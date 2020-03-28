Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SM Metal Hydride Fuel Cells,y A New and Practical Approach for Backup and Emergency Power Applications Kevin Fok Manager o...
Overview SM 1. Energy Conversion Devices, Inc. 2 Ovonic Fuel Cell Company2. Ovonic Fuel Cell Company 3. Metal Hydride Fuel...
Energy Conversion Devices, Inc. SM • Energy Conversion Devices Inc develops• Energy Conversion Devices, Inc., develops, co...
Energy Conversion Devices, Inc. SM
Ovonic Technologies SM
Ovonic Metal Hydrides SM Interstitial metal hydride alloy • Metal hydrides work like a sponge by bonding hydrogen atoms to...
Metal Hydrides in Commercial Products SM • Commercial products with• Commercial products with metal hydride materials are ...
Ovonic Fuel Cell Company SM • Ovonic Fuel Cell Company• Ovonic Fuel Cell Company – Subsidiary of Energy Conversion Devices...
Ovonic Facilities SM Raw Materials Preparation Fuel Cell Assembly Located in Rochester Hills, MI Electrode Fabrication y F...
Metal Hydride Fuel Cells for Extended Backup Power SM p • Customer value proposition for extended backup power• Customer v...
Ovonic Metal Hydride Fuel Cell SM • Uses Ovonic metal hydride Hydrogen Electrode Air ElectrodeUses Ovonic metal hydride ma...
Metal Hydride Fuel Cell Operational Modes SM p M d H d El d Ai El dMode Hydrogen Electrode Air Electrode Fuel Cell 2 H2 + ...
Energy Storage Functionality SM • The Ovonic Metal Hydride Fuel Cell can 1 1 1.2 Fuel Cell can store energy like a battery...
Instant Start Operation SM 140 • Provides microsecond startup time inalPower 60 80 100 120 140 • Instant power generation ...
Good Low Temperature Performance SM • The Ovonic Metal oC 80 100 Hydride Fuel Cell stack werat60 40 60 can operate below -...
Low Cost Approach: Materials SM • Low cost materials• Low cost materials – Anode catalysts composed of common transition m...
Low Cost Approach: Manufacturability SM y • Designed for manufacturability using conventional equipment:Designed for manuf...
Low Cost Approach: Bill of Materials and Systems Analysis SM y y • Completed comprehensive bill of materials andCompleted ...
Metal Hydride Fuel Cell Intellectual Property Portfolio SM p y • Proactive IP portfolioProactive IP portfolio strategy • 5...
Development Progress: Stack Development SM p • New stacks designed forNew stacks designed for manufacturability • Designed...
Development Progress: CFD Modeling SM g • IncorporatedComparison Incorporated Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modeling ...
Development Progress: Prototype Power Performance SM yp Performance of 16-cell 60 cm2 Metal Hydride Fuel Cell Stacks 12 14...
Development Progress: Prototype Life SM yp • Life of multicellLife Test for 4 Cell Stack • Life of multicell stacks has be...
Development Progress: 50 W Demo System SM y • Developed 50 W systemp y • Packaged fuel cell and balance of plant Enclosure...
Development Progress: 500 W System #1 SM y • 500 W System #1 with ten500 W System #1 with ten 60 cm2 metal hydride stacks ...
Development Progress: 500 W System #2 SM y • 500 W System #2 with two 250 cm2 stacks installed • Plumbing and wiring great...
Development Progress: Status SM • Scaled up fuel cell stacks over 400%p – 60 cm2 to 250 cm2 • Scaled up fuel cell system o...
Summary SM • Metal hydride fuel cells provide• Metal hydride fuel cells provide – Unique performance advantages Intrinsic ...
Acknowledgements SM Ovonic Fuel Cell Company would like to thank the Michigan Public Service Commissiong (MPSC) for its su...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Metal Hydride Fuel Cells, A New and Practical Approach for Backup and Emergency Power Applications

39 views

Published on

Intelec 2006
International Telecommunications Energy Conference
Providence, RI
September 10-14, 2006

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Metal Hydride Fuel Cells, A New and Practical Approach for Backup and Emergency Power Applications

  1. 1. SM Metal Hydride Fuel Cells,y A New and Practical Approach for Backup and Emergency Power Applications Kevin Fok Manager of Marketing Ovonic Fuel Cell Companyp y Rochester Hills, MI, USA kfok@ovonic.com 248.293.7038 Intelec 2006 I t ti l T l i ti E C fInternational Telecommunications Energy Conference Providence, RI September 10-14, 2006
  2. 2. Overview SM 1. Energy Conversion Devices, Inc. 2 Ovonic Fuel Cell Company2. Ovonic Fuel Cell Company 3. Metal Hydride Fuel Cell Technology 4 R t D l t P4. Recent Development Progress
  3. 3. Energy Conversion Devices, Inc. SM • Energy Conversion Devices Inc develops• Energy Conversion Devices, Inc., develops, commercializes, and manages a portfolio of revolutionary technologies and products withrevolutionary technologies and products with applications for: Energ generation–Energy generation –Energy storage I f ti t–Information systems • More than 350 U.S. patents and 800 foreign patents issued
  4. 4. Energy Conversion Devices, Inc. SM
  5. 5. Ovonic Technologies SM
  6. 6. Ovonic Metal Hydrides SM Interstitial metal hydride alloy • Metal hydrides work like a sponge by bonding hydrogen atoms to a metal alloy • Safe, compact, low pressure hydrogen storage medium
  7. 7. Metal Hydrides in Commercial Products SM • Commercial products with• Commercial products with metal hydride materials are availableare available – NiMH consumer batteries Solid Hydrogen canisters– Solid Hydrogen canisters – Hybrid vehicle batteries
  8. 8. Ovonic Fuel Cell Company SM • Ovonic Fuel Cell Company• Ovonic Fuel Cell Company – Subsidiary of Energy Conversion Devices, Inc. – Based in Rochester Hills MI USA– Based in Rochester Hills, MI, USA • Mission statement To pro ide al e to Energ Con ersion De ices Inc– To provide value to Energy Conversion Devices, Inc. by commercializing the Ovonic Metal Hydride Fuel Cell Technologygy
  9. 9. Ovonic Facilities SM Raw Materials Preparation Fuel Cell Assembly Located in Rochester Hills, MI Electrode Fabrication y Fuel Cell Test Stations Systems Integration
  10. 10. Metal Hydride Fuel Cells for Extended Backup Power SM p • Customer value proposition for extended backup power• Customer value proposition for extended backup power – Operational success of PEM fuel cell-based UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) systems demonstrated I h tl hi h t i i f l l– Inherently high cost remains an issue for large-scale commercialization • Need to provide an economical solution for extendedp backup power • Metal hydride fuel cells provide – Unique performance advantages – New capabilities – A practical, economical approach for UPS/emergency powerp , pp g y p
  11. 11. Ovonic Metal Hydride Fuel Cell SM • Uses Ovonic metal hydride Hydrogen Electrode Air ElectrodeUses Ovonic metal hydride materials in anode: – Stores hydrogen in stack Rechargeable chemically AirHydrogen – Rechargeable chemically and/or electrically • Uses alkaline electrolyte Commonly used in inexpensive– Commonly used in inexpensive batteries • Uses Ovonic metal oxide materials in cathode Metal Hydride Catalysts Metal Oxide Catalysts materials in cathode – Rechargeable chemically and/or electrically Electrolyte
  12. 12. Metal Hydride Fuel Cell Operational Modes SM p M d H d El d Ai El dMode Hydrogen Electrode Air Electrode Fuel Cell 2 H2 + 4 OH- → 4 H2O + 4 e- O2 + 2 H2O + 4 e-→ 4 OH-Fuel Cell 2 H2 + 4 OH → 4 H2O + 4 e O2 + 2 H2O + 4 e → 4 OH Chemical H2 + 2 M → 2 MH O2 + 2 MO → 2 MO2 Charge* H2 + 2 M → 2 MH O2 + 2 MO → 2 MO2 Battery M + H O + e- → MH + OH- MO + 2 OH- → MO + H O + 2 e- Charge* M + H2O + e → MH + OH MO + 2 OH → MO2 + H2O + 2 e Battery MH + OH- → M + H O + e- MO + H O + 2 e- → MO + 2 OH- Discharge* MH + OH → M + H2O + e MO2 + H2O + 2 e → MO + 2 OH * Not available with conventional fuel cells
  13. 13. Energy Storage Functionality SM • The Ovonic Metal Hydride Fuel Cell can 1 1 1.2 Fuel Cell can store energy like a battery 0 9 1.0 1.1 Charge Pulse Discharge Pulse oltage(V) y • Unique capability 0.7 0.8 0.9 Open Circuit Open CircuitCellVo p y • Game-changing technology Time (s) 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 efm60_1g gy
  14. 14. Instant Start Operation SM 140 • Provides microsecond startup time inalPower 60 80 100 120 140 • Instant power generation even at -20°C 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 %Nomi 0 20 40 60 • Capable of starting up without hydrogen and ti f l Time (milliseconds) EFM60-2Cell#3 er 120 140 30% peak current 50% peak current 100% peak current operating for several minutes %PeakPowe 20 40 60 80 100 100% peak current Time (minutes) 0 5 10 15 20 % 0 20 efm60-1cell-fc70
  15. 15. Good Low Temperature Performance SM • The Ovonic Metal oC 80 100 Hydride Fuel Cell stack werat60 40 60 can operate below -20°C40 20 0 20 40 60 80 %Pow 0 20 Ovonic Fuel Cell PEMFC DMFC Temperature (oC) -40 -20 0 20 40 60 80
  16. 16. Low Cost Approach: Materials SM • Low cost materials• Low cost materials – Anode catalysts composed of common transition metals – Cathode catalysts composed of non-noble metal oxidesy p – Carbon and graphite powders – PTFE binders Pl i h d f– Plastic meshes and frames – Nickel tabs and screens • Metal hydride fuel cells use readily available and• Metal hydride fuel cells use readily available and inherently low cost materials
  17. 17. Low Cost Approach: Manufacturability SM y • Designed for manufacturability using conventional equipment:Designed for manufacturability using conventional equipment: – Roll mills – Resistance welders – Presses – Injection molding – Vibration welding • An initial manufacturing analysis has been conducted:g y – Fabrication and assembly flow charts – Process time studies – Direct labor estimates – Capital cost estimates • Main conclusions from analysis: – Metal hydride fuel cells are highly manufacturable – Conventional, automated equipment can be used – Significant opportunities for low cost, high volume production
  18. 18. Low Cost Approach: Bill of Materials and Systems Analysis SM y y • Completed comprehensive bill of materials andCompleted comprehensive bill of materials and systems analysis for fuel cell stack and system targeting UPS/emergency power – Schematic drawing – Thermal management – Water managementWater management – Packaging – Additional aspects • Can fit into packaging envelope for a commercially available PEM-based fuel cell UPS system L t t ti l t l l ( 1 000 it )• Low cost potential even at low volumes (<1,000 units)
  19. 19. Metal Hydride Fuel Cell Intellectual Property Portfolio SM p y • Proactive IP portfolioProactive IP portfolio strategy • 55 issued U.S. patentsp • 17 U.S. applications • 133 foreign patents133 foreign patents • 93 foreign applications
  20. 20. Development Progress: Stack Development SM p • New stacks designed forNew stacks designed for manufacturability • Designed new 60 cm2 stack – Improved fit and alignment– Improved fit and alignment – Improved fluid distribution – Improved reproducibility • Implemented faster stackImplemented faster stack fabrication methods – Provides 300-400% faster fabrication rates Left: 250 cm2 16-cell stack with power capabilities up to 300 W • Designed new 250 cm2 stack • Working with plastics molder Right: 60 cm2 16-cell stack with power capabilities up to 75 W
  21. 21. Development Progress: CFD Modeling SM g • IncorporatedComparison Incorporated Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modeling into design Comparison modeling into design process • Used commercially il bl Fl W kavailable FloWorks software • Enabled improvedp stack performance and stability
  22. 22. Development Progress: Prototype Power Performance SM yp Performance of 16-cell 60 cm2 Metal Hydride Fuel Cell Stacks 12 14 16 V] 80 100 P Performance of Two 16-Cell 250 cm2 Metal Hydride Fuel Cell Stacks in Series 25 30 600 700 800 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Voltage[V 0 20 40 60 Power[W] 5 10 15 20 Voltage[V] 100 200 300 400 500 600 Power[W] 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Current [A] 0 0 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Current [A] 0 System B Test, 8-4-06 • Early prototypes at 150 mA/cm2 peak • New stack results >200 mA/cm2 continuous • Newest cell results >500 mA/cm2 continuous
  23. 23. Development Progress: Prototype Life SM yp • Life of multicellLife Test for 4 Cell Stack • Life of multicell stacks has been increased20 25 Life Test for 4-Cell Stack from 1,200 hours to over ower(W) 10 15 2,500 hours • Electrode life t t d P 0 5 tests exceed 5,000 hoursTime (hours) 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 4efm60-fc145b
  24. 24. Development Progress: 50 W Demo System SM y • Developed 50 W systemp y • Packaged fuel cell and balance of plant Enclosure– Enclosure – Plumbing – Control strategy El i– Electronics • System can operate with fuel tank disconnected – Hot swap capability • Tested with UPS system D t t d t i it• Demonstrated to visitors
  25. 25. Development Progress: 500 W System #1 SM y • 500 W System #1 with ten500 W System #1 with ten 60 cm2 metal hydride stacks installed • Standard 23” rack mount enclosureenclosure • First attempt at scaling up to 500 W on a systems level 500 W System #1 providing 534 W of net power Test Results for MPSC Deliverable #4: 500 W System 1 20 25 30 (V) 400 500 600 Syste 5 10 15 20 SystemVoltage 100 200 300 400 emNetPower(W) 0 5 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 System Current (A) 0 100 System Voltage System Net Power
  26. 26. Development Progress: 500 W System #2 SM y • 500 W System #2 with two 250 cm2 stacks installed • Plumbing and wiring greatly simplified • Volume reduced substantially even withoutVolume reduced substantially, even without major efforts in packaging • Standard 19” rack mount enclosure Test Results for MPSC Deliverable #5: 500 W System 2 500 W System #2 providing 555 W of net power Test Results for MPSC Deliverable #5: 500 W System 2 20 25 30 ge(V) 400 500 600 System 5 10 15 SystemVoltag 100 200 300 mNetPower(W) System Voltage 0 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 System Current (A) 0 System Voltage System Net Power
  27. 27. Development Progress: Status SM • Scaled up fuel cell stacks over 400%p – 60 cm2 to 250 cm2 • Scaled up fuel cell system one order of magnitude 50 W to 500 W– 50 W to 500 W • Improved 500 W systems – Simplified plumbing and wiringp p g g – Reduced volume • Increased life of multicell stacks 1 200 hours to 2 500 hours– 1,200 hours to 2,500 hours • Accelerated and advanced business plan targeted at UPS/emergency power
  28. 28. Summary SM • Metal hydride fuel cells provide• Metal hydride fuel cells provide – Unique performance advantages Intrinsic energy storage• Intrinsic energy storage • Instant start • Good low temperature performanceGood low temperature performance – New capabilities for robust, extended run time backup powerbackup power – A practical approach to UPS/emergency power • Low cost materials • Manufacturable
  29. 29. Acknowledgements SM Ovonic Fuel Cell Company would like to thank the Michigan Public Service Commissiong (MPSC) for its support

×