last year to secure a roughly 100-day extension for sunsetting the nuclear plants, policymakers have shown no intention of reversing their decision. The reasons are political and logistical. After nearly two decades on the sidelines, Germany’s Green party, which sees nuclear opposition as the crux of its political identity, joined the federal government in 2021 as a member of the ruling coalition. It was reluctant to agree to last year’s extension, and has pushed hard to shut down the plants, claiming that the dangers they pose far outweigh the advantages. Moving away from the “high-risk form of energy” won’t threaten Germany’s energy supply, Environmental Minister Steffi Lemke from the Green party said in an interview, adding that eliminating the risk of “devastating environmental disasters” will ultimately make the country safer. When the three plants shut down, it will represent the culmination of a decades-long process to wean Germany off nuclear energy. At its peak in 2000, atomic power represented almost 30% of all
  10. 10. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 10 electricity generated in Germany. Shortly before their closure, that dropped to less than 4% — an amount that Mario Ragwitz, director of the Fraunhofer Research Institution for Energy Infrastructures and Geothermal Systems, anticipates “is roughly equivalent to what will be added next year in terms of solar and wind power.” Yet that’s not certain to meet Germany’s power needs. To sidestep a possible electricity shortfall, Germany may need to import more nuclear power from neighboring France. For the coming winter, however, Germany’s grid operators don’t expect France to have enough output for exports as the country has been grappling for more than a year with extensive reactor repairs and outages. That may force Berlin to also seek power from other neighbors — or to repeat last winter’s strategy of burning more coal. Compared to last year, said Ragwitz, the country now has “higher levels of gas storage, more natural gas import capacity, and additional coal- fired power plants on the market.” Indeed, Germany was able to construct several new liquefied gas terminals within a year of Russia’s invasion. But when it comes to building new solar and wind farms, companies complain that there is still too much red tape. The apparent trade-off of clean sources for energy security is one indication of how Germany is struggling on multiple fronts to secure its emissions-free future. In addition to phasing out nuclear, the Scholz government is also aiming to shut down coal plants by the end of the decade — 8 years ahead of schedule — to cut carbon emissions, and has called for the construction of new gas-power plants that can eventually be converted to hydrogen. Germany isn’t the only country committed to walking away from nuclear — Italy gave up the technology in 1990, and Lithuania recently struck a deal to dismantle its Soviet-era reactors, which have sat idle for over a decade. But in many advanced economies, nuclear is experiencing a resurgence.
  11. 11. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 11 On Monday, Finland will start regular power production at Europe’s newest and biggest reactor, the 1,600-megawatt Olkiluoto-3 unit, after years of delays. France is planning to build six new reactors and a dozen small modular ones that will go online by 2050. The UK has similar ambitions. And even in Japan, after a decade of paralysis following nuclear accident in Fukushima, the public is warming up to the use of nuclear power. The Japanese government wants to restart reactors that have sat idle since the disaster, and to extend the lifespan of existing units. But one reason why many nuclear plants are still running may simply be because it’s hard to shut them down. When Germans wake up on Sunday in a country without nuclear energy, they will be faced with another question — what to do with the plants themselves. Dismantling nuclear infrastructure — and finding appropriate locations to store radioactive waste — is a complicated process that can take decades to implement, and so far, there aren’t many successful examples. One exception is Kahl, Germany’s first nuclear power plant, which was built on an industrial site where lignite had been mined half a century earlier. The Bavaria-based plant was completely dismantled in 2010 after 25 years in operation, yet the site is once again in the business of energy generation: it now hosts companies that produce e-car batteries and components for charging stations, and run solar panels on their roof.
  12. 12. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 12 NewBase April 17 -2023 Khaled Al Awadi NewBase for discussion or further details on the news below you may contact us on +971504822502, Dubai, UAE Oil holds gains on OPEC+ cuts, traders eye China recovery Reuters + NewBase Oil prices edged down slightly on Monday, supported by OPEC+'s plans to cut more output, while investors eyed Chinese economic data for signs of a demand recovery by the world's No. 2 oil consumer. Brent crude futures nudged 4 cents lower to $86.27 a barrel by 06.020 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.47 a barrel, down 5 cents. Both contracts notched their fourth weekly gains last week - the longest-such streak since mid-2022 - after the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast record demand in 2023 of 101.9 million barrels per day (bpd), up 2 million bpd on last year. However, the IEA warned in its monthly report that the output cuts announced by OPEC+ producers risked exacerbating an oil supply deficit expected in the second half of the year and could hurt consumers and a global economic recovery. Oil price special coverage
  13. 13. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 13 Rising costs for Middle East crude supplies, which meet more than half of Asia's demand, are already squeezing refiners' margins, prompting them to secure supplies from other regions. Refiners are also ramping up gasoline output ahead of peak summer demand, while cutting diesel production amid worsening margins. "While the flat price and time spreads have strengthened on the back of expectations of a tighter market, demand concerns clearly remain," ING analysts said in a note. "Weaker refinery margins remain a feature, with the weakness predominantly driven by middle distillates. Stronger crude prices will not be helping margins for refiners either." Meanwhile, oil exports from northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan remained at a standstill almost three weeks after an arbitration case ruled Ankara owed Baghdad compensation for unauthorised exports. Investors will be watching for the release of China's first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data this week, which is expected to be positive for commodity prices, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. Earnings from U.S. companies could also provide clues for the Federal Reserve's policy path and the dollar's trajectory, she added. The greenback has been strengthening alongside interest rate hikes, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. Traders are betting that the Fed will raise its lending rate in May by another quarter of a percentage point and pushed out to late this year expectations of a rate cut, as typically occurs in a slowdown. The market is pricing in a 78% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike in May, with fewer than 60bps of cuts priced in by the end of the year, IG Analyst Tony Sycamore said. "(That) means some of the supportive tailwinds for crude oil demand from expectations of Fed rate cuts are starting to fade," he added.
  14. 14. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 14 NewBase Specual Coverage The Energy world –April -16 -2023 CLEAN ENERGY IEA raises 2023 global oil demand outlook over China’s economic rebound Seban Scaria, ZAWYA Demand for oil will climb by 2 mb/d globally in 2023 to a record 101.9 mb/d as China fully reopens three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest report. The non-OECD nations will account for 87% of the growth and China alone will make up more than half the global increase. "While oil demand in developed nations has underwhelmed in recent months, slowed by warmer weather and sluggish industrial activity, robust gains in China and other non-OECD countries are providing a strong offset,” the IEA said in its report.
  15. 15. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 15 In Q1 2023, OECD oil demand fell 390 kb/d year-on-year, but a solid Chinese rebound lifted global oil demand 810 kb/d above year-earlier levels to 100.4 mb/d, the agency noted. China has reported a rebound in consumer spending, industrial output and investment in the first two months of 2023 after coronavirus restrictions were removed. According to several experts, China's growth momentum is expected to improve further in the coming months, driven by consumer spending. In its monthly oil market report, OPEC maintained its forecast that oil demand will rise by 2.32 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.3%, in 2023. OPEC expects demand in the OECD countries to increase by 0.1 mb/d in 2023, while the non- OECD is forecast to grow by 2.2 mb/d. The surprise OPEC+ supply cuts announced on April 2 risk aggravating an expected oil supply deficit in H2 2023 and boosting oil prices at a time of heightened economic uncertainty, even as industrial activity slows in the world’s largest economies and production growth outside the alliance appears robust, the agency noted. The bloc's precautionary move prompted oil prices to rally towards $87 a barrel from below $80. The oil market balances were already set to tighten in the second half of 2023, with the potential for a substantial supply deficit to emerge, but the OPEC's "latest cuts risk exacerbating those strains, pushing both crude and product prices higher," the IEA said. Consumers currently under siege from inflation will suffer even more from higher prices, especially in emerging and developing economies, the agency warned. Oil Market Report - April 2023 Overview  World oil demand will climb by 2 mb/d in 2023 to a record 101.9 mb/d. Reflecting the widening disparity between regions, non-OECD countries, buoyed by a resurgent China, will account for 90% of growth. OECD demand, dragged down by weak industrial activity and warm weather, contracted by 390 kb/d y-o-y in 1Q23, its second consecutive quarter of decline. Jet/kerosene accounts for 57% of 2023 gains.  Extra cuts by OPEC+ will push world oil supply down 400 kb/d by end-2023. From March-December, gains of 1 mb/d from non-OPEC+ fail to offset a 1.4 mb/d decline from the producer bloc. For the year as a whole, global oil production growth slows to 1.2 mb/d versus 4.6 mb/d in 2022. Non-OPEC+, led by the US and Brazil, drives the 2023 expansion, rising 1.9 mb/d. OPEC+ is expected to drop by 760 kb/d.  Global refining throughput is forecast to average 82 mb/d this year, 0.1 mb/d lower than in last month's Report due to weaker 1Q23 data. Annual gains will double to 2.1 mb/d from 1Q23 to 2Q23, as runs in the US normalise and with Chinese activity materially higher than a weak 2Q22 baseline. On average, 2023 crude runs will approach pre-covid levels but remain 0.3 mb/d below 2019 average throughputs.  Russian oil exports in March soared to the highest since April 2020 thanks to surging product flows that returned to levels last seen before Russia invaded Ukraine. Total oil shipments rose by 0.6 mb/d to 8.1 mb/d, with products climbing 450 kb/d m-o-m to 3.1
  16. 16. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 16 mb/d. Estimated oil export revenues rebounded by $1 billion to $12.7 billion but were 43% lower than a year ago.  Global inventories held largely steady in February after surging by 58 mb in the previous month. Oil on water and non-OECD stocks fell by 11.5 mb and 2.1 mb, respectively, while total OECD inventories rose by 8.8 mb. OECD commercial stocks built by 9.6 mb, narrowing the deficit against the five-year average to 7.5 mb. Preliminary data for the US, Europe and Japan show a hefty 38.9 mb decline in March.  ICE Brent oil futures slumped to a 15-month low of $71/bbl in mid-March due to financial market instability but then recovered as banking stress waned and expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later this year increased. Surprise OPEC+ production cuts announced in early April added further momentum to the rebound. At the time of writing, Brent futures traded at $87/bbl. Highlights Surprise OPEC+ supply cuts announced on 2 April risk aggravating an expected oil supply deficit in 2H23 and boosting oil prices at a time of heightened economic uncertainty, even as industrial activity slows in the world’s largest economies and production growth outside the alliance appears robust. The bloc’s self-described “precautionary move” immediately triggered a $7/bbl jump in North Sea Dated crude to $85/bbl, up nearly $15/bbl from March lows. The apparent weakness in industrial activity is impacting gasoil demand, whereas the services sector and personal consumption are driving gasoline and jet uptake. While gasoil cracks have eased, those for gasoline continue to trend higher. Consumers confronted by inflated prices for basic necessities will now have to spread their budgets even more thinly. This augurs badly for the economic recovery and growth. The latest OPEC+ voluntary curbs of 1.16 mb/d come on top of an announced 500 kb/d cut in Russian output from March that has now been extended through the rest of the year, and a 2 mb/d reduction in targets taking effect last November. While apparently a move to support declining prices amid financial turmoil in mid-March, rising global oil stocks may have also contributed to the decision. In January, OECD industry stocks surged by 53 mb to 2 830 mb, the highest since July 2021 and only 47 mb below the five-year average. Preliminary data for February show further builds, albeit at a much slower pace. By March, however, the trend was already turning, with OECD industry stocks plunging by 39 mb – their biggest monthly decline in over a year. While oil demand in developed nations has underwhelmed in recent months, slowed by warmer weather and sluggish industrial activity, robust gains in China and other non-OECD countries are providing a strong offset. In 1Q23, OECD oil demand fell 390 kb/d y-o-y, but a solid Chinese rebound lifted global oil demand 810 kb/d above year-earlier levels to 100.4 mb/d. A much stronger increase of 2.7 mb/d is expected through year-end, propelled by a continued recovery in China and international travel. For 2023 as a whole, world oil demand is forecast to rise by an average 2 mb/d, to 101.9 mb/d, with the non-OECD accounting for 87% of the growth and China alone making up more than half the global increase. Meeting those gains may prove challenging as the new OPEC+ cuts could reduce output by 1.4 mb/d from March through year-end, more than offsetting a 1 mb/d increase in non-OPEC+ production. Growth from the US shale patch, traditionally the most price-responsive source of more output, is currently limited by supply chain bottlenecks and higher costs.
  17. 17. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 17 Our oil market balances were already set to tighten in the second half of 2023, with the potential for a substantial supply deficit to emerge. The latest cuts risk exacerbating those strains, pushing both crude and product prices higher. Consumers currently under siege from inflation will suffer even more from higher prices, especially in emerging and developing economies.
  18. 18. Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavors have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 18 NewBase Energy News 17 April 2023 - Issue No. 1611 call on +971504822502, UAE The Editor:” Khaled Al Awadi” Your partner in Energy Services NewBase energy news is produced Twice a week and sponsored by Hawk Energy Service – Dubai, UAE. For additional free subscriptions, please email us. About: Khaled Malallah Al Awadi, Energy Consultant MS & BS Mechanical Engineering (HON), USA Emarat member since 1990 ASME member since 1995 Hawk Energy member 2010 www.linkedin.com/in/khaled-al-awadi-38b995b Mobile: +971504822502 khdmohd@hawkenergy.net or khdmohd@hotmail.com Khaled Al Awadi is a UAE National with over 30 years of experience in the Oil & Gas sector. Has Mechanical Engineering BSc. & MSc. Degrees from leading U.S. Universities. Currently working as self leading external Energy consultant for the GCC area via many leading Energy Services companies. Khaled is the Founder of the NewBase Energy news articles issues, Khaled is an international consultant, advisor, ecopreneur and journalist with expertise in Gas & Oil pipeline Networks, waste management, waste-to-energy, renewable energy, environment protection and sustainable development. His geographical areas of focus include Middle East, Africa and Asia. Khaled has successfully accomplished a wide range of projects in the areas of Gas & Oil with extensive works on Gas Pipeline Network Facilities & gas compressor stations. Executed projects in the designing & constructing of gas pipelines, gas metering & regulating stations and in the engineering of gas/oil supply routes. Has drafted & finalized many contracts/agreements in products sale, transportation, operation & maintenance agreements. Along with many MOUs & JVs for organizations & governments authorities. Currently dealing for biomass energy, biogas, waste-to-energy, recycling and waste management. He has participated in numerous conferences and workshops as chairman, session chair, keynote speaker and panelist. Khaled is the Editor-in-Chief of NewBase Energy News and is a professional environmental writer with over 1400 popular articles to his credit. He is proactively engaged in creating mass awareness on renewable energy, waste management, plant Automation IA and environmental sustainability in different parts of the world. Khaled has become a reference for many of the Oil & Gas Conferences and for many Energy program broadcasted internationally, via GCC leading satellite Channels. Khaled can be reached at any time, see contact details above.
  Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant
  Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant
  Copyright © 2022 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant

