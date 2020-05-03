Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SEMINAR PRESENT ON LIFE SKETCH OF GREGOR JOHAAN MENDEL SEMINAR SUBMITTED TO Dr. RUPESH S. BADERE SIR
 NAME :- SUHEL ANEESH ANSARI  CLASS :- M.sc I SEMESTER  SEMINAR BASED ON :- LIFE SKETCH GREGOR JOHAAN MENDEL
 Gregor Johann Mendel was born in 20 July 1822 in village of Heinzendorf in northern Moravia then a part of Austria, Now ...
 He was the son of Anton and Rosine Mendel.  Mendel had one older sister, Veronika and one younger Theresia.  They live...
 From 1840 to 1843, he studied practical and theoretical philosophy and physics at Philosophical Institute of the Univers...
 He also struggled financially to pay for his studies.  He become a friar in part because it enable him to obtain on edu...
 He was given a name Gregor when he Joined the Augustinian Friar.  In 1843 he was admitted as a novice at the Augustinia...
 In 1856 he took the exam to become a certificate teacher and again failed the oral part.  In 1867, He replaced Napp as ...
 In 1856 he began his famous hybridization experiment on garden pea plant.  In 8 February 1865 and 8 March 1865 he prese...
 Its having three reason  Disappointment of Nageli.  Darwin research publication on “ Natural Selection” in 1856.  Men...
 In 1900 his findings were rediscovered by three scientist Hugo De vries from Holland, Karl Correns from Germany and Eric...
 The pea plant which Mendel chose for conducting experiments, is most ideal for controlled breeding, since it can easily ...
 https://sites.google.com/a/wisc.edu/ils202fall11/home/stud ent-wikis/group8  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gregor_Mende...
 “ HAPPINESS IS NOT SOMETHING YOU POSTPONE FOR THE FUTURE; IT IS SOMETHING YOU DESIGN FOR THE PRESENT.”
 Miss Bhagyashri R. Bisen  Mr. Umesh Chandewar  Mr. Punitkumar Patle
Thank you
Life Sketch of Gregor Johaan Mendel
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Life Sketch of Gregor Johaan Mendel

38 views

Published on

This presentation based on life Sketch of Mendel... The father of Genetic

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Life Sketch of Gregor Johaan Mendel

  1. 1. SEMINAR PRESENT ON LIFE SKETCH OF GREGOR JOHAAN MENDEL SEMINAR SUBMITTED TO Dr. RUPESH S. BADERE SIR
  2. 2.  NAME :- SUHEL ANEESH ANSARI  CLASS :- M.sc I SEMESTER  SEMINAR BASED ON :- LIFE SKETCH GREGOR JOHAAN MENDEL
  3. 3.  Gregor Johann Mendel was born in 20 July 1822 in village of Heinzendorf in northern Moravia then a part of Austria, Now in Czechoslovakia, near the Silesian border.  Mendel native tongue was the peculiar Silesian dialect of German; in later life he had to learn to speak Czech.
  4. 4.  He was the son of Anton and Rosine Mendel.  Mendel had one older sister, Veronika and one younger Theresia.  They lived and worked on a farm which had been owned by the Mendel family for at least 130 years.  During his childhood, Mendel worked as a gardner and beekeeping.
  5. 5.  From 1840 to 1843, he studied practical and theoretical philosophy and physics at Philosophical Institute of the University of Olomouc.
  6. 6.  He also struggled financially to pay for his studies.  He become a friar in part because it enable him to obtain on education without having to pay for it himself.  As the son of struggling farmer, the Monastic life in his word, spared him the “Perpetual anxiety about a means of livehoods.”
  7. 7.  He was given a name Gregor when he Joined the Augustinian Friar.  In 1843 he was admitted as a novice at the Augustinian Monastery at Brunn.  He took an examination for a teaching certificate in natural science and failed in 1850.  To remedy this he spent four term between 1851 to 1853, at the University of Vienna, where he studied Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Zoology, Entomology, Botany and Palaeontology.  In first term he work in experimental Physics under the famous Physicist Christian Doppler.  In 1853 Mendel as a teacher of Physics.
  8. 8.  In 1856 he took the exam to become a certificate teacher and again failed the oral part.  In 1867, He replaced Napp as a abbot of the monastery.  In 1868 his scientific work largely ended.  Mendel died on 6 January 1884, at the age of 61, in Brno, Moravia, Austria from Chronic nephritis.  After his death succeeding abbot burned all papers in Mendel collection to mark an end to the disputes over taxation.
  9. 9.  In 1856 he began his famous hybridization experiment on garden pea plant.  In 8 February 1865 and 8 March 1865 he presented his work in a paper entitled “Versuche uber pflanzenhybriden” (Experiment on plant hybridization) at two meeting of Natural Society of Brno.  Mendel papers was published in 1866 in “Verhandlungen des naturforschenden vereines” (Annual proceeding of natural history Society) in Brunn.  But Mendel Research ignored by many Scientist community.
  10. 10.  Its having three reason  Disappointment of Nageli.  Darwin research publication on “ Natural Selection” in 1856.  Mendel published his research paper on not well known publication because Mendel have no money to published his research paper on well known publication.
  11. 11.  In 1900 his findings were rediscovered by three scientist Hugo De vries from Holland, Karl Correns from Germany and Erich Tschermark from Austria independently.  De Vries found Mendel’s research paper and he got it published in “Flora” in 1901.  Correns postulates three law that are known as Mendel’s law of inheritance.
  12. 12.  The pea plant which Mendel chose for conducting experiments, is most ideal for controlled breeding, since it can easily be subjected to cross pollination.  He identified very clear contrasting characters in the pea plants.  He maintained an accurate record of all the observations he made on the breeding experiments that he had designed.  He pooled the data obtained from similar experiments for different characteristics and analysed the results by using statistical methods and applying the law of probability.  Recognize mistake’s of previous workers.
  13. 13.  https://sites.google.com/a/wisc.edu/ils202fall11/home/stud ent-wikis/group8  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gregor_Mendel  https://www.famousscientists.org/gregor-mendel/  https://www.preceden.com/timelines/67586-mendel-and- darwin  Sturtevant A.H A History Of Genetics 1964  Powar C.B Genetics Vol I 1998  HSC Biology Textbook 2014
  14. 14.  “ HAPPINESS IS NOT SOMETHING YOU POSTPONE FOR THE FUTURE; IT IS SOMETHING YOU DESIGN FOR THE PRESENT.”
  15. 15.  Miss Bhagyashri R. Bisen  Mr. Umesh Chandewar  Mr. Punitkumar Patle
  16. 16. Thank you

×