Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mendel : The Father of Genetics By Garima Tandon
Gregor Johann Mendel (1822-1884) • Born on -22 July,1822 • Birth place -Austria • Studied philosphy for several years • Jo...
Experiments on pea plant Conducted breeding experiments on pea plant Experiment period- 1856-1863 Presented his result-...
Throughout life he not get any recognition for his work Died on – 6 Jan. 1884 (61 years age) His discovery was unapprec...
Mendel’s Experiments and Results Plant of Mendel’s Experiments Garden pea (Pisum sativum)
Mono and Dihybrid crosses and Mendel’s laws Dihybrid cross Monohybrid cross Laws Based on Law of Segregation Law of Indepe...
1. LAW OF DOMINANCE In heterozygous condition recessive alleles will always be masked by dominant alleles.
2. LAW OF SEGREGATION Alleles pair separate or segregate during gamete formation and randomly reunite at fertilization.
3. LAW OF INDEPENDENT ASSORTMENT The 2 allele of each character assort independent of the allele of other character at the...
Reasons for Mendel’s success 1. Understand the reasons for failure of earlier workers. 2. Study of inheritance of only one...
3. His choice of experimental subject I.e, Pisum sativum. Plant is easy to cultivate Need small space Grow relatively r...
Having perfect flowers Flowers are ordinarily self fertilized 4. He avoided characteristics that display a range of vari...
THANK YOU!!
Mendel by Garima
Mendel by Garima
Mendel by Garima
Mendel by Garima
Mendel by Garima
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mendel by Garima

13 views

Published on

life History of Mendel and Laws of Mendel

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mendel by Garima

  1. 1. Mendel : The Father of Genetics By Garima Tandon
  2. 2. Gregor Johann Mendel (1822-1884) • Born on -22 July,1822 • Birth place -Austria • Studied philosphy for several years • Join the Augustinian monastery in Sep.1843 • Joined the University of Vienna from 1851- 53 • Returned to Brno to teach Physics and Natural Sciences.
  3. 3. Experiments on pea plant Conducted breeding experiments on pea plant Experiment period- 1856-1863 Presented his result- in 1865 at the meetings of the Brno Natural Science Society Paper publision- 1866
  4. 4. Throughout life he not get any recognition for his work Died on – 6 Jan. 1884 (61 years age) His discovery was unappreciated until 1900 3 Botanist-Hugo de Vries(Holland),  Erich Von Tshermak(Germany),Karl  Correns(Austria) Now it is called as ‘ Mendel’s law of
  5. 5. Mendel’s Experiments and Results Plant of Mendel’s Experiments Garden pea (Pisum sativum)
  6. 6. Mono and Dihybrid crosses and Mendel’s laws Dihybrid cross Monohybrid cross Laws Based on Law of Segregation Law of Independent Assortment Law of Dominance
  7. 7. 1. LAW OF DOMINANCE In heterozygous condition recessive alleles will always be masked by dominant alleles.
  8. 8. 2. LAW OF SEGREGATION Alleles pair separate or segregate during gamete formation and randomly reunite at fertilization.
  9. 9. 3. LAW OF INDEPENDENT ASSORTMENT The 2 allele of each character assort independent of the allele of other character at the time of gamete formation and get randomly rearranged in the offspring.
  10. 10. Reasons for Mendel’s success 1. Understand the reasons for failure of earlier workers. 2. Study of inheritance of only one pair of contrasting character at a time.
  11. 11. 3. His choice of experimental subject I.e, Pisum sativum. Plant is easy to cultivate Need small space Grow relatively rapidly Produces many offsprings which have easily countable traits Having characters with two easily distinguishable contrasting forms
  12. 12. Having perfect flowers Flowers are ordinarily self fertilized 4. He avoided characteristics that display a range of variation. 5. He adopted an experimental approach. 6. He used the scientific method. 7. He kept careful record of the number of progeny.
  13. 13. THANK YOU!!

×