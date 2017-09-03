Music Magazine Adverts
This is a music magazine advert which advertises Florence and the machine’s album. The album is called lungs and this is s...
The next music magazine advert is for stereophonics. This advert is not too busy and is quite different and unusual from o...
The third magazine advert that I chosen to analyse is of Jake Bugg. This was his debut album. In the top right hand corner...
Music magazine advert analysis

