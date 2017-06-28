Clean Room PRESENTED BY GOVINDER KUMAR QUALITY ASSURANCE AAGM(TECH.)
-What is clean ? -How much clean is clean ? -Can we measure ?
Clean room classification 1. FS 209D 2. FS 209 E 3. EU class 4. ISO 14644
ISO 14644 classification
Filter classification
Need Of Class
What is our class
Testing Frequency
Microbial Limit
Thank You
×