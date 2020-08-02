Successfully reported this slideshow.
Maldives Airports Company Limited Business Continuity & Crisis Management
Presentation Layout KEY TERMINOLOGIES CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS THE CASE STUDY - MALDIVES AIRPORTS COMPANY LIMITED RECOMMEN...
Terminologies – A Definition • Business Continuity • Business Continuity Management • Crisis Management • Crisis
Critical Success Factors 1. Governance and Embedding (Business Continuity Institute 2018) 2. People centered approach (Int...
Embedding ➢ Management support, endorsed by the board of members and be embraced by the executive management. ➢ Making it ...
Business Continuity Model – Embedding (Business Continuity Institute 2018) (Alvesson and Sveningsson 2015) (Stevens 2001)
People-Centered Approach ➢ Business continuity elements as a system should revolve around the duty of care for the people....
People Centered Approach – Shell Model International Civil Aviation Organization (1998)
Crisis learning Post-crisis investigations and “full cultural readjustment” (Turner and Pidgeon 1997). Successful organiza...
Crisis Learning - Greiner's Model Curve (Andreatta 2018)
The Case Study - Maldives Airports Company Limited (Maldives Airports Rescue and Firefighting Service 2012)
National Laws National Regulations International Guidelines Civil Aviation Law Maldives Civil Aviation Regulation Internat...
# Threats Descriptions and Details 1 Natural Hazards Severe Weather ➢ Cyclone rain ➢ Tidal Surges ➢ Thunderstorms lightnin...
Function Key Services Description Airport operational services ✓ Air Traffic Services ✓ Airport Ground Handling ✓ Terminal...
Relations Manage Closely Keep Satisfied Keep Informed Monitor Passengers Ministry of Finance Government Authorities Surrou...
Recommendations ➢ Make Business Continuity plan separate from the Emergency Plan ➢ The company should conduct a more holis...
Conclusion Recommendations The Case Study: Maldives Airports Company Limited Critical Sucess Factors for BCM/CM Business C...
Business Continuity and Crisis Management / Maldives Airports Company Limited

In a globalized world, aviation plays a pivotal role in interconnecting societies, communities, and nations (Sheehan 2013), creating economic opportunities for sustainable development (Goldin and Reinert 2007). The tiny island state of the Maldives has one major international airport connecting 11 other small domestic airports (Kundur 2012).

The economy of the nation being driven by the tourism industry (World Bank 2018) the need for air transport has exponentially increased over the past decade (Nizar 2013). This is further amplified with geographic composition of the country (Kench et al. 2006) and the import driven economy (Athukorala 2004) makes airport business continuity vital for the continuity of the nation.

But how can airports, often being described as an aerotropolis (Kassarda 2000) ensure business continuity and effective crisis management?

Published in: Business
Business Continuity and Crisis Management / Maldives Airports Company Limited

  1. 1. Maldives Airports Company Limited Business Continuity & Crisis Management
  2. 2. Presentation Layout KEY TERMINOLOGIES CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS THE CASE STUDY - MALDIVES AIRPORTS COMPANY LIMITED RECOMMENDATIONS CONCLUSION
  3. 3. Terminologies – A Definition • Business Continuity • Business Continuity Management • Crisis Management • Crisis
  4. 4. Critical Success Factors 1. Governance and Embedding (Business Continuity Institute 2018) 2. People centered approach (International Civil Aviation Organization 1998) 3. Crisis learning (Pearson and Mitroff 1993) 4. Training and Exercising (Elliott, Swartz, and Herbane 2010) 5. Media management (Blyth 2009) 6. Recognition of pre-condition (Fink 1986) 7. Incident Management Framework (Blyth 2009)
  5. 5. Embedding ➢ Management support, endorsed by the board of members and be embraced by the executive management. ➢ Making it a part of the day to day procedures, dominant culture and organizational systems. ➢ Resistance to change within organizations is the biggest challenge. (British Standard Institute 2007)
  6. 6. Business Continuity Model – Embedding (Business Continuity Institute 2018) (Alvesson and Sveningsson 2015) (Stevens 2001)
  7. 7. People-Centered Approach ➢ Business continuity elements as a system should revolve around the duty of care for the people. ➢ Resilient humans play a pivotal role in post crisis organizational continuity. ➢ Insider threat and security-related technostress.
  8. 8. People Centered Approach – Shell Model International Civil Aviation Organization (1998)
  9. 9. Crisis learning Post-crisis investigations and “full cultural readjustment” (Turner and Pidgeon 1997). Successful organizations embark on a continuous transformation through learning processes aimed at individuals, group and systems (Dixon 1999). Legitimation of disaster gives rise to new norms, and precautionary systems (Smith 1990). Crisis learning gives organizations the ability to pre-plan and maneuver effectively during crisis events (Kim 1998).
  10. 10. Crisis Learning - Greiner's Model Curve (Andreatta 2018)
  11. 11. The Case Study - Maldives Airports Company Limited (Maldives Airports Rescue and Firefighting Service 2012)
  12. 12. National Laws National Regulations International Guidelines Civil Aviation Law Maldives Civil Aviation Regulation International Civil Aviation Organization - Standards and Recommended Practice Maldives Company law State Owned Enterprises Corporate Governance Code International Health Regulation – World health Organization National Disaster Management law International Air Transport Association guidelines Customs Law Airports Council International Guidelines Immigration law Maldives Airports Company - Case Study / Legislature and regulations
  13. 13. # Threats Descriptions and Details 1 Natural Hazards Severe Weather ➢ Cyclone rain ➢ Tidal Surges ➢ Thunderstorms lightning Geological Event ➢ Earthquakes ➢ Tsunami 2 Unlawful Interference and security related event Perimeter intrusion / Terrorism Criminal Activity Events / incidents near airport ➢ Drones ➢ Bag or Vehicle borne Improvised explosive devices ➢ Smuggling and human trafficking 3 Public Health related events Public health Scare/ Communicable disease outbreak ➢ Declaration of public health incidents of international concern by World health Organization ➢ Local disease / Pandemic wiping out a significant portion of the workforce 4 Aircraft Event Aircraft incident or accident ➢ Wild life on airside/ taxiway and runway resulting in: - Runway closer or restricted Operations - Disabled aircraft on the runway - Damage to runway surface and movement area 5 Cyber Security and Airport Technical Systems Major Systems Equipment Failure ➢ Air traffic control Systems ➢ Information displays (FIDS/GIDS/BIDS) ➢ Passenger Processing System ➢ Baggage system ➢ Radio communication ➢ Airfield lighting or Nav-aids ➢ Access-control system ➢ Intranet Systems Utilities Disruption in major facilities ➢ Water, Electricity, Sewerage, Drainage 6 Airport Stakeholder Issue Industrial action/ Supply Chain ➢ Critical Service providers ➢ Aviation Fuel
  14. 14. Function Key Services Description Airport operational services ✓ Air Traffic Services ✓ Airport Ground Handling ✓ Terminal Services ✓ Passenger Services ✓ Aerodrome Navigational Services ✓ Rescue and Firefighting Services Services critical for core business Utilities and Municipal Services ✓ Electrify ✓ Water ✓ Sewerage ✓ Waste Management Services critical for core business Airport Non-Aero Business ✓ Duty Free Services important for core business Airport Administrative Services ✓ Human Resource Management ✓ Finance ✓ Procurement Services convenient for core business Airport Key Products and Services
  15. 15. Relations Manage Closely Keep Satisfied Keep Informed Monitor Passengers Ministry of Finance Government Authorities Surrounding Community Airlines Maldives Immigration Domestic Airports Destination Airports Civil Aviation Authority Maldives Customs Service Resorts Non-governmental Organizations Employees Maldives Police Service Airports Council International Privatization and Corporatization Board (State business regulator) Maldives National Defense Force International Civil Aviation Organization Development Contractors Health Protection Agency International Air transport Association Suppliers Maldivian Red Cross Airport Stakeholders
  16. 16. Recommendations ➢ Make Business Continuity plan separate from the Emergency Plan ➢ The company should conduct a more holistic risk assessment and business Impact Analysis. ➢ Improvement of training and awareness for business continuity. ➢ Realign the enterprise risk management and corporate policies to embed business continuity.
  17. 17. Conclusion Recommendations The Case Study: Maldives Airports Company Limited Critical Sucess Factors for BCM/CM Business Continuity and Crisis Management
