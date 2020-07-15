How to create remarkable Employee Experience?!



In this session we will give you an introduction into our Employee Experience Design Methodology and give you some insights about:



- How having a great Employee Experience can help your company to achieve its goals and keeps its reputation as great employer

- What is Employee Experience Design and why is in the list of future skills for HR&People professionals

- How Employee Experience relates to Employer Branding, Learning and Development and Organisational Development

- What does it mean to "design" an experience and why HR has all that it takes to do it



An overview to a lovely project in which we helped a medium sized company to reinvent their Performance Management Process to fit their self-organized teams.



Why Employee Experience Design is relevant today?

Companies are in need of great new talent and engaged employees in order to fulfil their business goals. A lot of efforts are put in Employer Branding and Employee Engagement initiatives but all that great work won't bring the desired results if the company does not address the Moments That Matter in the Employee Journey.



Only when people feel valued and trusted, when they see the company caring for what is meaningful to them, their engagement and performance increases.



WHO ARE WE?

We are three innovation coaches ready to challenge People Teams to think and work differently. We founded EX Labs to team up with People Teams to co-create high-performing organisations with a human-centric and agile approach.



