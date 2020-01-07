Diamonds and Bling

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diamonds, and other silly bling things
Material Girl by Madonna - 1984
“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend”
Average cost of a diamond engagement ring is about $6000.
When did diamonds become popular? Diamonds were very rare and very expensive until the 1880’s when diamond mines were foun...
It made people think they need to spend two months salary on a diamond ring. Engagement rings were not very popular until ...
Diamonds are NOT rare. The De Beers company stockpiles them to drive up the price.
They are diamonds that are sold to make money for war or crime
Diamonds are used on drills and other things, because they are so hard
The Hope Diamond- biggest diamond in the world. Some people say it is cursed. King Louis of France
Herkimer diamonds (quartz) from Herkimer, New York
Herkimer diamond gift to teacher Jecel- I found all these diamonds myself.
Diamonds are boring. Why not use other gemstones in wedding rings? emerald sapphire ruby
tourmaline ammolite Red beryl jade
Sin Sod - dowry
Luxury cars
Too much bling
Iphones- are they worth the high price?
Gold digger
Gold toilet stolen from palace in England
Gold popcorn- 7500 baht
Hamburger- 80,000 baht
Diamond chess set- 250,000,000 baht
Theodent toothpaste- 3300 baht (with chocolate!)
Civet coffee- 40,000 baht per kilo
Caviar- fish eggs that cost 1,000,000 per kilo
This banana is “art” that sold for 4,000,000 baht! Someone ate the banana yesterday!
Pure gold shirt- 8,000,000 baht!
Beer made from Antarctic ice. 25,000 baht per bottle!
Truffles- some sell for about 130,000 baht per kilo
Sweden- The anti bling country
