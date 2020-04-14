Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Private Sector in India From Sakshi Mittal Assistant Professor PGCGC-11 Chandigarh
  2. 2. Contents • Meaning • Growth of Private sector in India • Role of Govt. in growth of private sector • Importance of Private sector in economic development • Limitations of Private sector • Private sector and New Economic Policy
  3. 3. MEANING Private sector is that organisation which is owned, managed and controlled by private individuals or private institutions. Maximization of profit is main motto of private sector. Since industrial policy 1991, role of private sector has increased.
  4. 4. Growth of private sector in India • Increase in the number of private sector companies from 19,283 in 1957 to 10,87,256 in 2016. • Increase in employment in the private organised sector. • Growth of Big Business Houses e.g. Tata, Birla, Reliance etc. there is significant increase in their assets. • In march 2015, 5.11 crore micro, small and medium enterprises were operating in India.
  5. 5. Role of Government in growth of private sector • Financial Assistance: Govt. set up various banks and financial institutions to provide loans to private sector. • Increase in areas for private sector: no. of industries reserved for public sector has been reduced from 17 to 2. • Liberal Licensing: licensing required for limited industries and procedures has also been simplified. • Support to small scale industries: given various concessions, technical assistance, tax concessions. • Infrastructural Facilities: basic infrastructure provided by the Govt. promoted the growth of private sector.
  6. 6. Role of private sector in Economic Development • Private sector and Industrial Development: many basic industries such as Tata Iron and Steel and consumer industries such as Sugar, Textiles and Jute established in private sector. • Private sector and Agriculture Development: Mechanization and modernization of Indian Agriculture contributed by the private sector e.g. Green Revolution. • Private sector and Productivity: resulted in higher rate of capital investment and production.
  7. 7. Limitations of private sector • Priority to the production of non-essential goods. • Encouragement to concentration of economic power and monopolistic trends. • Industrial disputes • Industrial sickness • Promotes corruption • Ignores social welfare • Increase in Regional imbalances.
