A new experience

A new
Listen here: https://ien.edu.sa/#/lesson/5836
Listen here: https://ien.edu.sa/#/lesson/5836 sailing 3 surfing 5 windsurfing 2 scuba-diving 7 rock climbing 6 skiing 1 wa...
Listen here: https://ien.edu.sa/#/lesson/5836
Listen here: https://ien.edu.sa/#/lesson/5836 1.T 2.T 3.F 4.F 5.T
1. Taller 2. bigger 3. lazier 4. more beautiful 5. worse 6. more dangerous
1. Windsurfing 2. doesn’t know 3. get the equipment for free 4. windsurfing 5. an instructor 6. wants
Homework •Write the comarative forms of these words: ( Old – small – happy ) * Take a picture for your
×