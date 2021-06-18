Modul arahan aktiviti pdpr math thn 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MODUL ARAHAN AKTIVITI PDPR MATEMATIK TAHUN 1 14 JUN – 16 JULAI 2021 NAMA : ……………………….. KELAS : ………………………. Aktiviti dijalankan di dalam Buku Aktiviti Matematik Tahun 1
  2. 2. TARIKH : 14 JUN 2021 HARI : ISNIN MASA : 8.45 – 10.15 PAGI TAJUK : KOMBINASI NOMBOR RUBRIK AKTIVITI: 8.45-9.15 pagi: Pembelajaran Isi Pelajaran 1. Sila buka buku teks Matematik Jilid 1 muka surat 12 – 15. 2. Murid boleh memahami isi pelajaran dengan membuka laman you tube di bawah untuk mempelajari isi pelajaran : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_-A8YIf4xE. 9.15-9.45 pagi: Tutorial / Sesi Latihan / On Call 3. Murid menjawab soalan muka surat 22 di Buku Aktiviti Matematik Jilid 1 9.45-10.15 pagi : Refleksi / Pembetulan 4. Kerja murid akan disemak oleh guru 5. Murid akan dibimbing jika membuat kesilapan 6. Murid membuat pembetulan
  3. 3. TARIKH : 17 JUN 2021 HARI : KHAMIS MASA : 8.45 – 10.15 PAGI TAJUK : KOMBINASI NOMBOR RUBRIK AKTIVITI: 8.45-9.15 pagi: Pembelajaran Isi Pelajaran 1. Sila buka buku teks Matematik Jilid 1 muka surat 12 – 15. 2. Murid boleh memahami isi pelajaran dengan membuka laman you tube di bawah untuk mempelajari isi pelajaran : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9s0ymRNTio. 9.15-9.45 pagi: Tutorial / Sesi Latihan / On Call 3. Murid menjawab soalan muka surat 23 di Buku Aktiviti Matematik Jilid 1 9.45-10.15 pagi : Refleksi / Pembetulan 4. Kerja murid akan disemak oleh guru 5. Murid akan dibimbing jika membuat kesilapan 6. Murid membuat pembetulan
  4. 4. TARIKH : 21 JUN 2021 HARI : ISNIN MASA : 8.45 – 10.15 PAGI TAJUK : KOMBINASI NOMBOR RUBRIK AKTIVITI: 8.45-9.15 pagi: Pembelajaran Isi Pelajaran 1. Sila buka buku teks Matematik Jilid 1 muka surat 12 – 15. 2. Murid boleh memahami isi pelajaran dengan membuka laman you tube di bawah untuk mempelajari isi pelajaran : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_-A8YIf4xE. 9.15-9.45 pagi: Tutorial / Sesi Latihan / On Call 3. Murid menjawab soalan muka surat 24 di Buku Aktiviti Matematik Jilid 1 9.45-10.15 pagi : Refleksi / Pembetulan 4. Kerja murid akan disemak oleh guru 5. Murid akan dibimbing jika membuat kesilapan 6. Murid membuat pembetulan
  5. 5. TARIKH : 24 JUN 2021 HARI : KHAMIS MASA : 8.45 – 10.15 PAGI TAJUK : KENALI 11 HINGGA 20 RUBRIK AKTIVITI: 8.45-9.15 pagi: Pembelajaran Isi Pelajaran 1. Sila buka buku teks Matematik Jilid 1 muka surat 17 – 20. 2. Murid boleh memahami isi pelajaran dengan membuka laman you tube di bawah untuk mempelajari isi pelajaran : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pz3gi0AGnHA. 9.15-9.45 pagi: Tutorial / Sesi Latihan / On Call 3. Murid menjawab soalan muka surat 25 di Buku Aktiviti Matematik Jilid 1 9.45-10.15 pagi : Refleksi / Pembetulan 4. Kerja murid akan disemak oleh guru 5. Murid akan dibimbing jika membuat kesilapan 6. Murid membuat pembetulan
  6. 6. TARIKH : 28 JUN 2021 HARI : ISNIN MASA : 8.45 – 10.15 PAGI TAJUK : KENALI 11 HINGGA 20 RUBRIK AKTIVITI: 8.45-9.15 pagi: Pembelajaran Isi Pelajaran 1. Sila buka buku teks Matematik Jilid 1 muka surat 17 – 20. 2. Murid boleh memahami isi pelajaran dengan membuka laman you tube di bawah untuk mempelajari isi pelajaran : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqS7YPaYi4o. 9.15-9.45 pagi: Tutorial / Sesi Latihan / On Call 3. Murid menjawab soalan muka surat 26 di Buku Aktiviti Matematik Jilid 1 9.45-10.15 pagi : Refleksi / Pembetulan 4. Kerja murid akan disemak oleh guru 5. Murid akan dibimbing jika membuat kesilapan 6. Murid membuat pembetulan
  7. 7. TARIKH : 5 JULAI 2021 HARI : ISNIN MASA : 8.45 – 10.15 PAGI TAJUK : KENALI 11 HINGGA 20 RUBRIK AKTIVITI: 8.45-9.15 pagi: Pembelajaran Isi Pelajaran 1. Sila buka buku teks Matematik Jilid 1 muka surat 17 – 20. 2. Murid boleh memahami isi pelajaran dengan membuka laman you tube di bawah untuk mempelajari isi pelajaran : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pz3gi0AGnHA. 9.15-9.45 pagi: Tutorial / Sesi Latihan / On Call 3. Murid menjawab soalan muka surat 28-32 di Buku Aktiviti Matematik Jilid 1 9.45-10.15 pagi : Refleksi / Pembetulan 4. Kerja murid akan disemak oleh guru 5. Murid akan dibimbing jika membuat kesilapan 6. Murid membuat pembetulan
  8. 8. TARIKH : 8 JULAI 2021 HARI : KHAMIS MASA : 8.45 – 10.15 PAGI TAJUK : KENALI 11 HINGGA 20 RUBRIK AKTIVITI: 8.45-9.15 pagi: Pembelajaran Isi Pelajaran 1. Sila buka buku teks Matematik Jilid 1 muka surat 17 – 20. 2. Murid boleh memahami isi pelajaran dengan membuka laman you tube di bawah untuk mempelajari isi pelajaran : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pz3gi0AGnHA. 9.15-9.45 pagi: Tutorial / Sesi Latihan / On Call 3. Murid menjawab soalan muka surat 33-37 di Buku Aktiviti Matematik Jilid 1 9.45-10.15 pagi : Refleksi / Pembetulan 4. Kerja murid akan disemak oleh guru 5. Murid akan dibimbing jika membuat kesilapan 6. Murid membuat pembetulan
  9. 9. TARIKH : 12 JULAI 2021 HARI : ISNIN MASA : 8.45 – 10.15 PAGI TAJUK : KENALI 21 HINGGA 100 RUBRIK AKTIVITI: 8.45-9.15 pagi: Pembelajaran Isi Pelajaran 1. Sila buka buku teks Matematik Jilid 1 muka surat 21 – 24. 2. Murid boleh memahami isi pelajaran dengan membuka laman you tube di bawah untuk mempelajari isi pelajaran : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BR4dDpsS1nk&t=39s. 9.15-9.45 pagi: Tutorial / Sesi Latihan / On Call 3. Murid menjawab soalan muka surat 38 di Buku Aktiviti Matematik Jilid 1 9.45-10.15 pagi : Refleksi / Pembetulan 4. Kerja murid akan disemak oleh guru 5. Murid akan dibimbing jika membuat kesilapan 6. Murid membuat pembetulan
  10. 10. TARIKH : 15 JULAI 2021 HARI : KHAMIS MASA : 8.45 – 10.15 PAGI TAJUK : KENALI 21 HINGGA 100 RUBRIK AKTIVITI: 8.45-9.15 pagi: Pembelajaran Isi Pelajaran 1. Sila buka buku teks Matematik Jilid 1 muka surat 21 – 24. 2. Murid boleh memahami isi pelajaran dengan membuka laman you tube di bawah untuk mempelajari isi pelajaran : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvSfQVQi61o. 9.15-9.45 pagi: Tutorial / Sesi Latihan / On Call 3. Murid menjawab soalan muka surat 39-40 di Buku Aktiviti Matematik Jilid 1 9.45-10.15 pagi : Refleksi / Pembetulan 4. Kerja murid akan disemak oleh guru 5. Murid akan dibimbing jika membuat kesilapan 6. Murid membuat pembetulan

