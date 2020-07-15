Successfully reported this slideshow.
18.06.2020 hello@ex-lab.de A journey to delight Employees with meaningful experiences! Introduction to Employee Experience...
A creative studio that designs employee-centric workplaces. A space where employees feel valued, trusted and empowered.
Help you create work culture where employees love to work and unleash their full potential that drives high- performance &...
Approach: Design Thinking DesignDiscovery RESEARCH SYNTHESIZE PROTOTYPE IDEATE TEST
We work with progressive organisations like…
How do we do that? EX Strategy Create & calibrate your EX strategy that meet business and employee needs EX Sprint Neue Le...
All the things that we do for employees… Dogs in the office Up to 30 Days Vacation Fitness Memberships Breakfast, Lunches,...
Paradigm shift: Humanising organisations Process-centred Employees seen as human resources HR as a support function in the...
Expectations Interactions Perceptions EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE A strategic design approach to understand human element of the w...
Where EX Design is applicable? Employee Lifecycle My Role My Development My Team My Manager My Workplace My Performance My...
A performance review for self- organised teams Case study
Day 1: Framing the scope Frame Discover Design Engage
Day 2&3: Identify Moments that Matter Frame Discover Design Engage
Day 4&5: Prototype and test Frame Discover Design Engage
Day 5: Engage stakeholders & next steps Frame Discover Design Engage
• Validated concept to pilot • Implementation roadmap • Backlog of employees’ needs • CLARITY The outcomes after 5 days
Do you want to practice EX Design? Self-guided interactive virtual course Practice with your team the whole Employee Exper...
Any Questions? Now, your turn!
Employee Experience Design Introduction / Design Thinking & Human Resources2020

20 views

Published on

How to create remarkable Employee Experience?!

Join our next Session: https://bit.ly/3h3caUU

In this session we will give you an introduction into our Employee Experience Design Methodology and give you some insights about:

- How having a great Employee Experience can help your company to achieve its goals and keeps its reputation as great employer
- What is Employee Experience Design and why is in the list of future skills for HR&People professionals
- How Employee Experience relates to Employer Branding, Learning and Development and Organisational Development
- What does it mean to "design" an experience and why HR has all that it takes to do it

An overview to a lovely project in which we helped a medium sized company to reinvent their Performance Management Process to fit their self-organized teams.

Why Employee Experience Design is relevant today?
Companies are in need of great new talent and engaged employees in order to fulfil their business goals. A lot of efforts are put in Employer Branding and Employee Engagement initiatives but all that great work won't bring the desired results if the company does not address the Moments That Matter in the Employee Journey.

Only when people feel valued and trusted, when they see the company caring for what is meaningful to them, their engagement and performance increases.

WHO ARE WE?
We are three innovation coaches ready to challenge People Teams to think and work differently. We founded EX Labs to team up with People Teams to co-create high-performing organisations with a human-centric and agile approach.

Find out more about us and what we do at:

www.ex-lab.de

Published in: Recruiting & HR
Employee Experience Design Introduction / Design Thinking & Human Resources2020

  1. 1. 18.06.2020 hello@ex-lab.de A journey to delight Employees with meaningful experiences! Introduction to Employee Experience Design
  2. 2. A creative studio that designs employee-centric workplaces. A space where employees feel valued, trusted and empowered.
  3. 3. Help you create work culture where employees love to work and unleash their full potential that drives high- performance & engagement EX Lab
  4. 4. Approach: Design Thinking DesignDiscovery RESEARCH SYNTHESIZE PROTOTYPE IDEATE TEST
  5. 5. We work with progressive organisations like…
  6. 6. How do we do that? EX Strategy Create & calibrate your EX strategy that meet business and employee needs EX Sprint Neue Leadership Circle Co-design Employee Life Cycle based on employee needs to increase engagement & performance Train authentic leadership skills to empower employees to cultivate their own style of leading teams.
  7. 7. All the things that we do for employees… Dogs in the office Up to 30 Days Vacation Fitness Memberships Breakfast, Lunches, Friday Beers Language ClassesFlexible Working Hours & Office Space …and many more!
  8. 8. Paradigm shift: Humanising organisations Process-centred Employees seen as human resources HR as a support function in the organisation to get operational work done Designing processes and procedures Standardisation of experiences Human-centred Employees seen as human beings People Team as heart of the organisation to create a workplace employees love and enjoy working Co-designing employee experiences Personalisation based on employee needs
  9. 9. Expectations Interactions Perceptions EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE A strategic design approach to understand human element of the workplace and intentionally design for humanised interactions throughout the employee lifecycle Drive engagement through EX Design EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE DESIGN
  10. 10. Where EX Design is applicable? Employee Lifecycle My Role My Development My Team My Manager My Workplace My Performance My Engagement & Wellbeing My Personal Life My Job search My Application My Onboarding My Departure What elements of our culture are we highlighting to attract top talent during job search? How can we afﬁrm new hires’ decision to join our company? How can we create a positive exit experience? How can we create growth opportunities?
  11. 11. A performance review for self- organised teams Case study
  12. 12. Day 1: Framing the scope Frame Discover Design Engage
  13. 13. Day 2&3: Identify Moments that Matter Frame Discover Design Engage
  14. 14. Day 4&5: Prototype and test Frame Discover Design Engage
  15. 15. Day 5: Engage stakeholders & next steps Frame Discover Design Engage
  16. 16. • Validated concept to pilot • Implementation roadmap • Backlog of employees’ needs • CLARITY The outcomes after 5 days
  17. 17. Do you want to practice EX Design? Self-guided interactive virtual course Practice with your team the whole Employee Experience Design process step by step, guided by videos and templates 75€ + VAT Check out  https://learn.ex-lab.de/ Get 20% Discount with VIRTUALFRIENDS until Sunday
  18. 18. Any Questions? Now, your turn!

