‫تر‬ ‫كه‬ ‫آنان‬ ‫و‬ ‫مترجمين‬ ‫براي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫نكات‬‫دوست‬ ‫را‬ ‫جمه‬ ‫دارند‬
‫دارند‬ ‫دوست‬ ‫را‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫كه‬ ‫آنان‬ ‫و‬ ‫مترجمين‬ ‫براي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫نكات‬ ‫بسياري‬‫ساده‬ ‫كار‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫كه‬ ‫باورند‬ ‫اي...
3.‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫سخﻨراني‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫اصطﻼحات‬ ‫و‬ ‫واژگان‬ ‫مفﻬوم‬ ‫و‬ ‫معﻨي‬ ،‫شفاهي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫از‬ ‫پيش‬ ‫مقصد‬ ‫زبان‬‫بر...
2.‫كﻨيد‬ ‫اعتماد‬ ‫خودتان‬ ‫شعور‬ ‫و‬ ‫درك‬ ‫به‬–‫به‬‫هﻨگام‬‫ترجمه‬‫متون‬،‫دشوار‬‫بسيار‬‫به‬‫شما‬‫كمك‬ ‫خواهد‬‫كرد‬. 3.‫در...
نکات ترجمه برای مترجمین و آنان که ترجمه را دوست دارند

نکاتی درباره ترجمه به مترجمین حرفه ای
  1. 1. ‫تر‬ ‫كه‬ ‫آنان‬ ‫و‬ ‫مترجمين‬ ‫براي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫نكات‬‫دوست‬ ‫را‬ ‫جمه‬ ‫دارند‬
  2. 2. ‫دارند‬ ‫دوست‬ ‫را‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫كه‬ ‫آنان‬ ‫و‬ ‫مترجمين‬ ‫براي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫نكات‬ ‫بسياري‬‫ساده‬ ‫كار‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫كه‬ ‫باورند‬ ‫اين‬ ‫بر‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫از‬،‫كردن‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫براي‬ ‫و‬ ،‫است‬ ‫اي‬‫تﻨﻬا‬‫كه‬ ‫كاري‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫در‬ ‫معادل‬ ‫كلمات‬ ‫با‬ ‫مبداء‬ ‫متن‬ ‫جايگزيﻨي‬ ‫دهيد‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫بايد‬،‫بود‬ ‫ايﻨطور‬ ‫كاش‬ ‫اي‬ .‫است‬ ‫مقصد‬ ‫برخي‬ ‫چراكه‬ ،‫است‬ ‫اشتباه‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫كام‬ ‫فرضي‬ ‫چﻨين‬ ‫اما‬‫تحت‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫در‬ ،‫عبارات‬‫همان‬ ‫يا‬ ‫اللفظي‬ ً‫ا‬‫اساس‬ ،‫لغت‬ ‫به‬ ‫لغت‬ ‫ترجمه‬‫بي‬‫است‬ ‫پيچيده‬ ‫بسيار‬ ‫فرآيﻨدي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ .‫بود‬ ‫خواهﻨد‬ ‫معﻨي‬،‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫بايد‬ ‫مترجم‬‫از‬ ،‫بگيرد‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫متعددي‬ ‫عوامل‬ ‫متن‬ ‫سياق‬ ‫و‬ ‫سبك‬ ‫و‬ ‫متن‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫يا‬ ‫ژانر‬ ‫جمله‬‫مبداء‬ ‫متن‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫در‬ ‫مﻬارت‬ ،(‫شود‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫بايد‬ ‫)آنچه‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫مدت‬ ،‫نظر‬ ‫مورد‬‫پروژه‬ ‫به‬ ‫يافته‬ ‫اختصاص‬ ‫ساده‬ ‫جستجوي‬ ‫با‬ .‫غيره‬ ‫و‬ ،‫ترجمه‬،‫ايﻨترنت‬ ‫در‬ ‫اي‬ ‫به‬‫خواه‬ ‫پيدا‬ ‫دست‬ ‫متعددي‬ ‫نتايج‬‫كه‬ ‫كرد‬ ‫يد‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫به‬ ‫متفاوتي‬ ‫ديدگاه‬ ‫از‬ ‫هركدام‬‫و‬ ‫كرده‬ ‫نگاه‬ ‫يافته‬‫تجربه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫ارزشمﻨد‬ ‫هاي‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫اختيارتان‬‫مي‬‫دهﻨد‬. ‫حضورتان‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫كتبي‬ ‫و‬ ‫شفاهي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫زميﻨه‬ ‫در‬ ‫برتر‬ ‫نكات‬ ‫چكيده‬ ،‫كوتاه‬ ‫نوشتار‬ ‫اين‬ ‫در‬ ‫مي‬‫گردد‬. ‫شفاهي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫نكات‬ ‫مﻬم‬‫كليدي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ترين‬‫د‬ ‫رهﻨمودها‬ ‫ترين‬‫شفاهي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫رباره‬: 1.‫شويد‬ ‫آشﻨا‬ ‫كامل‬ ‫طور‬ ‫به‬ ‫سخﻨراني‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫با‬ ،‫شفاهي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫از‬ ‫پيش‬. 2.‫به‬ ً‫ا‬‫قطع‬ ،‫شفاهي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫فرآيﻨد‬ ‫طي‬ .‫كﻨيد‬ ‫يادداشت‬ ‫را‬ ‫سخﻨراني‬ ‫به‬ ‫مربوط‬ ‫كليدي‬ ‫نكات‬ ‫آمد‬ ‫خواهد‬ ‫كار‬.
  3. 3. 3.‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫سخﻨراني‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫اصطﻼحات‬ ‫و‬ ‫واژگان‬ ‫مفﻬوم‬ ‫و‬ ‫معﻨي‬ ،‫شفاهي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫از‬ ‫پيش‬ ‫مقصد‬ ‫زبان‬‫برگردانيد‬. 4.‫براي‬‫ترجمه‬‫پياپي‬ ‫هاي‬(Consecutive Translation)‫با‬ ‫دوستانه‬ ‫ارتباط‬ ‫ايجاد‬ ،‫يا‬ ‫سخﻨران‬ ‫است‬ ‫اهميت‬ ‫حائز‬ ‫بسيار‬ ‫كﻨيد‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫ايشان‬ ‫براي‬ ‫است‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫كه‬ ‫فردي‬. 5.‫مشخصه‬ ‫از‬ ‫يكي‬ !‫نجويد‬ ‫را‬ ‫كلمات‬ :‫باشيد‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫خاطر‬ ‫به‬،‫زبده‬ ‫شفاهي‬ ‫مترجم‬ ‫يك‬ ‫بارز‬ ‫هاي‬ ‫كلما‬ ‫شمرده‬ ‫و‬ ‫صحيح‬ ‫اداي‬‫است‬ ‫ت‬. 6.‫چكيده‬ ،‫سخﻨراني‬ ‫پايان‬ ‫در‬‫كار‬ ‫اين‬ .‫باشيد‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫دست‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫سخﻨراني‬ ‫فرازهاي‬ ‫از‬ ‫اي‬ ‫مي‬ ‫معجزه‬ ‫سخﻨراني‬ ‫موفق‬ ‫اختتام‬ ‫براي‬‫كﻨد‬. 7.‫استرس‬ ‫و‬ ‫دشوار‬ ‫شرايط‬ ‫در‬ ‫كار‬ ‫توان‬ ‫و‬ ‫باشيد‬ ‫سريع‬ ‫پاسخگويي‬ ‫آماده‬‫تقويت‬ ‫خود‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫زا‬ ‫كﻨيد‬. 8.‫مي‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫كه‬ ‫كاري‬ ‫از‬ ‫كﻨيد‬ ‫سعي‬‫شما‬ !‫ببريد‬ ‫لذا‬ ‫دهيد‬‫دوباره‬ ‫فرصت‬‫كار‬ ‫اين‬ ‫براي‬ ‫اي‬ ‫داشت‬ ‫نخواهيد‬. 9.‫كﻨيد‬ ‫مﻨتقل‬ ‫خود‬ ‫مخاطبين‬ ‫به‬ ‫ممكن‬ ‫واژگان‬ ‫بﻬترين‬ ‫با‬ ‫را‬ ‫سخﻨران‬ ‫شفاف‬ ‫و‬ ‫صريح‬ ‫پيام‬. ‫كتبي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫نكات‬ ‫ترجمه‬‫اگر‬ .‫است‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫ساير‬ ‫از‬ ‫متمايز‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫كام‬ ‫چيزي‬ ،‫نوشتاري‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫يا‬ ‫كتبي‬‫ترجمه‬ ‫بخواهم‬ ‫ك‬ ‫مقايسه‬ ‫كتبي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫با‬ ‫را‬ ‫شفاهي‬‫مقايسه‬ ،‫ﻨم‬‫تئاتر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫اي‬(‫فيلم‬ ‫بازيگري‬ ‫و‬ (‫شفاهي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫مي‬ ‫تداعي‬ ‫ذهﻨم‬ ‫در‬ (‫كتبي‬ ‫)ترجمه‬‫ترجمه‬ ‫در‬ .‫شود‬،‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫يك‬ ‫كتبي‬“ً‫ا‬‫سريع‬ ‫نيست‬ ‫نياز‬ ‫عكس‬!‫دهيد‬ ‫نشان‬ ‫العمل‬”‫در‬ ‫؛‬‫مي‬ ‫عوض‬‫واژگان‬ ،‫كﻨيد‬ ‫فكر‬ ‫و‬ ‫نموده‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫خود‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫از‬ ‫توانيد‬ ‫را‬ ‫بﻬتر‬ ‫معادل‬‫د‬ ‫از‬ ،‫كﻨيد‬ ‫انتخاب‬‫هميشگي‬ ‫وس‬‫تان‬“‫ديكشﻨري‬”‫يك‬ ‫با‬ ‫حتي‬ ‫يا‬ ،‫بگيريد‬ ‫كمك‬ ‫متخصﺺ‬،‫معﻨا‬ ‫بايد‬ ‫نيز‬ ‫نوشتاري‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ،‫ترجمه‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫ساير‬ ‫همانﻨد‬ .‫كﻨيد‬ ‫مشورت‬ ‫امر‬‫و‬ ،‫مفﻬوم‬ ‫اطميﻨان‬ + ‫مورد‬ ‫سه‬ ‫اين‬ ‫رعايت‬ ‫به‬ ‫من‬ .‫كﻨد‬ ‫حفظ‬ ‫را‬ ‫مبداء‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫آهﻨگ‬‫مي‬ ،‫جاافتادگي‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫از‬ ‫گويم‬“‫امانتداري‬”. ‫ت‬ ‫فعاليت‬ ‫سال‬ ‫چﻨدين‬ ‫طي‬‫حرفه‬ ‫رجمه‬‫شما‬ ‫به‬ ‫عﻼقمﻨدم‬ ‫نوشتاري‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫زميﻨه‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫نكاتي‬ ،‫اي‬ ‫از‬ ‫عبارتﻨد‬ ‫كﻨم‬ ‫مﻨتقل‬: 1.‫را‬ ‫كلمات‬ ‫نه‬ ،‫كﻨيد‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫را‬ ‫معﻨا‬!
  4. 4. 2.‫كﻨيد‬ ‫اعتماد‬ ‫خودتان‬ ‫شعور‬ ‫و‬ ‫درك‬ ‫به‬–‫به‬‫هﻨگام‬‫ترجمه‬‫متون‬،‫دشوار‬‫بسيار‬‫به‬‫شما‬‫كمك‬ ‫خواهد‬‫كرد‬. 3.‫درصورتيكه‬‫و‬ ‫كمك‬ ‫از‬ ً‫ا‬‫حتم‬ ،‫است‬ ‫تخصصي‬ ‫و‬ ‫حساس‬ ‫ترجمه‬‫بومي‬ ‫فرد‬ ‫راهﻨمايي‬ (native)‫در‬‫را‬ ‫هزيﻨه‬ ‫اين‬ ،‫است‬ ‫هزيﻨه‬ ‫پرداخت‬ ‫به‬ ‫ﻻزم‬ ‫اگر‬ .‫بگيريد‬ ‫كمك‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫آن‬ ‫پرداخت‬‫سرمايه‬ ،‫ديگران‬ ‫تجربه‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫و‬ ‫يادگيري‬ ‫براي‬ ‫هزيﻨه‬ ‫چراكه‬ ،‫كﻨيد‬‫گذاري‬ ‫است‬ ‫آيﻨده‬ ‫براي‬. 4.‫پروژه‬ ‫هيچگاه‬‫نمي‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫شما‬ ‫تخصﺺ‬ ‫حيطه‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫را‬ ‫اي‬‫يك‬ ‫ايجاد‬ ‫و‬ ‫آبرو‬ .‫نپذيريد‬ ‫گيرد‬ ‫حرفه‬ ‫تصوير‬‫دهيد‬ ‫ترجيح‬ ‫درآمد‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫خودتان‬ ‫از‬ ‫اي‬. 5.‫مﻬارت‬ :‫باشيد‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫ياد‬ ‫به‬‫مي‬ ‫حاصل‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫طي‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫در‬ ‫تبحر‬ ‫و‬‫شوند‬. 6.‫به‬‫حرفه‬ ‫متون‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫هﻨگام‬‫ريزه‬ ،‫تخصصي‬ ‫يا‬ ‫اي‬‫كاري‬‫نﻬايي‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫در‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫ها‬‫ارائه‬ ‫مي‬ ‫نمايان‬ ‫وضوح‬ ‫به‬ ‫مخاطب‬ ‫به‬ ‫شده‬‫داشته‬ ‫ويژه‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫آنﻬا‬ ‫به‬ .‫شوند‬‫باشيد‬. 7.‫دارد‬ ‫آنرا‬ ‫به‬ ‫شده‬ ‫داده‬ ‫اختصاص‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫ارزش‬ ،‫خوب‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫كه‬ ‫نكﻨيد‬ ‫شك‬. 8.‫نحوه‬‫كشو‬ ‫در‬ ‫است‬ ‫ممكن‬ ،‫كشور‬ ‫يك‬ ‫در‬ ‫مستﻨدات‬ ‫سازماندهي‬‫نباشد‬ ‫درك‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫ديگر‬ ‫ر‬. ‫از‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫هر‬ ‫با‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫همه‬ ‫براي‬ ‫فﻬم‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫و‬ ‫متعارف‬ ‫روش‬ ‫يك‬ ‫از‬ ‫كﻨيد‬ ‫تﻼش‬ ‫هميشه‬‫دانش‬ ‫كﻨيد‬ ‫برقرار‬ ‫ارتباط‬ ‫آنﻬا‬ ‫با‬ ‫و‬ ‫نموده‬ ‫استفاده‬. 9.‫در‬‫)نوشتار‬ ‫اصلي‬ ‫نويسﻨده‬ ‫نوشتاري‬ ‫سياق‬ ‫و‬ ‫سبك‬ ‫از‬ ‫همواره‬ ،‫نوشتاري‬ ‫ترجمه‬،‫طﻨزگونه‬ ‫محاوره‬ ،‫مﻨتقدانه‬ ‫و‬ ‫جدي‬‫و‬ ،‫علمي‬ ،‫اي‬‫كﻨيد‬ ‫پيروي‬ (‫غيره‬.

