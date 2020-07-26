History of Family medicine

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Family Medicine; History and Definition Prof Faisal Abdullatif AlnasirFPC,MICGP,FRCGP,FFPH,PhD Chairman; Dept of Family & ...
PRIMARY HEALTH CARE Is the care that is provided in comprehensive first contact care for ill persons or those with an undi...
Family medicine Medical specialty that provides comprehensive health care for the individual and the family that includes;...
Family medicine Caring for the whole family
Family medicine Medical specialty that provides continuing health care.
Family medicine • Coordination and integration of all necessary health. • Provide cost-effective health care. • Take care ...
Family medicine •Maintenance of health. •Management of patients in a community setting.
Family medicine •Early detection and management of illness.
Skills to be acquired: • Communication • History taking • Hypothesis generation • Proper physical examination • Use of dif...
Family physician Provides primary, continuing, Comprehensive medical care in a personalized manner to patients and to thei...
Charter of General Practice/Family Medicine (WHO-EURO, 1998) • General (unselected health problems) • Continuous • Compreh...
Other Important attributes of Primary Care • First contact care • Accessibility • Continuity • Case-management (responsibi...
Misconcepts & Misinterpretations •PHC is only for poor •Care only for organic problems •Use only low “Tech” •Is cheap •PHC...
Family physician: They accept responsibility for managing an individual’s total health needs while maintaining an intimate...
Participating in these rewards in family practice comes from knowing patients intimately, sharing their trust, respect, fr...
Family physician: The physician who is primarily responsible for providing comprehensive health cares to every individual ...
Components Of Family Medicine
PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN Provides definitive care to the undifferentiated patient, the personal primary care physician serve...
CLINIC Hospital Primary Care Secondary Care Complementation not Competition the goal
Providing optimal generalist care requires broad and comprehensive training that cannot be gained in brief and uncoordinat...
History of Family Medicine In 1923, Francis Peabody commented that modern medicine had markedly fragmented the health care...
In 1966, the concept of a new specialty in primary care received official recognition in two separate reports; 1.Report of...
•Three years later, in 1969, the American Board of Family Practice (ABFP) came into being as the twentieth medical special...
Why Family Medicine? Unique –Training is based on outpatient setting –Unit of care is the family –Model of care is bio-ps...
PRINCIPLES OF PRIMARY CARE (CFPC) • The doctor-patient relationship is central to job of family physicians • The practice ...
Walk-in Clinics • Convenient for patients, flexible for physicians • Fee-for-service payment • Little continuity of care •...
Emergency Departments • Accessible (with long waits) • Ready access to technology • Appropriate training? • Very limited s...
Solo Practice/Partnerships • Maximum autonomy, individual responsibility • Minimum professional support • Fee-for-service ...
Group Practice • Provides colleague support, sharing of expenses and call duty, reduced capital costs • Fee-for-service pa...
STRENGTHS OF PRIMARY Health CARE IN BAHRAIN • Fairly good supply of trained family physicians (although on a longer run no...
WEAKNESSES OF PRIMARY CARE IN Arab Countries • No Good Model for Family Medicine Clinics and Practice • Limited training •...
The New Concept •Accept Family Medicine as a specialty •Status •Remuneration •Involve the Setting as a whole (People, Envi...
  1. 1. Family Medicine; History and Definition Prof Faisal Abdullatif AlnasirFPC,MICGP,FRCGP,FFPH,PhD Chairman; Dept of Family & Community Medicine Arabian Gulf University
  2. 2. PRIMARY HEALTH CARE Is the care that is provided in comprehensive first contact care for ill persons or those with an undiagnosed sign, symptom or health concern. Primary care includes, in addition to diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses, health promotion, disease prevention, health maintenance, counseling, and patient education.
  3. 3. Family medicine Medical specialty that provides comprehensive health care for the individual and the family that includes; •Responsibility for total health care from the first contact and initial assessment to the chronic problems. •Prevention and early recognition of disease.
  4. 4. Family medicine Caring for the whole family
  5. 5. Family medicine Medical specialty that provides continuing health care.
  6. 6. Qurashi Dom
  7. 7. Family medicine • Coordination and integration of all necessary health. • Provide cost-effective health care. • Take care of 95% of the patient’s heath needs. • personalized care.
  8. 8. Family medicine •Maintenance of health. •Management of patients in a community setting.
  9. 9. Family medicine •Early detection and management of illness.
  10. 10. Sharp Vision
  11. 11. Holistic Approach
  12. 12. Early Diagnosis
  13. 13. Early Management
  14. 14. Personalized and Family Care
  15. 15. Strong Roots Very skilled Very knowledgeable
  16. 16. Wide Thoughts
  17. 17. Unique
  18. 18. Avoid Errors
  19. 19. Behavior Attitude Passion
  20. 20. Skills to be acquired: • Communication • History taking • Hypothesis generation • Proper physical examination • Use of different equipments • Management • Writing • Education • Minor surgery • Procedures • Investigation Lab Xray • Emergency
  21. 21. Family physician Provides primary, continuing, Comprehensive medical care in a personalized manner to patients and to their families of all ages, regardless of the presence of disease or the nature of the presenting complaint. They also provide maintenance and preventive services to each member of the family regardless of sex, or type of problem be biological, behavioral, or social.
  22. 22. Charter of General Practice/Family Medicine (WHO-EURO, 1998) • General (unselected health problems) • Continuous • Comprehensive • Collaborative (team Work) • Family-oriented • Community-oriented • Coordinated
  23. 23. Other Important attributes of Primary Care • First contact care • Accessibility • Continuity • Case-management (responsibility for coordinating all the care that a person needs)
  24. 24. Misconcepts & Misinterpretations •PHC is only for poor •Care only for organic problems •Use only low “Tech” •Is cheap •PHC is only community-based health care •PHC is referral level of care
  25. 25. Thank You
  26. 26. Family physician: They accept responsibility for managing an individual’s total health needs while maintaining an intimate, confidential relationship with the patient.
  27. 27. Participating in these rewards in family practice comes from knowing patients intimately, sharing their trust, respect, friendship and the close bond that develops with patients. Family physician cares for a newly married couple, delivers, and provides ongoing care that no other medical specialty is so privileged.
  28. 28. Family physician: The physician who is primarily responsible for providing comprehensive health cares to every individual seeking medical care and arranging for other health personnel to provide services when necessary. The family physician functions are as a generalist who accepts everyone seeking care, whereas other health provides limit access to their services on the basis of age, sex, and/or diagnosis (WONCA, 1991).
  29. 29. Components Of Family Medicine
  30. 30. PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN Provides definitive care to the undifferentiated patient, the personal primary care physician serves as the entry point for substantially all of the patient’s medical and health care needs-not limited by problem origin, origin system, gender, or diagnosis. (AAFP Directors’ Newsletter, 1994).
  31. 31. CLINIC Hospital Primary Care Secondary Care Complementation not Competition the goal
  32. 32. Providing optimal generalist care requires broad and comprehensive training that cannot be gained in brief and uncoordinated educational experiences. The generalist physician defined as one “who provides continuing, comprehensive, and coordinated medical care to a population undifferentiated by gender, disease, or organ system” (Kimball and Young, 1994).
  33. 33. History of Family Medicine In 1923, Francis Peabody commented that modern medicine had markedly fragmented the health care delivery. He called for return of the generalist physician.
  34. 34. In 1966, the concept of a new specialty in primary care received official recognition in two separate reports; 1.Report of the Citizens’ Commission on Graduate Medical Education of the American Medical Association, also known as the Millis Commission Report. 2.The Ad Hoc Committee on Education for Family Practice of the Council of Medical Education of American Medical Association also called the Willard Committee.
  35. 35. •Three years later, in 1969, the American Board of Family Practice (ABFP) came into being as the twentieth medical specialty board. •The American Academy of General Practice was renamed the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) in 1971.
  36. 36. Why Family Medicine? Unique –Training is based on outpatient setting –Unit of care is the family –Model of care is bio-psycho-socio-spiritual Unrestrictive –Care provision for all patients, regardless of… Gender Race Age Organ system of illness
  37. 37. PRINCIPLES OF PRIMARY CARE (CFPC) • The doctor-patient relationship is central to job of family physicians • The practice of family medicine is community-based • The family physician is a resource to a defined population • The family physician must be a skilled and effective clinician
  38. 38. Walk-in Clinics • Convenient for patients, flexible for physicians • Fee-for-service payment • Little continuity of care • Skim off the “easy” (remunerative) patients, leaving the older, multi-problem patients to family physicians and making family practice less financially viable
  39. 39. Emergency Departments • Accessible (with long waits) • Ready access to technology • Appropriate training? • Very limited social supports • Poor continuity of care • Expensive
  40. 40. Solo Practice/Partnerships • Maximum autonomy, individual responsibility • Minimum professional support • Fee-for-service payment rewards hard work (too hard?) • Rewards “talking” services less well than “doing” services; discourages prevention and a global approach to patients’ problems
  41. 41. Group Practice • Provides colleague support, sharing of expenses and call duty, reduced capital costs • Fee-for-service payment • For patients, one-stop provision of medical care
  42. 42. STRENGTHS OF PRIMARY Health CARE IN BAHRAIN • Fairly good supply of trained family physicians (although on a longer run not enough) • Primary Health Care Centres • Catchments areas • Family Folders • Referral only by FP • Community participation • Paramedical support
  43. 43. WEAKNESSES OF PRIMARY CARE IN Arab Countries • No Good Model for Family Medicine Clinics and Practice • Limited training • Patient not linked to the physician; free to “shop around” • Physicians can practise where they want, rather than where they are needed • Limited support for family physicians • Little linkage to public health • Fee-for-service discourages prevention and thorough care
  44. 44. The New Concept •Accept Family Medicine as a specialty •Status •Remuneration •Involve the Setting as a whole (People, Environment & Community) •Integration of Health Policies’ maker into all decisions •Outreach of the Setting Into the Community
  45. 45. CLINIC Hospital Primary Care Secondary Care Complementation not Competition the goal

