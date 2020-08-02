In a globalized world, aviation plays a pivotal role in interconnecting societies, communities, and nations (Sheehan 2013), creating economic opportunities for sustainable development (Goldin and Reinert 2007). The tiny island state of the Maldives has one major international airport connecting 11 other small domestic airports (Kundur 2012).



The economy of the nation being driven by the tourism industry (World Bank 2018) the need for air transport has exponentially increased over the past decade (Nizar 2013). This is further amplified with geographic composition of the country (Kench et al. 2006) and the import driven economy (Athukorala 2004) makes airport business continuity vital for the continuity of the nation.



But how can airports, often being described as an aerotropolis (Kassarda 2000) ensure business continuity and effective crisis management?

