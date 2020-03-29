Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Country profile
Listen here: https://ien.edu.sa/#/lesson/5837
1.West Asia 2.Riyadh 3. 27 million 4. Arabic 5.Sarawat 6.Mountains Football 1. the world 2. Jeddah 3. about 3,000 metres 4...
1. largest 2. deepest 3. younger, older 4 Speak 4. most popular 5. easier 6. most modern
Homework •Write the superlative forms of these words: ( strong – weak – noisy ) * Take a picture for your
Country profile
Country profile
Country profile
Country profile
Country profile
Country profile
Country profile
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Country profile

46 views

Published on

Country profile

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Country profile

  1. 1. Country profile
  2. 2. Listen here: https://ien.edu.sa/#/lesson/5837
  3. 3. 1.West Asia 2.Riyadh 3. 27 million 4. Arabic 5.Sarawat 6.Mountains Football 1. the world 2. Jeddah 3. about 3,000 metres 4. traditional dish 5. the Arab Nations Cup
  4. 4. 1. largest 2. deepest 3. younger, older 4 Speak 4. most popular 5. easier 6. most modern
  5. 5. Homework •Write the superlative forms of these words: ( strong – weak – noisy ) * Take a picture for your

×